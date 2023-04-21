Looking for a SIM only deal on Vodafone? We’ve got plenty of deals for you to choose from, as well as all the info you need on getting connected.
Vodafone SIM only deals work in the same way as any other SIM only deal. You simply choose the data package and price plan that suits you best, and then pop the SIM into your smartphone. Remember, SIM only does what it says on the tin – you don’t get a smartphone included in the deal. That means you will need to have a smartphone ready to use.
You can currently get a Vodafone SIM only deal from as little as £6 a month with 4GB of data included. If that’s not for you, there are plenty of other deals to choose from. You can set pricing filters on our Vodafone SIM only deals page so you only see the price plans that suit your budget.
There are plenty of reasons to choose a SIM only deal with Vodafone. Here’s a quick snapshot of some key benefits:
Superb nationwide 4G coverage
Superfast 5G in some parts of the country
Global roaming
Very good speeds on both 4G and 5G
Some contracts include streaming subscriptions
VeryMe rewards plan provides free gifts and discounts at stores and top brands
London Underground Wi-Fi
5G on all new SIM cards for for no extra charge (you still need a 5G phone and must live in a 5G area)
Vodafone offers a selection of different SIM only deals, let's take a look at the different ways you can get connected: ranging from unlimited data packages to pay-as-you-go top up plans. You can also get superfast 5G speeds as well as varied data allowances to suit all budgets.
You can get a range of deals with Vodafone. From 12-month SIM only plans 24-month, and one-month SIM deals if you’re looking for something shorter term.
Take a look at some of our best deals today and compare pay monthly offers from Vodafone.
If you joined Vodafone as a new customer, changed your plan, or upgraded on or after 11 August 2021, you will have to pay a daily charge when using your phone in the European roaming zones.
Find out more about Vodafone’s roaming policy in our detailed guide.
You don’t need to do anything specific to activate roaming, apart from making sure you have data roaming switched on in your phone’s settings, however you will need to be on a Vodafone SIM only deal that offers it.
Most of Vodafone’s SIM only deals offer roaming in 51 locations in Europe, and its more expensive plans cover up to 81 countries.
If you’re leaving your current network and would like to keep your number when you start your new Vodafone SIM only deal, then you just need to follow a few quick steps.
We have guides to show you what to do for most UK networks:
You will need an unlocked phone (or a phone that’s locked to Vodafone) to use a Vodafone SIM card. If your phone was previously locked to a different network and you’ve now paid off your contract, you can get the device unlocked easily.
When your SIM only plan comes to an end, it will usually continue rolling on a monthly basis with your agreed terms. However, you’ll now be free to switch to a new Vodafone deal, negotiate different terms, or even jump to a completely different network.
If you've recently paid off your pay monthly contract and want to switch to SIM only, get in touch with Vodafone’s customer support team and inform them you’d like to change. They should then be able to offer you a selection of deals that will be cheaper than your pay monthly rate.
Vodafone not right for you? There are many UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:
Unsure how much mobile data you use and need? Read our guide on internet data allowances.
Switching your mobile phone provider can feel daunting but it doesn't have to be.
Learn more about how to switch your mobile network.