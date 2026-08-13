I activated my SMARTY SIM but I don’t have service - what should I do?

If your SMARTY SIM card isn’t working, we recommend contacting SMARTY’s customer support team, who can assist you.

Can I keep my mobile phone number if I switch to a SMARTY SIM-only deal?

Yes, you can keep your current phone number by obtaining your PAC code. Don’t worry, that’s not as complicated as it sounds. In fact, you can get your PAC code by sending a simple text! Thanks to the text-to-switch initiative, just message PAC to 65075 and you’ll receive a reply with your PAC code. Then, when you join SMARTY they’ll use this to port over your phone number.

SMARTY customer service details

SMARTY doesn’t offer customer service telephone support. However, customers can contact support by visiting the SMARTY site and starting a web chat.

The web chat service is available from 8am to 8pm every day, though hours may differ on Bank Holidays.