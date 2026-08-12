iPhone 14 deals

The Apple iPhone 14 was released in 2022, with a few notable improvements from the previous model, the iPhone 13. It came with a better screen, longer battery life and upgraded camera specs. While the iPhone 14 lacks some of the newer features, such as USB-C charging and the iPhone 17's AI features, it's still a fantastic phone. Its price tag is significantly lower since it's not Apple's latest handset.

If you want a new iPhone but aren't too concerned about having the latest edition, the iPhone 14 is a great option.

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