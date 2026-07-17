Have EDF prices risen in 2026?

In 2026, EDF standard variable prices have risen, fallen and risen again in line with the energy price cap. Prices are currently set at £1,663 per year for an average use household on a standard variable tariff paying by Direct Debit.

Can I do anything about EDF price rises?

All EDF customers with a standard variable tariff are impacted by price changes. If you're on a fixed plan from EDF, your rates stay the same for the remainder of the contract. But remember that you'll automatically be rolled onto a standard variable tariff when your fixed deal ends. You can make significant savings and also secure your rates for the rest of the year, which is likely to see elevated prices.

If you’re on a standard variable tariff and want to see if you can switch to a fixed deal, run an energy comparison by clicking below.