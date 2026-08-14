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Compare iD Mobile SIM only deals

iD Mobile’s SIM only deals only charge for data, texts and calls, not the phone itself. Savings, this way!

List of SIM Only deals

  1. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £2.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.00

    12 month contract

    120 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  2. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £6.00 a month

    1 month contract

    25 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  3. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £7.00 a month

    1 month contract

    50 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  4. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £15.00 a month

    1 month contract

    Unlimited5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade

  5. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £8.00 a month

    1 month contract

    80 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  6. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £2.00 a monthfor 3 months, then £8.00

    12 month contract

    50 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  7. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £8.00 a monthfor 3 months, then £16.00

    12 month contract

    Unlimited5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade

  8. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £9.00 a month

    1 month contract

    108 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  9. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £10.00 a month

    1 month contract

    120 GBof 5G data

    Exclusive
    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover

  10. iD Mobile SIM Deal

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £12.00 a month

    1 month contract

    200 GBof 5G data

    eSIM compatible
    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover
Can't find what you're looking for?

Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Uswitch TrustscoreTrustScore 4.7 | 39,810 reviews

Our best iD Mobile SIM only deals

iD Mobile SIM only deals are some of the best value around. They offer hefty data allowances for a small monthly outlay, so you can stream, browse and download without worrying about going over your budget. They also offer other extras, such as 5G speeds, 99% UK coverage, and free roaming in 50 destinations worldwide (including the EU).

Our pick? You can get a whopping 108GB of monthly data for just £9. You can step down to 50GB a month for £8 or upgrade to unlimited data for £16 a month.

Why choose an iD Mobile SIM?

  • Data rollover

    iD Mobile lets you roll over any unused data from one month to the next, so it’s never wasted.

  • Nationwide coverage

    iD Mobile uses Three’s network infrastructure, which covers over 99% of the UK.

  • Wi-Fi calling

    And if you don’t get reception anywhere at home, you can hop on your home Wi-Fi network and keep the call going.

  • So-so customer ratings

    Three (whose mobile network iD Mobile uses) doesn’t have a great track record for customer service. In Ofcom’s latest report, Three’s customers were least likely to be satisfied with the service.

Is iD Mobile a good network?

It is. A subsidiary of UK retail giant Currys, it uses VodafoneThree’s mobile network infrastructure to deliver coverage to over 99% of the UK. VodafoneThree have also announced plans to have a 99.95% 5G population coverage by 2034.

The network has 4.2 out of five stars on Trustpilot (rating it ‘Great’). In addition to iD Mobile SIM only plans, iD Mobile offers a range of monthly pay deals.

What network does iD Mobile use?

iD Mobile is what’s known as an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). This means it doesn’t have its own network infrastructure but uses another network to keep costs down. iD Mobile uses Three’s mobile network, giving it over 99% UK coverage.

What to look for in an iD Mobile contract

If you’re considering an iD Mobile SIM only deal, think about how you use your phone day to day. If you stream a lot of videos and/or send a lot of emails with large attachments while away from your home wi-fi network, you should consider a higher data allowance. Even 100GB a month isn’t too expensive on iD Mobile, and if that’s not enough, you can always go for unlimited data for a small premium.

But if you’re at home a lot on your wi-fi network, or don’t use your phone much when out and about, a lower allowance should suffice. iD Mobile SIM only plans start at just £6 a month for 20GB.

All of iD Mobile’s SIM only plans come with unlimited calls and texts, so no need to worry about going over your allowance. And they all allow for free data roaming in 50 countries worldwide (including the EU).

But beware – while most iD Mobile SIM only deals are rolling monthly contracts so you can switch or cancel with just 30 days’ notice, some are 12-month. Make sure you check before you buy so you don’t get locked into a longer contract accidentally.

What SIM only deals does iD Mobile offer?

  • Unlimited data

    Unlimited data starts at just £15 a month on a Uswitch exclusive iD Mobile SIM only deal. That means you can stream, surf and download without worrying about being charged extra.

  • Pay As You Go

    If you want to make sure you only pay when you use your phone, an iD Mobile pay as you go deal could be for you. Top ups start at just £6 for 1GB data. And if you barely use your device, you can top up by as little as £10 every two months.

  • 5G

    5G comes free for all iD Mobile customers. All you need is a 5G-compatible phone and 5G coverage wherever you are.

  • 12-month

    As well as rolling monthly contracts, you can sign up for 12 months on a SIM only deal for a cheaper monthly fee.

Want an iD Mobile phone contract instead?

Take a look at our best pay monthly deals from iD Mobile today.

Compare iD mobile phone deals

Can I use my iD Mobile SIM abroad?

You can. Your iD Mobile SIM will work in 50 countries worldwide (including the EU) at no extra charge. In other words, your usage will be charged the same in these places as if you were at home.

You can see a full list of applicable countries by reading our iD Mobile international roaming guide

iD Mobile data roaming

iD Mobile data roaming applies whether you’re on an iD Mobile SIM only plan, pay monthly or pay as you go.

iD Mobile SIM activation

If you’ve switched to iD Mobile, the new SIM should already be activated, so just put it in your phone and start using it. If you’ve requested a replacement SIM because yours was lost, stolen or damaged, you will need to activate it.

To do so, follow the instructions on the iD Mobile website. Your SIM should be active within 30 minutes.

What happens at the end of an iD Mobile SIM only contract?

You'll continue using the same tariff once your iD Mobile SIM only contract expires. If you were on a 12-month iD Mobile SIM only contract, you’d now be on a rolling 30-day one so that you can cancel or switch tariffs or networks with just 30 days’ notice. And if you were already on a 30-day iD Mobile SIM Ooly contract, it will just renew automatically, so it’s business as usual.

Can I keep my mobile phone number if I switch to an iD Mobile SIM only deal?

You can. All you need to do is get your PAC code (Porting Authorisation Code) from your existing mobile provider and pass it on to iD Mobile. There’s more info in our guide to transferring your number to a new phone.

If you don’t want to keep your number, just tell iD Mobile you want a new number, then end your contract with your old network. You can do this by text – to end your old contract and get your Service Termination Authorisation Code (STAC), just text STAC to 75075.

Other networks

iD Mobile not right for you? There are many UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:

Vodafone logoVodafone
Voxi logoVoxi
Lebara logoLebara
Three logoThree
O2 logoO2
Tesco logoTesco
Sky Mobile logoSky Mobile
Talkmobile logoTalkmobile
Asda Mobile logoAsda Mobile
Lyca logoLyca
Smarty logoSmarty
Giffgaff logoGiffgaff

Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor

FAQs

Are iD Mobile SIM only deals cheaper than contract deals?

SIM only deals are usually cheaper than contract deals, because they don’t include the cost of the phone. That means as long as you’re happy with your current handset, you can take a SIM only deal and save a fortune.

What is the minimum contract length for iD Mobile SIM?

iD Mobile offers 12-month or rolling 30-day SIM only deals.

How do I cancel my iD Mobile SIM only contract?

Just let iD Mobile know that you want to cancel by texting STAC to 75075 – this will give you your Service Termination Authorisation Code (STAC).

Is iD Mobile’s 5G good?

As of late 2025, 5G is available via iD Mobile in over 656 UK towns/cities, covering over 62% of the population. Opensignal data shows VodafoneThree often leads in 5G download speeds, with average speeds often exceeding 200 Mbps

Does iD Mobile offer SIM only deals for bad credit?

All iD Mobile SIM only plans involve a credit check, so there is a chance you could be refused. If you are, you can always buy pay as you go instead, as this doesn’t include a credit check.