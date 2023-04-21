 Skip to main content

Compare iD Mobile SIM only deals

iD Mobile’s SIM only deals only charge for data, texts and calls, not the phone itself. Savings, this way!

1
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

1 month

Contract length

1 month

5G
No 2023 price rise
Uswitch exclusive
70GBdata
£10.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

1 month

Contract length

1 month

5G
No 2023 price rise
20GBdata
£7.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

1 month

Contract length

1 month

5G
No 2023 price rise
30GBdata
£8.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

5G
No 2023 price rise
Unlimiteddata
£16.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

1 month

Contract length

1 month

5G
No 2023 price rise
6GBdata
£6.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

1 month

Contract length

1 month

5G
No 2023 price rise
Uswitch exclusive
250GBdata
£14.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

5G
No 2023 price rise
30GBdata
£8.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

5G
No 2023 price rise
70GBdata
£10.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

5G
No 2023 price rise
20GBdata
£7.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

5G
No 2023 price rise
6GBdata
£6.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

5G
No 2023 price rise
120GBdata
£12.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

1 month

Contract length

1 month

5G
No 2023 price rise
Uswitch exclusive
Unlimiteddata
£15.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

1 month

Contract length

1 month

5G
No 2023 price rise
90GBdata
£12.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

5G
No 2023 price rise
Unlimiteddata
£17.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

5G
No 2023 price rise
200GBdata
£14.00per month
iD Mobile logo
iD Mobile SIM card

Contract length

12 months

Contract length

12 months

5G
No 2023 price rise
250GBdata
£15.00per month
Can't find what you're looking for?
Author Joe Svetlik Last updated March 22nd 2023

Our best iD Mobile SIMs

iD Mobile SIM only deals are some of the best value around. They offer big data allowances for a small monthly outlay, so you can stream, surf and download without worrying about going over your allowance. They offer other extras too, like 5G, 99% UK coverage and free roaming in 50 countries worldwide (including the EU).

Our pick? You can get a whopping 70GB of data a month for just £10. You can step down to 30GB a month for £8, or upgrade to unlimited data for £15 a month.

Why choose iD Mobile SIM?

  • Data rollover

iD Mobile lets you roll over any unused data from one month to the next, so it’s never wasted.

  • Nationwide coverage

iD Mobile uses Three’s network infrastructure, which covers over 99% of the UK.

  • Wi-Fi calling

And if you don’t get reception anywhere at home, you can hop on your home Wi-Fi network and keep the call going.

  • So-so customer service ratings

Three (whose mobile network iD Mobile uses) doesn’t have a great track record for customer service. In Ofcom’s latest report, Three’s customers were least likely to be satisfied with the service. 

Is iD Mobile a good network?

It is. A subsidiary of retail giant Currys, it uses Three’s mobile network infrastructure to deliver coverage to over 99% of the UK. Three’s 4G network has an average connection speed of 25.2Mbps (OpenSignal, April 2021), while its 5G speeds were measured at 204Mbps (OpenSignal, April 2022). The network has four out of five stars on Trustpilot (rating it ‘Great’), while nine out of 10 reviewers on Revoo would buy from iD Mobile again.

As well as iD Mobile SIM only plans, iD Mobile offers a range of pay monthly deals.

What network does iD Mobile use?

iD Mobile is what’s known as an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). This means it doesn’t have its own network infrastructure but uses another network’s to keep costs down. iD Mobile uses Three’s mobile network, giving it over 99% UK coverage.

What to look for in an iD Mobile SIM contract

If you’re considering an iD Mobile SIM only deal, think about how you use your phone day to day. If you stream a lot of videos and/or send a lot of emails with large attachments while away from your home wi-fi network, you should consider a higher data allowance. Even 100GB a month isn’t too expensive on iD Mobile, and if that’s not enough, you can always go for unlimited data for a small premium.

But if you’re at home a lot on your wi-fi network, or don’t use your phone much when out and about, a lower allowance should suffice. iD Mobile SIM only plans start at just £6 a month for 4GB.

All of iD Mobile’s SIM only plans come with unlimited calls and texts, so no need to worry about going over your allowance. And they all allow for free data roaming in 50 countries worldwide (including the EU). But beware – while most iD Mobile SIM only deals are rolling monthly contracts so you can switch or cancel with just 30 days’ notice, some are 12-month. Make sure you check before you buy so you don’t get locked into a longer contract accidentally.

What SIM only deals do iD Mobile offer?

  • Unlimited data

Unlimited data starts at just £15 a month on a Uswitch exclusive iD Mobile SIM only deal. That means you can stream, surf and download without worrying about being charged extra.

  • Pay As You Go

If you want to make sure you only pay when you use your phone, an iD Mobile pay as you go deal could be for you. Top ups start at just £6 for 1GB data. And if you barely use your device, you can top up by as little as £10 every two months.

  • 5G

5G comes free for all iD Mobile customers. All you need is a 5G-compatible phone and 5G coverage wherever you are.

  • 12-month

As well as rolling monthly contracts, you can sign up for 12 months on a SIM only deal for a cheaper monthly fee.

Want an iD Mobile phone contract instead?

Take a look at our best pay monthly deals from iD Mobile today.

Compare iD mobile phone deals

Can I use my iD Mobile SIM abroad?

You can. Your iD Mobile SIM will work in 50 countries worldwide (including the EU) at no extra charge. In other words, your usage will be charged exactly the same in these places as if you were at home. You can see a full list of applicable countries by reading our guide on iD Mobile international roaming.

iD Mobile data roaming

iD Mobile data roaming applies whether you’re on an iD Mobile SIM only plan, pay monthly or pay as you go.

iD Mobile SIM activation

If you’ve switched to iD Mobile, the new SIM should already be activated, so just put it in your phone and start using it. If you’ve requested a replacement SIM because yours was lost, stolen or damaged, you will need to activate it.

To do so, head to the iD Mobile website and follow the instructions. Once you’ve done so, your SIM should be active within 30 minutes.

What happens at the end of an iD Mobile SIM only contract?

Once your iD Mobile SIM only contract expires you’ll continue on the same tariff. If you were on a 12-month iD Mobile SIM only contract, you’ll now be on a rolling 30-day one, so you can cancel, or switch tariffs or networks with just 30 days’ notice. And if you were already on a 30-day iD Mobile SIM Ooly contract, it will just renew automatically, so it’s business as usual.

Can I keep my mobile phone number if I switch to an iD Mobile SIM only deal?

You can. All you need to do is get your PAC code (Porting Authorisation Code) from your existing mobile provider, and pass it on to iD Mobile. There’s more info in our guide to transferring your number to a new phone.

If you don’t want to keep your number, just tell iD Mobile you want a new number, then end your contract with your old network. You can do this by text – to end your old contract and get your Service Termination Authorisation Code (STAC) just text STAC to 75075.

Check out our step by step guides to transferring your number over from different networks:

Other networks

iD Mobile not right for you? There are many UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package: 

FAQs

