Customer support

Tesco Mobile offers reliable customer service with extended support hours. You can reach their team via live chat or phone from 7 am to 11 pm, seven days a week. Phone support is available on 0345 601 2448, and customers can also get help via social media or in-app messaging for added convenience.

Recycling & rewards

Tesco Mobile also runs a generous phone recycling scheme. Customers can recycle their old devices in-store and receive up to £200 in cash or Green Clubcard Points, depending on the model and its condition. It’s a great way to reduce e-waste while earning something back.

Family features & controls

For families, Tesco Mobile offers parental control features to help manage children’s mobile use. These tools let parents restrict access to adult websites, block premium-rate numbers, and set usage limits—giving peace of mind when kids are online.

Tariffs

Tesco Mobile offers two great ways to get the most out of its network: a Tesco pay as you go tariff and a Pay Monthly SIM only tariff.

Customers who opt for the SIM-only tariff benefit from a choice of three plans with monthly flexible credit, which they can use as they choose.

Other advantages include half-price calls and texts to your five favourite numbers and a one-month contract.

Plus, if you manage to use up all of your flexible credit, you're charged at a flat rate of 20p a minute to all standard UK mobile and landlines and 10p per text.

Pay-as-you-go customers can also choose from three tariffs: Standard Plus, Extra, and Value. These differ in the combination of minutes and call charges they offer, so customers can choose a plan that closely meets their needs.

Customers on both Tesco Pay As You Go and Pay Monthly plans get 30 Clubcard points for every £10 they spend on top-ups directly with the company - that's 3 points per £1.