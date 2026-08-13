SMARTY SIM Deal
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£8.00 a month
1 month contract
75 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
- No Credit Check
SMARTY offers a range of SIM only deals to suit all budgets, with plenty of affordable data deals without the need to sign up for a long-term contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£8.00 a month
1 month contract
75 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£17.00 a month
1 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£6.00 a month
1 month contract
18 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£7.00 a month
1 month contract
35 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£10.00 a month
1 month contract
100 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£9.00 a month
1 month contract
95 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£12.00 a month
1 month contract
170 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£6.00 a month
1 month contract
5 GBof 5G data
Deals last updated on:
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SMARTY provides great value deals to its many customers. Purely focussed on SIM only deals, SMARTY doesn’t offer phones as part of its packages, nor does it require you to sign up for lengthy deals. Its data deals are all available on 30-day rolling price plans, making it the ideal network for anyone who doesn’t want to be tied down to a long-term contract.
All UK mobile phone providers operate through one of the ‘big four’ network carriers – Three, EE, O2 and Vodafone. SMARTY runs on Three’s network, so you can be confident of receiving nationwide coverage and great mobile data speeds.
SMARTY also offers a range of benefits with its value-for-money no-commitment SIM only price plans.
There are plenty of reasons to choose a SMARTY SIM only deal:
Great coverage: Smarty is on Three’s network, so you can expect 4G in 99% of the UK and an ever-growing network of 5G coverage
Speed: Three’s is one of the UK’s fastest networks, so SMARTY customers will receive those great speeds too
International roaming: SMARTY allows its customers to use their UK data allowances in the EU on all its plans
Zero credit check: SMARTY is one of the only phone providers to not require a offer credit checks on its SIM-only deals
Flexible one-month plans: All of Smarty's contracts run on a rolling month-to-month basis. There’s no commitment beyond 30 days, so you can leave the deal whenever you want.
Refer a friend: Get a friend to sign up to SMARTY, too, and you'll receive an Amazon gift card.
Customer support: SMARTY doesn’t have a phone line you can contact for support, but you can get help via web chat between the hours of 8am and 8pm every day of the week (excluding Bank Holidays)
SMARTY operates on Three’s network, so you can look forward to nationwide coverage and fast speeds.
You can compare SMARTY SIM only deals in our tables above this section. Choosing the right deal comes down to your personal preferences. Almost all deals will include unlimited calls and texts, so all you really need to consider is how much data you think you’ll need.
SMARTY offers a range of different SIM only deals, let's take a quick look at some of the deals you can sign up for on this network:
Unlimited data: Looking for an unlimited mobile phone package? SMARTY provides deals with unlimited data, calls, and texts. Choose from a range of different deals in the comparison tables above.
5G: All of SMARTY’s SIM deals are 5G-enabled as standard, with no extra cost included. As long as you have a 5G ready phone and live in a 5G switched on area, you can access superfast 5G speeds with your SMARTY SIM deal.
30-day: SMARTY’s SIM only deals all come as 30-day rolling plans, so you can use them for as long or as little as you like. This is one of the network’s key benefits, as you have the flexibility to end the deal at any time.
Yes, SMARTY offers EU roaming. Your phone will work in the same way overseas as it would at home. There’s a 12GB data cap, and if you cross that threshold, you’ll have to buy a top-up.
If you’re going outside of the EU, you’ll need to purchase a specific add-on called ‘out of plan’.
If your SMARTY SIM card isn’t working, we recommend contacting SMARTY’s customer support team, who can assist you.
Yes, you can keep your current phone number by obtaining your PAC code. Don’t worry, that’s not as complicated as it sounds. In fact, you can get your PAC code by sending a simple text! Thanks to the text-to-switch initiative, just message PAC to 65075 and you’ll receive a reply with your PAC code. Then, when you join SMARTY they’ll use this to port over your phone number.
SMARTY doesn’t offer customer service telephone support. However, customers can contact support by visiting the SMARTY site and starting a web chat.
The web chat service is available from 8am to 8pm every day, though hours may differ on Bank Holidays.
SMARTY not the right network or you? Plenty of other UK networks have a wide selection of deals and offers. No matter your requirements, you’ll be able to find the perfect phone package from one of these networks:
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
You can get a SMARTY SIM card by checking out the deals tables above. There, you’ll be able to choose your preferred price plan and complete the purchase. Then, when you’re all sorted SMARTY will send you your new SIM card.
Yes, SMARTY’s 5G runs on Three’s network, so you get fast 5G coverage throughout the UK in a wide range of towns and cities.
You don’t need to top-up a SMARTY SIM only deal, you simply continue to use its 30-day rolling deals for a long as you want on the terms you agreed when you signed up to the deal.
Your new SMARTY SIM card should activate as soon as you’ve signed up for your deal and placed the SIM card in your smartphone.
Yes, SMARTY doesn’t conduct credit checks on new customers, so virtually anyone can sign up for one of its 30-day SIM only deals, regardless of poor credit history.
SMARTY doesn't offer mobile phone contracts, its SIM-only deals are likely to be cheaper than the contracts offered by other phone networks. That’s mainly because you won’t have to pay back the cost of the smartphone.