Compare first time buyer mortgages

First time buyer mortgage guide

Last updated: 7 May 2021

As a first time buyer, there are lots of questions you may have about getting a mortgage for your first property, so we’ve put together a handy guide to help you work out how to find a first time buyer mortgage that suits your needs.

How to get a mortgage as a first time buyer

If getting on the property ladder for the first time is on the horizon, along with your deposit you’ll need to have an idea of how much you can borrow from a mortgage lender. The lender will carry out a number of different checks, as well as looking at your current income and expenses, to determine your affordability. The lender will use all of the information you provide to decide how much they are willing to lend you as a first time buyer, as well as deciding on the maximum loan to value that you will be offered.

What is LTV or loan to value?

Loan to value (LTV) refers to the proportion of the property price you borrow. So a 90% LTV mortgage on a property costing £200,000 is £180,000 – the remaining £20,000 is your deposit.

There are up to 95% LTV mortgages on the market, but the bigger the deposit you have, the better. Mortgages with a lower LTV usually come with a lower interest rate, so your monthly repayments will be more affordable and you will save money in the long run over the length of the mortgage term.

When to apply for a first time buyer mortgage

The prospect of buying your first home can be exciting, however it’s useful to wait until you have an idea of how much you are able to borrow from a lender before you start viewing properties. Otherwise, you can risk disappointment and waste time looking at property that is outside of your budget. Find out how much you could afford to borrow by getting an Agreement in Principle from one or more lenders, which you can also use to show estate agents that you are serious about buying your first home. Although it isn’t a guarantee, having an agreement in principle can help to speed up the process of getting a formal first time buyer mortgage offer once you have found a property you wish to purchase.

What is an agreement in principle?

Getting an agreement in principle from a lender or two can be helpful before you start seriously looking for a property. This doesn’t commit a lender to giving you a mortgage but it provides you with an indication of whether you’ll be accepted, and for what amount. This can be reassuring early on in the process – and if you struggle to get an agreement in principle, you’ve got time to address any problems rather than coming unstuck later on.

How do I find the best mortgages for first time buyers?

Don’t look at mortgage rates from just one or two lenders – look at what’s on offer from a range of different providers to make sure you find the best deal for you.

There are a range of special offers that you may find, such as no-arrangement fee or a set number of years with a lower rate. If you do see an attractive fixed rate special offer available, do your research on the economy to find out if the Bank of England is likely to lower or raise the bank rate anytime during that period.

If the rate is low and the Bank of England is likely to raise rates, then it’s likely you’ll have got a good deal, but if the rate drops your deal could depreciate in value, and you will not want to be tied down paying a higher rate than you should.

What other options are available for first time buyers?

Getting on the property ladder as a first-time buyer is tough, so you might need to think creatively to become a homeowner.

An increasing number of people are opting to buy with friends, and there are also plenty of shared equity schemes, in which you buy a percentage of property and a commercial partner such as a housing association owns the rest. There are also government schemes to help key workers such as teachers, nurses and police officers buy a house.

You could consider a Help to Buy shared ownership or Help to Buy equity loan. A shared ownership mortgage lets you own between 25% and 75% of the property. You will pay rent on the remaining share you don’t own, and can gradually increase your ownership to 100%. This is known as staircasing.

A Help to Buy equity loan is a government loan to the bank to help you get a 75% LTV mortgage with only a 5% deposit. This means, in theory, you could get similar rates to someone with a 25% deposit.

It’s not just getting the biggest possible deposit that you need to think about, either – you also need to cover the cost of paying legal fees and, if applicable, stamp duty.

How can first time buyers save for a deposit?

Make sure your savings are working hard for you, too – compare savings accounts to find the best rate, and set up a monthly direct debit from your current account to your savings account.

Savings accounts that let you withdraw cash instantly may have a lower interest rate than a fixed rate bond which often won’t allow you to make withdrawals until a set date. However, if interest rates go up during the term on your fixed rate bond, you may miss out on the new bank rate.

Analyse your income and outgoings and identify areas where you could cut your spending. Cutting back on small things, such as buying lunch or a coffee at work every day, can make a big difference over time.

Comparing prices and switching to a cheaper provider on things such as your gas and electricity or car insurance is a great way to save money without having to cut back or make any lifestyle changes.

Finding the best mortgage rates for first time buyers

Having a healthy credit history is essential when it comes to finding a first time buyer’s mortgage and securing the best first time buyer mortgage rates . Check your credit report to get a snapshot of your outstanding credit.

You can see your credit accounts and how much you owe in one place – your mobile phone, shopping catalogues and gas and electricity bills, as well as credit cards, loans and mortgages.

You’ll also be able to check that all the information it contains is correct. If you notice any errors, you can contact the relevant lender and ask for them to be corrected – but bear in mind that you will be expected to provide proof that a mistake has been made.

If you have a good reason (like a serious illness) for any credit problems, you can add a Notice of Correction to your account which potential lenders will be able to see – but, again, be prepared to provide proof.

If you aren’t on the electoral roll at your current address, get on it now – lenders will check that you’re on the electoral roll when deciding whether or not to lend to you as a precaution against fraud, so it’s vital that you’re registered.

When you are finally ready to apply for your mortgage, make sure you read the small print and avoid making multiple applications just to see what kind of offer you will get at all costs.

Every mortgage application you make leaves a record on your credit report that can be seen by other lenders, and this can harm your credit rating. Lots of applications in a short space of time may make it look like you are desperate for money or that fraud is being committed. This could result in giving you bad credit, so you may struggle to find a mortgage if you apply for everything without taking precautions.

Can a broker help to find a first-time buyer mortgage?