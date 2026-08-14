How do I activate my VOXI SIM card?

Once you receive your VOXI SIM card, it will have all the instructions you need to activate your SIM card. Alternatively, you can find step-by-step instructions on how to activate your SIM on the VOXI website.

Do VOXI SIM plans include roaming?

You can use your VOXI SIM in a large number of countries. However, you’ll have to pay more to use it outside the UK. Since Brexit, VOXI, like the majority of UK mobile phone providers, has reintroduced roaming charges in the EU. At the moment, you can use your calls, texts and data (up to 20GB) for £2.45 a day in EU destinations.

If you’re travelling further afield, you can get either eight days’ roaming for £12 or 15 days for £17.

Bear in mind that VOXI’s unlimited data-free social media and streaming offers don’t apply while you’re roaming.

VOXI customer support

VOXI doesn’t currently have a customer service phone line, but you can find help and support over on its customer service web page, or get in touch via the official VOXI Facebook account.

You can also write to VOXI Customer Relations Manager, Vodafone Limited, The Connection, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 2FN.