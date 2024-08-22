The July 2026 price cap is 13% higher than the April cap, putting it at £1,663 per year for an average use household under Ofgem's new Total Domestic Consumption Values that define average usage, which came into effect on 1 July.

The cap only applies to the unit rates of standard variable tariffs. These tariffs are typically the most expensive that suppliers offer. If you haven't switched energy before, or you've rolled off a fixed energy tariff, you're likely to be on one of these tariffs.

It's important to remember that the cap is based on unit rates - that's the actual price that is changing - but in order to more clearly and easily report it, the "cap level" (currently £1,663) is based on the annual usage of an average use dual fuel customer paying by direct debit. This means that you could actually pay more than the cap amount if you live in a bigger house and/or use more energy.