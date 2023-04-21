SMARTY offers a range of SIM only deals to suit all budgets, with plenty of affordable data deals without the need to sign up for a long-term contract
Contract length
No contract
Contract length
No contract
Contract length
No contract
Contract length
No contract
Contract length
No contract
Contract length
No contract
Contract length
No contract
Contract length
No contract
Contract length
No contract
Contract length
No contract
Contract length
No contract
Contract length
No contract
SMART’s provides great value deals to its many customers. Purely focussed on SIM only, SMARTY doesn’t offer phones as part of its packages, nor does it require you to sign up for lengthy deals. Its different data deals are all available on 30-day rolling price plans. It’s the ideal network for anyone who doesn’t want to be tied down to a long-term contract.
All UK mobile phone providers operate through one of the ‘big four’ networks – Three, EE, O2 and Vodafone. SMARTY runs on Three’s network, so you can be confident of receiving nationwide coverage and great mobile data speeds.
SMARTY also offers a range of benefits with its value-for-money no-commitment SIM only price plans.
There are plenty of reasons to choose a SMARTY SIM only deal:
Great coverage: Smarty is on Three’s network, so you can expect 3G and 4G in 99% of the UK, and an ever-growing network of 5G coverage
Speed: Three’s is one of the UK’s fastest network, so SMARTY customers will receive those great speeds too
International roaming: SMARTY allows its customers to use their UK data allowances in the EU on all its plans
Zero credit check: SMARTY is one of the only phone providers to not require a offer credit checks on its SIM-only deals
Flexible one-month plans: All of Smarty's contracts run on a rolling month-to-month basis. There’s no commitment involved beyond the 30-days so you can leave the deal whenever you want.
Refer a friend: Get a friend to sign up to SMARTY too and you’ll both get one month’s service for free
Easy add-ons: Data add-ons are very simple, costing just £1 per GB. So if you run out it’s really easy to boost your plan.
Cash back for leftover data: If you have data leftover at the end of the month, it will automatically be deducted off your next bill at a rate of £1 for each 1GB that remains unused.
Customer support: SMARTY doesn’t have a phone line you can contact for support, but you can get help via web chat between the hours of 8am and 8pm every day of the week (excluding Bank Holidays)
SMARTY operates on Three’s network, so you can look forward to nationwide coverage and fast speeds.
You can compare SMARTY SIM-only deals on our tables above this section. Choosing the right deal comes down to your own personal preferences. Almost all deals will include unlimited calls and texts, so all you really need to consider is how much data you think you’ll need.
SMARTY offers a range of different SIM only deals, let's take a quick look at some of the deals you can sign up for on this network:
Unlimited data: Looking for an unlimited mobile phone package? SMARTY provides deals with unlimited data, calls, and texts. Choose from a range of different deals in the comparison tables above.
5G: All of SMARTY’s SIM deals are 5G-enabled as standard, with no extra cost included. As long as you have a 5G ready phone and live in a 5G switched on area, you can access superfast 5G speeds with your SMARTY SIM deal.
12-month: SMARTY’s SIM only deals all come as 30-day rolling plans, so you can use them for as long or as little as you like. This is one of the network’s key benefits, as you have the flexibility to end the deal at any time.
Yes, SMARTY offers EU roaming. Your phone will work in the same way overseas as it would at home. There’s a 20GB data cap, and if you cross that threshold you’ll have to buy a top-up.
If you’re going outside of the EU, you’ll need to purchase a specific add-on called ‘out of plan’.
If your SMARTY SIM card isn’t working, we recommend getting in touch with SMARTY’s customer support team who will then be able to assist you.
Yes, you can keep your current phone number by obtaining your PAC code. Don’t worry, that’s not as complicated as it sounds. In fact, you can get your PAC code by sending a simple text! Thanks to the text-to-switch initiative, just message PAC to 65075 and you’ll receive a reply with your PAC code. Then, when you join SMARTY they’ll use this to port over your phone number.
Check out these guides to to find out how to transfer your phone number over from another networks:
SMARTY not the right network or you? There are plenty of other UK networks with a wide selection of deals and offers. No matter your requirements, you’ll be able to find the perfect phone package from one of these networks:
Unsure how much mobile data you use and need? Read our guide on internet data allowances.
Switching your mobile phone provider can feel daunting but it doesn't have to be.
Learn more about how to switch your mobile network.