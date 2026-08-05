Compare 5G SIM only deals

Do I need a new SIM card to access 5G?

That depends on the network you’re with. If you’re a customer of EE, Three and Vodafone (or the mobile virtual network operators that use their signal space, such as Lyca Mobile, giffgaff and Lebara), you don’t need to change to a 5G-specific SIM. In other words, your existing SIM, which you previously used to connect to 4G networks, should also work to connect to 5G.

If, however, you’re an O2 customer with an older 4G or 3G SIM issued before October 2019, you’ll need to switch to a 5G SIM. The quickest way to do this is to switch to an eSIM, which you can set up in your phone’s Settings. If you need a physical SIM card, you can ask O2 to send you one or drop by an O2 shop.

Getting a cheap 5G SIM is easy, just compare our best deals, and you'll soon find the perfect plan. From super-low-cost deals to unlimited data bundles, there is a range of 5G SIMs to suit all users' needs. Need a 5G mobile phone too? Check out our best deals on 5G pay monthly plans.

Can I get a 5G SIM only deal?

You can get a 5G SIM only deal on all the major networks here at Uswitch. SIM only 5G deals can get you connected to superfast downloads, lag-free gaming and smooth web browsing.

With a 5G SIM only deal, you'll get a data allowance, calls, texts and minutes. All you'll need is a 5G-enabled smartphone.

Are 5G SIMs more expensive than 4G?

Not necessarily. Some networks, such as Three, are offering 5G with their SIM only deals as standard with no extra cost. So all you need to connect is to pair the SIM card with a 5G phone.

That’s why it’s important to compare deals across all networks to ensure you get the best deal available.

What are 5G SIM only plans?

A 5G SIM only plan is just like a regular SIM only plan - you get a SIM card to use in your mobile phone that includes calls, texts and data. The only difference with a 5G SIM is that it can connect you to 5G, provided you have a 5G-enabled phone and live in a 5G area.

All the major networks - including Vodafone, Three and O2 - offer 5G SIM only plans, and you can find all sorts of offers ranging from low data deals to unlimited data deals.



