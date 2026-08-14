What network providers offer pay as you go and no-contract deals?

Almost all UK networks will offer pay as you go SIM cards as part of their product offering.

Major UK mobile networks such as Three Mobile, O2, giffgaff and VOXI offer pay as you go deals, and the price varies depending on how much data you need.

How to choose the best pay as you go deals for you

The best pay as you go deal for you depends on your personal needs and requirements. Your best bet is to compare options across all networks until you find the ideal balance of allowance and cost.

As well as overall price make sure you check out additional perks that providers may offer. Perks can include free EU roaming as well as no price rise for the duration of your contract.

Can you roam with a pay as you go SIM?

Yes, you can often use a pay as you go SIM card overseas. However, you will need to check your network's roaming policy first. You will likely have to pay more than you would if you used the phone at home, too.

Check out our network-by-network roaming guide for more info.