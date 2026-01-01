Sky TV offers a huge range of blockbuster TV shows, the latest movies to be released on television and the most popular live sports events.

From Sky Sports to Sky Cinema to Sky Atlantic, Sky TV offers some of the UK’s most popular pay-TV channels and access to content you can’t find anywhere else.

Sky TV deals come at a range of prices, depending on how much content you want access to. Find out which one might be best for you.

How to compare Sky TV packages with Uswitch

The biggest Sky TV deals offer more products, services, and channels within a single package. But the best deal is whichever one offers all the channels you want to watch at the most valuable price point available.

Even basic Sky deals include access to hundreds of TV channels and the new Sky Stream box to view them on. Plus, you’ll get access to a wealth of online and interactive services.

If you’re looking to compare TV packages, checking out Sky TV deals is a good place to start.

Compare our best Sky TV deals in the table above.

Should you bundle your TV with broadband?

The most comprehensive Sky TV deals usually bundle multiple digital services—TV, broadband, landline, and even mobile phone services—into one comprehensive package.

If you're currently paying two separate providers for your TV and broadband, you might be able to save yourself a lot of money per month by combining both bills under the same provider.

Compare our best Sky deals on our Sky broadband and TV deals page.

Do you need a satellite dish for Sky TV deals?

Sky TV was long known as a satellite-only TV brand. But it now provides its services through streaming-based products like Sky Stream and Sky Glass.

These work through your Wi-Fi connection, so you will need to connect them to your router.

Sky Stream

Sky's latest TV product is a small set-top box called Sky Stream. It works like a streaming stick: You plug it into a TV in your home and connect it to your Wi-Fi.

It's the simplest and most hassle-free way to access your Sky TV subscription, and it doesn't require an engineer to install it like the rest of Sky's TV offerings.

If you're worried your current internet speed won't be able to handle Sky Glass or Sky Stream, there are now many fibre broadband deals that are similarly priced - or even cheaper - than copper internet. Compare broadband deals to see if you can find an affordable upgrade to your home broadband.

Or, if you're thinking of looking elsewhere than Sky for your TV fix, you can compare TV packages with Uswitch to find deals from other providers.

Sky Glass

Sky Glass is Sky's first-ever actual television, a 4K QLED TV that comes in three different sizes, and has all of Sky's TV content built-in. There's no need to install a satellite dish for it, but you'll need a good enough broadband connection to watch your favourite shows and movies instead.

What channels are available in Sky TV packages?

In addition to Freeview channels and the extensive range of Sky TV deals on entertainment, cinema and sport, there are a few channels that you can get only as part of a Sky TV deal.