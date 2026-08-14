iD Mobile SIM Deal
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£2.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.00
12 month contract
120 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
- 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
- Data rollover
iD Mobile’s SIM only deals only charge for data, texts and calls, not the phone itself. Savings, this way!
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£2.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.00
12 month contract
120 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£6.00 a month
1 month contract
25 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£7.00 a month
1 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£15.00 a month
1 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£8.00 a month
1 month contract
80 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£2.00 a monthfor 3 months, then £8.00
12 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£8.00 a monthfor 3 months, then £16.00
12 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£9.00 a month
1 month contract
108 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£10.00 a month
1 month contract
120 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£12.00 a month
1 month contract
200 GBof 5G data
Deals last updated on:
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iD Mobile SIM only deals are some of the best value around. They offer hefty data allowances for a small monthly outlay, so you can stream, browse and download without worrying about going over your budget. They also offer other extras, such as 5G speeds, 99% UK coverage, and free roaming in 50 destinations worldwide (including the EU).
Our pick? You can get a whopping 108GB of monthly data for just £9. You can step down to 50GB a month for £8 or upgrade to unlimited data for £16 a month.
iD Mobile lets you roll over any unused data from one month to the next, so it’s never wasted.
iD Mobile uses Three’s network infrastructure, which covers over 99% of the UK.
And if you don’t get reception anywhere at home, you can hop on your home Wi-Fi network and keep the call going.
Three (whose mobile network iD Mobile uses) doesn’t have a great track record for customer service. In Ofcom’s latest report, Three’s customers were least likely to be satisfied with the service.
It is. A subsidiary of UK retail giant Currys, it uses VodafoneThree’s mobile network infrastructure to deliver coverage to over 99% of the UK. VodafoneThree have also announced plans to have a 99.95% 5G population coverage by 2034.
The network has 4.2 out of five stars on Trustpilot (rating it ‘Great’). In addition to iD Mobile SIM only plans, iD Mobile offers a range of monthly pay deals.
iD Mobile is what’s known as an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). This means it doesn’t have its own network infrastructure but uses another network to keep costs down. iD Mobile uses Three’s mobile network, giving it over 99% UK coverage.
If you’re considering an iD Mobile SIM only deal, think about how you use your phone day to day. If you stream a lot of videos and/or send a lot of emails with large attachments while away from your home wi-fi network, you should consider a higher data allowance. Even 100GB a month isn’t too expensive on iD Mobile, and if that’s not enough, you can always go for unlimited data for a small premium.
But if you’re at home a lot on your wi-fi network, or don’t use your phone much when out and about, a lower allowance should suffice. iD Mobile SIM only plans start at just £6 a month for 20GB.
All of iD Mobile’s SIM only plans come with unlimited calls and texts, so no need to worry about going over your allowance. And they all allow for free data roaming in 50 countries worldwide (including the EU).
But beware – while most iD Mobile SIM only deals are rolling monthly contracts so you can switch or cancel with just 30 days’ notice, some are 12-month. Make sure you check before you buy so you don’t get locked into a longer contract accidentally.
Unlimited data starts at just £15 a month on a Uswitch exclusive iD Mobile SIM only deal. That means you can stream, surf and download without worrying about being charged extra.
If you want to make sure you only pay when you use your phone, an iD Mobile pay as you go deal could be for you. Top ups start at just £6 for 1GB data. And if you barely use your device, you can top up by as little as £10 every two months.
5G comes free for all iD Mobile customers. All you need is a 5G-compatible phone and 5G coverage wherever you are.
As well as rolling monthly contracts, you can sign up for 12 months on a SIM only deal for a cheaper monthly fee.
Take a look at our best pay monthly deals from iD Mobile today.
You can. Your iD Mobile SIM will work in 50 countries worldwide (including the EU) at no extra charge. In other words, your usage will be charged the same in these places as if you were at home.
iD Mobile data roaming applies whether you’re on an iD Mobile SIM only plan, pay monthly or pay as you go.
If you’ve switched to iD Mobile, the new SIM should already be activated, so just put it in your phone and start using it. If you’ve requested a replacement SIM because yours was lost, stolen or damaged, you will need to activate it.
To do so, follow the instructions on the iD Mobile website. Your SIM should be active within 30 minutes.
You'll continue using the same tariff once your iD Mobile SIM only contract expires. If you were on a 12-month iD Mobile SIM only contract, you’d now be on a rolling 30-day one so that you can cancel or switch tariffs or networks with just 30 days’ notice. And if you were already on a 30-day iD Mobile SIM Ooly contract, it will just renew automatically, so it’s business as usual.
You can. All you need to do is get your PAC code (Porting Authorisation Code) from your existing mobile provider and pass it on to iD Mobile. There’s more info in our guide to transferring your number to a new phone.
If you don’t want to keep your number, just tell iD Mobile you want a new number, then end your contract with your old network. You can do this by text – to end your old contract and get your Service Termination Authorisation Code (STAC), just text STAC to 75075.
iD Mobile not right for you? There are many UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
SIM only deals are usually cheaper than contract deals, because they don’t include the cost of the phone. That means as long as you’re happy with your current handset, you can take a SIM only deal and save a fortune.
iD Mobile offers 12-month or rolling 30-day SIM only deals.
Just let iD Mobile know that you want to cancel by texting STAC to 75075 – this will give you your Service Termination Authorisation Code (STAC).
As of late 2025, 5G is available via iD Mobile in over 656 UK towns/cities, covering over 62% of the population. Opensignal data shows VodafoneThree often leads in 5G download speeds, with average speeds often exceeding 200 Mbps
All iD Mobile SIM only plans involve a credit check, so there is a chance you could be refused. If you are, you can always buy pay as you go instead, as this doesn’t include a credit check.