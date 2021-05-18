Compare 5G SIM only deals

5G is here. The next generation of smartphone technology is well into its rollout, with a huge range of exciting 5G smartphones already available. But to use a 5G phone, you’ll need to be on a 5G data plan. There are plenty of monthly 5G plans to pick from. But if you’ve already got a 5G smartphone, you can pick up a 5G SIM only plan instead.

What are 5G SIMs?

A 5G SIM card does what it says on the tin - it’s a SIM card that will enable you to connect to 5G, the latest advancement in mobile phone technology. It’s a step up from 4G, and that means it’s considerably faster. It has a big impact on internet speeds, downloads, gaming, and streaming.

To connect to 5G, you need a 5G ready phone, a 5G SIM card and you must live in an area with 5G availability.

If you have a 5G smartphone already, or are about to buy one, then you can get on 5G with a SIM only deal, with many networks currently offering a range of 5G SIM only deals.