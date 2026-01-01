Internet providers in the UK
Learn which internet provider is right for you with our expert view of the top UK broadband brands. Plus, see if you could get a better service from one of the many alternative providers available on Uswitch.
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Which broadband provider is right for me?
There’s a wide range of UK providers to choose from, and you’ll find many options on Uswitch. Each of them will offer a different experience depending on what you might need.
To know which one is the right fit, it’s important to first know what parts of your broadband service matter the most to you. You can then choose a provider on our page that best meets those standards. Read on to learn more about how to choose the best provider for you.
What qualities are most important in an internet provider?
Green flags to look out for in providers include reliability, value for money, good customer service and fast internet speeds.
We’ve assessed which of the biggest UK providers performs the best in these categories, plus many more. You can see which ones customers prefer the most in our annual Uswitch broadband customer survey.
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Internet providers available on Uswitch
In this Uswitch broadband provider list, we've outlined the costs, features, pros and cons of some of the UK's biggest Wi-Fi providers and their networks.
Of the hundreds of broadband providers in the UK, only a few are really well-known brands, such as BT, Sky, Vodafone, Plusnet and Virgin Media. There's also a range of regional and alternative broadband providers (also known as 'altnets') – each one offering a different service that could suit your broadband needs.
Learn all about each UK broadband provider available on Uswitch, and look out for the latest providers to win one of our annual Uswitch Telecoms Awards.
EE
EE is excellent in terms of broadband quality, customer service, and its wide choice of Wi-Fi-enhancing options. Browse its range of internet packages on Uswitch.
Uswitch customer survey:
1st place out of the top 8 UK providers
Uswitch Telecoms Award winner:
National Broadband Provider of the Year
Vodafone
Vodafone offers high-speed broadband for great-value prices. Explore a variety of options, including reliable Wi-Fi backups with Vodafone Pro.
Uswitch customer survey:
2nd place out of the top 8 UK providers
Uswitch Telecoms Award winner:
Most Popular Broadband Provider, Best Value for Money Broadband Provider
Plusnet
Plusnet provides low-cost broadband and phone packages with ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps. Known for strong customer service, they offer reliable internet without the fuss.
Uswitch customer survey:
3rd place out of the top 8 UK providers
Uswitch Telecoms Award winner:
Best Broadband Provider for Customer Service
BT
Get reliable broadband and calls from BT, with optional digital TV through EE and TNT Sports available, too. Experience great connectivity and entertainment options.
Uswitch customer survey:
4th place out of the top 8 UK providers
Sky
Enjoy reliable broadband and premium TV content with Sky. All TV packages are now provided via Sky Stream, Sky's innovative Wi-Fi streaming box.
Uswitch customer survey:
5th place out of the top 8 UK providers
Virgin Media
Virgin Media's ultrafast broadband packages deliver speeds up to 1Gbps, combined with premium TV and phone bundle options.
Uswitch customer survey:
6th place out of the top 8 UK providers
Uswitch Telecoms Award winner:
Most Reliable Broadband Provider (Powered by Opensignal)
NOW Broadband
NOW Broadband offers flexible TV, broadband, and home phone bundles. Enjoy the freedom to add popular Sky Sports and Cinema channels.
Uswitch customer survey:
7th place out of the top 8 UK providers
TalkTalk
TalkTalk offers competitive broadband, TV, and home phone packages. Find a plan that fits your budget and needs from this well-known provider.
Uswitch customer survey:
8th place out of the top 8 UK providers
Alternative providers on Uswitch
We also host a wide range of the UK's regional and alternative broadband providers, also known as 'altnets'.
The big UK broadband providers are available nationwide, so they usually offer the same packages to everyone (with some regional pricing differences). However, they often aren't the only choice – there is now a huge number of these alternative broadband providers with regional availability across the whole UK.
While they aren't as widely available as the big brands, they offer very reliable full-fibre internet and a dedicated, more personalised service, often at similar prices.
YouFibre
YouFibre offers some of the fastest broadband speeds available in the UK on its full-fibre-only network. Enjoy great customer service and incredible internet packages of up to 7000Mbps.
Uswitch Telecoms Award winner:
Regional Broadband Provider of the Year
Three 5G Broadband
Enjoy 4G or ultrafast 5G mobile broadband from Three – a great solution for homes with limited access to fixed broadband.
Hyperoptic
Hyperoptic delivers outstanding speeds to towns and cities across the UK. Get up to 1Gb download speeds and a free wireless router for a truly fast fibre connection.
Gigaclear
Gigaclear operates an ultrafast full fibre broadband network across a range of rural areas in central and southern England.
Community Fibre
Community Fibre offers some of London and the South of England’s fastest 100% full fibre broadband. It’s bringing faster, more affordable broadband to a rising number of homes in these areas.
Trooli
Trooli supplies ultrafast full fibre to thousands of properties in South England, with the added peace of mind of no mid-contract price rises.
4th Utility
4th Utility provides high-speed full fibre broadband to new build homes and existing communities, focusing on fast, reliable connections for modern living.
Squirrel Internet
Squirrel Internet offers a range of simple, fast, and affordable full fibre broadband packages, aiming to make high-speed internet accessible and hassle-free for homes across the UK.
BeFibre
BeFibre is rolling out a next-generation full fibre network, offering ultrafast, ultra-reliable broadband services to homes and businesses across the UK.
Zen Internet
Known for its ethical approach and commitment to customer satisfaction, Zen Internet offers reliable full fibre broadband up to 1Gbps across multiple networks.
Hey!Broadband
Hey!Broadband delivers full fibre broadband to homes and businesses in the South East of England via the F&W broadband network.
Rise Fibre
Rise Fibre is a sister brand of popular alternative provider 4th Utility. It offers widely available full fibre services through Openreach, CityFibre and its own regional network.
Fibrus
Fibrus is a Northern Ireland-based full fibre altnet provider, also expanding into Cumbria. It offers no mid-contract price rises during your contract term.
Fibrely
Fibrely is an independent full fibre provider delivering broadband over the Openreach network. It's a Uswitch-accredited provider, offering straightforward packages with speeds reaching up to 1Gbps.
LilaConnect
LilaConnect is a full fibre provider running on the Freedom Fibre network. It offers symmetrical upload and download speeds, and you can pay extra for Price Lock to avoid mid-contract price rises.
Direct Save Telecom
Direct Save Telecom has a range of value phone and broadband packages, including flexible short-term contracts.
Onestream
Onestream provides unlimited broadband and great-value call plans, reaching over 98% of the country via Openreach’s part-fibre network. Enjoy consistent speeds up to 67Mbps.
KCOM
KCOM is a full fibre broadband provider delivering ultrafast speeds to homes throughout Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. It delivers reliable full fibre direct to your home.
You can also read our Uswitch broadband provider reviews for much more detail about how customers (and our experts) view their service.
Uswitch broadband provider reviews
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
Which is the best broadband provider?
There are many internet providers in the UK, and they can offer very different experiences depending on what you’re looking for. There’s no single ‘best provider’ for everyone, only the best option for you. However, there are several ways Uswitch can help you decide.
For families
If you’ve got a busy household with kids constantly demanding more from your Wi-Fi, then a reliable provider with good bandwidth is what you should go for.
Our suggestion: Virgin Media
Virgin Media is the latest winner of the Uswitch Telecoms Award for ‘Most Reliable Broadband Provider’, which is determined by official network data gathered by Opensignal.
So, not only is it trusted by millions of households, but its consistency has also been recognised by a professional industry body that measures broadband performance.
If you’re looking for a fast, dependable connection to keep the family happy, Virgin Media is a great option.
For gamers
Gamers don’t just need fast internet speeds – they need an internet provider that will let them optimise their connection for competing online. Some providers put a lot of focus on letting their customers tweak their internet settings to get the most out of their connection.
Our suggestion: EE
EE makes no secret of its many Wi-Fi optimisation features. It lets you select different ‘modes’ for your router, including Game Mode, which improves your ping and prioritises internet traffic to your console, preventing other devices from interrupting your multiplayer matchups.
This is one of the reasons why we named EE ‘National Broadband Provider of the Year’ in the 2026 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.
Our alternative suggestion: YouFibre
YouFibre is a regional full fibre internet provider serving 2-3 million properties in the UK, and it’s a great option for any gamers within its coverage area. Not only can it offer symmetrical broadband speeds well over 1Gbps, but its Wi-Fi 7 hubs are perfectly optimised for high-data-intensity tasks.
It was our ‘Regional Provider of the Year’ winner in the 2026 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.
Uswitch customer survey winners for ‘internet speed’
- EE (average score: 4.18 / 5)
- BT (average score: 4.16 / 5)
- Virgin Media (average score: 4.15 / 5)
For budget-minded households
Some providers pride themselves on their great value offers – and you can rest assured that they are perfectly trustworthy and reliable options too. They wouldn’t be available to choose on Uswitch if they weren’t.
Our suggestion: Vodafone
Vodafone is a household name in the UK for good reason. It's built an excellent reputation as a value-focused broadband provider without compromising on speed or reliability.
Its dependable, Openreach and CityFibre-backed internet packages are often available from as little as £20-£22 a month.
Uswitch customer survey winners for ‘value for money’
- Vodafone (average score: 3.99 / 5)
- Plusnet (average score: 3.94 / 5)
- EE (average score: 3.9 / 5)
Find out more with our Uswitch guide to which broadband providers have the best value for money.
For rural properties
Most rural households can access the same types of broadband as everyone else, but a small number may not have access to fibre broadband. In these instances, you may need a provider that offers an alternative broadband service.
Our suggestion: Three mobile broadband / Starlink satellite internet
For people on remote properties that can’t get fixed-line fibre broadband, the most common alternatives are mobile or satellite broadband. Mobile network Three offers 4G and 5G routers for those with a decent mobile connection, and Starlink provides ultrafast internet nationwide (though it's currently very expensive).
Uswitch broadband provider customer survey 2026
Our Uswitch Broadband Customer survey asks 27,000 real broadband users to rate their providers across multiple aspects of a broadband service, providing the clearest view of which providers offer the best experience in the eyes of UK customers.
Here are the top-performing providers in each of the different areas we covered.
|Feature
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Overall score
|EE
|Vodafone, Plusnet
|Customer service
|EE
|Sky
|Value for money
|Vodafone
|Plusnet
|Internet speed
|EE
|BT
|Reliability
|BT
|Plusnet
|Home equipment
|EE
|BT
|Installation/Setup
|Vodafone, Plusnet
|EE
|Communication
|EE, Vodafone
|Plusnet
Note: The survey scores currently show results only for the top eight UK broadband providers. Regional providers were omitted due to smaller sample sizes.
Internet provider networks in the UK explained
You’ll often find that many broadband providers have similar coverage across the country. This is because most providers don’t actually operate their own internet network – they ‘rent’ their connection from a provider who does.
The most widely available network by far is BT Group's Openreach, which maintains both the nationwide copper phone lines and the UK’s biggest fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) footprint. It’s followed by Virgin Media, which reaches two-thirds of UK homes, and then CityFibre – a challenger full fibre network available to over five million properties.
There is now also a significant number of smaller, local broadband networks that are available across particular regions of the UK. They’re operated independently by alternative providers, or ‘altnets’.
Which broadband providers use the Openreach network?
Dozens of broadband brands share the Openreach network – which means they’ll be available at any address that Openreach serves. Any postcode search in an Openreach-covered area will reveal a wide range of household broadband companies and alternative providers.
Large providers that run on Openreach include:
- BT, EE and Plusnet (BT Group)
- Sky and NOW Broadband
- Vodafone
- TalkTalk
- 4th Utility
- Zen Internet
Which providers use the Virgin Media network?
Virgin Media is the only provider to use its cable broadband network. Its ultrafast network has been in operation for over a decade, which means for some time it was the fastest provider available in the areas it was available.
However, now full fibre has been rolled out to the majority of UK homes, customers have a much wider choice of ultrafast and gigabit providers offering speeds over 100Mbps.
Virgin Media’s sister company, Nexfibre, is an altnet that has rolled out full fibre connections to about 10% of UK properties. These broadband connections are available via Virgin Media and mobile network giffgaff.
Which providers use the CityFibre network?
CityFibre is the country's largest alternative broadband network, supplying full fibre connections to over 15% of UK homes and mostly targeting homes that Openreach's full fibre hasn't yet reached.
The list of providers that use the CityFibre network includes:
- Sky
- Vodafone
- TalkTalk
- 4th Utility
- Zen Internet
- Rise Fibre
- Squirrel Internet
- Cuckoo
Most widely-available provider networks in the UK
|Broadband network
|Broadband type
|Max. internet speed
|UK premises coverage
|Providers
|Openreach
|Full fibre
|1.8Gbps (1,800Mbps)
|~70%
|BT, Sky, Plusnet, TalkTalk, Vodafone, NOW, Zen Internet and more
|Virgin Media
|Cable broadband
|1.1Gbps
|~55%
|Virgin Media
|CityFibre
|Full fibre
|2.5Gbps
|~15%
|Vodafone, TalkTalk, Cuckoo, Zen, Yayzi, 4th Utility, toob and more
|Netomnia (YouFibre)
|Full fibre
|10Gbps
|~10%
|YouFibre
|Nexfibre (Virgin Media)
|Full fibre
|10Gbps
|~8%
|Virgin Media
|Community Fibre
|Full fibre
|5Gbps
|~5%
|Community Fibre
|Hyperoptic
|Full fibre
|900Mbps
|~5%
|Hyperoptic
|Gigaclear
|Full fibre
|900Mbps
|~2%
|Gigaclear
|FulFibre / Zzoomm
|Full fibre
|2Gbps
|~2%
|BeFibre, Squirrel Internet
|Zen Internet
|Full fibre
|900Mbps
|~2%
|Zen Internet
|Trooli
|Full fibre
|2Gbps
|~1.5%
|Trooli
|F&W Networks
|Full fibre
|900Mbps
|~1%
|Hey!Broadband
|Openreach
|Part-fibre
|70Mbps
|98%
|BT, Sky, Plusnet, TalkTalk, Vodafone, NOW Broadband and more
Table accurate as of July 2026
Who regulates broadband providers?
Ofcom is the UK regulator for communications services. It covers broadband, TV, mobile phone networks and home phone services.
Broadband providers must comply with Ofcom's rules, regulations, and standards to ensure they offer a fair and transparent service to their customers. Ofcom regularly updates its policies to adapt to industry changes, consumer behaviour, or new technology, and it can also reprimand providers that don't comply with those rules.
Essentially, Ofcom is there to ensure you have a smooth, painless, and enjoyable broadband experience. For example, it recently enforced providers to commit to One Touch Switch, a new switching process designed to make it easier than ever for customers to change providers.
You can learn all about One Touch Switch and how it makes upgrading to full fibre broadband much simpler with our detailed guide.
Broadband postcode checker
See what internet speeds are available and compare prices for any postcode in the UK.