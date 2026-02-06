Samsung Galaxy A17 128GB Black
Uses O2's Network
£33.82 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.80 and in April 2028 by £1.90£60.00 upfront cost
£1362.02 total cost
Unlimited5G data
36 month contract
- Flexible cap on spending
Compare Tesco Mobile's wide range of handsets to find the best pay monthly contract deal for you.
Uses O2's Network
£33.82 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.80 and in April 2028 by £1.90£60.00 upfront cost
£1362.02 total cost
Unlimited5G data
36 month contract
Uses O2's Network
£33.82 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.62 and in April 2028 by £1.71£60.00 upfront cost
£1353.57 total cost
Unlimited5G data
36 month contract
Uses O2's Network
£38.24 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80No upfront cost
£948.35 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses O2's Network
£35.74 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£60.00 upfront cost
£948.35 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses O2's Network
£37.24 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.62£60.00 upfront cost
£981.30 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses O2's Network
£41.32 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.80 and in April 2028 by £1.90£60.00 upfront cost
£1632.02 total cost
Unlimited5G data
36 month contract
Uses O2's Network
£44.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.80 and in April 2028 by £1.90No upfront cost
£1704.14 total cost
Unlimited5G data
36 month contract
Uses O2's Network
£44.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.80 and in April 2028 by £1.90No upfront cost
£1704.14 total cost
Unlimited5G data
36 month contract
Uses O2's Network
£44.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.80 and in April 2028 by £1.90No upfront cost
£1704.14 total cost
Unlimited5G data
36 month contract
Uses O2's Network
£43.32 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.80 and in April 2028 by £1.90£60.00 upfront cost
£1704.02 total cost
Unlimited5G data
36 month contract
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Tesco Mobile is a solid choice for mobile service, thanks to its extensive UK coverage, top-rated customer support, and the added benefit of earning and spending Clubcard points. Powered by O2’s network, it delivers 99% 4G coverage with 5G rolling out for even faster speeds. Plus, Tesco customers enjoy exclusive Clubcard Prices, unlocking great deals and savings on both phones and plans.
Tesco Mobile uses O2's network, which has 99% 4G coverage across the UK and is expanding its 5G for faster speeds.
Tesco Mobile has earned accolades for its excellent customer service and for its handset contracts winning awards from Uswitch.
When you use Tesco Mobile, you earn Clubcard points that can be swapped for discounts on groceries, phone bills, or a wide range of Tesco products.
Worried about exceeding your monthly allowances? Tesco Mobile lets you cap your usage, so you can't rack up extra charges.
Tesco Mobile offers a range of the latest smartphones to suit every style and budget. Whether you’re after the newest iPhone with all its cutting-edge features or the popular Samsung Galaxy series known for its powerful performance and sleek design, Tesco Mobile has you covered. Plus, their selection includes a variety of other top brands and models, ensuring there’s a perfect handset for everyone.
Tesco Mobile offers a huge range of the latest handsets, from the new iPhone 17 models to Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25. You can also get Tesco Mobile contracts for plenty of other premium Android phones, like the Google Pixel range, as well as Sony Xperia and Motorola devices.
Tesco Mobile runs on O2’s network, which offers reliable coverage and improved speeds across the UK. Recent network speed surveys report average 4G speeds around 18–20 Mbps, with 5G speeds steadily rolling out to deliver much faster connections where available.
Tesco Mobile currently allows customers to use their UK monthly allowances—data, calls, and texts—at no extra charge in 48 European destinations, thanks to their “Home From Home” roaming plan. This is available to both Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go users, and has been extended through 2026.
Tesco Mobile's Anytime Upgrade Flex split contracts allow customers to upgrade to a newer phone at any time, provided they settle up what's left to pay on their handset.
Tesco Mobile offers reliable customer service with extended support hours. You can reach their team via live chat or phone from 7 am to 11 pm, seven days a week. Phone support is available on 0345 601 2448, and customers can also get help via social media or in-app messaging for added convenience.
Tesco Mobile also runs a generous phone recycling scheme. Customers can recycle their old devices in-store and receive up to £200 in cash or Green Clubcard Points, depending on the model and its condition. It’s a great way to reduce e-waste while earning something back.
For families, Tesco Mobile offers parental control features to help manage children’s mobile use. These tools let parents restrict access to adult websites, block premium-rate numbers, and set usage limits—giving peace of mind when kids are online.
Tesco Mobile offers two great ways to get the most out of its network: a Tesco pay as you go tariff and a Pay Monthly SIM only tariff.
Customers who opt for the SIM-only tariff benefit from a choice of three plans with monthly flexible credit, which they can use as they choose.
Other advantages include half-price calls and texts to your five favourite numbers and a one-month contract.
Plus, if you manage to use up all of your flexible credit, you're charged at a flat rate of 20p a minute to all standard UK mobile and landlines and 10p per text.
Pay-as-you-go customers can also choose from three tariffs: Standard Plus, Extra, and Value. These differ in the combination of minutes and call charges they offer, so customers can choose a plan that closely meets their needs.
Customers on both Tesco Pay As You Go and Pay Monthly plans get 30 Clubcard points for every £10 they spend on top-ups directly with the company - that's 3 points per £1.
Tesco Mobile not right for you? There are many UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:
If you’re moving to Tesco Mobile from another network, you shouldn’t have any problems keeping your existing mobile number. All you need to do is text PAC to 65075 and your network will send you your PAC code. Then, after you’ve signed up for your new Tesco Mobile deal, simply provide Tesco with your PAC code by following the instructions that should arrive with your phone.
If you'd like to find out more, read our guide on switching mobile phone providers.
At the time of writing, the cheapest mobile phone we’ve got with Tesco Mobile costs £16.32 a month with a £60.00 upfront cost. That’s for the Samsung Galaxy A17, which comes with an monthly allowance of 3GB of data, along with unlimited calls and texts. This is spread out over 36-months bringing the total cost to £684.24
Yes, you can earn one Clubcard point for every £1 you spend on your pay monthly or pay as you go Tesco Mobile plan. You can also enjoy exclusive Clubcard prices on smartphones, tablets, SIM cards and accessories.
Tesco Mobile phone deals are typically 24 months, so you’ll be locked into the contract for two years. Tesco Mobile’s SIM only deals, meanwhile, generally last for 12 months.