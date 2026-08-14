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Compare Google phone deals

Our pick of the latest Google Pixel offers

  • Compare the latest Google Pixel phones
  • Compare deals, buy online and save

List of Google deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB ObsidianThree Mobile

    £31.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost

    £794.60 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  2. Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB ObsidianTalkmobile

    £25.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£35.00 upfront cost

    £657.80 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  3. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Google Pixel 10 128GB ObsidianThree Mobile

    £24.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost

    £626.60 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  4. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Google Pixel 10 128GB ObsidianVodafone

    £25.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost

    £655.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  5. Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Google Pixel 10a 128GB ObsidianiD Mobile

    £13.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£29.00 upfront cost

    £404.35 total cost

    200 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • Data rollover
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  6. Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB ObsidianVodafone

    £31.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost

    £799.00 total cost

    200 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  7. Google Pixel 10 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Google Pixel 10 256GB ObsidianTalkmobile

    £25.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£9.00 upfront cost

    £631.80 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  8. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Google Pixel 10 128GB ObsidianTalkmobile

    £21.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£25.00 upfront cost

    £551.80 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  9. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Google Pixel 10 128GB ObsidianVodafone

    £22.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£19.00 upfront cost

    £602.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  10. Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB ObsidianTalkmobile

    £15.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£235.00 upfront cost

    £617.79 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse
Can't find what you're looking for?

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Google Pixel: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel phones deliver top-tier tech, AI-powered features, and some of the best cameras on the market — all wrapped in clean, user-friendly Android software.

Powerful AI features

Google has developed a number of impressive AI features that are fully integrated into its range of smartphones.

Top-end camera setup

Thanks to its extremely powerful software, Google Pixel smartphones have some of the best camera setups available.

Google processor chip

The newer Pixel handsets run on Google's Tensor chip.

Clean software

The Pixel series runs on the cleanest, least-cluttered version of Android on the market.

The latest Google Pixel phone - the Google Pixel 10 series

Pixel 10: Powered by Google’s latest Tensor G5 chip, the Pixel 10 delivers even faster performance, smarter on-device AI, and improved energy efficiency. Its bright OLED display boasts a silky-smooth refresh rate and thinner bezels, wrapped in a more refined, durable design that feels effortlessly premium.

Pixel 10 Pro: Built for those who want more from their phone, the Pixel 10 Pro takes things further with a larger LTPO display, quad-lens camera system for pro-level photography, and expanded RAM and storage for seamless multitasking.

Both phones come with Android 16 and Google’s next wave of AI-powered tools, including enhancements to Magic Editor, Call Assist, and Circle to Search. Plus, with Google’s commitment to 7 years of software and security updates, your Pixel 10 is built to stay fast, secure, and smart for the long run.

Pixel vs iPhone vs Samsung – Which is right for you?

Trying to decide between the latest Google Pixel, Apple iPhone, or Samsung Galaxy? Here’s how the Pixel stacks up:

  • Software experience: Pixel phones offer the cleanest version of Android, with exclusive features and faster updates than most Android competitors.
  • Camera: Thanks to Google’s advanced image processing, Pixel cameras consistently rank among the best – even rivaling the iPhone and Samsung’s top-tier models.
  • Value for money: While iPhones and Galaxy phones can be pricey, Google Pixel models typically offer similar performance at a more affordable price.
  • AI features: With Google Assistant, Magic Eraser, and real-time language translation, Pixels are leading the way in smart software.

If you value simplicity, smart features, and photography without the Apple or Samsung price tag, a Google Pixel could be your perfect match.

Pixel vs iPhone vs Samsung: Which has the best camera?

If you care about smartphone photography, the camera setup can be a major deal-breaker. Here’s how the flagship phones compare:

PhoneMain CameraUltra-WideTelephotoStandout Feature
Pixel 10 Pro50MP wide48MP ultra-wide48MP 5x telephotoMagic Editor, Real Tone, Night Sight
iPhone 17 Pro48MP wide48MP ultra-wide48MP 8x telephotoPhotonic Engine, ProRAW, Cinematic mode
Galaxy S25 Ultra200MP wide50MP ultra-wideDual: 3x + 5x telephotoSpace Zoom, Super HDR, Expert RAW
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro: Best for point-and-shoot users who want intelligent AI enhancements, crystal-clear night shots, and natural skin tones.
  • iPhone 16 Pro: Ideal for video creators and fans of Apple’s ecosystem, with powerful ProRAW and Dolby Vision recording.
  • Samsung S25 Ultra: Great for zoom and detail lovers. Its 200MP sensor and dual telephoto lenses are unmatched for distance photography.

No matter what your photography style is, the Pixel series continues to punch above its weight—especially with AI-assisted tools like Best Take, Face Unblur, and Photo Unblur.

How to choose the best Google Pixel deal

With so many options, it helps to know what to look for in a mobile deal:

  • Monthly price vs. upfront cost: Lower monthly plans might require a small upfront payment, while zero-upfront deals tend to have slightly higher monthly rates.
  • Data allowance: Consider how much data you use—especially if you stream video or work remotely.
  • Contract length: Most deals are 24 months, but some providers offer 12- or 36-month options.
  • Free extras: Look out for freebies like Disney+, YouTube Premium, or Google One storage, which are often bundled with Pixel deals.

Whether you’re after the brand-new Pixel 10 Pro, the budget-friendly Pixel 7a, or a SIM-free Pixel for flexibility, there are plenty of options to choose from.