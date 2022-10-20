 Skip to main content
A pay-as-you-go (PAYG) SIM card is ideal if you don’t want to sign up for a long-term contract, or you’re not keen on (or are concerned about) going through a credit check.
How does a pay as you go SIM work? 

Pay-as-you-go (PAYG) SIM cards are an easy way to use your phone without any need for a long-term contract or lengthy payment plans. You simply pre-pay an amount of money which then gives you a set amount of call minutes, data, and texts. And when you run out of minutes, you just top up again with an amount of your choice. 

Pay-as-you-go SIM only deals often come with a free SIM card, too. So all you need is a mobile phone you’re happy to use. 

Are there any other charges?

No, you generally won’t incur any additional charges when you sign up for a pay-as-you-go SIM only deal. Since you pre-pay the amount you’re willing to spend, it’s just a case of using your phone until your money runs out. Then you’ll have to top up again to get more calls, texts and data.

What are the pros and cons of a pay as you go SIM deal?

  • Keep your current phone number, swap phones whenever you want

  • Pay what you want when you want

  • Avoid being tied down to a long-term contract.

  • No credit check

  • You can top up from as little as £5 per spend

  • You may not get the best rates for data, calls or texts

  • PAYG deals will work out as more expensive than a traditional pay monthly package

  • You will need to have a phone that’s unlocked

What network providers offer pay-as-you-go and no contract deals? 

Almost all UK networks will offer pay-as-you-go SIM cards as part of their product offering. Let’s take a look at some of the major brands you can get a pay as you go deal with:

EE
Tesco Mobile
O2

EE

EE offers four PAYG contract-free SIM card options. 

  • Unlimited texts, 5GB data and 500 minutes for £10

  • Unlimited texts and minutes, 15GB data for £15

  • Unlimited texts and minutes, 30GB data for £20 

  • Unlimited texts and minutes, 100GB of data for £30

Tesco

Tesco Mobile offers numerous PAYG SIM options and bundles which include calls, texts and data.

The network’s ‘Rocket Packs’ range offer:

  • £10 for 5GB of data, 5000 texts and5000 minutes and 

  • £15 for 25GB of data, 5000 texts and 5000 minutes

  • £20 for 50GB of data, 5000 texts and 5000 minutes

  • £30 for 100GB of data, 5000 texts and 5000 minutes

Tesco Clubcard holders can even get a discount on £20 and £30 packs. 

O2

O2, like EE, also has a selection of four PAYG SIM-only packs to choose from:

  • Unlimited minutes and texts, 7GB data for £10

  • Unlimited minutes and texts, 15GB data for £15

  • Unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB of data for £20

  • Unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB of data for £30

How to choose the best pay-as-you-go deals for you

The best pay-as-you-go deal for you comes down to your personal needs and requirements. Your best bet is to compare options across all networks until you find the ideal balance of allowance and cost.

Pay as you go SIM deals FAQs

