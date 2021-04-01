If you’re on a standard variable or default energy tariff, your plan will be subject to Ofgem’s energy price cap.

But what is the price cap and how does it work? Find out everything you need to know about the energy tariff cap — including whether this default tariff cap will help or hurt your bills — right here.

What is the default tariff cap?

The default tariff cap is also known as the safeguard tariff or, more commonly, the energy price cap. The cap is a limit on the unit rate and standing charge that energy suppliers can charge for their standard variable - or ‘default’ - tariffs. The rate is set by Ofgem, the energy regulator, and is reviewed twice a year.

A new cap rate of £1,138 was announced in February 2021. This £96 increase came into effect in April 2021

The cap rate is based on a typical dual fuel customer paying by direct debit, meaning you could actually pay more than the cap amount depending on your usage.

Since the energy price cap was introduced in January 2019, most suppliers have set their default prices very close to the maximum cap rate.

The cap rate only applies to standard variable or default tariffs. These types of tariff are typically the most expensive plan that a supplier offers. If you haven't switched energy before, or you've rolled off a fixed energy deal, you're likely to be on one of these tariffs.

What is the prepayment meter cap?

The price cap affects the four million prepayment customers in the UK in the same way that it affects those on standard variable tariffs. There is a separate cap for prepayment tariffs, which is reviewed independently of the SVT cap by Ofgem.

A new cap rate of £1,156 was announced in February 2021. This £87 increase came into effect in April 2021.

Why is the energy price cap controversial?

There are a few reasons why the energy price cap has come under fire from energy experts:

Better savings can be found by switching — At the time of the last price cap announcement in February 2021, the cap rate was still over £180 more than the cheapest energy deal on the market.

A cap hurts competition — Introducing a cap does not encourage suppliers to compete for business by offering better tariffs or improving customer service. There is no pressure on energy companies to innovate if customers believe they are ‘safeguarded’ from high costs and less likely to take their business elsewhere.

False sense of security — The cap can still go up (or down) as energy prices will always be subject to wholesale costs, distribution costs and other factors. The concern is that consumers will assume the price cap means they are protected from fluctuating costs by the government’s cap.

We explain more in our Energy Price Cap Mythbuster video. Watch it now to find out why it doesn't necessarily protect you from paying too much for your energy.

Does the price cap mean I don't need to switch?

In a word, no.

It's important to compare energy prices using a price comparison site like Uswitch to find out if you could get a cheaper deal by switching.

A price cap only applies to you if you’re on a standard variable rate tariff. These tariffs are already some of the most expensive on the market, so it’s likely you could save by at least switching your energy tariff, if you’re not keen on switching suppliers.

And remember, the cap doesn’t protect you from price changes. Ofgem can raise or lower the level of the cap depending on the wholesale market. So, when comparing energy deals, consider a fixed rate plan to secure your rates for a year or more and protect yourself from potential price increases.

How is the energy price cap set?

The price cap is set by Ofgem, the regulator for the energy industry.

The cap level is based on a range of factors, such as the wholesale cost of energy, network costs, policy costs, operating costs and prepayment meter costs.

Ofgem has committed to reviewing the level of the energy price cap twice a year in February and August, effective from 1 April and again from 1 October. The next review is set to take place in February 2021.

How has the price cap level changed?

The price cap was confirmed by Ofgem in September 2018 at an initial cap of £1,136, with a commitment to review the cap level twice a year based on any changes in the wider market.

The cap didn’t actually come into force until 1 January 2019, by which time the rate had been increased by a pound to £1,137. After its first review, it was announced in February 2019 that the cap would be raised to £1,254, effective on 1 April.

The price cap level was next reviewed in August 2019. The rate was reduced by £75 as a response to falling wholesale costs across the continent. The new cap rate of £1,179 came into force on 1 October 2019.

In its February 2020 review, the cap was reduced by £17. On 1 April 2020, the new rate came into force. By this point, the level had changed to £1,126 due to a change in the way Ofgem calculates average usage.

On 7 August 2020, Ofgem revised the price cap rate once again, setting it at £1,042. The new default tariff cap rate came into effect from 1 October 2020.

The latest price cap change was announced in February 2021. The 9% increase to the cap brought the rate up to £1,138 from April 2021.