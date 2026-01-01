Enter your address to start comparing Sky deals available to you:
Get the award-winning, premium Sky TV service
Get Sky TV without a satellite dish with Sky Stream
Watch live, catch-up and on-demand TV with Sky Go
Add and remove premium content and features like box sets and HD on a flexible 31-day basis
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Sky TV offers a huge range of blockbuster TV shows, the latest movies to be released on television and the most popular live sports events.
From Sky Sports to Sky Cinema to Sky Atlantic, Sky TV offers some of the UK’s most popular pay-TV channels and access to content you can’t find anywhere else.
Sky TV deals come at a range of prices, depending on how much content you want access to. Find out which one might be best for you.
The biggest Sky TV deals offer more products, services, and channels within a single package. But the best deal is whichever one offers all the channels you want to watch at the most valuable price point available.
Even basic Sky deals include access to hundreds of TV channels and the new Sky Stream box to view them on. Plus, you’ll get access to a wealth of online and interactive services.
If you’re looking to compare TV packages, checking out Sky TV deals is a good place to start.
Compare our best Sky TV deals in the table above.
The most comprehensive Sky TV deals usually bundle multiple digital services—TV, broadband, landline, and even mobile phone services—into one comprehensive package.
If you're currently paying two separate providers for your TV and broadband, you might be able to save yourself a lot of money per month by combining both bills under the same provider.
Compare our best Sky deals on our Sky broadband and TV deals page.
Sky TV was long known as a satellite-only TV brand. But it now provides its services through streaming-based products like Sky Stream and Sky Glass.
These work through your Wi-Fi connection, so you will need to connect them to your router.
Sky's latest TV product is a small set-top box called Sky Stream. It works like a streaming stick: You plug it into a TV in your home and connect it to your Wi-Fi.
It's the simplest and most hassle-free way to access your Sky TV subscription, and it doesn't require an engineer to install it like the rest of Sky's TV offerings.
If you're worried your current internet speed won't be able to handle Sky Glass or Sky Stream, there are now many fibre broadband deals that are similarly priced - or even cheaper - than copper internet. Compare broadband deals to see if you can find an affordable upgrade to your home broadband.
Or, if you're thinking of looking elsewhere than Sky for your TV fix, you can compare TV packages with Uswitch to find deals from other providers.
Sky Glass is Sky's first-ever actual television, a 4K QLED TV that comes in three different sizes, and has all of Sky's TV content built-in. There's no need to install a satellite dish for it, but you'll need a good enough broadband connection to watch your favourite shows and movies instead.
In addition to Freeview channels and the extensive range of Sky TV deals on entertainment, cinema and sport, there are a few channels that you can get only as part of a Sky TV deal.
Sky Atlantic is synonymous with high-quality television series like House of the Dragon, Succession, Mare of Easttown, Big Little Lies and more from across the pond. And it's the only place to watch HBO series in the UK. Unlike Sky Cinema and Sky Sports, you can only get Sky Atlantic through Sky or NOW.
Sky’s sports programming is spread across 11 dedicated channels, including Sky Sports News and a dedicated F1 channel.
The sports covered across Sky Sports channels include 126 live Premier League football matches every season, World Cup qualifiers, lower league football from the EFL, and overseas football from La Liga, the MLS, and the Eredivisie. There's also cricket, rugby, every race from the F1 season, and American football.
The Sky Cinema service offers a library of 1,000 movies on demand, better picture quality, sound, and special themed pop-up channels. But Sky Cinema's main selling point is that it's generally first with new movies and releases a new premier every day.
You can now access streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus through Sky TV. By bundling Netflix and Sky TV together, you can combine your subscriptions to both services into one package.
The Netflix and Sky TV offers allow you to access both Netflix and Sky content via Sky. This means you can search and stream all your content in one place without switching between apps.
Sky TV offers access to a few additional services:
Sky Go's streaming app is free to Sky customers and lets you watch Sky TV on your iPad, iPhone, laptop, Xbox 360 or selected Android smartphones while you’re out and about.
But of course, you can only use this to watch the channels you’ve subscribed to through your Sky TV package.
Read more about what's on Sky Go and how to watch it.
Sky offers a multi-room option with its Whole Home streaming subscription.
This connects up to six Sky Stream pucks and three Sky Glass TVs, which allows multiple people at home to watch Sky TV on their own device.
Sky has lots of TV packages for different needs. If you only want access to Sky's regular Entertainment channels, then you'll be charged a lot less compared to if you want Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and other premium add-ons.
Check out our range of Sky TV deals to find one that best suits your household and your budget.