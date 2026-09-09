Compare wireless broadband deals

Wireless broadband is home broadband delivered through a Wi-Fi connection. A router is installed at your property and connects to your chosen network. This provides a connection to your devices – be it your phone, laptop or TV – and strips away the need for cables running through multiple rooms.

This has long been the standard way providers offer broadband, so it’s best not to think of it as a unique product. The differences typically stem from the router, as this dictates how many devices can connect at once and how far the signal can reach.

What is wireless broadband?

Wireless broadband enables your devices to connect to the internet over Wi-Fi, rather than plugging in an ethernet cable to each device.

That’s not to say there are no cables involved – for example, a full fibre line may run into your home to supply access to your network, then your router takes over by turning that connection into a signal your devices can connect to.

As wireless broadband relies on a strong Wi-Fi signal from the router, thick walls and multiple floors can cause issues. If you expect this could be a problem at home, check with the provider to see which Wi-Fi boosters are available. Some providers may offer them as standard if you raise your issue with them, but some may charge extra.

How does a wireless broadband router work?

A wireless router works by sending signals throughout your home in the form of Wi-Fi.

Almost all computers, laptops, and mobile devices have an inbuilt receiver that can connect to the internet without wires. However, if you have an older machine, you can still connect wirelessly through an internet dongle or external network adapter.

While there's a lot of jargon related to Wi-Fi, there are a few key numbers you need to look out for:

Older versions: 802.11g and 802.11n

and Wi-Fi 5: 802.11ac

Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax

Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax on 6GHz

Wi-Fi 7: 802.11be (the most recent version)

These refer to international standards for Wi-Fi that indicate how fast your wireless network will be and how many devices it can handle at any one time.

As a minimum, you should ensure you have a Wi-Fi 5, 802.11ac certified router. This means they can also transmit on the 5GHz frequency, which translates to a faster performance between device and router.

Most providers now send a Wi-Fi 6 router, which can handle more devices than older models - ideal for busy homes. Wi-Fi 6E adds a third band at 6GHz – meaning an even faster performance. Wi-Fi 7 is the newest standard, often included with faster speed packages from providers such as EE.

Bear in mind that your devices will need to support the same standard to access these quick speeds. A Wi-Fi 7 router is sadly going to struggle to speed up a ten-year-old laptop.

While some providers offer this new technology in their more advanced routers, more basic options on cheap broadband packages on Uswitch usually won't have this capability, so you may have to buy your own router to take advantage of it.