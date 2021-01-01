Compare home contents insurance quotes

*51% of customers received a quote of £64.75 or less for Contents insurance between July and September 2020, when using our journey via Confused.com

What is contents insurance?

Home contents insurance covers everything inside your house or flat that isn’t part of the structure of the building.

This can include your furniture, electrical equipment, appliances like an oven or fridge, as well as personal belongings.

Contents insurance can be valuable to everyone, not just the owner of the property, including renters and council tenants.

Like most insurance policies, to get home contents cover, you pay a monthly premium and the policy pays out when you make a claim.

What’s covered by contents insurance?

Home contents insurance covers the cost of replacing the items in your home if they are damaged by fire, flooding, and storms, or are stolen.

You may have to pay extra for house contents insurance that covers accidental loss or damage especially for those items you regularly take out of the house such as portable electronics like mobile phones and laptops.

New for old cover is home contents insurance that will pay out the cost to replace your item at today’s value. Most home contents policies provide this cover.

What’s not covered by contents insurance?

All home contents insurance policies will have some exclusions, things they won’t cover. These can include:

General wear and tear : This isn't covered by contents insurance. So if your old TV suddenly stops working, you probably won’t be covered to claim on your home contents insurance.

Indemnity cover : The cheapest contents insurance may only provide indemnity cover. Indemnity cover will only pay out the current value of your belongings. It may cost £1,800 to buy a new version of your fridge, but if it's only worth £180 second-hand today, that's all you will get.

Accidental damage : Some home contents insurance policies will not cover accidental damage. Accidental damage includes things like spilling wine on your sofa, or scratching your mobile phone for example. Home contents insurance policies will often let you include accidental cover as an added extra. House contents insurance companies may charge you a higher premium for this.

Buildings insurance : Contents insurance doesn't cover the physical structure of your home. If you own your home, you would get buildings insurance for that.

Personal possessions cover: Personal possessions cover insures items like jewellery, tablets, wallets and purses, things you take with you outside your home.

Contents insurance policies may not include personal possession cover. Some home contents insurance policies will let you add it on as an extra, and charge you a higher premium.

Do I need contents insurance?

Unlike car insurance, you don't need to have home contents insurance by law.

But home contents insurance is highly recommended. If you were burgled, for example, home contents insurance would pay to replace all of your valuables. You may not have the cash to do this by yourself.

And burglaries aren't the only risk. In the case of flooding or fire, you could lose all your clothes, furniture, appliances as well as electronics and other valuables at once.

Home contents insurance will cover the cost of replacing everything you own. Without contents insurance, this could cost you tens of thousands of pounds.

What types of contents insurance are there?

When you compare house insurance contents cover, there are three main types of policies to consider.

Bedroom rated : A home contents insurer works out how much home contents cover you need based on the number of bedrooms in your home.

Sum insured : It’s up to you to work out how much home contents insurance you need. If you use an amount that is too low, you may not be covered for all your losses when you claim.

Unlimited sum insured: All your home contents are covered without limit.

What’s the right level of contents insurance?

To work out how much home contents cover you need, make a list of everything you own. Then add up how much it would cost to replace everything on the list at today’s prices.

Online calculators can help you with this. Home contents insurance will typically provide cover up to £50,000.

How do I get a cheap contents insurance quote?

How much contents insurance costs will depend on a number of factors. These include:

The type of contents insurance policy you want

How much your home contents are worth

How much cover you want

To get cheap contents insurance, you can compare Uswitch contents insurance quotes from several house contents insurance providers. Use a comparison site like ours to compare home contents insurance quotes.

Different home contents insurance providers will offer different levels of cover in their contents insurance policies. This means the cheapest contents insurance may not be the best home contents cover for you.

How do I get home contents insurance?

