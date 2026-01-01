Broadband Providers

Which is the best broadband provider?

There are many internet providers in the UK, and they can offer very different experiences depending on what you’re looking for. There’s no single ‘best provider’ for everyone, only the best option for you. However, there are several ways Uswitch can help you decide.

For families

If you’ve got a busy household with kids constantly demanding more from your Wi-Fi, then a reliable provider with good bandwidth is what you should go for.

Our suggestion: Virgin Media

Virgin Media is the latest winner of the Uswitch Telecoms Award for ‘Most Reliable Broadband Provider’, which is determined by official network data gathered by Opensignal.

So, not only is it trusted by millions of households, but its consistency has also been recognised by a professional industry body that measures broadband performance.

If you’re looking for a fast, dependable connection to keep the family happy, Virgin Media is a great option.

For gamers

Gamers don’t just need fast internet speeds – they need an internet provider that will let them optimise their connection for competing online. Some providers put a lot of focus on letting their customers tweak their internet settings to get the most out of their connection.

Our suggestion: EE

EE makes no secret of its many Wi-Fi optimisation features. It lets you select different ‘modes’ for your router, including Game Mode, which improves your ping and prioritises internet traffic to your console, preventing other devices from interrupting your multiplayer matchups.

This is one of the reasons why we named EE ‘National Broadband Provider of the Year’ in the 2026 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.

Our alternative suggestion: YouFibre

YouFibre is a regional full fibre internet provider serving 2-3 million properties in the UK, and it’s a great option for any gamers within its coverage area. Not only can it offer symmetrical broadband speeds well over 1Gbps, but its Wi-Fi 7 hubs are perfectly optimised for high-data-intensity tasks.

It was our ‘Regional Provider of the Year’ winner in the 2026 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.

Uswitch customer survey winners for ‘internet speed’