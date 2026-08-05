Compare 5G SIM only deals

O2 SIM Deal
£8.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50
12 month contract
40 GBof 5G data
- O2 Priority Tickets
5G is the latest wave of mobile connectivity technology, allowing you to stay connected to the internet to browse, scroll, watch, play and download while on the move. Although there are now many 5G-enabled smartphones to choose from, you’ll need a SIM with 5G access to take full advantage of its faster speeds and greater capacity to connect more devices.
Uswitch tips
No, you don’t need a 5G-compatible phone to use a 5G SIM card. However, to take full advantage of 5G network speeds and features, you will need a 5G-enabled device. Without a 5G phone, your SIM card will still work, but it will connect to 4G or lower networks instead.
£8.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50
12 month contract
40 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£1.48 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.95
No contract
5 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£1.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
1 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£10.00 a month
No contract
80 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£14.00 a month
18 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£6.00 a month
1 month contract
18 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£2.25 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.00
12 month contract
120 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£5.95 a month
1 month contract
20 GBof 5G data
£8.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50
12 month contract
40 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95
No contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£2.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £6.95
No contract
20 GBof 5G data
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In simple terms, 5G is the wireless network that powers your phone's internet when you're out and about and not connected to Wi-Fi. 5G was launched in the UK in 2019, and was preceded by 3G and 4G networks. While 4G ushered in the smooth online mobile experience most of us are now used to, 5G takes it to a new level with ultrafast download speeds and buffer-free streaming in full HD and (sometimes) 4K.
A SIM card used to solely refer to a physical piece of plastic with an embedded computer chip. This chip held information like your phone number and the kind of mobile plan you’d paid for. Now, embedded SIMs known as eSIMs—programmable chips that are built into the phone itself—have become more common.
All major UK mobile phone networks have now switched on their 5G services throughout the UK, making it a great time to upgrade if you haven’t already. However, if you’re still using an older 4G device, there are a few updates you’ll need to make. To use 5G, you’ll need four things: a SIM that supports 5G, a 5G-compatible phone, a 5G tariff and a 5G-connected area.
Yes, to get the full 5G experience, you’ll need a 5G-enabled device. If you have a 4G phone and a 5G SIM, the SIM card will still work, but it will only connect to 4G or lower networks instead. So while you don’t need a 5G-compatible phone for a 5G SIM card to actually work, you won’t be able to take full advantage of 5G network speeds and features without one.
Given that 5G has been available in the UK since 2019, the majority of smartphones released by major manufacturers since then will support the network. The following big brands have all made 5G compatible phones, so providing that your handset is either named below or has been released since, it will probably support 5G.
If you’re not sure if the smartphone you already own supports 5G, it’s easy to check.
If you have an iPhone:
If you have an Android phone:
If you’re considering buying a new phone and aren’t sure whether it supports 5G, the manufacturer will indicate whether a handset is 5G-compatible in the list of specs and features on its website. For example, the iPhone 17 page on Apple’s website lists that it supports 5G. If you can’t find the information you’re looking for, the brand’s customer support should be able to help you.
5G offers speeds up to 20 Gbps, far surpassing 4G, depending on proximity to towers and the device technology.
In the context of 5G, latency refers to the amount of time it takes for data to travel from your phone to a network and back again. The faster the data travels, the lower the latency. 5G technology has much lower latency compared to 4G, reducing it from 60-98 ms to under 5 ms, with a target of under 2 ms. This drastically reduces lag in real-time conversations so you can enjoy a smooth call with your friends and family.
Private 5G eliminates competition for bandwidth, allowing you to connect up to 100 times more devices per square kilometre than 4G. This removes the need for enterprises to choose between cellular and Wi-Fi.
5G is now available across much of the UK, and coverage checkers such as 5G.co.uk’s make it easy to keep tabs on which networks have the best coverage in your area.
Because it is the fastest data speed available, it comes with the price to match. 5G SIM only deals almost always come at a higher price than 4G deals.
Although 5G is now available in all major UK cities, you still need to check your local area to see if you can access 5G in your area.
5G can impact battery life, potentially causing faster battery drain compared to 4G. However, newer phones are less likely to be affected by this.
5G is now available across many places in the UK, with 97% of the UK benefitting from outdoor coverage from at least one operator, according to Ofcom.
It’s simple to check the 5G network coverage in your area. Enter your postcode into 5G.co.uk’s map checker to see which operators have the best coverage. Signalchecker and Ofcom’s Map Your Mobile tool offer the same service. Alternatively, if you want to see how extensive your provider’s coverage is, most providers, including EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone, have their own coverage checkers on their websites.
One way to ensure you never run out of data on 5G is to get a deal that offers unlimited data, and thankfully, there are unlimited 5G data deals from O2, Three, and more. However, these deals tend to be more expensive than limited options. So it's good to use a mobile data calculator to figure out how much data you usually use and, therefore, what budget you can use.
There's a wide range of cheap 5G SIM only deals to choose from. Remember that if you use 5G to stream and download, you might use a lot of data relatively quickly, and charges for going over your data cap can sometimes be expensive. So it's worth looking out for a deal with enough mobile data to suit your needs.
That depends on the network you’re with. If you’re a customer of EE, Three and Vodafone (or the mobile virtual network operators that use their signal space, such as Lyca Mobile, giffgaff and Lebara), you don’t need to change to a 5G-specific SIM. In other words, your existing SIM, which you previously used to connect to 4G networks, should also work to connect to 5G.
If, however, you’re an O2 customer with an older 4G or 3G SIM issued before October 2019, you’ll need to switch to a 5G SIM. The quickest way to do this is to switch to an eSIM, which you can set up in your phone’s Settings. If you need a physical SIM card, you can ask O2 to send you one or drop by an O2 shop.
Getting a cheap 5G SIM is easy, just compare our best deals, and you'll soon find the perfect plan. From super-low-cost deals to unlimited data bundles, there is a range of 5G SIMs to suit all users' needs. Need a 5G mobile phone too? Check out our best deals on 5G pay monthly plans.
You can get a 5G SIM only deal on all the major networks here at Uswitch. SIM only 5G deals can get you connected to superfast downloads, lag-free gaming and smooth web browsing.
With a 5G SIM only deal, you'll get a data allowance, calls, texts and minutes. All you'll need is a 5G-enabled smartphone.
Not necessarily. Some networks, such as Three, are offering 5G with their SIM only deals as standard with no extra cost. So all you need to connect is to pair the SIM card with a 5G phone.
That’s why it’s important to compare deals across all networks to ensure you get the best deal available.
A 5G SIM only plan is just like a regular SIM only plan - you get a SIM card to use in your mobile phone that includes calls, texts and data. The only difference with a 5G SIM is that it can connect you to 5G, provided you have a 5G-enabled phone and live in a 5G area.
All the major networks - including Vodafone, Three and O2 - offer 5G SIM only plans, and you can find all sorts of offers ranging from low data deals to unlimited data deals.
|Network
|5G coverage
|Roaming
|eSIM
|Typical download speeds(according to Opensignal)
|Best for…
|EE
|Yes
|Roaming is included in some EE plans as a benefit. Other customers will need to pay from£2.50 a day to access their data, calls and text allowance while abroad.
|Yes
|92 Mbps
|People for whom reliable signal is a priority
|Vodafone
|Yes
|Roaming is included in some Vodafone plans as a benefit.Other customers will need to pay from £2.57 per day to access their data, calls and text allowance while abroad.All Vodafone customers can roam in Ireland, the Isle of Man, Iceland and Norway free of charge.
|Yes
|131 Mbps
|People who regularly travel to Ireland, the Isle of Man, Iceland and Norway
|Three
|Yes
|Roaming is included in some Three plans as a benefit.Other customers will need to pay from £2.75 per day to access their data, calls and text allowance while abroad.
|Yes
|187 Mbps
|People who watch a lot of videos or play games on their phone and who want to avoid buffering delays
|O2
|Yes
|All O2 customers on standard tariffs can roam in 48 EU destinations for no additional charge. Roaming outside the EU is included in some O2 plans as a benefit.Other customers will need to purchase an O2 Travel Bolt-On.
|Yes
|90 Mbps
|People making regular trips to Europe
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
Yes, 5G is included in all standard monthly, SIM only and pay-as-you-go tariffs in the UK, meaning mobile operators won’t charge you to specifically use it. So while you still need to pay to use a network provider, they aren’t adding on additional charges to access 5G.
5G can use more battery life than 4G, but how much more will depend on how powerful the processor your phone runs on is, how strong your signal is and how close you are to a 5G tower. What you’re using your phone for is also a factor, because power-intensive activities like playing games and watching videos will drain your battery more quickly than sending emails, for example.
Yes, you can. If you’re sticking with your current network provider and you received your current SIM/eSIM after October 2019, there’s a good chance it supports 5G anyway. If you need a new SIM for whatever reason, once it’s activated your existing number and current phone plan should port over to it.
If you’re moving to a new provider, simply text the word PAC to 65075. Your current provider will reply with a nine-digit Porting Authorisation Code, which you can present to your new provider when you’re setting up your new account. This will ensure your old number is carried over.
Yes it will, but your network needs to have a 5G roaming agreement with an equivalent overseas network. The country you’re travelling to will also need to have 5G infrastructure, otherwise your connection will revert to 4G or 3G.
Yes, although you’ll need to have a 5G-compatible smartphone and be in a location that supports 5G. You should also check if the specific eSIM you’re planning to use has 5G access. This information is found under the 'Connectivity' section in the eSIM's details. Several eSIMs, including Uswitch’s travel eSIMs, support access to 5G cellular networks.
A 5G connection is, on average, between three and six times faster than 4G. However, it could be significantly faster or slower depending on your network, location and what you’re using your phone for.
Some unlimited 5G plans do have caps on your maximum download speed, and are typically cheaper than plans without speed restrictions. Check out our unlimited data SIM only deals to find the best plan for your needs.