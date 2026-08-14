Is Three Mobile a good network?

Three Mobile has an excellent network. It’s one of the four big networks in the UK and has a network offering 99% 3G and 4G coverage. Even better, Three’s award-winning 5G network has now been rolled out across 400 towns and cities across the UK and continues to grow constantly.

As a Three Mobile customer, you’ll get access to lots of great perks, including the Three+ loyalty app, which is full of excellent offers. You can enjoy 20% off Uber Eats, £3 Cineworld tickets, and exclusive pre-sale tickets for gigs and events.

Three Mobile also has a helpful customer support team. They’re available Monday-Friday, 8am-10pm and 9am-6pm at weekends.

Three customers on Pay Monthly plans can get in touch by calling 333, free from their mobile phone. Alternatively, you can call 0333 338 1001 from any other phone and will be charged at their standard rate.

What network does Three Mobile use?

Three Mobile is one of the four major mobile phone network providers in the UK, so it uses its own network. As such, it’s able to deliver 3G and 4G coverage across 98.9% of the UK population. And its growing 5G network is now available in over 400 towns and cities.