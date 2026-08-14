VOXI SIM Deal
Uses Vodafone's Network
£10.00 a month
No contract
80 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
- Unlimited Social Media
- Best SIM Only Mobile Network
A pay as you go (PAYG) SIM card is ideal if you don’t want to sign up for a long-term contract, or you’re not keen on going through a credit check. Compare over 40 deals and across 5 trusted UK networks. Over 300,000 customers trust us to help find their SIM deal.
Uswitch tips
The right PAYG SIM depends on your usage. If you don’t use your phone very much, a PAYG plan—where you top up and pay per minute, text, or MB—might work, but it’s often more expensive. Often, for better value, consider a 30-day PAYG bundle, which includes a set number of calls, texts, and data for a fixed price. These bundles can be renewed manually or set to auto-renew, offering flexibility without a long-term contract.
Uses Vodafone's Network
£10.00 a month
No contract
80 GBof 5G data
£10.00 a month
No contract
60 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£20.00 a month
No contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£12.00 a month
No contract
100 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£10.00 a month
No contract
20 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£6.00 a month
No contract
2 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£8.00 a month
No contract
5 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£15.00 a month
No contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£15.00 a month
No contract
140 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£12.00 a month
No contract
26 GBof 5G data
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Pay as you go (PAYG) SIM cards are an easy way to use your phone without needing a long-term contract or lengthy payment plans.
You pre-pay a set amount of money, which gives you a set number of call minutes, data, and texts. When you run out, you top up again with an amount of your choice.
Pay as you go SIM only deals often come with a free SIM card, too. So all you need is a mobile phone you’re happy to use.
No, you generally won’t incur additional charges when you sign up for a pay as you go SIM only deal.
Since you pre-pay the amount you’re willing to spend, it’s just a case of using your phone until your money runs out. Then, you’ll have to top up again to get more calls, texts, and data.
PAYG SIM only deals are flexible and usually don't require long-term contracts. Most work on a top-up basis, but some providers offer auto-renewing plans that function like subscriptions, renewing every 30 days with a registered payment method. For example, Vodafone and Three offer such auto-renewal options. Users can also choose manual renewal, depending on the provider. It's best to check directly with your provider for specific details.
Keep your current phone number, swap phones whenever you want
Pay what you want when you want
Avoid being tied down to a long-term contract.
No credit check
You can top up from as little as £5 per spend
You may not get the best rates for data, calls or texts
PAYG deals will work out as more expensive than a traditional pay monthly package
You will need to have a phone that’s unlocked
Data rollover allows unused data from one month to be carried over to the next month. For example, if you have a 3GB monthly allowance and only use 2GB, the remaining 1GB rolls over into the next month, giving you a total of 4GB.
Many choose larger data packages on a pay as you go deal for fear of exceeding their data allowance and facing unexpected charges. Knowing how much data you need and monitoring your usage is essential to avoid this. A data rollover plan could be a good option for those who worry about exceeding their limit.
Not all networks offer data rollover, and those that do vary in their offerings:
Yes they are. You can cancel a pay as you go (PAYG) phone contract at any time, but you must use the phone at least every few months to prevent it from being deactivated.
Any remaining credit, data, or add-ons should be used before they expire, as they are non-refundable. It will expire automatically if you stop using your PAYG SIM for 6 months. To switch providers, you can request a PAC code to keep your number. If you're under contract, early termination fees may apply, and you can cancel within 14 days of signing up online or by phone without any cost.
Almost all UK networks will offer pay as you go SIM cards as part of their product offering.
Major UK mobile networks such as Three Mobile, O2, giffgaff and VOXI offer pay as you go deals, and the price varies depending on how much data you need.
The best pay as you go deal for you depends on your personal needs and requirements. Your best bet is to compare options across all networks until you find the ideal balance of allowance and cost.
As well as overall price make sure you check out additional perks that providers may offer. Perks can include free EU roaming as well as no price rise for the duration of your contract.
Yes, you can often use a pay as you go SIM card overseas. However, you will need to check your network's roaming policy first. You will likely have to pay more than you would if you used the phone at home, too.
Check out our network-by-network roaming guide for more info.
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
Pay as you go costs less in the short term, as you can top up any amount of your choosing.
If you don’t plan on using your phone a lot, it’s the perfect option. However, calls, texts and data are priced higher on PAYG. So if you expect to use your phone a lot, a monthly plan may be cheaper.
No, you can top up as much or as little as you want. There may be some instances where your credit has to be used within a specific time frame, but this will be a very long time.
Check your network’s policy for more details.
Yes, you can get a SIM only deal without a contract. All you need is the SIM, the amount you want to top up and a phone to use it in.
SIM free deals usually come with a certain amount of data, calls and text allowance for a set monthly price.
It’s similar to a standard pay monthly deal but without a mobile phone. PAYG works on a top-up basis, so you have to keep topping up the more you use your phone.
Yes, SIM cards expire, but you can keep using them for as long as you want, provided you top up a minimum amount and use your phone at least once over six months.
If you don’t use your SIM card at all, your network may lock the SIM, but this will be after a long period of time.
It’s unlikely you’ll be able to get unlimited data on a PAYG deal. That’s because pay as you go doesn’t work in the same way as SIM only.
SIM cards can be ordered for free and then topped up with as little as £5 with no commitment or contract involved.