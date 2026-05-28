Apple iPhone 17 256GB Black
£41.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£25.00 upfront cost
£1064.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Compare all our latest iPhone deals for the latest and previous models to find the iPhone contract that suits you.
Prefer flexibility? Explore our range of SIM free refurbished iPhones — get great value on fully tested devices without being tied to a network or monthly plan.
£41.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£25.00 upfront cost
£1064.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£30.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost
£775.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£35.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£14.00 upfront cost
£917.36 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£28.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£722.60 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£44.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£89.00 upfront cost
£1208.36 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£44.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£15.00 upfront cost
£1134.36 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£32.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£19.00 upfront cost
£842.00 total cost
400 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£41.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£25.00 upfront cost
£1064.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£27.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£5.00 upfront cost
£716.35 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£55.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£39.00 upfront cost
£1409.60 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
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Apple's iPhones are renowned for their elegant design and user-friendliness, with Apple consistently topping polls as customers' favourite smartphone brand.
Read on to find out how to find some of the best iPhone deals in the UK, which you can compare to see which iPhone is best for you.
Launched in 2007 and costing around £400 the iPhone was the first mobile phone to use multi-touch technology.
Regular updates that provide the latest features, security updates, and bug fixes.
The iPhone seamlessly integrates with the Apple ecosystem. This enables smooth device interaction, providing users with a hassle-free experience across Apple products.
Apple's devices have always been on the higher end of the spectrum.
iPhones are undeniably top-level smartphones, but they do come with high prices to match. However, there are some great iPhone deals to be found, depending on which model you're keen to get and the service you want.
The iPhone 17 range includes four new handsets with the most advanced specs available in an iPhone. At last year’s Apple Glowtime event, the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max were announced, each boasting a host of new AI features and camera and battery upgrades.
Timing is also a significant factor in getting the best iPhone contract deal for your money. Now that the iPhone 17 range has launched, it is a great time to look for deals on both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15.
However, be aware that Apple discontinued both of its Pro models from the previous ranges when the new ones were launched. So, if you want the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 14 Pro, your best bet is to shop from a network or retailer.
You can see all our latest iPhone deals above from some of the UK's top mobile networks.
To get the best iPhone deal, browse our table above to explore a wide range of options, from older and more affordable models to Apple’s latest releases on premium plans.
Here are the key factors to consider when choosing the right iPhone deal for you:
Browse and compare refurbished iPhones today and get premium Apple tech for less.
Both Apple and Samsung are titans in the smartphone industry, offering top-tier technology, sleek designs, and powerful cameras. Ultimately, choosing between an iPhone and a Samsung phone often comes down to personal preferences and brand loyalty.
An iPhone smoothly integrates with other Apple products, such as MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches.
iOS is known for its intuitive interface, making it easy for both tech-savvy users and beginners.
You won't need to carry a physical wallet around with you. Apple Pay is a convenient and secure mobile payment option integrated across Apple devices.
From AirPods to MagSafe chargers, Apple offers a variety of official and third-party accessories to enhance your experience.
Samsung offers a wider range of phones, including the flagship Galaxy S series, innovative foldable models like the Galaxy Z Flip, and budget-friendly Galaxy A series.
Samsung's Android-based system allows more freedom to customise your home screen with themes, widgets, and layout changes to give your device a very personalised feel.
Samsung phones, especially mid-range models, are generally more budget-friendly than comparable iPhones.
Samsung supports multiple mobile payment platforms, including Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and Android Pay.
Many of Samsung’s flagship devices, including the S25 Ultra, outperform iPhones in camera specs.
Whether it's the new Galaxy or a previous-gen model, our Samsung phone deals let you enjoy premium features at a lower price
The iPhone 17 lineup launched at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, 2025 and brought four new models: the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Across the board, expect upgrades such as ProMotion 120 Hz OLED displays, A19 chipsets (and A19 Pro for Pro models), 48 MP rear cameras, and enhanced base storage starting at 256 GB for Pro models.
The iPhone 17 Air stands out with its striking design—a super-slim 5.5 mm profile (excluding the camera bump), aluminium chassis, and the lightest build in the lineup. It replaces the Plus model and sits between the base and Pro versions, priced at £1,099, which may feel steep given its pared-down features.
Under the hood, the Air will sport an A19 chip, 12 GB of RAM, and a sleek 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display. However, its slim form comes with compromises: a single 48 MP rear lens only, a smaller 2,800 mAh battery, no stereo speakers, and eSIM-only support—plus the possibility of relying on a battery-pack case for a full day’s power.
So, who should consider the iPhone 17 Air?
Yes, if you:
Probably not if you:
The iPhone 17 Pro maintains the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes established by its predecessor, but the big news is the introduction of the iPhone 17 Air, an ultra-thin model designed for maximum portability. Furthermore, the standard iPhone 17 finally receives the ProMotion 120Hz display, bringing buttery-smooth scrolling to the base models for the first time.
|Current model
|Reccomendation
|iPhone 13 Pro or older
|High priority. You will see massive upgrades in display, camera versatility, and the full suite of AI features.
|iPhone 14 Pro
|Recommended. The jump to USB-C, the 5x Telephoto lens, and the thinner design make this a worthwhile leap.
|iPhone 16 Pro
|Wait. Unless you specifically need the upgraded 24MP selfie camera or the 48MP Ultra Wide lens, your current device is still a powerhouse.
In September 2025, Apple announced the release of its latest flagship range, the iPhone 17. It is packed with Apple Intelligence AI features, new camera upgrades, and a brand new super-thin phone, the iPhone Air.
Apple’s most recent iPhone edition, the 17, was released alongside the 17 Pro and Pro Max. This means we will likely have to wait until September 2026 to see the iPhone 18 edition.
Below, we take a look at the biggest UK networks offering iPhone contract deals and outline their key advantages.
Advantages of choosing an O2 iPhone deal include:
Compare O2 iPhone deals on Uswitch.
Some of the reasons to choose an iPhone pay monthly deal on Three include:
Compare Three iPhone deals on Uswitch.
Pick up an iPhone deal with Vodafone, and you’ll receive:
Compare Vodafone iPhone deals on Uswitch.