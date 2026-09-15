No-contract broadband deals
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Uswitch Tips
Is no-contract broadband expensive?
No-contract broadband tends to come with higher monthly prices. Usually, the shorter the commitment, the more you might be expected to pay because of the extra flexibility you get.
However, if you qualify for a broadband social tariff, you should be able to get no-contract broadband from any of the big UK providers at a much cheaper rate. These tariffs aren’t affected by price rises, either.
Compare different broadband social tariffs available in the UK.
Which providers offer no-contract broadband?
Well-known brands like Virgin Media, NOW and Three offer 30-day rolling contract options if you contact them directly, but monthly prices may be quite high.
Alternative providers like Hyperoptic and Community Fibre tend to offer more reasonably priced no-contract deals, but their availability is a bit more limited.
Learn more about alternate broadband providers and how they compare to the big brands.
No-contract broadband means you’re not bound to a minimum term. When the time comes to end your contract, you simply need to give the provider 30 days’ notice, and you’re free to walk away from the rolling plan. This flexibility is why these packages are often called ‘30-day deals’, because that’s exactly what they are. It shouldn’t be confused with pay-as-you-go broadband, which is no longer offered by providers to new customers.
This type of deal may suit renters, those between homes, or anyone who doesn’t wish to be tied to one provider for a year or more. The trade-off is cost – flexible deals like this often come at a premium, especially when compared with 18- or 24- month contracts.
What counts as no-contract broadband?
No-contract broadband is any deal with no minimum term – you just pay the bill each month and leave when you like.
Whether it’s referred to as a 30-day deal or a monthly rolling contract, it all means the same thing – a contract that resets every month, which means you only need to give 30 days’ notice to cancel it. A 12-, 18- or 24-month contract doesn’t count.
This type of rolling contract broadband gives you more flexibility than any other, as you can keep it for as long (or as short) as you’d like.
No exit fees
If you’d like to cancel or go elsewhere, you won’t be charged any exit fees because you haven’t committed to a 1- or 2-year-long agreement. For example, leaving a fixed-term contract early often requires you to pay off (or contribute towards) any remaining months. This isn’t required for a rolling no-contract plan as there are no outstanding months left to pay.
However, there is usually a catch with this contract length: the monthly price. These tariffs often charge much more per month than longer-term contracts do. So they’re normally best suited to people who only need a connection for a short period – or those who are happy to pay a premium for short-term flexibility.
No-contract vs 12-month: which one do you need?
No-contract is about pure flexibility. There’s no minimum term (which you tend to pay a premium for) and setup fees also add to the overall cost. It’s often the best choice if you don’t know how long you need broadband for, perhaps because you’re a short-term renter or between places.
A 12-month contract is a fixed-term arrangement, but it still offers a degree of flexibility – especially when compared to longer 18- or 24-month contracts. You’ll be tied into a contract for a year, with exit fees due if you decide to leave early. Monthly costs are lower than a no-contract deal though. If you want a fixed-price for a year, see our 12-month deals.
Can you get 3- or 6-month broadband contracts?
Contracts of this length are pretty rare in the UK, but it’s not necessarily impossible.
While the vast majority of providers don’t offer 3- or 6-month contracts explicitly, you could take Virgin Media’s advice and take out a 30-day rolling deal. Then simply cancel it after 5 months, with the sixth month there while you wait for the 30-day notice period to tick down.
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Who does no-contract broadband suit?
Here are a few examples of where no-contract broadband can be the better option.
Movers
If you’re in the process of moving, either because you don’t have a fixed date but know it’s coming up, or because you’ve just moved in and the broadband installation is yet to happen, no-contract broadband gives you the freedom and flexibility to cancel as soon as your new home is ready.
Renters
If you’re renting, and particularly if you plan to move within 6-12 months, a rolling contract allows you to change your provider or plan when you end your tenancy. Though if you intend to stay put for a while, the benefits start to fade, and you may find a fixed 12-month (or longer) plan is the better deal overall.
Students
Many students spend short bursts of time in their student home. If you’re about to enter into education away from home, you might find no-contract broadband keeps you connected when you need it and not paying for it when you don’t.
What are the pros and cons of one-month broadband deals?
No-contract and 30-day broadband deals are very useful for anyone looking to get a short-term broadband connection. But there are some things to consider before you start seeking them out.
Pros
Great for short-term renters or those who don’t want to commit to a 1-2 year contract
No early exit fees & 30-day notice period to cancel
Not locked into mid-contract price increases
Cons
High monthly prices and an expensive upfront cost
Low availability & choice compared to longer contracts
No upfront cost broadband
Browse our range of broadband deals with no upfront cost.
“No-contract (or 30-day) broadband deals are a fantastic option if you only need broadband for a short period. Especially if you're renting and your current broadband contract has finished, but you only have a few months until your tenancy is due to end.
However, due to their higher monthly prices, they start to become less financially viable the longer you stay on them. So it's worth comparing the total cost you could be expected to pay if you select a 30-day deal versus spending a few months out of contract on your current one.”
What types of broadband can you get on a monthly rolling tariff?
You can get almost all types of broadband, including fibre-optic and mobile broadband, on a no-contract or monthly rolling plan.
That theoretically includes all of the following types of internet connection:
Full fibre
Part-fibre broadband
Virgin Media (cable broadband)
4G or 5G mobile broadband
Not every provider offers a no-contract option, so your choice may be slightly limited when browsing different deals. Longer contracts of 18 and 24 months are generally more popular.
However, this is mainly due to the types of tariffs the provider offers - contract lengths aren’t usually determined by the type of broadband connection.
What are the alternatives to no-contract broadband?
If you're unsure whether no-contract broadband is right for you, you may have some other short-term options, depending on your needs.
- Student broadband: Once again, if you're a student, then comparing different student broadband offers is a wise start. You may find a more suitable short-term option with a dedicated student deal.
- 12-month broadband: Monthly prices for 12-month broadband can sometimes be significantly lower than no-contract options. So you may find that the total cost for a 12-month deal could offset the price of no-contract broadband if you need it for around 10-11 months. Even if you factor in a potential early exit fee.
- Tethering to your smartphone: This should usually be a last-ditch option, as tethering can quickly use up your mobile data allowance. But if you only need broadband for a short while and you're comfortable using only one device at a time, tethering might be more cost-effective.
Which broadband providers are known to offer no-contract broadband deals?
A few providers offer their broadband service on a no-contract or monthly rolling-contract basis. Some offer it as standard alongside their longer contracts, whereas others will only let you move on to one if you reach out to them directly.
Virgin Media
Virgin Media offers a no-contract option for most of its broadband deals including M125, M250, M350 and M500 products.
However, using its no-contract internet service can cost more than a fixed term deal. There’s no setup fee if you install everything using Virgin Media’s QuickStart kit, but if you want an engineer to come out to set things up for you instead of using QuickStart it’ll cost £30.
NOW Broadband
NOW Broadband offers a no-contract option with its deals at no extra monthly cost, but it has a more expensive £60 activation fee that you’ll need to pay upfront.
This still makes NOW’s no-contract Wi-Fi option cheaper than Virgin Media’s, especially when you consider how low its monthly prices are overall. But you won’t get access to the ultrafast fibre broadband speeds available with Virgin.
NOW Broadband products available on a no-contract tariff include NOW Full Fibre 75, NOW Full Fibre 100 and NOW Full Fibre 300.
Hyperoptic
Full fibre broadband provider Hyperoptic offers its packages at a range of different contract options, including one-month (no-contract), 12-month and 24-month.
All of its broadband deals are available at all of these contract lengths, which gives you maximum flexibility – provided you can get its broadband service at your home.
Hey! Broadband
All packages through Hey! Broadband are available on 24-month, 12-month and 30-day contracts – meaning you can have ultimate flexibility on its Superfast 150, Megafast 400 and Gigafast 900 deals. Prices are higher on a rolling contract though, and there’s a £39 installation fee plus a setup fee which you can avoid on the 12- and 24-month plans.
Vodafone 5G
You can access all of Vodafone’s 5G deals on either a 1-month rolling or a 12- and 24-month contract. Prices are roughly £9 more per month per plan when compared to a 24-month deal though, and remember that with 5G you’re reliant on signal strength.
What other contract lengths can I choose?
The most popular contract lengths on offer from broadband providers are 12, 18 or 24 months long.
They’re referred to as ‘fixed term’ contracts because you’ve agreed to pay a certain amount each month for a specific length of time. After that term ends, your price may increase, but you’re also free to re-contract or switch to another provider at just 30 days' notice.
Most people are probably better suited to one of these contracts over a 30-day rolling deal. They’re a lot cheaper, and they’re potentially a more stable option if you own your own home or your rental contract is longer than a year.
Of course, you could still choose a no-contract broadband tariff if any of the above applies to you – it will just be a much more expensive service to keep rolling on for years on end.
Compare 12 month broadband deals
Browse our range of broadband deals with 12-month contracts on Uswitch.
How do I end my 30-day broadband contract?
That’s the easiest part - all you need to do is get in touch with your provider and ask them to cancel your contract.
You still need to give 30 days’ notice, but you won’t have to pay any early exit fees - you’re always free to cancel or switch providers when you’re on a no-contract internet deal. If you wanted to cancel during a 1-2 year contract, you would have to pay off any exit charges.
No-contract broadband FAQs
What does 'rolling contract' mean?
Put simply, a rolling contract continues until either the customer (or the provider) gives notice to end it, usually within a 30-day notice period.
It means you won’t be tied down by a fixed-term contract. You also won’t be charged any cancellation fees. However, rolling contract broadband agreements tend to be more expensive per month.
Can I get temporary broadband?
Yes. Temporary broadband, also known as no-contract broadband or monthly rolling broadband, can be cancelled at just one month’s notice.
It’s not the most common contract type out there – 12-, 18-, and 24-month terms are more readily available from most broadband providers. So make sure to check your postcode (or the postcode of the property you need broadband for) to see if 30-day deals are available to you.
Are there hidden costs with no-contract broadband?
No-contract broadband deals are more expensive, and they come with higher monthly prices and upfront costs than longer contracts.
However, they do not come with any mid-contract price increases, as one-or two-year fixed terms do. That’s because the contract renews each month, so there’s no lengthy period you will be locked into the provider. That doesn’t mean the price can’t ever increase though, the provider can change the price at any time so long as it gives you sufficient notice.
Which no-contract broadband provider is cheapest?
NOW Broadband is one of the cheapest no-contract broadband providers available.
Just make sure to select the ‘30-day’ option when you’re signing up on its site. 30-day contracts also come with a high upfront cost.
Do I have to pay line rental for a no-contract broadband deal?
You aren't required to pay separate line rental charges for broadband anymore, as the cost the provider incurs for any use of cables is just part of the overall monthly cost you'll be charged.
No-contract deals can be more expensive, but this is mostly because of the flexibility they offer rather than the technology they use.
Is a no-contract deal a good idea for home movers?
No-contract broadband deals can be a good idea if you know you’re leaving your current property within the next 12 months.
This is because it’s not always guaranteed that your current provider will be available at your new property. For some people, paying a little extra per month for no-contract Wi-Fi is worth avoiding those annoying cancellation fees.
Is pay as you go broadband available in the UK?
You can still find pay-as-you-go (PAYG) mobile broadband – this is where you buy a dongle or data SIM with no monthly bill and no contract. But if you want PAYG home broadband, it’s not an option. Even no-contract plans come with a monthly bill.
Do I need to pass a credit check for no-contract broadband?
You usually need to pass a credit check, even if there’s no contract you’re entering into. Although the provider may consider more of your circumstances, including the fact you’ll likely have to pay a higher setup fee.
Some providers may offer no credit checks as part of their process, including NOW. Others, such as BT, may allow you to pay a deposit if you fail a credit check.