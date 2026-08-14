Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB Obsidian
£31.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£794.60 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
- 2 months free insurance
- Best Mobiles Reseller
£31.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£794.60 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£25.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£35.00 upfront cost
£657.80 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£24.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£626.60 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£25.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost
£655.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£13.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£29.00 upfront cost
£404.35 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£31.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost
£799.00 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£25.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£9.00 upfront cost
£631.80 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£21.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£25.00 upfront cost
£551.80 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£22.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£19.00 upfront cost
£602.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£15.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£235.00 upfront cost
£617.79 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
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Google Pixel phones deliver top-tier tech, AI-powered features, and some of the best cameras on the market — all wrapped in clean, user-friendly Android software.
Google has developed a number of impressive AI features that are fully integrated into its range of smartphones.
Thanks to its extremely powerful software, Google Pixel smartphones have some of the best camera setups available.
The newer Pixel handsets run on Google's Tensor chip.
The Pixel series runs on the cleanest, least-cluttered version of Android on the market.
Pixel 10: Powered by Google’s latest Tensor G5 chip, the Pixel 10 delivers even faster performance, smarter on-device AI, and improved energy efficiency. Its bright OLED display boasts a silky-smooth refresh rate and thinner bezels, wrapped in a more refined, durable design that feels effortlessly premium.
Pixel 10 Pro: Built for those who want more from their phone, the Pixel 10 Pro takes things further with a larger LTPO display, quad-lens camera system for pro-level photography, and expanded RAM and storage for seamless multitasking.
Both phones come with Android 16 and Google’s next wave of AI-powered tools, including enhancements to Magic Editor, Call Assist, and Circle to Search. Plus, with Google’s commitment to 7 years of software and security updates, your Pixel 10 is built to stay fast, secure, and smart for the long run.
Trying to decide between the latest Google Pixel, Apple iPhone, or Samsung Galaxy? Here’s how the Pixel stacks up:
If you value simplicity, smart features, and photography without the Apple or Samsung price tag, a Google Pixel could be your perfect match.
If you care about smartphone photography, the camera setup can be a major deal-breaker. Here’s how the flagship phones compare:
|Phone
|Main Camera
|Ultra-Wide
|Telephoto
|Standout Feature
|Pixel 10 Pro
|50MP wide
|48MP ultra-wide
|48MP 5x telephoto
|Magic Editor, Real Tone, Night Sight
|iPhone 17 Pro
|48MP wide
|48MP ultra-wide
|48MP 8x telephoto
|Photonic Engine, ProRAW, Cinematic mode
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|200MP wide
|50MP ultra-wide
|Dual: 3x + 5x telephoto
|Space Zoom, Super HDR, Expert RAW
No matter what your photography style is, the Pixel series continues to punch above its weight—especially with AI-assisted tools like Best Take, Face Unblur, and Photo Unblur.
With so many options, it helps to know what to look for in a mobile deal:
Whether you’re after the brand-new Pixel 10 Pro, the budget-friendly Pixel 7a, or a SIM-free Pixel for flexibility, there are plenty of options to choose from.