No contract broadband deals

No-contract broadband means you’re not bound to a minimum term. When the time comes to end your contract, you simply need to give the provider 30 days’ notice, and you’re free to walk away from the rolling plan. This flexibility is why these packages are often called ‘30-day deals’, because that’s exactly what they are. It shouldn’t be confused with pay-as-you-go broadband, which is no longer offered by providers to new customers.

This type of deal may suit renters, those between homes, or anyone who doesn’t wish to be tied to one provider for a year or more. The trade-off is cost – flexible deals like this often come at a premium, especially when compared with 18- or 24- month contracts.

What counts as no-contract broadband?

No-contract broadband is any deal with no minimum term – you just pay the bill each month and leave when you like.

Whether it’s referred to as a 30-day deal or a monthly rolling contract, it all means the same thing – a contract that resets every month, which means you only need to give 30 days’ notice to cancel it. A 12-, 18- or 24-month contract doesn’t count.

This type of rolling contract broadband gives you more flexibility than any other, as you can keep it for as long (or as short) as you’d like.

No exit fees

If you’d like to cancel or go elsewhere, you won’t be charged any exit fees because you haven’t committed to a 1- or 2-year-long agreement. For example, leaving a fixed-term contract early often requires you to pay off (or contribute towards) any remaining months. This isn’t required for a rolling no-contract plan as there are no outstanding months left to pay.

However, there is usually a catch with this contract length: the monthly price. These tariffs often charge much more per month than longer-term contracts do. So they’re normally best suited to people who only need a connection for a short period – or those who are happy to pay a premium for short-term flexibility.

No-contract vs 12-month: which one do you need?

No-contract is about pure flexibility. There’s no minimum term (which you tend to pay a premium for) and setup fees also add to the overall cost. It’s often the best choice if you don’t know how long you need broadband for, perhaps because you’re a short-term renter or between places.

A 12-month contract is a fixed-term arrangement, but it still offers a degree of flexibility – especially when compared to longer 18- or 24-month contracts. You’ll be tied into a contract for a year, with exit fees due if you decide to leave early. Monthly costs are lower than a no-contract deal though. If you want a fixed-price for a year, see our 12-month deals .

Can you get 3- or 6-month broadband contracts?

Contracts of this length are pretty rare in the UK, but it’s not necessarily impossible.

While the vast majority of providers don’t offer 3- or 6-month contracts explicitly, you could take Virgin Media’s advice and take out a 30-day rolling deal. Then simply cancel it after 5 months, with the sixth month there while you wait for the 30-day notice period to tick down.