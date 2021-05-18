Compare 5G SIM only deals

5G is here. The next generation of smartphone technology is well into its rollout, with a huge range of exciting 5G smartphones already available. But to use a 5G phone, you’ll need to be on a 5G data plan. There are plenty of monthly 5G plans to pick from. But if you’ve already got a 5G smartphone, you can pick up a 5G SIM only plan instead.
A 5G SIM card does what it says on the tin - it’s a SIM card that will enable you to connect to 5G, the latest advancement in mobile phone technology. It’s a step up from 4G, and that means it’s considerably faster. It has a big impact on internet speeds, downloads, gaming, and streaming.
To connect to 5G, you need a 5G ready phone, a 5G SIM card and you must live in an area with 5G availability.
If you have a 5G smartphone already, or are about to buy one, then you can get on 5G with a SIM only deal, with many networks currently offering a range of 5G SIM only deals.
There are a range of cheap 5G SIM only deals to choose from.
One thing to remember is, if you do use 5G to stream and download, you might end up using a lot of data quite quickly. So it is worth looking out for a deal that has enough data to suit your needs.
One way of making sure you never run out of data on 5G is by getting a deal that offers unlimited data, and thankfully there are unlimited 5G data deals from the likes of Vodafone, Three and more.
You can get a 5G SIM only deal on a range of networks. In fact, most major networks (and some smaller ones too) are all offering 5G SIM only deals along with their 5G pay monthly offerings.
Here are some networks that are offering 5G SIM only deals:
Vodafone
EE
Three
O2
Sky Mobile
Virgin Mobile
VOXI
Tesco Mobile
BT
giffgaff
Existing 4G or 3G SIM cards can’t connect you to 5G.
So unless you already have a 5G SIM card, you’ll need to get a new SIM if you want to get connected to 5G on your smartphone.
5G is available in a wide range of UK locations, but it’s not quite everywhere. Networks have switched on their 5G services in different locations all over the country.
For instance, EE has switched on in 125 UK towns, Vodafone has 100 locations , O2 offers 5G in 108 towns and cities and Three’s 5G network covers 193 UK spots.
Depending on where you are in the UK and which provider you go with, you’ll have to check if your area is 5G connected.
Yes, 5G is available in the UK in a number of towns and cities. Not all areas are fully connected, but the following cities should offer 5G in at least some areas.
Aberdeen
Barnsley
Basildon
Bath
Bedford
Belfast City
Birmingham
Blackburn
Blackpool
Bournemouth
Bradford
Brighton
Brimington
Bristol
Cardiff
Carlisle
Colchester
Coventry
Derby
Doncaster
Dundee
Edinburgh
Glasgow
Ipswich
Leeds
Leicester
Lincoln
Liverpool
London
Luton
Manchester
Middlesbrough
Milton Keynes
Newcastle
Northampton
Nottingham
Oxford
Peterborough
Plymouth
Portsmouth
Preston
Reading
Sheffield
Slough
Southampton
Southend-on-Sea
Sunderland
Swindon
Wigan
York
Yes, a 5G SIM card will work in a 4G phone, but it won't connect you to 5G.
You’ll still be able to use your phone as normal on 4G, but to get access to 5G, you’ll need to pop the 5G SIM into a 5G smartphone, like the iPhone 12 or the Samsung Galaxy S21.
Not necessarily. Some networks, such as Three, are offering 5G with their SIM only deals as standard with no extra cost. So all you need to connect is to pair the SIM card with a 5G phone.
If you have a 5G SIM and you go into an area that doesn’t have 5G, you’ll simply drop down to 4G.
If you live in an area that is not currently switched on to 5G and you want to connect, you’ll have to wait until a network makes 5G available in your area.
Yes. Many networks offer 5G on SIM only deals. From Vodafone to EE, 02 to Three - you can snap up a great data deal and get connected to super fast 5G too.
Yes. If you're making the step up from 4G to 5G, you'll need a 5G-compatible smartphone and a 5G data plan. Your chosen network will then send you a new, 5G-enabled, SIM card.
Yes. If you want to upgrade to 5G, just find a data plan from any one of the major networks, such as Three or Vodafone, and order your new 5G SIM card. Just remember, you'll need a 5G smartphone too, and you'll need to live in an area that has already switched on to 5G.
If you've just bought the new 5G iPhone 12, you might be wondering why your existing SIM card is still just on 4G? That's because you need to sign up to a 5G data plan too. Take a look at our SIM only deals to find the perfect plan to match up with your new iPhone.
Just bought an iPhone 12? Good news - it's ready for 5G. All you need now is to make sure you live in an area that has 5G switched on, and then sign up to a 5G data plan.