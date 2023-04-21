How does SIM only work on Vodafone?

Vodafone SIM only deals work in the same way as any other SIM only deal. You simply choose the data package and price plan that suits you best, and then pop the SIM into your smartphone. Remember, SIM only does what it says on the tin – you don’t get a smartphone included in the deal. That means you will need to have a smartphone ready to use.

How to find a cheap Vodafone SIM only deal?

You can currently get a Vodafone SIM only deal from as little as £6 a month with 4GB of data included. If that’s not for you, there are plenty of other deals to choose from. You can set pricing filters on our Vodafone SIM only deals page so you only see the price plans that suit your budget.