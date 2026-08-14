Pixel 10: Powered by Google’s latest Tensor G5 chip, the Pixel 10 delivers even faster performance, smarter on-device AI, and improved energy efficiency. Its bright OLED display boasts a silky-smooth refresh rate and thinner bezels, wrapped in a more refined, durable design that feels effortlessly premium.

Pixel 10 Pro: Built for those who want more from their phone, the Pixel 10 Pro takes things further with a larger LTPO display, quad-lens camera system for pro-level photography, and expanded RAM and storage for seamless multitasking.

Both phones come with Android 16 and Google’s next wave of AI-powered tools, including enhancements to Magic Editor, Call Assist, and Circle to Search. Plus, with Google’s commitment to 7 years of software and security updates, your Pixel 10 is built to stay fast, secure, and smart for the long run.