VOXI SIM Deal
Uses Vodafone's Network
£10.00 a month
No contract
80 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
- Unlimited Social Media
- Best SIM Only Mobile Network
If you want a flexible, no-credit-check contract that you can cancel at any time, VOXI might be your ideal solution. It also offers unlimited data-free social media.
Uses Vodafone's Network
£10.00 a month
No contract
80 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£12.00 a month
No contract
100 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£15.00 a month
No contract
140 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£20.00 a month
No contract
300 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£35.00 a month
No contract
Unlimited5G data
Deals last updated on:
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Yes, VOXI is a great mobile phone network. It uses Vodafone’s network to deliver 98% 4G coverage across the UK, as well as fast 5G in a growing number of locations. It delivers typical speeds of 20-25Mbps. On top of this, VOXI offers excellent flexibility thanks to its no-credit-check, 30-day rolling contracts. So you can switch contracts any time you like, provided you give 30 days’ notice.
And it even gives you unlimited data-free social media access. So you can scroll through Facebook, message on X and post on Instagram on the go without eating into your monthly data allowance.
Flexible, rolling contracts: If you’re looking for a SIM only plan that gives you great flexibility and exceptional value for money, VOXI could be exactly what you’re looking for. For one thing, VOXI offers 30-day, pay as you go, rolling contracts, so you can switch to a different deal any time you like. It also doesn’t require a credit check, making it quick and easy to sign up.
Excellent coverage: VOXI uses Vodafone’s network to deliver 98% 4G coverage throughout the UK for all its customers. And it has a growing 5G network in a number of UK locations.
Unlimited data-free social media: All VOXI deals come with unlimited data-free social media. That means you can scroll, post and stream as much as you like on your favourite social media apps without eating into your monthly data allowance.
Unlimited data free streaming on select plans: VOXI customers on select plans can also get unlimited data-free streaming. So you can stream the likes of Amazon Prime, Netflix and YouTube on the go without using up any of your monthly data.
Free gift for you and your friend: You can get a free gift if you recommend VOXI to your friends. If your friend signs up for a VOXI contract, both you and your friend will each receive a £40 Amazon voucher.
Yes, if you’re switching to VOXI from another network, it’s really easy to keep your number. All you need to do is text PAC to 65075. You’ll then receive your PAC code from your current provider.
Once you have this, all you need to do is provide VOXI with your PAC code when you’ve signed up for your new deal and VOXI will transfer your number across to your new SIM.
Once you receive your VOXI SIM card, it will have all the instructions you need to activate your SIM card. Alternatively, you can find step-by-step instructions on how to activate your SIM on the VOXI website.
You can use your VOXI SIM in a large number of countries. However, you’ll have to pay more to use it outside the UK. Since Brexit, VOXI, like the majority of UK mobile phone providers, has reintroduced roaming charges in the EU. At the moment, you can use your calls, texts and data (up to 20GB) for £2.45 a day in EU destinations.
If you’re travelling further afield, you can get either eight days’ roaming for £12 or 15 days for £17.
Bear in mind that VOXI’s unlimited data-free social media and streaming offers don’t apply while you’re roaming.
VOXI doesn’t currently have a customer service phone line, but you can find help and support over on its customer service web page, or get in touch via the official VOXI Facebook account.
You can also write to VOXI Customer Relations Manager, Vodafone Limited, The Connection, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 2FN.
Is VOXI not right for you? There are plenty of UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
VOXI deals are offered on 30-day rolling contracts. So, you can either pay for your VOXI SIM deal each month or you can switch to another deal any time you like.
Yes, all VOXI SIMs are compatible with 5G. However, you’ll need to be in an area that has 5G infrastructure and a 5G-enabled phone to take advantage of 5G speeds.
If your VOXI order costs more than £60, you will get free Standard DPD delivery. Therefore, you should receive your parcel within one working day if you order it before 10pm on a weekday. However, if you order it on a weekend or bank holiday, it may take two working days to arrive.
If your VOXI order costs under £60, it will be delivered for free by Royal Mail First Class and should arrive within 3-5 working days.
With VOXI, you don’t need to top up your SIM. Just create an account, pick a plan and enter your bank details. Your data limit will be reset every month and you’ll be charged the monthly fee shown on your plan. However, if this doesn’t suit you, VOXI’s 30-day rolling contracts allow you to switch to a different plan whenever you like, provided you give 30 days’ notice.
VOXI is owned by Vodafone and it uses Vodafone’s network to deliver the same coverage and speeds as Vodafone. However, they don’t have the same offers, perks or benefits. So make sure you pick the one that’s right for you.