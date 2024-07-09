How does smart meter installation work?

Your energy supplier will work with you to arrange your smart meter installation, though they will likely work with a third party to fit the meter.

On the day of your smart meter installation, an engineer will need access to your existing gas and electricity meters. It should only take a couple of hours to install your new smart meters, and you’ll likely lose power for a short time while your old meters are being replaced.

Ofgem has enacted the Smart Metering Installation Code of Practice, which protects consumers by prohibiting sales attempts during installation (unless previous consent has been given by the household). Remember that smart meters are free to install, so you shouldn’t be asked to pay anything.

The code also ensures companies will properly explain how the smart meters work, and outline how households can use the data available to them to improve their energy efficiency.

Smart meters for renters and landlords

Smart meters are not just for homeowners – you can also have a smart meter if you’re a renter. As long as you’re the account holder for the energy bills, you're entitled to ask for a smart meter from your supplier without your landlord’s permission.

However, Ofgem recommends telling your landlord before getting a smart meter in a rented property. If your tenancy agreement says you need your landlord’s permission to structurally alter your property, “your landlord or letting agency should not unreasonably prevent it.”

If your landlord is the energy account holder and pays the gas and electricity bills directly, it’s up to him or her whether to install the smart meter in their rented property.

The same rules apply regarding smart meters for landlords. If you’re a landlord and you pay the energy bills, it’s your decision whether to install a smart meter in your rented property. If your tenants pay the bills, they are entitled to ask their supplier to install a smart meter.