Vodafone SIM Deal
£8.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50
12 month contract
50 GBof 4G data
- VeryMe Rewards app
Looking for a SIM only deal on Vodafone? We’ve got plenty of deals for you to choose from, as well as all the info you need on getting connected.
£8.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50
12 month contract
50 GBof 4G data
£9.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50
12 month contract
70 GBof 4G data
£7.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50
12 month contract
16 GBof 4G data
£12.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50
12 month contract
100 GBof 4G data
£26.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50
24 month contract
Unlimited5G data
£34.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50
24 month contract
Unlimited5G data
£21.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50
24 month contract
120 GBof 5G data
£25.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50
24 month contract
150 GBof 5G data
£22.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50
24 month contract
30 GBof 5G data
£30.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50
24 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Deals last updated on:
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Vodafone SIM only deals work in the same way as any other SIM only deal. You simply choose the data package and price plan that best suits you and then pop the SIM into your smartphone.
Remember, SIM only does what it says on the tin – you don’t get a smartphone included in the deal. That means you must already have a smartphone ready to use.
You can currently get a Vodafone SIM only deal for as little as £7 a month, with 16GB of data included.
If that’s not for you, there are plenty of other deals to choose from. On our Vodafone SIM only deals page, you can set pricing filters to see only the price plans that suit your budget.
There are plenty of reasons to consider Vodafone. Here’s a quick snapshot of some of the key benefits on offer:
Nationwide 4G coverage, covering more than 99% of UK homes
Superfast 5G in many parts of the country
Global roaming available at a cost
Good speeds on both 4G and 5G
Some contracts include streaming subscriptions
Wi-Fi calling included as standard
VeryMe rewards plan provides free gifts and discounts at stores and top brands
London Underground Wi-Fi
5G on all new SIM cards for no extra charge (you still need a 5G phone and must live in a 5G area. 5G isn't available on Vodafone Basics plans)
Data rollover options on Pay As You Go (PAYG) Big Value Bundles
You also get the benefit of connecting to Three’s network at no extra cost too, as Vodafone and Three merged in 2025 to form VodafoneThree, AKA The Nation’s Network.
Vodafone offers a selection of SIM only deals, ranging from unlimited data packages to pay-as-you-go top-up plans. You can also get superfast 5G speeds and varied data allowances to suit all budgets.
Vodafone offers a choice of 24-month, 12-month and 30-day rolling contract lengths on SIM only plans.
Take a look at some of our best deals today and compare pay monthly offers from Vodafone.
If you joined Vodafone as a new customer, changed your plan, or upgraded on or after 11 August 2021, you will have to pay a daily charge from £2.75 a day when using your phone in the European roaming zones.
If you are going further afield, you can pay up to £8 as a daily roaming fee.
Before your travels it’s worth checking Vodafone’s roaming charge checker to avoid any unwanted surprises on your bill. Simply enter your destination and current phone plan to find out exactly how much it’ll cost to roam.
To use a Vodafone SIM card, you will need an unlocked phone (or a phone that’s locked to Vodafone). If your phone was previously locked to a different network and you’ve now paid off your contract, you can easily unlock the device.
When your SIM only plan ends, it will usually continue rolling on a monthly basis with your agreed-upon terms. However, you’ll now be free to switch to a new Vodafone deal, negotiate different terms, or even jump to a completely different network.
If you've recently paid off your pay monthly contract and want to switch to SIM only, contact Vodafone’s customer support team and inform them you want to change.
They should then be able to offer you a selection of deals that are cheaper than your monthly payment.
Vodafone isn’t your only option if its network provides decent coverage where you live. Here are three other providers that all use Vodafone network infrastructure.
Vodafone not right for you? There are many UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
If you’re new to Vodafone, you may have to pay a small fee for a SIM card. If you’re already on a Vodafone deal and are simply changing your plan, you can continue using the SIM you already have.
You can use a Vodafone SIM in any unlocked phone, or a device that’s locked to Vodafone. If your handset is locked to another network, you’ll need to get it unlocked.
All Vodafone SIMs come with 5G connectivity for no extra charge. However, you will need to own a 5G phone, be on a 5G data plan, and live in an area that has 5G switched on. Remember, Vodafone Basics plans are capped at 4G.
No, Vodafone no longer offers free roaming. Depending on your SIM only plan, you will need to pay a small fee to use your phone overseas. Check out our Vodafone roaming guide for all the info.
You can get 24/7 customer support by going to the support section of your Vodafone app or online with TOBi – Vodafone’s digital support assistant.