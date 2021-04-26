Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started.

To compare EDF energy prices with other energy suppliers, type your postcode in the box and hit ‘Compare now’.

EDF reviews were collected in 14 categories in the 2021 Uswitch Energy Awards , with the supplier receiving a 74% customer satisfaction score - the highest score of all the 'big six' suppliers.

Based on EDF reviews from customers, the big six supplier was awarded three and a half stars out of five in the most recent 2021 customer survey conducted by Uswitch and YouGov. It is the biggest survey of its kind, with reviews from more than 17,000 respondents.

About EDF

EDF is the UK’s largest producer of low-carbon electricity, the biggest supplier of electricity by volume in Great Britain. It owns and operates eight nuclear power stations and 35 wind farms (as well as other renewable sources) that generate that low-carbon electricity.

Among other things, it offers a range of fixed and bundled tariffs for electricity and gas; a range of connected home products (such as smart thermostats) to help you take your first step towards a smarter home; and heating and boiler insurance cover.

EDF was created in 2003, five years after French energy company EDF Group (Électricité de France) bought Seeboard, London Energy and SWEB Energy.

EDF prices and tariffs

There is a wide range of EDF energy tariffs available at any one time, including fixed and variable plans.

All EDF energy tariffs currently available through Uswitch can be seen in the table below. The EDF energy prices below are based on average usage, so click 'compare now' to get a quote tailored to you, and compare EDF tariffs with plans from other energy suppliers.

Supplier Plan name Tariff type Price Simply Online 2 Year Fix Jun23v4 Fixed until 30 Jun 2023 £1116 Compare now Standard (Variable) Variable £1137 Compare now

This information is updated hourly with EDF Energy plans which are available to switch to through Uswitch. To appear in this table, plans must be available in at least 7 of the 14 regions.

How EDF prices have changed in 2021

EDF was the first of the big six energy suppliers to announce its new rates after an increase to the Ofgem energy price cap was announced in February 2021.

In line with the new cap level, EDF energy prices increased by 9% from April 2021 on standard variable tariffs. This means the average customer on a standard variable tariff from EDF will now pay £1,138 a year - an average price rise of £96 per year.

The table below shows recent changes to EDF Energy prices, alongside changes by the rest of the big six energy suppliers:

Supplier Price change 1 Date effective Price change 2 Date effective Price change 3 Date effective EDF -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 E.ON -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 British Gas -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 ScottishPower -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 SSE -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 April 2021 npower -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021

Based on a medium energy user on a standard dual fuel tariff, paying on receipt of bill, with bill sizes averaged across all regions.

How EDF prices changed previously

In line with a drop in the energy price cap level announced in August 2020, EDF energy prices dropped by 7% from October 2020 on standard variable tariffs. This translated into an average price drop of £84 per year.

EDF prices on standard variable tariffs previously dropped by just over 1% in April 2020, also in line with a reduced energy price cap.

EDF announced a price drop of 6% for standard variable tariff customers in August 2019. EDF dropped slightly further than it had to: its new average price, effective from 1 October 2019, was £1,177.

In February 2019, EDF energy prices rose by 10% on standard variable tariffs, effective 1 April 2019. The supplier increased rates to the energy price cap level of £1,254.

The last EDF price rise before this was announced in April 2018 — a 1.4% price rise for standard variable rate tariff electricity customers.

The increase, which resulted in a £16 per year hike in customer bills, went into effect 7 June 2018 and followed days after big six rival British Gas announced a dual fuel price rise of 5.5%.

Read more about the history of how EDF energy prices have changed.

EDF gas and electricity

In total, EDF supplies energy to around 5.5 million customers, both businesses and households, making it the nation's largest supplier of electricity by volume.

EDF produces around one-fifth of the UK's electricity from a variety of sources, including combined heat and power plants and wind farms, as well as the more traditional gas, coal and nuclear power stations.

EDF and Green Network Energy

EDF was appointed as the supplier of last resort when Green Network Energy ceased trading in January 2021. Green Network Energy's 360,000 customers were automatically transferred to EDF.

EDF and iSupplyEnergy

In March 2020, EDF took on around 190,000 of iSupplyEnergy's customer accounts, after iSupplyEnergy exited the UK energy market.

EDF and Solarplicity

In August 2019, EDF took on approximately 8,000 customers from Solarplicity after the small supplier ceased trading.

EDF renewable energy

EDF, as well as being one of the biggest energy suppliers in the UK overall, is also the UK's biggest producer of low-carbon electricity thanks to its operation of 10 nuclear power plants around the UK.

It was also the energy and sustainability partner of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic games.

To see how EDF gas and electricity prices match up to the competition, simply enter your postcode into the box below.