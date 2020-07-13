Uswitch broadband provider reviews explained

The Uswitch broadband reviews are here to provide a clear, honest view of what customers in the UK think of their broadband provider. It focuses on the most popular providers in the country and analyses various aspects of a their service.

The reviews focus on nine areas in particular:

Customer service

Value for money

Internet speed

Reliability

Router and equipment

Installation

Additional services

Price rise communication

Customer loyalty

To lend as much authority to the claims made in our reviews, Uswitch ran a nationally-representative survey that asked customers to rate the above aspects for their provider on a 1-5 scale. The weighted average scores for each of these providers were then published to show how well they are regarded in the public's eyes for each part of their service.

To provide a more tangible and detailed example of the experience customers receive from each provider, we wrote much more in-depth accounts of these providers' services. These were all from the perspectives of Uswitch authors who have had first-hand experience of the provider they reviewed.

Why are broadband reviews useful?

Reading reviews is one of the best ways to help you make the right decision about a product or service. They help you to understand what the experience is really like, outside of the advertised details promoted by the company.

When comparing broadband deals such as Uswitch's comparison tables, all you can see is the internet speed, monthly price and a couple of other details. So if you care especially about a particular part of your broadband service, such as reliability, it's hard to know how a provider performs in that area unless you read a review.

Our reviews aim to help you find out in detail which provider may be best suited to your needs. They cut through the advertising jargon and talk about what you're likely to get in real terms.

So, before you choose a particular broadband provider, you might want to take a look at our reviews to narrow down which ones you'll likely have a positive experience with.

How to choose the right broadband provider for you

Broadband contracts often last for 18 months to two years, so it's a big commitment. And it pays to put some thought into what is right for you before selecting a new package.

Reading reviews certainly helps you narrow down which providers are best for you, but there are other ways to nail down the right deal for your household's needs.

Whether you're living in a small household with only a couple of devices, a student working late with lots of housemates, or in a large family with a dozen devices on the go at once, there's a broadband deal out there for you.

See our guide for more advice on how to choose the right broadband package.