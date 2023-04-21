If you want a flexible, no-credit-check contract that you can cancel at any time, VOXI might be your ideal solution. It also offers unlimited data-free social media.
Flexible, rolling contracts: If you’re looking for a SIM only plan that gives you great flexibility and exceptional value for money, VOXI could be exactly what you’re looking for. For one thing, VOXI offers 30-day, pay as you go, rolling contracts, so you can switch to a different deal any time you like. It also doesn’t require a credit check, making it quick and easy to sign up.
Excellent coverage: VOXI uses Vodafone’s network to deliver 98% 4G coverage throughout the UK for all its customers. And it has a growing 5G network in a number of UK locations.
Unlimited data-free social media: All VOXI deals come with unlimited data-free social media. That means you can scroll, post and stream as much as you like on your favourite social media apps without eating into your monthly data allowance.
Unlimited data free streaming on select plans: VOXI customers on select plans can also get unlimited data-free streaming. So you can stream the likes of Amazon Prime, Netflix and YouTube on the go without using up any of your monthly data.
Free gift for you and your friend: You can get a free gift if you recommend VOXI to your friends. If your friend signs up for a VOXI contract, both you and your friend will each receive a £40 Amazon voucher.
Yes, VOXI is a great mobile phone network. It uses Vodafone’s network to deliver 98% 4G coverage across the UK, as well as fast 5G in a growing number of locations. It delivers fast speeds of 21.6Mbps. On top of this, VOXI offers excellent flexibility thanks to its no-credit-check, 30-day rolling contracts. So you can switch contracts any time you like, provided you give 30 days’ notice.
And it even gives you unlimited data-free social media. So you can scroll through Facebook, message on Twitter and post on Instagram on the go without eating into your monthly data allowance.
Yes, if you’re switching to VOXI from another network, it’s really easy to switch your number. All you need to do is text PAC to 65075. You’ll then receive your PAC code from your current provider.
Once you have this, all you need to do is provide VOXI with your PAC code once you’ve signed up for your new deal and VOXI will transfer your number across to your new SIM.
For more help, check out our guide on how to keep your mobile number.
Check out our step by step guides to transferring your number over from different networks:
Once you receive your VOXI SIM card, it will have any instructions you need to activate your SIM card. Alternatively, you can find step-by-step instructions on how to activate your SIM on the VOXI website.
You can use your VOXI SIM in a large number of countries. However, you’ll have to pay more to use it outside the UK. Since Brexit, VOXI, like the majority of UK mobile phone providers, has reintroduced roaming charges in the EU. At the moment, you can use your calls, texts and data (up to 20GB) for £2 a day in EU destinations.
If you’re travelling further afield, you can get either eight days’ roaming for £15 or 15 days for £25.
Bear in mind that VOXI’s unlimited data-free social media and streaming offers don’t apply while you’re roaming.
VOXI not right for you? There are many UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:
Unsure how much mobile data you use and need? Read our guide on internet data allowances.
