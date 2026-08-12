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AppleiPhone 14 deals

Buying option: Contract phones

Specifications & review

Specifications

  • Display: 6.1-inch display
  • Processor: A15 Bionic chip
  • Cameras: 12MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide rear cameras
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

What's it great at?

  • More affordable than iPhone 15 and 16.
  • Still a very powerful smartphone for the price.

What to be aware of

  • Will not be able to run Apple's AI features.

Bestselling Apple phones

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

List of iPhone 14 deals

Deals not available as upgrades for existing customers

  1. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 128GB Midnight

    undefined logo
    200 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £24.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront cost

    £660.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations

    Available from 2 retailers

  2. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 128GB Midnight

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £25.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80No upfront cost

    £663.35 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    via iD Mobile

  3. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 128GB Midnight

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £29.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80No upfront cost

    £759.35 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    via iD Mobile

  4. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 128GB Midnight

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £19.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£9.00 upfront cost

    £528.36 total cost

    via Mobiles.co.uk

  5. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 128GB Midnight

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £22.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£9.00 upfront cost

    £600.35 total cost

    via Mobiles.co.uk

  6. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 128GB Midnight

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £29.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£9.00 upfront cost

    £768.35 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    via iD Mobile

  7. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 128GB Midnight

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £25.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£19.00 upfront cost

    £682.35 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    via iD Mobile

  8. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 128GB Midnight

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £21.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£29.00 upfront cost

    £596.36 total cost

    via Mobiles.co.uk

  9. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 128GB Midnight

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £20.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£59.00 upfront cost

    £602.36 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    via iD Mobile

  10. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 128GB Midnight

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £25.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost

    £655.00 total cost

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse
Can't find what you're looking for?

Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

iPhone 14: Everything you need to know

The Apple iPhone 14 was released in 2022, with a few notable improvements from the previous model, the iPhone 13. It came with a better screen, longer battery life and upgraded camera specs. While the iPhone 14 lacks some of the newer features, such as USB-C charging and the iPhone 17's AI features, it's still a fantastic phone. Its price tag is significantly lower since it's not Apple's latest handset.

If you want a new iPhone but aren't too concerned about having the latest edition, the iPhone 14 is a great option.

Key takeaways:

Design

  • 6.1-inch display
  • A15 Bionic chip processor

Colours

Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT) Red, Blue

More affordable

A cheaper way to get one of the latest flagship smartphones

What are the iPhone 14 features and specs?

The iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, one of Apple’s fastest processors, which is also found in the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 also features a similar camera setup to the iPhone 13, but you can expect a bit more battery life. It also supports MagSafe and wireless charging.

Specifications:

  • 6.1-inch screen
  • Super Retina XDR OLED display
  • 1170 x 2532-pixel resolution
  • Weight: 172g
  • Dimensions: 71.5mm x 7.8mm x 146.7mm
  • 12MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide rear cameras
  • Available with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage
  • Battery life lasts up to 2 hours longer than the iPhone 13
  • Colours: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Red, Blue
  • Variants: iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

What's the difference between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 is largely similar to its predecessor, but there are some notable differences.

The iPhone 15 features an A16 Bionic chip to boost processing power, and the notch has been replaced by the Dynamic Island, previously available only on Pro models.

It also includes a 48MP main camera, a big improvement over the iPhone 14's 12MP camera. Perhaps most exciting of all, it finally has a USB-C charger to match all your other devices.

How good is the iPhone 14 display?

The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch custom Apple OLED display. The Super Retina XDR display delivers bright colours, crisp contrast, and smooth motion.

It features a ceramic shield coating, reportedly tougher than any smartphone glass, ensuring you can be confident that your iPhone 14 will withstand cracks and last for years of use.

How good is the iPhone 14 for video?

When filming a video, the iPhone 14 also has improved stabilisation with its Action Mode.

With this feature, whether you're recording fast-paced action shots or filming while running, the iPhone 14 will capture smooth, steady footage that looks professional and polished.

How good is the iPhone 14 camera?

The iPhone 14 includes a 12MP main camera with a large sensor, larger pixels, and 1.9 microns to capture more light and detail in photos than previous models. Its fast f/1.5 aperture allows you to capture clear-as-crystal photos in low light and create portrait photos with a flattering bokeh effect and a shallow depth of field.

The front-facing camera also received an upgrade. It now has a 12MP TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture, boosting its low-light performance by 38% compared to the iPhone 13. The camera also features autofocus, allowing you to focus on multiple distances, so you and all your friends will always be in focus when taking a group selfie. All this, combined with Apple's Photonic Engine software, means your photos will be better than ever.

How to compare our best iPhone 14 contract deals

iPhone 14 availability and price

The SIM-free iPhone 14 has been discontinued on the Apple Store, so you should shop around for the best price. Remember, you can avoid the hefty price tag by signing up for a pay-monthly deal!

In the table above, you can compare offers on our deals and find a package that suits your needs.

iPhone 14 refurbished phone deals

By selecting the 'Refurbished phones' tab at the top of this page, you can now see iPhone 14 refurbished deals to buy the phone outright, often at a much lower price than buying a brand new one.

You can also check out our refurbished iPhone page to see our complete range of refurbished iPhone deals and save hundreds of pounds of new.

Refurbished iPhone deals

See our complete range of refurbished iPhone deals. All restored, expertly checked against 70 standards and certified by Reboxed

See deals

iPhone 14 contract deal options

There are many options for purchasing the iPhone 14 on a pay-per-month plan. Deals range from about £10 a month right up to £33 a month.

Can I get an iPhone 14 with no upfront cost?

Yes, there are iPhone 14 deals that don’t require an upfront payment. Select the no upfront cost button to see the deals you want.

Can I get the iPhone 14 with unlimited data?

Yes, there are many unlimited-data deals from all the major networks for the iPhone 14. Vodafone, Three, O2—set the filter to show the highest data in our deals tables, and you can easily compare all the offers.

What’s the cheapest way to get iPhone 14 contract deals?

The cheapest iPhone 14 deal will be a refurbished handset, which you can now purchase by selecting the SIM free tab at the top of the page. If you’re not sure about refurbished phones, you should know that our partner Reboxed checks, tests, and offers a warranty on their handsets.

Check out our guide all about refurbished phones for more information

Should I still choose the iPhone 14 over the iPhone 17?

The iPhone 14 is still very solid. It gives you a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina display, really good camera performance with dual lenses, dependable battery life, IP68 water resistance, and overall polish. For many users, it handles daily tasks like social media and streaming with no noticeable lag. Since it’s been around longer, deals tend to be more favourable, accessories are cheaper, and potential bugs or first-generation issues have mostly been resolved. If you prioritise value, reliability, and avoiding surprises, the 14 is still a compelling choice.

The iPhone 17 brings some great upgrades. It steps up to a 120 Hz ProMotion display, which makes animations, scrolling, and the overall UI feel smoother than on the iPhone 14's 60 Hz display. You get a better chip (A19), improved rear cameras (dual 48 MP vs the 14’s 12+12 MP setup), a stronger front-camera (18 MP vs 12 MP), and a brighter display for better visibility outdoors. Battery life is also better proportionally, and features like newer networking chips, updated build materials, possibly thinner bezels, and a more future-proof specification make the 17 more attractive if you’re going to keep your phone for several years.

Can I get the iPhone 14 with poor credit?

While the iPhone 14 isn't Apple’s latest handset, it's still a fairly expensive device, so you might need to undergo a credit check to get it on a contract deal.

That said, some networks, including Lebara, VOXI, Smarty, and giffgaff, may offer deals without credit checks. You can always get the iPhone 14 SIM-free and then choose a SIM only deal.

Compare our best iPhone deals

See all our best iPhone deals

Compare

Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert

FAQs

How much does the iPhone 14 cost?

The iPhone 14 costs £599 with 128GB of storage, £699 with 256GB of storage and £899 for the largest 512GB of storage.

How long does the iPhone 14 battery last?

The iPhone 14’s battery power should improve by a couple of hours over the iPhone 13, easily taking you past the all-day battery mark.