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Compare our best iPhone deals

Compare all our latest iPhone deals for the latest and previous models to find the iPhone contract that suits you.

Prefer flexibility? Explore our range of SIM free refurbished iPhones — get great value on fully tested devices without being tied to a network or monthly plan.


List of iPhone deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Apple iPhone 17 256GB Black

    Apple iPhone 17 256GB BlackO2

    £41.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£25.00 upfront cost

    £1064.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Promoted
    via Affordable Mobiles

  2. Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    Apple iPhone 15 128GB BlackVodafone

    £30.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost

    £775.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Promoted
    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  3. Apple iPhone 17 256GB Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Apple iPhone 17 256GB BlackiD Mobile

    £35.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£14.00 upfront cost

    £917.36 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    via iD Mobile

  4. Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    Apple iPhone 15 128GB BlackThree Mobile

    £28.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost

    £722.60 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  5. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB Deep Blue

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB Deep BlueiD Mobile

    £44.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£89.00 upfront cost

    £1208.36 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    via iD Mobile

  6. Apple iPhone 17 Pro 256GB Deep Blue

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro 256GB Deep BlueiD Mobile

    £44.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£15.00 upfront cost

    £1134.36 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    via iD Mobile

  7. Apple iPhone 16 128GB Black

    Apple iPhone 16 128GB BlackO2

    £32.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£19.00 upfront cost

    £842.00 total cost

    400 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    via Affordable Mobiles

  8. Apple iPhone 17 256GB Black

    Apple iPhone 17 256GB BlackVodafone

    £41.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£25.00 upfront cost

    £1064.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    Available from 2 retailers

  9. Apple iPhone 17e 256GB Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Apple iPhone 17e 256GB BlackiD Mobile

    £27.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£5.00 upfront cost

    £716.35 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    Available from 2 retailers

  10. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB Deep Blue

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB Deep BlueThree Mobile

    £55.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£39.00 upfront cost

    £1409.60 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Affordable Mobiles
Can't find what you're looking for?

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Apple iPhone: Everything you need to know

Apple's iPhones are renowned for their elegant design and user-friendliness, with Apple consistently topping polls as customers' favourite smartphone brand.

Read on to find out how to find some of the best iPhone deals in the UK, which you can compare to see which iPhone is best for you.

First multi-touch smartphone

Launched in 2007 and costing around £400 the iPhone was the first mobile phone to use multi-touch technology.

Software updates

Regular updates that provide the latest features, security updates, and bug fixes.

Integration with other devices

The iPhone seamlessly integrates with the Apple ecosystem. This enables smooth device interaction, providing users with a hassle-free experience across Apple products.

Premium price

Apple's devices have always been on the higher end of the spectrum.

Our best iPhone deals: what should I look for?

iPhones are undeniably top-level smartphones, but they do come with high prices to match. However, there are some great iPhone deals to be found, depending on which model you're keen to get and the service you want.

The iPhone 17 range includes four new handsets with the most advanced specs available in an iPhone. At last year’s Apple Glowtime event, the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max were announced, each boasting a host of new AI features and camera and battery upgrades.

Timing is also a significant factor in getting the best iPhone contract deal for your money. Now that the iPhone 17 range has launched, it is a great time to look for deals on both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15.

However, be aware that Apple discontinued both of its Pro models from the previous ranges when the new ones were launched. So, if you want the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 14 Pro, your best bet is to shop from a network or retailer.

You can see all our latest iPhone deals above from some of the UK's top mobile networks.

How to find the right iPhone deal for you

To get the best iPhone deal, browse our table above to explore a wide range of options, from older and more affordable models to Apple’s latest releases on premium plans.

Here are the key factors to consider when choosing the right iPhone deal for you:

  • Do you prefer/need a new handset, or would a refurbished model save you money and benefit the environment?
  • How much data do you need? The average UK user consumes around 10GB of data per month, so avoid paying for data you don’t need by choosing contracts with unlimited data if you don’t stream content like long movies.   
  • What’s your budget? Consider both monthly payments and upfront costs. If you can afford to pay more upfront, then you will usually save more money on the contract overall. 
  • If you are on a budget, consider an older model. The older you get, the less you will pay. It is important to remember that new iPhones are released every year, so even models from a few years ago still feel pretty up to date. 
  • Save money without sacrificing quality with a refurbished iPhone. All phones are professionally tested and certified, often look and perform like new, and cost significantly less than buying brand-new.

See our best refurbished iPhone deals

Browse and compare refurbished iPhones today and get premium Apple tech for less.

See deals

iPhone vs. Samsung: Which should I choose?

Person holding a iPhone and an android phone

Both Apple and Samsung are titans in the smartphone industry, offering top-tier technology, sleek designs, and powerful cameras. Ultimately, choosing between an iPhone and a Samsung phone often comes down to personal preferences and brand loyalty. 

Why choose an iPhone:

  • Apple ecosystem

    An iPhone smoothly integrates with other Apple products, such as MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches.

  • User-friendly software

    iOS is known for its intuitive interface, making it easy for both tech-savvy users and beginners.

  • Apple Pay

    You won't need to carry a physical wallet around with you. Apple Pay is a convenient and secure mobile payment option integrated across Apple devices.

  • Wide range of accessories

    From AirPods to MagSafe chargers, Apple offers a variety of official and third-party accessories to enhance your experience.

Why choose a Samsung phone:

  • More variety

    Samsung offers a wider range of phones, including the flagship Galaxy S series, innovative foldable models like the Galaxy Z Flip, and budget-friendly Galaxy A series.

  • Customisation

    Samsung's Android-based system allows more freedom to customise your home screen with themes, widgets, and layout changes to give your device a very personalised feel.

  • Affordability

    Samsung phones, especially mid-range models, are generally more budget-friendly than comparable iPhones.

  • Flexible payment systems

    Samsung supports multiple mobile payment platforms, including Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and Android Pay.

  • Improved cameras over iPhone:

    Many of Samsung’s flagship devices, including the S25 Ultra, outperform iPhones in camera specs.  

See our best Samsung phone deals

Whether it's the new Galaxy or a previous-gen model, our Samsung phone deals let you enjoy premium features at a lower price

See deals

The iPhone 17 series

The iPhone 17 lineup launched at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, 2025 and brought four new models: the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Across the board, expect upgrades such as ProMotion 120 Hz OLED displays, A19 chipsets (and A19 Pro for Pro models), 48 MP rear cameras, and enhanced base storage starting at 256 GB for Pro models.

The iPhone 17 Air stands out with its striking design—a super-slim 5.5 mm profile (excluding the camera bump), aluminium chassis, and the lightest build in the lineup. It replaces the Plus model and sits between the base and Pro versions, priced at £1,099, which may feel steep given its pared-down features.

Under the hood, the Air will sport an A19 chip, 12 GB of RAM, and a sleek 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display. However, its slim form comes with compromises: a single 48 MP rear lens only, a smaller 2,800 mAh battery, no stereo speakers, and eSIM-only support—plus the possibility of relying on a battery-pack case for a full day’s power.

So, who should consider the iPhone 17 Air?

Yes, if you:

  • Crave an exceptionally thin, lightweight iPhone.
  • Place design, elegance, and portability above battery endurance or advanced features.
  • End the day with battery left to spare—or are okay topping up during the day (or buying Apple’s rumoured battery-case accessory).

Probably not if you:

  • Rely on long battery life, advanced camera setup, or full-speaker audio.
  • Expect top-tier performance for gaming, editing, or future-proof tasks—those are best suited to the Pro models.
  • Value versatility, practicality, and “best of” features over a design statement.

How does the iPhone 17 Pro compare to previous models?

The iPhone 17 Pro maintains the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes established by its predecessor, but the big news is the introduction of the iPhone 17 Air, an ultra-thin model designed for maximum portability. Furthermore, the standard iPhone 17 finally receives the ProMotion 120Hz display, bringing buttery-smooth scrolling to the base models for the first time.

Camera & Intelligence

  • Triple 48MP Array: The iPhone 17 Pro steps up its game with a 48-megapixel sensor across all three lenses (Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto), ensuring consistent detail at every zoom level.
  • Enhanced Front Camera: A new 24-megapixel selfie camera replaces the long-standing 12-megapixel sensor, offering significantly better low-light performance.
  • Next-Gen Apple Intelligence: While the 16 Pro introduced AI, the 17 Pro utilises the A19 Pro chip with expanded RAM (up to 12GB) to handle more complex, on-device generative tasks without needing the cloud.

Should you upgrade?

Current modelReccomendation
iPhone 13 Pro or olderHigh priority. You will see massive upgrades in display, camera versatility, and the full suite of AI features.
iPhone 14 ProRecommended. The jump to USB-C, the 5x Telephoto lens, and the thinner design make this a worthwhile leap.
iPhone 16 ProWait. Unless you specifically need the upgraded 24MP selfie camera or the 48MP Ultra Wide lens, your current device is still a powerhouse.

When is the next iPhone coming out?

In September 2025, Apple announced the release of its latest flagship range, the iPhone 17. It is packed with Apple Intelligence AI features, new camera upgrades, and a brand new super-thin phone, the iPhone Air.

Apple’s most recent iPhone edition, the 17, was released alongside the 17 Pro and Pro Max. This means we will likely have to wait until September 2026 to see the iPhone 18 edition. 

Which networks offer iPhone deals?

Below, we take a look at the biggest UK networks offering iPhone contract deals and outline their key advantages.

iPhone contract deals on O2

Advantages of choosing an O2 iPhone deal include:

  • Priority tickets at venues nationwide, with early access to concert tickets up to 48 hours before general release
  • Free roaming in the EU
  • Fast-track entry at O2 venues
  • Additional O2 extras, such as a six-month free subscription to services like Disney Plus, Amazon Prime or Audible
  • Double data and double broadband speed for O2 customers who also have Virgin Media broadband

Compare O2 iPhone deals on Uswitch.

iPhone contract deals on Three

Some of the reasons to choose an iPhone pay monthly deal on Three include:

  • Wi-Fi calling comes in handy to help you make and receive calls
  • 5G SIM cards will help you get fast download speeds when you're out and about.

Compare Three iPhone deals on Uswitch.

iPhone contract deals on Vodafone

Pick up an iPhone deal with Vodafone, and you’ll receive:

  • Access to the VeryMe app, which has lots of brilliant offers, prize draws and discounts
  • 10% student discount
  • Amazon Prime, Spotify Premium or YouTube Premium on select tariffs

Compare Vodafone iPhone deals on Uswitch.

Nick Baker author headshot
Written by Nick Baker, Senior Editor
Updated on