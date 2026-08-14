Is iD Mobile a good network?

It is. A subsidiary of UK retail giant Currys, it uses VodafoneThree’s mobile network infrastructure to deliver coverage to over 99% of the UK. VodafoneThree have also announced plans to have a 99.95% 5G population coverage by 2034.

The network has 4.2 out of five stars on Trustpilot (rating it ‘Great’). In addition to iD Mobile SIM only plans, iD Mobile offers a range of monthly pay deals.

What network does iD Mobile use?

iD Mobile is what’s known as an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). This means it doesn’t have its own network infrastructure but uses another network to keep costs down. iD Mobile uses Three’s mobile network, giving it over 99% UK coverage.

What to look for in an iD Mobile contract

If you’re considering an iD Mobile SIM only deal, think about how you use your phone day to day. If you stream a lot of videos and/or send a lot of emails with large attachments while away from your home wi-fi network, you should consider a higher data allowance. Even 100GB a month isn’t too expensive on iD Mobile, and if that’s not enough, you can always go for unlimited data for a small premium.

But if you’re at home a lot on your wi-fi network, or don’t use your phone much when out and about, a lower allowance should suffice. iD Mobile SIM only plans start at just £6 a month for 20GB.

All of iD Mobile’s SIM only plans come with unlimited calls and texts, so no need to worry about going over your allowance. And they all allow for free data roaming in 50 countries worldwide (including the EU).

But beware – while most iD Mobile SIM only deals are rolling monthly contracts so you can switch or cancel with just 30 days’ notice, some are 12-month. Make sure you check before you buy so you don’t get locked into a longer contract accidentally.