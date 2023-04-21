Free gift for you and your friend: You can get a free gift if you recommend VOXI to your friends. If your friend signs up for a VOXI contract, both you and your friend will each receive a £40 Amazon voucher.

Unlimited data free streaming on select plans: VOXI customers on select plans can also get unlimited data-free streaming. So you can stream the likes of Amazon Prime, Netflix and YouTube on the go without using up any of your monthly data.

Unlimited data-free social media: All VOXI deals come with unlimited data-free social media. That means you can scroll, post and stream as much as you like on your favourite social media apps without eating into your monthly data allowance.

Excellent coverage: VOXI uses Vodafone’s network to deliver 98% 4G coverage throughout the UK for all its customers. And it has a growing 5G network in a number of UK locations.

Flexible, rolling contracts: If you’re looking for a SIM only plan that gives you great flexibility and exceptional value for money, VOXI could be exactly what you’re looking for. For one thing, VOXI offers 30-day, pay as you go, rolling contracts, so you can switch to a different deal any time you like. It also doesn’t require a credit check, making it quick and easy to sign up.

Yes, VOXI is a great mobile phone network. It uses Vodafone’s network to deliver 98% 4G coverage across the UK, as well as fast 5G in a growing number of locations. It delivers fast speeds of 21.6Mbps. On top of this, VOXI offers excellent flexibility thanks to its no-credit-check, 30-day rolling contracts. So you can switch contracts any time you like, provided you give 30 days’ notice.

To find out more, check out our VOXI network page

Can I keep my phone number if I switch to VOXI?

Yes, if you’re switching to VOXI from another network, it’s really easy to switch your number. All you need to do is text PAC to 65075. You’ll then receive your PAC code from your current provider.

Once you have this, all you need to do is provide VOXI with your PAC code once you’ve signed up for your new deal and VOXI will transfer your number across to your new SIM.

For more help, check out our guide on how to keep your mobile number.