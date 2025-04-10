Figure out your finances

The best time to apply for a mortgage is when you’ve saved up the money you need for a deposit and you’re in a stable financial position. You should feel comfortable handling your mortgage repayments (and all the other costs associated with buying a house!)

Mortgage providers will assess your affordability and the risk of lending to you during the application process. So, to get an idea of how a lender might view you, check your credit rating and get some tips on how to boost your score before applying.

Get your mortgage in principle

Find out how much a lender might be willing to offer you by getting a mortgage agreement in principle (also known as an agreement in principle or decision in principle). While it doesn’t guarantee a lender will give you a mortgage, knowing how much you can borrow can help you search for properties within your budget - and you may find estate agents won’t even let you view properties without one.

Find your dream home

With your mortgage in principle sorted, it’s time to find a house you love and put an offer in. While you’ll want to buy your dream home first time, it’s common to have to compromise on at least one element, such as considering a more affordable area or a smaller home than you initially planned.

Compare first-time buyer mortgages

Once you know which property you want to buy, get in touch with your lender or broker to find out what mortgage options are available to you. When you work with a broker, you’ll get a tailored recommendation from across many first-time buyer mortgage deals.

Submit a formal mortgage application

It’s time to gather everything you need for your mortgage application, including:

- Proof of identity

- Proof of your current address

- Proof of income

- Three to six months' of bank statements.

If you work with a broker like Mojo, they'll handle all the mortgage application paperwork for you - for free! At this stage, your lender will conduct an in-depth assessment, including a hard credit check and property valuation.