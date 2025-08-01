Refurbished phone deals

From £588.49 £799.00
- All devices restored and tested against 70+ quality checks
- Certified by Reboxed for quality and reliability
- Backed by a 12-month warranty for peace of mind
Compare phone grades
Our refurbished phones go through rigorous testing to ensure full functionality and reliability for every purchase. Each one is professionally cleaned and assessed for quality, with a clear condition grade so you know what you're getting.
You’ll also receive a 12-month warranty as standard, which will give you peace of mind in case anything unexpected happens.
Pristine
No signs of use - in perfect or near-mint condition
90-100% battery health
Excellent
Light sign of use - may have some small blemishes
80-100% battery health
Great
General sign of use - some scratches you can only see up close
80-100% battery health
Good
Visible signs of use - moderate scratches and scuffs
80-100% battery health
What checks are carried out
Each one of our refurbished phones goes through a thorough 70-point diagnostic check covering battery health, screen quality, internal security, camera and more to ensure every device is up to the required standard. These checks include:
Cosmetic checks
Looks for screen cracks, chips or lifting, checks the case quality and makes sure the buttons, ports and parts all look as they should.
Battery checks
Battery health capacity is tested to make sure it’s within acceptable levels.
Functionality checks
All ports, speakers, charging, locks, biometrics like Face ID and other important bits are checked to make sure they work as expected.
Protection checks
These checks make sure the phone is wiped, factory reset, unlocked and isn’t reported as lost or stolen.
Why choose a refurbished phone
Thinking about switching to a refurbished phone? You’re in the right place. We’ll explain why these savvy second-hand handsets are a smart, budget-friendly alternative to buying new. From comparing the best deals we have to offer to understanding quality grades and clearing up any doubts about reliability — we’ve got you covered.
Cost savings
If you want the latest smartphones at a more affordable price, then refurbished is a very smart choice. You can save up to 40% on certain devices on Uswitch.
Sustainability
A great one for the eco-conscious shoppers, buying a refurbished phone helps reduce e-waste and contributes to the circular economy.
Warranty
Every refurbished phone bought through Uswitch has a 12-month warranty for added peace of mind.
Quality you can trust
These devices are professionally checked, thoroughly tested, and carefully repaired, making sure they're fully working and reliable.
Find the best refurbished phone deals
Want to find a great deal on a refurbished phone? Uswitch helps you compare competitive offers on a wide selection of quality-checked devices from our partner Reboxed, ensuring attractive prices for top phones from your favourite brands like Apple, Samsung and Google.
The refurbishment process: What checks are carried out?
How do refurbished phones get their seal of approval? It's thanks to a thorough testing and restoration process that ensures high quality and performance. This usually involves:
- 70-Point diagnostic checks
Comprehensive testing of all hardware components, from the screen and cameras to buttons, ports, speakers, and microphone.
- Battery health assessment
The battery's capacity is thoroughly checked, with replacements usually carried out if it falls below a set percentage (e.g., 80-100%).
- Secure data wiping
All previous user data is securely erased, protecting your privacy from the get-go.
- Component replacement
Any faulty parts are expertly repaired or replaced with genuine or high-quality compatible components.
- Thorough cleaning & sanitisation
Each device undergoes a detailed clean to ensure it's ready for its new owner.
What's included with your refurbished phone?
What do you usually get with your refurbished phone? Your Reboxed purchase includes:
- The refurbished handset itself (typically SIM-free and unlocked).
- A charging cable and/or SIM ejector tool.
- A warranty from Reboxed.
- Eco-friendly or generic packaging.
Refurbished vs new vs used phones
It's important to know the key differences between refurbished, new, and used phones so you can make an informed choice:
|Feature
|Refurbished phone
|New phone
|Used/second-hand phone
|Price
|Significantly lower than new
|Full retail price
|Often the cheapest
|Condition
|Professionally checked, tested, and repaired; cosmetically graded
|Brand new, untouched, pristine
|Sold "as-is"; condition varies widely; no guaranteed repairs
|Warranty
|Typically includes a warranty (3-12 months+) from the seller/refubisher
|Full manufacturer's warranty
|Rarely includes a warranty
|Quality
|Restored to full functionality, often with rigorous testing
|Flawless
|No guarantee of full functionality
|Source
|Certified refurbishers (e.g., Reboxed)
|Maunfacturer
|Individual sellers (e.g., online marketplaces)
|Environmental impact
|Lower (reuses existing device)
|Higher (new manufacturing)
|Lower (reuses existing device)
Finding the right refurbished phone for you
Think about your budget, the cosmetic condition you're happy with (the grade), how important a good warranty is, and the reputation of the provider, like Reboxed. Keep these points in mind, and you'll be able to find a high-quality, affordable refurbished phone that's just right for you.
Your top questions about refurbished phones answered
Got questions about refurbished phones? We've answered the most common ones to give you all the information you need:
Are refurbished phones reliable and safe to buy?
Yes, absolutely, as long as you buy from a reputable UK provider like Reboxed. Certified refurbished phones undergo stringent testing – often more checks than a new device – to ensure full functionality. IMEI checks also confirm they're not stolen.
Do refurbished phones have new batteries?
Not always, but the battery's health is always checked and guaranteed to be above a certain healthy percentage (e.g., 80-100%). If it's below that, the battery will be replaced.
Are refurbished phones unlocked?
Every refurbished phone offered through Reboxed is unlocked, giving you the freedom to use it with any network provider and switch whenever you like.
How long do refurbished phones last?
With proper care, a refurbished phone can last just as long as a new one - typically 2-4 years or more - as its internal components are restored to complete working order.
Are refurbished phones a more sustainable choice?
Choosing a refurbished phone helps reduce electronic waste and the resources needed for new device manufacturing.
What should I check when buying a refurbished phone?
- Warranty: Always ensure there's a robust warranty and a clear return policy from the provider.
- Grade: Understand the cosmetic condition implied by the grade.
- Provider reputation: Check independent reviews of Reboxed.
- Included accessories: Confirm exactly what comes in the box.
- Functionality: Test all features (cameras, buttons, ports, sensors) as soon as you receive it.
- Battery health: Check the battery status in the phone's settings if possible.
- Insurance: Verify if your existing gadget insurance policy covers refurbished devices.
When is the best time to buy a refurbished phone?
Often, the best deals appear shortly after a new flagship model is launched, as older generations become available refurbished. July is generally a good time due to new phone releases and sales.
Can a refurbished phone be hacked?
No more than a new phone. Security vulnerabilities are generally related to software, operating system updates, or user habits, not the phone's refurbished status. Always keep your software updated.
What's the difference between a refurbished phone and a second-hand phone?
Refurbished phones are professionally tested, repaired, and come with a warranty, whereas second-hand phones are typically sold "as-is" by individuals with no guarantees.
Do refurbished phones come with all original accessories?
Usually not. While a charging cable is typically included, other accessories like headphones or power adapters might need to be bought separately.
Can I return a refurbished phone if I'm not satisfied?
Always check the return policy with the seller, like Reboxed, carefully before you buy.