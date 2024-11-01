What is a no upfront cost mobile phone deal?

If you’re in the market for a new mobile phone but don't want to break the bank by forking out a lot of money initially, a no upfront cost mobile phone deal could be for you.

Our no upfront cost mobile phone deals make it easier than ever to get some of the latest devices without paying a dime initially. Some pay-monthly phone contracts require an upfront lump sum payment towards the cost of a brand-new smartphone, which must be paid in full when you sign up.

However, with no upfront cost contracts, the price of the phone is distributed across the entire duration of your contract. This means you'll be paying for the phone in instalments over a set period, for example, 12 or 24 months.

Why choose a no upfront cost mobile phone deal?

There are several reasons why you should consider choosing a no upfront cost mobile phone contract.

Budget-friendly: A no upfront cost deal allows you to spread the cost of your new phone (which can be hundreds or thousands of pounds) over manageable monthly payments with nothing to pay until your first monthly bill, easing the strain on your wallet. Access to the latest models: Get your hands on the hottest and most advanced smartphones on the market, such as the iPhone 15 or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, without the hefty initial price tag. Flexible plans: On Uswitch, you can choose from a variety of plans from the deals table above, tailored to fit your data, call, and text needs, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

How to choose a no upfront cost mobile phone deal

First, make sure you select the right phone for you. Browse our extensive range of mobile phones from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Google, and more. If you need any help choosing a mobile phone, check out our ‘Which mobile phone to buy’ guide.

The next step is to pick a monthly plan that suits your needs and budget. Using our deals table above, you can choose from a range of different phones with no upfront cost. Our deals range from older smartphones with a cheaper monthly plan to phones like the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which was voted Uswitch’s 2024 handset of the year.

Once you select your phone and monthly plan, you will be taken to the provider's site, where you can confirm and receive your desired mobile phone without having to pay anything upfront.

What network providers offer a no upfront cost contract?

Several well-known networks currently offer phone contracts on Uswitch with no upfront cost - at the time of writing.

While some of the newer flagship mobile phones may not always be available with these deals, older, mid-range, or refurbished models often have no upfront cost options. Examples of network providers that offer no upfront cost contracts include:

O2 Sign up to enjoy its exclusive O2 Priority and Rewards schemes

Three Chose a range of phones with one of the UK’s fastest 5G networks

Vodafone Sign up to Vodafone to make the most of its VeryMe Rewards Scheme

iD Mobile Also powered by Three’s super fast 5G network

Sky Mobile Use Sky Mobile's range of benefits, like streaming Sky TV, without using up any data.

Tesco Mobile Chosen as Uswitch 2024 mobile network provider of the year award

Talkmobile Talkmobile contract plans are straightforward and operate on Vodafone’s network.

EE - UK’s fastest and most reliable network

Popular phone choices with a no upfront cost contract

The good news is that a lot of the flagship smartphones are available on a no upfront cost contract, as you can see in the table above. This means that if you have a specific phone in mind, you should have no problem purchasing it.

You can go straight to our most popular mobile phone deals pages to select your desired smartphone:

Can I get a no upfront cost mobile phone contract with a bad credit score?

If you have a poor credit score, you might be wondering about your options for pay-monthly phone contracts. Unfortunately, providers offering deals to customers with bad credit often require an upfront payment to cover some of the handset's cost. This helps reduce the provider's risk.

However, you might have better luck securing a no upfront cost deal if you choose an older phone model instead of the latest releases. Older models that still pack a punch often come with more flexible payment terms.

If you already own a handset or can afford to purchase one outright, opting for a SIM only deal is usually much easier if you have a bad credit score. SIM only contracts involve lower financial risk for providers and often have more lenient credit requirements.

By exploring these options, you should be able to find a solution that fits your financial situation while still enjoying the benefits of a pay monthly phone contract.

Visit our SIM only deals page to explore a range of deals on Uswitch.