Compare solar panel quotes
Thinking of going solar? Our new comparison tool launches soon. Until then, explore our expert advice to see how much you could save and how the process works.
Compare personalised solar quotes in one place
Finding the right solar installer shouldn't feel like a high-pressure sales pitch. Most solar websites share your details with multiple companies, which can lead to them calling you repeatedly.
Uswitch is different. We’ve built a journey that puts you in control:
- Transparent pricing: View personalised quotes and system specs side-by-side.
- Zero pressure: Compare in your own time. You decide which installer you want to speak with.
- Vetted experts: We only work with MCS-certified installers like Heatable, Glow Green, and Sunsave.
Ready to see what solar could save you?
We’re launching a simple way to see solar quotes and savings. Sign up to be among the first to know when it’s live.
Energy bills are unpredictable. Getting solar shouldn’t be.
For many UK homeowners, the desire to take back control of energy costs often meets a wall of complexity. Between unclear savings claims and the time-intensive task of vetting installers, finding the right system feels like a full-time job.
Uswitch makes it simple: We’ve replaced the uncertainty of solar with a transparent, streamlined process. You can now shield your energy bills with an easy to use system tailored to your home and lifestyle.
How to compare solar deals on Uswitch
We’ve simplified the process into four easy steps. From late April, here is how it will work:
- Tell us about your home
Answer a few simple questions about your roof and energy usage, no technical expertise required.
- View your personalised quotes
We’ll show you tailored quotes from our trusted partners so you can see exactly what you'll get for your money.
- Compare in one place
Review warranties, panel efficiency, and total costs side-by-side in a clear, easy-to-read format.
- Book your free consultation
Once you’ve picked the best option for you, your chosen installer will carry out a professional home and design review over the phone.
How does solar even work?
At its simplest, solar panels (also known as solar photovoltaics, or PV) convert sunlight into electricity.
Uswitch tip: You don't need scorching heat or direct sun for this to work. Modern panels are incredibly efficient at capturing diffused light, meaning they still generate power on typically overcast British days.
Capturing sunlight
Solar panels are made of cells containing semi-conducting materials. When light hits these cells, it creates an electrical field.
Conversion
The panels produce Direct Current (DC) electricity. Since your home runs on Alternating Current (AC), the power is sent to a small box called an inverter to be converted.
Powering your home
This electricity flows into your consumer unit (fuse box) to power your lights, appliances, and gadgets.
The grid connection
If you generate more power than you need, the excess flows back into the National Grid. If you need more than you’re generating (like at night), you simply pull electricity from the grid as normal.
How much do solar panels cost in the UK?
In 2026, solar will be more accessible than ever. While prices vary based on panel quality and system size, here are the approximated averages:
|System size
|Approx average installed cost
|Typical household size
|2kW system
|£3,800 – £5,000
|1-2 people
|4kW system
|£6,000 – £8,000
|3-4 people (most common)
|6kW system
|£7,500 – £10,000
|Large families / EV owners
Is solar a good decision for your home?
Before you look at panels, you need to know if the investment makes sense for your household.
Lower your bills
By generating your own power, you reduce your reliance on the grid and protect yourself from future price hikes.
Earn money back
Through the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG), you can get paid for the excess energy you send back to the grid.
The return on investment
Most systems currently pay for themselves within 7–10 years, providing decades of "free" green energy thereafter.
Why trust Uswitch for your solar journey?
With a Trustpilot score of 4.7/5, Uswitch is the UK’s most trusted comparison service. We know that trust is the biggest hurdle in the solar industry, which is why:
- We work with accredited installers: Every partner we work with must be MCS-certified, ensuring your system is safe and eligible for export payments.
- Privacy first: We don't sell your data to third parties. We only connect you with the specific installers you choose.
- Impartial advice: Our goal is to help you find the right fit for your roof and budget, not to push a specific brand.
How do you pay for solar panels?
Solar panels are expensive, but you don't always need the full amount up front. Here are three paths that you should consider when buying solar panels:
- Outright purchase
The fastest way to see a Return on Investment (ROI), as there are no interest costs.
- Green mortgages & loans
Many UK banks now offer lower interest rates for green home improvements.
- Fixed-term payment plans
Many installers offer the ability to spread the cost over 3 to 10 years. While these carry standard interest rates (APR), they allow you to go solar immediately and lock in your energy price protection.
Solar power and battery storage
Adding a solar battery allows you to store the energy you generate during the day to then use at night. Here are the main benefits of adding a solar battery to your home:
- Higher self-consumption: Without a battery, you might only use 30-50% of what you generate. By adding one that can jump to 80% or more.
- Grid independence: Protect yourself against evening peak-rate price hikes.
- The cost: A battery typically adds £2,500 – £5,000 to your installation but significantly increases your long-term savings.
Will solar help lower my bills?
Yes, and for most households, the savings are significant. Solar helps you save money in three distinct ways:
- Reduced reliance on the grid
Every unit of electricity your panels generate is a unit you don't have to buy from your energy supplier. By self-consuming your own solar power, you are effectively locking in a portion of your energy costs at 0p per kWh for the next 25 years.
- Earning through exports
Through the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG), energy suppliers will actually pay you for the leftover energy you don't use. It acts as a steady offset against your standing charges and any night-time energy use.
- Maximising savings with a battery
Without a battery, you have to use it or lose it. By adding a solar battery, you can store the free energy you generated at midday and use it at 7pm when grid prices are at their peak. This can often double your annual savings compared to panels alone.
Our trusted solar panel partners
We only work with installers who meet our high standards for quality, certification, and customer service. Each of our partners is MCS-certified, ensuring your system is safe, efficient, and eligible for the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG).
Glow Green
Glow Green is one of the UK’s most popular choices for home energy upgrades. They are known for their efficient, streamlined installation process and competitive pricing.
- Best for: Homeowners looking for a tech-driven, hassle-free installation experience.
- Why we trust them: They offer flexible financing options and have a great reputation for clear, transparent communication from start to finish.
Sunsave
Sunsave is making solar accessible to everyone by removing the barrier of high upfront costs. They are the UK’s first provider to offer a solar subscription, allowing you to pay a monthly fee rather than a lump sum.
- Best for: Homeowners who want a "Solar-as-a-Service" model that includes ongoing monitoring and maintenance.
- Why we trust them: Their Sunsave Plus plan is a game-changer for accessibility, backed by a commitment to long-term system performance and customer support.
Heatable
Heatable is a family-run business with full national coverage. While they use a highly advanced digital platform to provide fast quotes, they maintain the personal touch and accountability of a family-owned brand.
- Best for: Nationwide reach with a personal, reliable feel.
- Why we trust them: Their no-hassle approach and extensive volume of verified 5-star customer reviews.
What happens during solar power installation?
Worried about the potential mess? Don't be. A standard UK installation is a simple process:
- Scaffolding: Usually set up the day before to ensure the team's safety.
- Roof prep: Mounting rails are secured to your rafters (without compromising your roof's water-tightness).
- The panels: Your solar PV array is bolted to the rails and wired together.
- Electrical connection: The DC power from your panels is fed into an inverter, which converts it to AC power for your home.
- Handover: You receive your MCS certificate, which is required to access export tariffs.
Benefits of solar energy
- Cut your carbon footprint: Reduce your home's emissions by approx. one tonne of CO2 per year
- Protection from price hikes: The more energy you generate, the less you're affected by global energy market volatility, as we have recently seen, caused by the Iran conflict.
- Increase home value: Energy-efficient homes often command a higher price than inefficient houses on the property market.
Solar tariffs
To make the most of your panels, you need a Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) tariff. Some modern "Smart Tariffs" even allow you to:
- Sell high: Export energy during peak hours (4pm–7pm) for premium rates.
- Buy low: Charge your battery from the grid when prices are at the bottom of the barrel (usually overnight).
FAQs
Is the UK sunny enough for solar energy?
Yes! Solar panels don't need direct, scorching heat; they work on daylight. Even on a typical overcast British day, your panels will still generate electricity.
Can I get solar panels if I rent?
Usually, no. You need the homeowner's permission to make structural changes. However, you can ask your landlord about "solar-as-a-service" options or community energy schemes.
Is my roof suitable for solar panels?
Most roofs are. South-facing roofs are ideal, but East- and West-facing roofs still perform very well. The main factors are shading (from trees or chimneys) and having enough physical space for at least 6–8 panels.
What’s the difference between a solar panel and a solar battery?
Panels generate the electricity; the battery stores it. Think of the panels as the tap and the battery as the water tank.
Does home insurance cover solar panels?
Most standard policies do cover them as they are considered a permanent fixture of the home, but you must notify your insurer once they are installed to ensure your "sum insured" is accurate.