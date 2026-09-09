Compare wireless broadband deals

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Wireless broadband is home broadband delivered through a Wi-Fi connection. A router is installed at your property and connects to your chosen network. This provides a connection to your devices – be it your phone, laptop or TV – and strips away the need for cables running through multiple rooms.
This has long been the standard way providers offer broadband, so it’s best not to think of it as a unique product. The differences typically stem from the router, as this dictates how many devices can connect at once and how far the signal can reach.
What is wireless broadband?
Wireless broadband enables your devices to connect to the internet over Wi-Fi, rather than plugging in an ethernet cable to each device.
That’s not to say there are no cables involved – for example, a full fibre line may run into your home to supply access to your network, then your router takes over by turning that connection into a signal your devices can connect to.
As wireless broadband relies on a strong Wi-Fi signal from the router, thick walls and multiple floors can cause issues. If you expect this could be a problem at home, check with the provider to see which Wi-Fi boosters are available. Some providers may offer them as standard if you raise your issue with them, but some may charge extra.
How does a wireless broadband router work?
A wireless router works by sending signals throughout your home in the form of Wi-Fi.
Almost all computers, laptops, and mobile devices have an inbuilt receiver that can connect to the internet without wires. However, if you have an older machine, you can still connect wirelessly through an internet dongle or external network adapter.
While there's a lot of jargon related to Wi-Fi, there are a few key numbers you need to look out for:
- Older versions: 802.11g and 802.11n
- Wi-Fi 5: 802.11ac
- Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax
- Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax on 6GHz
- Wi-Fi 7: 802.11be (the most recent version)
These refer to international standards for Wi-Fi that indicate how fast your wireless network will be and how many devices it can handle at any one time.
As a minimum, you should ensure you have a Wi-Fi 5, 802.11ac certified router. This means they can also transmit on the 5GHz frequency, which translates to a faster performance between device and router.
Most providers now send a Wi-Fi 6 router, which can handle more devices than older models - ideal for busy homes. Wi-Fi 6E adds a third band at 6GHz – meaning an even faster performance. Wi-Fi 7 is the newest standard, often included with faster speed packages from providers such as EE.
Bear in mind that your devices will need to support the same standard to access these quick speeds. A Wi-Fi 7 router is sadly going to struggle to speed up a ten-year-old laptop.
While some providers offer this new technology in their more advanced routers, more basic options on cheap broadband packages on Uswitch usually won't have this capability, so you may have to buy your own router to take advantage of it.
What's the best location for a Wi-Fi router?
To get the best out of your wireless router's signal, you should place it in a clear, central part of your home away from any large or electrical items.
Putting it centrally in your home means that you can make the most of your Wi-Fi in every room of the house. If it's in a far corner of the property, the wireless signal might not be strong enough to reach the other side, so it's most effective if it can evenly reach all parts of your home.
Also, putting it behind furniture or inside a cupboard will immediately block some of its signal. So if you've noticed your internet is slow in certain parts of the house, always make sure your router is clear of any big items by at least one or two feet.
Other electrical items can impact Wi-Fi signal too, so it's best to keep it away from TVs, radios and other home devices.
If you've done all of these things and are still struggling for connection in some parts of the house, you might find a Wi-Fi extender to be useful.
Mesh or Wi-Fi booster?
Both options help push the signal in your home further, but they work in slightly different ways.
An extender is a cheaper fix. It resends the main signal, often at a slower speed, and typically creates a second network name for you to switch between. This helps if you’re struggling with one particular weak spot such as a back bedroom.
A mesh system, on the other hand, replaces the Wi-Fi booster approach with several units working as one network. This works well for large homes or multi-storey properties.
Our featured wireless broadband deal
We've selected Virgin Media's M125 Ultrafast broadband deal as our featured wireless broadband offer. It offers an average download speed roughly double the UK average, but it keeps quite a low monthly price.
On top of that, the deal comes with a generous amount of bill credit that you'll be able to redeem once you're paying for the contract.
Just be aware that Virgin Media increases its monthly prices by £4 per month every April, even for those in contract.
What are the best Wi-Fi deals in the UK?
There's no 'best' broadband deal, as that depends on what you need from your internet as a household. But you'll likely be able to find great Wi-Fi deals from multiple broadband providers in the UK.
The speed and reliability of your wireless internet connection is usually determined by which broadband deals are available to your property, and the type of connection you choose. So it’s always worth comparing what's available where you live.
Here are some more examples of wireless broadband deals available to most UK homes on Uswitch.
What types of wireless broadband can I get?
When comparing Wi-Fi deals, here are the key options that you should be aware of:
Full fibre broadband
Full fibre (or ‘fibre-to-the-premises’) sends fibre cabling directly to your home. It’s now available to around 82% of UK homes and can deliver lightning-fast speeds well above 1Gbps. The network is rapidly growing its coverage across the country.
Part-fibre broadband
Available to 98% of UK homes, ‘fibre-to-the-cabinet’ (FTTC) broadband runs on the Openreach fibre network to a street cabinet, with a copper line for the final stretch into your home. Average speeds range from 30 Mbps to 70 Mbps.
Cable broadband
Supplied by Virgin Media, this type of broadband uses a faster type of cable than copper, called 'coaxial', to deliver broadband from the local street cabinet to your home. It can offer speeds of up to 1Gbps (1000Mbps) and is available to around half of UK homes.
Standard broadband
Also known as copper ADSL, this is the slowest and most basic broadband type in the UK. It operates entirely through the UK's widely available copper telephone network, supplying average speeds of around 10Mbps.
Can I get wireless fibre broadband?
All fibre broadband connections will come with a Wi-Fi router, so any fibre package is wireless in that sense. The vast majority of homes in the UK can access fibre broadband, but a few places still lack it.
Hard-to-reach rural parts of the UK might not have access to fibre broadband yet, and some urban areas are still not connected, often due to difficulties in laying the necessary fibre cabling (especially in purpose-built flats).
However, this applies to less than 3% of UK properties. And if you are affected, there may be more suitable options at a similar speed to fibre, such as 4G and 5G mobile broadband.
Browse our range of fibre broadband deals
Choose between our wide range of fibre broadband deals on Uswitch.
“All broadband is wireless first nowadays. You still get the option to use a wired connection for certain compatible devices if you wish, because all wireless routers still have ethernet ports on the back.
But since there are now so many connected wireless devices around the home, providers have prioritised selling broadband with Wi-Fi routers over wired connections for quite some time.”
How to set up a router
Most routers provided with broadband packages will already be set up to supply your home Wi-Fi internet network, so you'll have to do very little to get them up and running.
In the majority of cases, if you're choosing any regular broadband package, all you'll have to do is plug your new router into your home's master phone socket, connect it to a power socket or your full fibre wall box and you’re good to go. Many providers use Openreach's network, which means no extra installations are needed to set you up on a new Wi-Fi connection.
Which broadband provider has the best Wi-Fi router?
You may not choose your broadband provider based on who has the best wireless router, but it doesn’t hurt to consider it before you make your purchase. All the major broadband providers on Uswitch have invested in their products in order to ensure they have the best Wi-Fi router available for new customers.
Here are the routers that come with the most popular broadband providers' packages:
- Sky: Sky Broadband Hub, Sky WiFi Max Hub and the newer Sky Gigafast+ Hub
- BT: Smart Hub 2 and the newer Smart Hub 3
- EE: Smart Hub, Smart Hub 6 Plus, Smart Hub 7 Plus and Smart Hub 7 Pro
- Virgin Media: Hub 5 and Hub 5x
- TalkTalk: Wi-Fi Hub 3
There are some slight differences between each provider’s Wi-Fi hub, but perhaps the biggest difference is between old routers and new ones. If you’re on an old contract with your provider, upgrading to a new router (or getting one for free when you switch to a new provider) could improve your Wi-Fi strength and the broadband speeds in your home.
What to look for when comparing wireless internet routers
- All new wireless routers offer some type of automatic 'channel switching', allowing your home hub to switch to less-congested Wi-Fi channels in order to keep your broadband running fast.
- Most new wireless routers should also offer wired gigabit-capable connections on at least one port, giving you more options when you're using an ethernet connection.
- All the latest wireless routers are easy to set up. In most cases, it will simply be a matter of plugging the router into the main internet socket and a power outlet.
- All wireless routers supplied by the main broadband providers are well-designed and compact, so you can position them in your home without it being an eyesore.
Wireless broadband FAQs
Is wireless internet better than wired?
Wireless broadband lets you access the internet from anywhere in your home, on any device, so it gives you more freedom than a wired connection. However, it may not offer the same speeds as a wired alternative, which is something to consider if you need the highest performance.
What's the difference between Wi-Fi and broadband?
Wi-Fi is the most popular way of getting broadband. It essentially means 'wireless broadband', because it uses a wireless router to connect all your devices to the internet at the same time.
This is almost certainly how you already connect to your broadband at home. So Wi-Fi isn't different to broadband — it's just a technology that allows you to use it.
Does wireless internet cut out more often?
Today's wireless routers are highly reliable and should give a level of consistent performance similar to that of wired connections. However, they may have trouble penetrating to every corner of a home, which may mean you need a booster to enhance the signal.
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