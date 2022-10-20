How does a pay as you go SIM work?

Pay-as-you-go (PAYG) SIM cards are an easy way to use your phone without any need for a long-term contract or lengthy payment plans. You simply pre-pay an amount of money which then gives you a set amount of call minutes, data, and texts. And when you run out of minutes, you just top up again with an amount of your choice.

Pay-as-you-go SIM only deals often come with a free SIM card, too. So all you need is a mobile phone you’re happy to use.

Are there any other charges?

No, you generally won’t incur any additional charges when you sign up for a pay-as-you-go SIM only deal. Since you pre-pay the amount you’re willing to spend, it’s just a case of using your phone until your money runs out. Then you’ll have to top up again to get more calls, texts and data.