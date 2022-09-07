iPhone 14 deals

The iPhone 14 has launched, with an exciting range of colours, ceramic shielding, aero-space grade aluminium and a host of updates and upgrades to make it the best iPhone available.

iPhone 14 camera

The iPhone 14 features a new and improved 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and larger pixels and 1.9 microns to capture more light and more detail in your photos than previous models.

It has a fast f/1.5 aperture, which means you'll be able to capture clear as crystal photos in low light, and create portrait photos with a flattering bokeh affect and shallow depth of field.

Apple boasts a 49% improvment in low-light capture, meaning you won't have to worry when taking photos at night or indoors.

The front-facing camera also received an upgrade, with a 12MP TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture, boosting its low-light performance by 38% compared to last year's iPhone 13. It also features a new autofocus that allows you to focus on multiple distances, meaning you and all your friends will always be in focus when taking a group selfie.

All this combined with Apple's Photonic Engine software means your photos will be better than ever.

When filming video, the new iPhone 14 also has improved stabilisation with its new Action Mode. So whether you're recording fast-paced action shots, or filming while running, the iPhone 14 will record smooth and steady footage that looks slick and professional.

iPhone 14 display

The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch custom Apple OLED display. The Super Retina XDR display gives you bright colours, crisp contrast and smooth motion on screen.

It has ceramic shield costing, tougher than any smartphone glass, meaning you can be confident that your new iPhone 14 won't crack and will last you years of use.

When is the iPhone 14 coming out?

Apple proudly announced the new range of smartphones on on Wednesday 7 September 2022, including it's flagship phone the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 will be available for pre-order on 9 September and will be released to stores from 16 September.

How much will the iPhone 14 cost?

The iPhone 14 price will depend on how much storage you want to have on your phone. The iPhone 14 costs:

£849 with 128GB of storage

£959 with 256GB of storage

£1,179 with 512GB of storage

What will the next iPhone look like?

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display and is available in five colours: blue, purple, midnight, starlight and product red.

It has the same sleek design as previous models with a beautifully durable design constructed of aero-space grade aluminium.

Is the iPhone 14 worth waiting for?

Short answer – yes. The iPhone 14 is an exciting smartphone with the latest tech, a fantastic camera setup and a sleek yet durable design.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone and are happy to pay the premium of a new launch, we’d highly recommend checking out what the iPhone 14 has to offer.

Can you pre-order the iPhone 14?

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 begin on Friday 9 September, and will ship to customers and stores the following week on 16 September.