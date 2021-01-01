 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Compare Sky Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks & more

  • Uswitch Awards Best Pay Monthly Network 2021
  • Incentives for Sky customers
  • Unlimited data rollover and inclusive roaming
Why choose Sky Mobile?

Uswitch Awards Best Pay Monthly Network 2021

With flexibility on data allowances, tariffs and VIP perks, Sky's strong offering sets them apart from the pack.

Incentives for Sky customers

Existing Sky customers get a great range of benefits with Sky Mobile, such as being able to watch Sky TV and use Sky Apps on the go, without using up any data.

Unlimited data rollover and inclusive roaming

Roll over unused data at the end of each month and store it for up to three years. Sky Mobile customers can also use their monthly allowances in 40 locations for no extra charge.

Coverage

Sky Mobile's service is based on O2's network. So in turn offers 98.97% UK coverage, whether you're on a pay monthly phone contract or a pay as you go deal.

Speed

Sky’s network has an average connection speed of 15.06Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal ( 1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018 )

Roaming

Sky Mobile customers can use their UK data in over 40 EU and EEA destinations at no extra charge. You can also use data from your Sky Piggybank whenever you need it. Or if you need more, just mix up your plan at My Sky. If you have unlimited calls and texts whilst you are roaming in the EU/EEA, calls and texts to standard EU/EEA mobiles and landlines will be inclusive. And it won't cost anything extra to receive calls either.

Early upgrades

Sky Mobile customers can upgrade at any point during their contract for a fee, or wait till 24 months to upgrade for free. And you can trade in your existing phone in exchange for a newer model.

For more information, head to our guide to Sky Mobile Swap contracts.

Customer Service

Sky’s customer service centre is open between 8:30am and 11:30pm every day of the week, including weekends. The service can be reached on 033 3759 1716.

Sky has already received awards for its customer service, and has pledged to provide the same levels of satisfaction to consumers who sign up for a SIM-only deal.

Tariffs

Sky Mobile offers a wide range of contract and SIM-only deals that can start at as little as £6 per month for a package of calls, texts and data.

About

Sky Mobile is backed up by O2'S network and offers competitive SIM-only deals with generous data allowances, free data rollover and free calls and texts.

