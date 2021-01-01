Coverage

Tesco Mobile's service is based on O2's network and offers 99% population coverage across the UK.

Speeds

Tesco Mobile's service is based on O2's network with an average connection speed of 15.06Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal ( 1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018 )

Roaming

Tesco Mobile customers can now use their monthly allowances of data, calls and texts for no extra charge in 48 European destinations.

Early upgrades

Tesco Mobile's Anytime Upgrade Flex split-contracts allow customers to upgrade to a newer phone at any time, provided they settle up what's left to pay on their handset.

Customer Service

Tesco’s customer careline is open between 8am to 10pm during the week and between 8am to 8pm on weekends. The service can be reached on 0845 301 4455.

The company also operates a phone recycling scheme that allows you to earn rewards of up £70 as well as Green Clubcard Points.

Child safety is provided by parental controls that allow parents to put limits on their offspring’s usage and bar access to adult websites and premium rate numbers.

There are also useful guides to getting the best out of your handset on the Tesco Mobile website as well as instructions on what to do if your mobile is lost or stolen.

Tariffs

Tesco Mobile offers two great ways to get the most out of its network: a Tesco pay as you go tariff and a Pay Monthly SIM only tariff.

Customers who opt for the SIM only tariff benefit from a choice of three plans with a monthly flexible credit, which can be used as they determine.

Other advantages include half-price calls and texts to your five favourite numbers and a one-month contract.

Plus, if you manage to use up all of your flexible credit you're charged at a flat-rate of 20p a minute to all standard UK mobile and landline and 10p per text.

Pay as you go customers can also choose from three tariffs: Standard Plus, Extra and Value. These differ in the combination of minutes and call charges they offer, so that customers can choose a plan that closely meets their needs.

Customers on both Tesco Pay As You Go and Pay Monthly plans get 30 Clubcard points for every £10 they spend on top-ups directly with the company - that's 3 points per £1.