Fibre broadband deals

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Uswitch Tips
Yes, you can most probably get fibre broadband. Part-fibre is available to almost all UK homes, and full fibre is now available to two-thirds of properties.
If you don’t have full fibre just yet, you should see it very soon. Its coverage is rapidly growing across the country.
Learn more about the different types of broadband available in the UK.
Full fibre is often worth choosing if it’s available. It provides a much faster, more reliable connection, and it will future-proof your home broadband for years to come.
Plus, many full fibre deals cost about the same as what you’re likely already paying on your current deal. So you could enjoy a great upgrade for a small difference in price.
Read more about full fibre broadband.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Our selected fibre deal is Vodafone's Full Fibre 150 broadband package. This is available through both Openreach's FTTP network and CityFibre's network, making it available to more than 80% of UK homes.
At 150Mbps average speeds, it is priced extremely well, considering there are other deals on offer at half this speed for about the same price, sometimes higher. And when you factor in Vodafone’s early contract exit buyout of up to £200, you could save a serious amount by switching to this deal.
Vodafone is a well-established provider highly regarded for its broadband performance, making it a trustworthy option if you're looking for a new broadband deal. It even won 'Most Popular Broadband Provider' at our latest Uswitch Telecoms Awards in 2026.
As this is a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) deal, it's still not quite as widely available as Vodafone's part-fibre packages, but well over 85% of UK homes can still access it.
Like most other broadband providers, Vodafone increases its monthly prices by £3.50 each April. That means you should expect two mid-contract price increases during the 24-month contract.
Fibre broadband deals are available to almost everyone. But there are two main types of fibre broadband connections – full fibre and part fibre – which determine the internet speed and quality you can expect.
If you can get a full fibre package, you’ll benefit from the fastest and most reliable type of broadband. It’ll require a quick installation at your home if you’ve not had it before, but the deals are among the strongest we’ve seen in recent years. So you could stand to save quite a lot by upgrading.
You may still only see part-fibre offers available at your address. This likely means that full fibre coverage hasn’t reached you yet, but their connection quality is still pretty decent. And switching to a new part-fibre deal would still be cheaper than staying on your current package.
Use our postcode checker to see which fibre broadband deals are available at your address.
See what internet speeds are available and compare prices for any postcode in the UK.
Fibre broadband prices vary widely, depending on which provider you sign up for and the internet speed you want. Currently, there are widely available fibre deals for £20-21 per month, and some smaller providers charge as low as £17 per month, even for some ultrafast full fibre deals.
Nowadays, full fibre is usually cheaper than part-fibre broadband connections, because both the industry and government want to replace their old copper cables with fibre. So even if you don’t use the internet very much, choosing a faster, more reliable full fibre package would likely work out better.
Gigabit broadband deals (those supplying 1Gbps broadband speeds and above) are usually the most expensive, but you can still find connections this fast for under £30 a month from various providers. And these days, even the highest-speed broadband deals come with unlimited data.
If you’re looking to get impressive speeds for a great price, you could still find a great fibre-optic deal for good value. Just use the price filters after searching your postcode to see cheap deals under £25 a month.
Also, if you’re currently receiving Universal Credit or another type of government financial support, you could qualify for an even cheaper broadband social tariff.
Many providers offer fibre broadband for much lower prices than you’ll find on comparison sites, so if you think you’d qualify, you should check your eligibility for those first.
When comparing fibre broadband deals, a common thing to compare is price vs speed – can you get the fastest internet connection for the lowest monthly price?
We’ve calculated the ‘megabits’ of internet speed per £1 charged each month to see which fibre providers have the fastest speeds for the lowest prices.
Our research found that some broadband providers with the best value for money were small full fibre providers, also known as ‘altnets’. They’re not as widely available as the most well-known providers, but they often offer impressive ultrafast speeds for surprisingly low monthly prices.
|Provider
|Speed in Mbps
|Average monthly price
|Average Mb per £1
|YouFibre
|1,800
|£30
|60.0
|Hyperoptic
|900
|£22.67
|39.7
|Rise Fibre
|1,000
|£26.19
|38.2
|Virgin Media
|1,000
|£27.24
|37.7
|Vodafone
|910
|£27.96
|32.5
Speed and Price information taken from each provider's most popular broadband deal. Data from May 2026.
Here are five UK fibre broadband providers that offer the fastest internet speeds for the lowest monthly prices, according to Uswitch data. If you’d like to know more about what makes a provider’s deals better value, take a look at our value-for-money guide.
Each provider will have its pros and cons, from bundle TV offers to five-star customer service to highly competitive monthly prices. Uswitch has reviewed each of the major providers and altnets in detail, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses along with customer satisfaction data from our customers.
If you want to see if a particular provider is right for you, you can read all about them before you make your decision.
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
You could also check out the Uswitch Telecoms Awards winners, where we’ve highlighted the broadband providers and altnets that have recently excelled in areas such as customer service, value for money, and reliability.
In the 2026 Uswitch Telecoms Awards - based on ratings from over 23,000 broadband customers - Vodafone won Best Value for Money and Virgin Media won Most Reliable Provider.
If fibre-optic broadband is delivered to your home via copper cabling, then you will still need a working phone line to deliver it.
However, if you have access to Virgin Media's cable broadband, full fibre, or suitable mobile broadband, you can get broadband without a landline.
See our guide on how you can get fibre broadband without a phone line.
If you only have a part-fibre connection right now, you'll need an engineer to upgrade that to full fibre.
Organising this is usually very simple, since providers try to make it as convenient as possible for you. When signing up for a full fibre deal, you can select a date and time of day that works best.
Then when the day comes, an engineer shouldn't take longer than a couple of hours to install your new connection. They're usually very knowledgeable and used to speaking with customers, so they should be able to answer any questions you have at the time.
Full fibre is usually no more expensive than other broadband types. In fact, current prices for new full fibre deals are some of the lowest we’ve ever seen.
Providers are always keen to attract new customers, especially after such high mid-contract price rises in April. So, unless you choose one of the fastest packages available, you could very likely save with a new full fibre deal.
It’s very easy to choose a fibre broadband-only deal, despite many part-fibre deals still requiring a phone line to get to your home.
Just make sure to select a deal that only mentions broadband, and you can skip past all of the add-on options that the provider will offer you when you’re signing up.
Or, you can compare broadband only deals only by visiting our page and clicking the 'fibre broadband' filter.
Full fibre is almost always worth choosing if it’s available to you. It provides a much faster, more reliable connection, and it will future-proof your home broadband for years to come.
Plus, many full fibre deals are cheaper than what you’re probably paying for your current deal. So you could enjoy a great upgrade for even less money.
Read more about full fibre broadband.
Learn more with our definitive guide to full fibre broadband. Find out how it works, how it's installed, and why it's better than older part-fibre connections.