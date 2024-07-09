What are smart meters and should I get one?
What is a smart meter?
A smart meter measures the gas and electricity you use and automatically sends readings to your energy supplier to ensure more accurate bills.
Smart meters usually come with an in-home display. This display gives you real-time information about your energy consumption and how much it’s costing you.
As of the end of 2025, 71% of energy meters across Great Britain were smart meters. If you don't already have one, your supplier will offer you one before the end of 2030.
How do smart meters work?
Smart meters work by using a secure national communication network (called the DCC) to automatically and wirelessly send your actual energy usage to your supplier. Readings are usually sent every 30 minutes or so.
The in-home display shows you this information and is regularly updated. You can see an example of an in-home display below.
What does a smart meter look like?
The smart meter itself will look similar to a regular energy meter. The difference is the in-home display, which is pictured here. It shows how much energy you've used, how much it's cost you and where you are in relation to your budget (if you've set one).
How to read a smart meter
If your meter has lost its smart functionality, you’ll need to know how to read a smart meter. You should try and read the meter directly rather than the in-home display, as this may not be as accurate.
If reading the meter itself:
- Look for the number which is followed by kWh (if electricity) or m3 (if gas) - this is the reading to take.
- Write down the number, ignoring any zeroes at the start and any numbers after the decimal point.
If reading your in-home display:
- Select "meter reading" or a similar option from the menu.
- Cycle through weeks and months instead of the current day if needed.
- Note the number, ignoring any zeroes at the start and any numbers after the decimal point.
If you can't find your smart meter reading on your in-home display or want to take a meter reading from the smart meter itself, your supplier should be able to talk you through the process over the phone, as it will differ depending on what type of smart meter you have.
What are the pros and cons of smart meters?
Like most forms of technology, smart meters have their advantages and disadvantages. If you're not sure about having a smart meter installed, it's worth weighing up their pros and cons.
Smart meter pros
- More accurate bills
Smart meters put an end to estimated bills. You’ll be charged only for the energy you use, without having to provide meter readings and/or have a stranger come into your home to read your meter.
- Cut your usage (and your spending)
The Uswitch app helps with reducing your usage and shrinking your bills - it's connected to your smart meter so you can see exactly where you're using energy and take steps to reduce that usage if necessary.
- Exclusive energy tariffs
Some suppliers offer exclusive energy deals to households with a smart meter, or those willing to have a smart meter installed.
- Energy system modernisation
Smart meters are part of the effort to create a smart grid, which is part of providing low-carbon, efficient and reliable energy to Britain's households.
- Provides more energy tariff options
Smart meters are usually required by suppliers offering smarter energy tariffs such as time-of-use, tracker or EV tariffs, so getting one will mean you have more options when it comes to switching.
Smart meter cons
- Going "dumb"
Smart meters can lose their smart functionality when you switch away from the supplier that installed them. If you're put off switching because you're keen on the benefits of your smart meter, you could miss out on any savings you could make by changing suppliers.
- Professional installation required
Your smart meter will need to be installed by a professional, which means you may have to wait for an appointment to become available. Your supplier will send someone to install your smart meter and show you how to use it.
Can I switch energy supplier if I have a smart meter?
The short answer is yes. However, there are nuances depending on the type of smart meter you have.
|If you have a first generation (SMETS1) smart meter
|If you have a second generation (SMETS2) smart meter
|The first generation of smart meters (called SMETS1), which were installed at the beginning of the smart meter rollout, can temporarily lose smart functionality when they switch energy suppliers. You can still switch if you have a SMETS1 smart meter. However, in some cases, your smart meter will stop sending data to your new supplier, which means you'll have to revert back to providing meter readings. That said, first-generation meters are currently being reconnected to national infrastructure through a remote upgrade, enabling them to get back their smart functionality if it's been lost.
|These newer model smart meters are fully compatible with the DCC (the secure national network that the meters use to communicate with suppliers). This means if you have a SMETS2 meter you should have no issues with energy switching.
If you have a smart meter and want to switch your energy deal with Uswitch, our system can use the data from it to show you the most accurate savings based on your actual usage.
Our customers are saying
"I wanted to see if I could save some money on my gas and electricity because despite using less I am paying more! I went on to Uswitch and everything was very clear and easy. I was able to connect my smart meter and get the best options for switching to a cheaper fixed tarrif. I have applied for the switch and am looking forward to cheaper bills!"
Will a smart meter save me money?
A smart meter itself won't save you money. As mentioned, connecting it before or during your energy switch will help you get the most accurate savings. You will also be able to access tariffs (such as time-of-use or EV tariffs) that require a smart meter.
You can connect your smart meter to Uswitch's free mobile app so you can track your energy usage around the home and see the direct impact it has on your bills. This could help you cut your energy usage and your bills by highlighting ways you can be more energy efficient.
If you're looking to save money on your energy, the quickest way is to run an energy comparison and switch to a fixed deal (if you're not already on one). To get started, click below.
Run an energy comparison
Click here to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.
When will I get a smart meter?
The government and Ofgem have recently consulted key stakeholders across the energy industry on the future of smart meters. They have concluded that there will be an extension of energy suppliers' smart meter rollout obligations until the end of 2030. Additionally, the smart meter network will transition to the 4G communications network before the 2G and 3G communications networks are switched off by 2033.
How does smart meter installation work?
Your energy supplier will work with you to arrange your smart meter installation, though they will likely work with a third party to fit the meter.
On the day of your smart meter installation, an engineer will need access to your existing gas and electricity meters. It should only take a couple of hours to install your new smart meters, and you’ll likely lose power for a short time while your old meters are being replaced.
Ofgem has enacted the Smart Metering Installation Code of Practice, which protects consumers by prohibiting sales attempts during installation (unless previous consent has been given by the household). Remember that smart meters are free to install, so you shouldn’t be asked to pay anything.
The code also ensures companies will properly explain how the smart meters work, and outline how households can use the data available to them to improve their energy efficiency.
Smart meters for renters and landlords
Smart meters are not just for homeowners – you can also have a smart meter if you’re a renter. As long as you’re the account holder for the energy bills, you're entitled to ask for a smart meter from your supplier without your landlord’s permission.
However, Ofgem recommends telling your landlord before getting a smart meter in a rented property. If your tenancy agreement says you need your landlord’s permission to structurally alter your property, “your landlord or letting agency should not unreasonably prevent it.”
If your landlord is the energy account holder and pays the gas and electricity bills directly, it’s up to him or her whether to install the smart meter in their rented property.
The same rules apply regarding smart meters for landlords. If you’re a landlord and you pay the energy bills, it’s your decision whether to install a smart meter in your rented property. If your tenants pay the bills, they are entitled to ask their supplier to install a smart meter.
FAQs
Do I have to have a smart meter?
No – smart meters are not compulsory. If you don’t want a smart meter you are under no obligation to have one installed in your home.
You can refuse a smart meter or discuss any concerns you have with your supplier. Many energy companies have dedicated teams to handle questions about the technology and the smart meter installation process.
Are smart meters free?
It will not cost you anything to have a smart meter installed. However, the overall cost of the rollout is covered by adding a small extra fee to your energy bill.
Can I get an accessible smart meter?
The Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) has worked with Energy UK and geo, which is an energy technology business, to develop an Accessible In-Home Energy Display smart meter. This smart meter includes a range of accessibility features to help those who need them gain a better understanding and more control over their energy usage. It has been given the RNIB Tried and Tested accreditation, certifying that it meets the minimum requirements for blind and partially sighted people to be able to use it.
The displays can be requested from various suppliers, including:
- Bristol Energy
- EDF Energy
- E.ON Next.
Accessible smart meters have all the features of a standard smart meter, but also include the following functions:
- Text-to-speech functionality with adjustable volume
- Buttons that vibrate to confirm they have been pressed
- Three coloured LEDs to indicate electricity usage
- LED button to replay speech
- Large typeface
- TFT screen with a high contrast colour scheme optimised for visual impairment and colour blindness.
These accessible meters don’t cost customers anything, but they may not be available to you depending on your supplier’s accessible meter availability and general smart meter roll-out plans in your area. You can get in touch with your supplier to find out whether it can offer you an accessible meter.
Are smart meters safe?
According to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), all smart meters are subject to the same safety regulations and testing of any in-home technological devices, including baby monitors and mobile phones.
Smart meters are also covered by EU and UK safety legislation, which means they have undergone rigorous testing. And, according to Smart Energy GB, the smart meters used in Britain exceed every UK and EU safety standard.
Smart meters emit low radio frequency emissions in much the same way as other wireless devices. These allow energy suppliers to accurately track household energy consumption and will put an end to estimated bills.
According to Public Health England (PHE), the exposure to low-frequency emissions from smart meters is lower than that caused by appliances such as microwaves and TVs.
Can I have a smart meter if I'm on a prepayment meter?
Yes. Smart meters work in credit and prepayment form. In fact, prepayment customers may have more flexible payment options available to them with smart meters, including remote top-up facilities.
How do I know if I have a SMETS1 or SMETS2 meter?
The rollout of SMETS2 meters didn't start until 2018, so if your meter was installed before then it's safe to assume you have a SMETS1 meter. Even after 2018, suppliers were still trying to use up their stocks of first-generation meters, so it's possible you still have a SMETS1 meter even if it was installed more recently.
The only definitive way to find out which type of smart meter you have is to contact the supplier that installed it.
What if my smart meter stops working?
If your smart meter stops working, the first thing to do is contact your energy supplier. It should be committed to maintaining your smart meter for at least the first 12 months after its installation.