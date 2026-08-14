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Pay as you go SIM card deals

A pay as you go (PAYG) SIM card is ideal if you don’t want to sign up for a long-term contract, or you’re not keen on going through a credit check. Compare over 40 deals and across 5 trusted UK networks. Over 300,000 customers trust us to help find their SIM deal.

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How to find the best pay-as-you-go SIM only deal?

The right PAYG SIM depends on your usage. If you don’t use your phone very much, a PAYG plan—where you top up and pay per minute, text, or MB—might work, but it’s often more expensive. Often, for better value, consider a 30-day PAYG bundle, which includes a set number of calls, texts, and data for a fixed price. These bundles can be renewed manually or set to auto-renew, offering flexibility without a long-term contract.

List of SIM Only deals

  1. VOXI SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    VOXI

    £10.00 a month

    No contract

    80 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • Unlimited Social Media
    • Best SIM Only Mobile Network

  2. Three Mobile SIM Deal

    Three Mobile

    £10.00 a month

    No contract

    60 GBof 5G data

  3. giffgaff SIM Deal

    Uses O2's Network

    giffgaff

    £20.00 a month

    No contract

    Unlimited5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise

  4. VOXI SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    VOXI

    £12.00 a month

    No contract

    100 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • Unlimited Social Media and Music
    • Best SIM Only Mobile Network

  5. giffgaff SIM Deal

    Uses O2's Network

    giffgaff

    £10.00 a month

    No contract

    20 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise

  6. giffgaff SIM Deal

    Uses O2's Network

    giffgaff

    £6.00 a month

    No contract

    2 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise

  7. giffgaff SIM Deal

    Uses O2's Network

    giffgaff

    £8.00 a month

    No contract

    5 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise

  8. giffgaff SIM Deal

    Uses O2's Network

    giffgaff

    £15.00 a month

    No contract

    50 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise

  9. VOXI SIM Deal

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    VOXI

    £15.00 a month

    No contract

    140 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • Unlimited Social Media Music and Video
    • Best SIM Only Mobile Network

  10. giffgaff SIM Deal

    Uses O2's Network

    giffgaff

    £12.00 a month

    No contract

    26 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
Can't find what you're looking for?

Deals last updated on:

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How does a pay as you go SIM work?

Pay as you go (PAYG) SIM cards are an easy way to use your phone without needing a long-term contract or lengthy payment plans.

You pre-pay a set amount of money, which gives you a set number of call minutes, data, and texts. When you run out, you top up again with an amount of your choice. 

Pay as you go SIM only deals often come with a free SIM card, too. So all you need is a mobile phone you’re happy to use. 

Are there any other charges?

No, you generally won’t incur additional charges when you sign up for a pay as you go SIM only deal.

Since you pre-pay the amount you’re willing to spend, it’s just a case of using your phone until your money runs out. Then, you’ll have to top up again to get more calls, texts, and data.

PAYG SIM only deals are flexible and usually don't require long-term contracts. Most work on a top-up basis, but some providers offer auto-renewing plans that function like subscriptions, renewing every 30 days with a registered payment method. For example, Vodafone and Three offer such auto-renewal options. Users can also choose manual renewal, depending on the provider. It's best to check directly with your provider for specific details.

What are the pros and cons of a pay as you go SIM deal?

  • Keep your current phone number, swap phones whenever you want

  • Pay what you want when you want

  • Avoid being tied down to a long-term contract.

  • No credit check

  • You can top up from as little as £5 per spend

  • You may not get the best rates for data, calls or texts

  • PAYG deals will work out as more expensive than a traditional pay monthly package

  • You will need to have a phone that’s unlocked

More SIM only deals

Unlimited data SIMs5G SIM deals30-day SIM dealsiPhone SIM dealsNo credit check SIMs

Do networks offer data rollover in a pay as you go SIM only deal?

Data rollover allows unused data from one month to be carried over to the next month. For example, if you have a 3GB monthly allowance and only use 2GB, the remaining 1GB rolls over into the next month, giving you a total of 4GB.

Many choose larger data packages on a pay as you go deal for fear of exceeding their data allowance and facing unexpected charges. Knowing how much data you need and monitoring your usage is essential to avoid this. A data rollover plan could be a good option for those who worry about exceeding their limit.

Not all networks offer data rollover, and those that do vary in their offerings:

  • Sky Mobile: Offers the best deal with an online 'piggybank' where unused data can be stored for up to three years. Families can pool their data together.
  • iD Mobile: Offers free rollover for new and existing customers. The amount you can rollover is unlimited, but only the previous month’s unused data can be carried over.
  • O2: Only offers data rollover for pay as you go rolling contracts, not pay monthly plans.
  • Virgin Mobile: Rolls over unused data automatically with no additional charge, and it is used first before your regular monthly allowance.
  • Vodafone: Offers rollover for Pay As You Go Big Value bundles, but you can only rollover data from the previous month, and you must top up within 30 days for it to apply.

Are pay as you go SIM only deals flexible?

Yes they are. You can cancel a pay as you go (PAYG) phone contract at any time, but you must use the phone at least every few months to prevent it from being deactivated.

Any remaining credit, data, or add-ons should be used before they expire, as they are non-refundable. It will expire automatically if you stop using your PAYG SIM for 6 months. To switch providers, you can request a PAC code to keep your number. If you're under contract, early termination fees may apply, and you can cancel within 14 days of signing up online or by phone without any cost.

What network providers offer pay as you go and no-contract deals? 

Almost all UK networks will offer pay as you go SIM cards as part of their product offering.

Major UK mobile networks such as Three Mobile, O2, giffgaff and VOXI offer pay as you go deals, and the price varies depending on how much data you need.

How to choose the best pay as you go deals for you

The best pay as you go deal for you depends on your personal needs and requirements. Your best bet is to compare options across all networks until you find the ideal balance of allowance and cost.

As well as overall price make sure you check out additional perks that providers may offer. Perks can include free EU roaming as well as no price rise for the duration of your contract.

Can you roam with a pay as you go SIM?

Yes, you can often use a pay as you go SIM card overseas. However, you will need to check your network's roaming policy first. You will likely have to pay more than you would if you used the phone at home, too.

Check out our network-by-network roaming guide for more info.

Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor

FAQs

Is pay as you go cheaper?

Pay as you go costs less in the short term, as you can top up any amount of your choosing.

If you don’t plan on using your phone a lot, it’s the perfect option. However, calls, texts and data are priced higher on PAYG. So if you expect to use your phone a lot, a monthly plan may be cheaper.

Do I have to top up every month on pay as you go?

No, you can top up as much or as little as you want. There may be some instances where your credit has to be used within a specific time frame, but this will be a very long time.

Check your network’s policy for more details.

Can you buy a SIM card without a contract?

Yes, you can get a SIM only deal without a contract. All you need is the SIM, the amount you want to top up and a phone to use it in.

What is the difference between SIM free and pay as you go?

SIM free deals usually come with a certain amount of data, calls and text allowance for a set monthly price.

It’s similar to a standard pay monthly deal but without a mobile phone. PAYG works on a top-up basis, so you have to keep topping up the more you use your phone.

Do SIM cards expire?

Yes, SIM cards expire, but you can keep using them for as long as you want, provided you top up a minimum amount and use your phone at least once over six months.

If you don’t use your SIM card at all, your network may lock the SIM, but this will be after a long period of time.

Can you get an unlimited data pay as you go deal?

It’s unlikely you’ll be able to get unlimited data on a PAYG deal. That’s because pay as you go doesn’t work in the same way as SIM only.

Are SIM cards free?

SIM cards can be ordered for free and then topped up with as little as £5 with no commitment or contract involved.