iPhone deals: what should I look for?

iPhones are top-end phones, with top-end prices to match. But if you're canny, you can still get a good deal for your outlay.

One of the best ways to do that is to look out for any sweeteners or customer incentives that are included in the contract.

That might be everything from O2's Priority loyalty scheme or Three's excellent worldwide inclusive roaming policy, Go Roam.

Timing is a major factor when it comes to getting the best iPhone deal for you money, too. Naturally, when a new iPhone comes out, you'll pay a premium price for it.

But the longer it's on sale, the more prices drop. Especially with networks' time-limited so-called 'flash sales', when a carrier might waive an upfront charge on select iPhone contracts for a very short window.

If you're not too bothered about owning the most up-to-the-minute iPhone, perhaps the best period to buy an existing model is in the few months before new iPhone is due out.

It's around this time that networks heavily discount existing iPhone handsets to clear stocks, ahead of the arrival of the new model.

Prices of older iPhones also drop after the new model is released too. So if you're happy to bide your time, you can get some great bang for your buck.

Which networks offer iPhone deals?

Below, we take a look at the biggest UK networks offering iPhone deals and outline their key advantages.

iPhone deals on O2

Advantages of choosing an O2 iPhone deal include

Priority tickets at venues nationwide, with early access to concert tickets up to 48 hours before general release - Money-off at high-street eateries

Fast-track entry at O2 venues

Compare O2 iPhone deals at Uswitch: O2 iPhone

iPhone deals on EE

The perks of choosing an iPhone pay monthly deal from EE include:

3 months’ free access to the BT Sport app

WiFi Calling for when you're out of range of 4G

UK's fastest and most widely available 4G service

Compare EE iPhone deals at Uswitch: EE iPhone

iPhone deals on Three

Some of the reasons to choose an iPhone pay monthly deal on Three include

Stream Netflix and Deezer without using your data allowance on select contracts

WiFi calling comes in handy when you're in range of 4G

Use your phone for no extra charge in 60 countries on contracts with Go Roam, including USA, Brazil and Australia

Compare Three iPhone deals at Uswitch: Three iPhone

iPhone deals on Vodafone

Pick up an iPhone deal with Vodafone and you’ll receive:

Roaming for no extra charge in up to 110 locations

Students get 10% off

Free Netflix, Spotify Mobile and Sky Sports Mobile TV on select tariffs

Compare Vodafone iPhone deals at Uswitch: Vodafone iPhone

iPhone deals on BT Mobile

Pick up an iPhone on BT Mobile and you'll get:

BT Sport is free on select plans

Along with EE, BT Mobile has the UK's widest ranging 4G network

If you're a BT broadband customer, you can qualify for substantial savings

Compare BT deals at Uswitch: BT Mobile iPhone.

iPhone deals on giffgaff

Pick up the iPhone on giffgaff and you'll get:

Excellent calling rates and data allowances

Money-off for recruiting new customers to giffgaff

East to swap between deals with different allowances from month to month

Compare giffgaff deals at Uswitch: giffgiff iPhone.

What’s the difference between the iPhone models?

Since the launch of the very first iPhone, every year has brought with it an updated model.

Here we’ll explain the differences between the different editions and outline their key specifications.

What's new about the iPhone 12?

The main new feature of the iPhone 12 range is that they all come with superfast 5G capabilities.

We'll be bringing you all our best iPhone 12 contract deals as soon as we can. So keep checking our iPhone 12 deals page for our best contracts and offers.

At the time of writing, the iPhone 12 currently costs £799 SIM free.

When can I get the iPhone 12 Pro?

The iPhone 12 Pro has just been revealed and it's available for pre-order from 16 October. As expected, it's got incredible camera specs, a stunning screen and 5G functionality, it's been worth the wait.

Keep an eye on our iPhone 12 Pro deals page to find all our best pre-order offers after the phone launch.

At the time of writing, the iPhone 12 currently costs £799 SIM free.

Is the iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple's best phone?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest and best of the iPhone 12 range. And it's rumoured to come with 5G compatibility, making it Apple's fastest ever iPhone.

We'll have all our best iPhone 12 Pro Max contract deals live soon, so be sure to keep checking our iPhone 12 deals pages.

At the time of writing, the iPhone 12 Pro Max currently costs £1199 SIM free.

Is there an iPhone 12 mini?

The 2020 selection of iPhones has seen four new phones being announced, including an iPhone 12 mini. It's got exactly the same features as the regular iPhone 12, just in a smaller, thinner, lighter size.

Should I get the iPhone 11 Pro?

The iPhone 11's improved screen and camera make content scrolling and picture taking a treat - just wait till you try out the ultra wide angle lens.

It’s available in some new colours too, check out the lovely, matte, Midnight Green.

Check out all our best iPhone 11 Pro deals.

What about the iPhone 11 Pro Max?

Yep, it’s an iPhone 11 Pro but even bigger. The OLED screen looks fantastic at 6.5-inches, and it feels exactly like a premium device should, all sleek design and eye-catching touches.

Check out all our best iPhone 11 Pro Max deals.

Should I get the iPhone 11?

An update on the XR, you’ve got an improved camera that takes killer pics and some fun new pastel colours.

Check out all our best iPhone 11 deals.

Weight: 194g (iPhone 11), 188g (iPhone 11 Pro), 226g (iPhone 11 Pro Max)

Screen: 5.8" (11 Pro), 6.1” (11), 6.5" (11 Pro Max)

Camera: Triple 12MP lenses (11 Pro and 11 Pro Max), dual 12MP lenses (11)

How good is the iPhone XS?

The successor to the iPhone X’s crown, the XS took everything the X did and gave it a bit of an upgrade.

Released in September 2018, the iPhone XS has essentially the same design as 2018’s iPhone X, but with a better screen, sound and camera.

Check out all our best iPhone XS deals.

How much is the iPhone XS Max?

Along with the iPhone XS, Apple also released a super-sized Max version, which has all the goodness of an iPhone XS packaged into a bigger, 6.5-inch, screen.

Check out all our best iPhone XS Max deals.

Weight: 174g.

Screen: 5.8" (XS), 6.5" (XS Max)

Storage: 64GB and 256GB.

Camera: 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto camera.

What about the iPhone XR?

Released in 2018, the iPhone XR was the new entry-level iPhone.

With a great camera, slightly bigger screen than the XS and availability in an array of bright colours, it’s a great alternative to the flagship devices.

Weight: 194 g Screen: 6.1" Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB.

Camera: Single-lens 12MP main camera and 7MP front camera

Check out all our best iPhone XR deals.

Should I get the iPhone X?

Unveiled in September 2017, the tenth-anniversary iPhone features an all-screen front and a brand new design.

As well as its huge 5.8-inch Super Retina HD screen, it debuted facial recognition security, wireless charging and Apple's best camera so far.

It's also the first-ever iPhone to dispense with a home button. To head to the home screen, you trace a pattern on the screen instead.

Weight: 174g.

Screen: 2436 x 1125 pixels, 5.8 inch.

Storage: 64GB and 256GB.

Camera: 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto cameras, with dual optical image stabilisation, digital and optical zoom and a seven-megapixel front camera.

Check out all our best iPhone X deals.

Is the iPhone 8 Plus a good deal?

The larger iteration of the iPhone 8 (unveiled September 2017) features a 5.5-inch Retina HD screen and upgrades the camera from a single lens to 12-megapixel dual lenses for better depth-of-field shots.

It's also got wireless charging, Touch ID fingerprint security and comes in 64GB and 256GB storage options.

Weight: 202g.

Screen: 1920 x 1080 pixels, 5.5-inch.

Storage: 64GB and 256GB.

Camera: 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto cameras, with 10X zoom and portrait mode.

Check out all our best iPhone 8 Plus deals.

When did the iPhone 8 come out?

Unveiled alongside the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, the iPhone 8 is the first iPhone to feature wireless charging. It improves on the iPhone 7 thanks to an upgraded single-lens camera and better battery life.

The iPhone 8 is also equipped with a more powerful processor for augmented reality (AR) apps and a brighter screen.

Weight: 148g.

Screen: 1334 x 750 pixels, 4.7-inch.

Storage: 64GB and 256GB.

Camera: 12-megapixel camera, with digital zoom up to 5X.

Check out all our best iPhone 8 deals.

When was the iPhone 7 Plus released?

The iPhone 7 Plus was launched in September 2016. It combines a fantastic dual-lens camera with improved water-resistance and a bigger battery than previous models.

Weight: 188g.

Screen: 1080 x 1920 pixels, 5.5 inch.

Storage: 32GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Camera: 12-megapixel dual lens camera with a wide-angle lens and improved low-light performance and 7-megapixel front-facing camera.

Check out all our best iPhone 7 Plus deals.

How much is the iPhone 7?

The iPhone 7 was released in September 2016. It's Apple's first water-resistant phone and comes with an improved camera, sharper screen and bigger battery than the iPhone 6S.

Weight: 138g.

Screen: 750 x 1334 pixels, 4.7 inch.

Storage: 32GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Camera: 12-megapixel camera with phase detection, a wide-angle lens and improved low-light performance and 7-megapixel front-facing camera.

Check out all our best iPhone 7 deals.

What is the iPhone SE?

Apple's first-ever budget smartphone, the iPhone SE was unveiled in March 2016. The four-inch phone ever has been dubbed the cheapest iPhone ever and combines all the best iPhone 6S features with the compact body of the 5S.

Weight: 113g.

Screen: 640 x 1136 pixels, 4.0 inch.

Storage: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

Camera: 12-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera.

Check out all our best iPhone SE deals.

How big is the iPhone 6S Plus?

The iPhone 6S Plus was released in September 2015 with a stunning screen, a long battery life and a fantastic camera. It also has pressure-sensitive 3D Touch.

Weight: 192g

Screen: 1080 x 1920 pixels, 5.5 inch display

Storage: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

Camera: 12-megapixel camera with improved low-light performance, optical image stabilisation technology and 4K video. It also comes with and 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Check out all our best iPhone 6S Plus deals.

Does the iPhone 6S have a good camera?

The iPhone 6S came out in September 2015. Although it's not the most recent iPhone, it's still a fantastic handset, combining a fast processor with a premium camera and pressure-sensitive 3D Touch.

Weight: 143g.

Screen: 750 x 1334 pixels, 4.7 inch display.

Storage: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

Camera: 12-megapixel camera with improved low-light performance, optical image stabilisation technology and 4K video. It also comes with and 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Check out all our best iPhone 6S deals.

Can I get an iPhone 6 Plus?

Dubbed the 'first-ever Apple phablet', the iPhone 6 Plus packs a super-sized 5.5-inch screen that verges on tablet territory.

It also features a handy one-handed mode that makes it easy to reach apps at the top of the display and the same high-grade camera, advanced biometric security and wellbeing monitoring apps as the iPhone 6.

Weight: 131g.

Screen: 1080 x 1920 pixels, 5.5 inch display.

Storage: 16GB, 64GB and 128GB.

Camera: Eight-megapixel iSight camera with super slow-motion video, optical image stabilisation technology, improved auto-focus and 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera.

Should I get an iPhone 6?

The iPhone 6 was a step change in the evolution of the iPhone, with Apple upgrading the screen from four-inches to 4.7-inches.

The handset also introduced an improved version of Touch ID that supports in-app purchases and brought NFC to the line for the first time, so that iPhone owners could pay for goods and services by swiping their handset over a reader.

Weight: 129g.

Screen: 750x1334 pixels, 4.7 inch.

Storage: 16GB, 64GB and 128GB.

Camera: Eight-megapixel iSight camera with super slow-motion video, faster auto-focus and 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera.

Check out all our best iPhone 6 deals.