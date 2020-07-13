 Skip to main content
Uswitch broadband provider reviews

We take an in-depth look into the services and products offered by UK broadband providers. Whether you care about speed, price, reliability or customer service, our independent reviews will help you decide which provider is right for you.

Our provider reviews

Choose from the biggest broadband providers in the UK to find out our verdict. Use our reviews to decide which provider would be best for your household.

BT broadband review

As the UK’s biggest broadband provider, BT's reputation precedes itself. But how do customers really feel about its service?

Virgin Media broadband review

three and a half star rating

One of the fastest widely-available providers around, Virgin Media has one sole focus for its broadband: speed, speed, speed.

TalkTalk broadband review

three and a half star rating

If you’re looking to keep your costs down, TalkTalk may have some great offers for you. Find out if they hold up to its customers’ needs.

Plusnet broadband review

4.5 star rating

Another price-focused provider, Plusnet keeps its packages simple, budget friendly and reliable. Here’s our verdict on its service.

Hyperoptic broadband review

4.5 star rating

Hyperoptic is a good-value full fibre broadband provider with a great reputation. Learn why it has earned its stripes with our review.

Sky broadband review

Sky is one of the world's biggest media companies, priding itself on premium TV and broadband deals. Read our thoughts on the provider.

Vodafone broadband review

Vodafone has burst onto the broadband scene with very fast, very reliable services. See what we think about its extensive broadband tariffs.

EE broadband review

Mainly known as a mobile network, EE also offers fast broadband connections with good customer service. Get more detail with our review.

Uswitch broadband customer survey 2022

The Uswitch broadband customer survey provides an annual look into what customers like the most (and the least) about their broadband provider.

The survey dives into the most important elements of a broadband service to a customer and ranks providers on the satisfaction customers feel about each aspect of the service. These elements include, but are not limited to:

Value for money | Internet speed | Reliability | Customer service | Price increases

Find out where your current broadband provider sits in our rankings and take a look at which providers might be best for the things you care about the most.

Broadband providers we compare

Uswitch broadband provider reviews explained

The Uswitch broadband reviews are here to provide a clear, honest view of what customers in the UK think of their broadband provider. It focuses on the most popular providers in the country and analyses various aspects of a their service.

The reviews focus on nine areas in particular:

  • Customer service

  • Value for money

  • Internet speed

  • Reliability

  • Router and equipment

  • Installation

  • Additional services

  • Price rise communication

  • Customer loyalty

To lend as much authority to the claims made in our reviews, Uswitch ran a nationally-representative survey that asked customers to rate the above aspects for their provider on a 1-5 scale. The weighted average scores for each of these providers were then published to show how well they are regarded in the public's eyes for each part of their service.

To provide a more tangible and detailed example of the experience customers receive from each provider, we wrote much more in-depth accounts of these providers' services. These were all from the perspectives of Uswitch authors who have had first-hand experience of the provider they reviewed.

Why are broadband reviews useful?

Reading reviews is one of the best ways to help you make the right decision about a product or service. They help you to understand what the experience is really like, outside of the advertised details promoted by the company.

When comparing broadband deals such as Uswitch's comparison tables, all you can see is the internet speed, monthly price and a couple of other details. So if you care especially about a particular part of your broadband service, such as reliability, it's hard to know how a provider performs in that area unless you read a review.

Our reviews aim to help you find out in detail which provider may be best suited to your needs. They cut through the advertising jargon and talk about what you're likely to get in real terms.

So, before you choose a particular broadband provider, you might want to take a look at our reviews to narrow down which ones you'll likely have a positive experience with.

How to choose the right broadband provider for you

Broadband contracts often last for 18 months to two years, so it's a big commitment. And it pays to put some thought into what is right for you before selecting a new package.

Reading reviews certainly helps you narrow down which providers are best for you, but there are other ways to nail down the right deal for your household's needs.

Whether you're living in a small household with only a couple of devices, a student working late with lots of housemates, or in a large family with a dozen devices on the go at once, there's a broadband deal out there for you.

See our guide for more advice on how to choose the right broadband package.

Broadband reviews FAQs