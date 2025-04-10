Compare first time buyer mortgages

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Popular Search Terms
Looking to buy your first home but not quite sure where to start? Here’s the information you need to know when becoming a first-time buyer.
Let our award-winning broker partner Mojo find the best first-time buyer mortgage for you from the latest deals in August 2026:
Free expert advice from advisers with access to over 60 lenders, who can find the best rates for you
See how much you could borrow with a mortgage in principle
4 out of 5 first-time buyer mortgage applications through Mojo are successful*
You must have never owned a home anywhere in the world and must intend to live in the property.
Lenders generally offer 4 to 4.5 times your annual income and require at least a 5% deposit.
First-time buyers get Stamp Duty exemptions on properties up to £300,000 in England/NI, with separate relief systems operating in Scotland and Wales.
This table shows some of our partner Mojo's best 2 year and 5 year fixed first-time buyer deals based on their initial rates available at different loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. This initial rate is what you pay throughout the introductory period (for a 2 year fixed-rate mortgage, the introductory period is two years).
The APRC (Annual Percentage Rate of Change) is included after each initial rate. APRC provides an overall picture of the mortgage deal, taking fees and the lender's standard variable rate (SVR) you typically fall onto after the introductory period into account.
This can be useful when comparing different mortgage deals, but doesn't consider that many people remortgage onto another deal before they move onto the SVR.
Your property may be repossessed if you do not keep up with your mortgage repayments.
|LTV
|Best 2 year fixed mortgage rates
|Best 5 year fixed mortgage rates
|90%
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.79% | APRC: 7%
Repayment mortgage of £270,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 7%. Repayments: 28 months of £1,543.99 at 4.79% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,917.54 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £564,802.60. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
Barclays Bank
Initial rate: 4.65% | APRC: 5.5%
Repayment mortgage of £270,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 5.5%. Repayments: 61 months of £1,522.32 at 4.65% (fixed), then 239 months of £1,666.57 at 5.74% (variable). Total amount payable £491,171.75. Early repayment charges apply until 30-Sep-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1004. Legal fees £126.
|80%
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.55% | APRC: 6.9%
Repayment mortgage of £240,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.9%. Repayments: 28 months of £1,339.50 at 4.55% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,701.41 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £500,289.52. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.6% | APRC: 6.3%
Repayment mortgage of £240,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.3%. Repayments: 64 months of £1,346.33 at 4.6% (fixed), then 236 months of £1,662.17 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £478,437.24. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
|70%
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.5% | APRC: 6.9%
Repayment mortgage of £210,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.9%. Repayments: 28 months of £1,166.11 at 4.5% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,488.16 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £437,430.60. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.56% | APRC: 6.3%
Repayment mortgage of £210,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.3%. Repayments: 64 months of £1,173.26 at 4.56% (fixed), then 236 months of £1,453.36 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £418,081.60. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
|60%
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.39% | APRC: 6.9%
Repayment mortgage of £180,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.9%. Repayments: 28 months of £988.33 at 4.39% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,274.48 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £374,331.80. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.46% | APRC: 6.2%
Repayment mortgage of £180,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.2%. Repayments: 64 months of £995.44 at 4.46% (fixed), then 236 months of £1,243.49 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £357,171.80. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
The above fixed rates are provided by Mojo Mortgages and updated every 12 hours. THEY MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE WHEN YOU'RE READY TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION.
A first-time buyer is someone who’s never bought a house before. First-time buyers generally have access to the same mortgage deals as other buyers, although some lenders offer mortgages tailored towards them.
Age doesn't matter: government data puts the average age of a UK first-time buyer at around 34.
You’re classed as a first-time buyer if you:
Have never owned of part-owned a home before, anywhere in the world
You won’t be classed as a first-time buyer if you:
Have ever owned or part owned a home anywhere in the world
Have inherited or had a home bought for you, even if you've now sold it
You’re buying jointly with someone who has previously owned a property
Our trusted partner Mojo Mortgages helped over 8,500 first-time buyers in 2024 - are you ready to discover your mortgage options too? Start your mortgage journey by getting an expert-verified mortgage in principle to find out how much you could borrow.
The best time to apply for a mortgage is when you’ve saved up the money you need for a deposit and you’re in a stable financial position. You should feel comfortable handling your mortgage repayments (and all the other costs associated with buying a house!)
Mortgage providers will assess your affordability and the risk of lending to you during the application process. So, to get an idea of how a lender might view you, check your credit rating and get some tips on how to boost your score before applying.
Find out how much a lender might be willing to offer you by getting a mortgage agreement in principle (also known as an agreement in principle or decision in principle). While it doesn’t guarantee a lender will give you a mortgage, knowing how much you can borrow can help you search for properties within your budget - and you may find estate agents won’t even let you view properties without one.
With your mortgage in principle sorted, it’s time to find a house you love and put an offer in. While you’ll want to buy your dream home first time, it’s common to have to compromise on at least one element, such as considering a more affordable area or a smaller home than you initially planned.
Once you know which property you want to buy, get in touch with your lender or broker to find out what mortgage options are available to you. When you work with a broker, you’ll get a tailored recommendation from across many first-time buyer mortgage deals.
It’s time to gather everything you need for your mortgage application, including:
- Proof of identity
- Proof of your current address
- Proof of income
- Three to six months' of bank statements.
If you work with a broker like Mojo, they'll handle all the mortgage application paperwork for you - for free! At this stage, your lender will conduct an in-depth assessment, including a hard credit check and property valuation.
Most lenders base loan size on a multiple of your annual income. This is typically between 4 to 4.5x what you earn, according to recent mortgage statistics. The fact that you're buying for the first time won't usually make a difference.
Lenders also look at your affordability, however, which is not quite as straightforward as your income. They'll need to weigh your income against any debts and regular expenses you have.
Most lenders base the loan on around 4 to 4.5 times your annual income, then assess affordability against your debts and outgoings. Being a first-time buyer doesn't usually change this. As an illustration, a single applicant earning £40,000 might borrow roughly £180,000, with repayments in the region of £800 to £880 a month on a 25-year term.
Our calculator can give you a rough idea of what you might be able to borrow based on your income and deposit - although a mortgage broker can give a more accurate estimate based on your individual circumstances.
Find out how much a lender may be willing to offer you, in principle, for a first-time buyer mortgage. It’s free to get a mortgage in principle (MIP) and, provided your broker or lender uses a soft credit check, there’ll be no impact on your credit score either.
Many first-time buyers often just consider the property value when working out how much they can afford. But there are estate agent fees, conveyancing fees and moving costs to think about too. It’s also worth being aware of the most recent Stamp Duty changes, which could add extra costs to your move.”Laura Hamilton, Mortgage Expert
The deposit you need typically depends on the lender and the type of mortgage you are applying for, but most lenders require a deposit of at least 5% of the property value.
If you can afford a larger deposit, and therefore bring your loan-to-value (LTV) ratio down, you may be eligible for more competitive mortgage rates though. This could result in lower monthly payments.
Let’s take a look at how much deposit you would need per LTV, in order to buy an average home* in the UK.
*Average property value taken from Zoopla’s House Price Index, June 2026
|Average property value
|Deposit percentage
|Actual deposit needed
|£271,700
|5%
|£13,585
|£271,700
|10%
|£27,170
|£271,700
|15%
|£40,755
|£271,700
|20%
|£54,340
Yes. A gifted deposit from family is one of the most common ways first-time buyers raise the money. The lender usually asks the giver to confirm in writing that it's a genuine gift, not repayable, with no stake in the property. Some lenders limit how much can be gifted or who from, so check early.
There are a range of mortgage products out there that could be suitable for first-time buyers.
The interest rate is ‘locked in’ for a specific period on a fixed-rate mortgage deal, usually between 2 and 10 years. Typically, the initial interest rate is higher than on a variable rate deal.
The main advantage of a fixed-rate mortgage is that you’re protected from external factors, such as rising interest rates. The downside is that you won’t benefit if rates fall. When a fixed-rate mortgage deal ends, you’re moved onto the lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) unless you choose to remortgage.
With a variable-rate mortgage, your interest rate can vary over the duration of the deal. While this means your interest should fall if rates fall, so you’ll pay less each month, if rates rise they can become expensive.
There are three main types of variable-rate mortgages:
Tracker mortgages: the rate is usually set at a certain percentage above the Bank of England base rate. Every time the base rate rises or falls, the interest you pay will change.
Discount-rate mortgages: the rate is set at a certain percentage below your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) for the duration of the deal so, when the SVR changes, your mortgage interest and repayments will change too
Standard variable rate mortgages: the interest rate is set at the lender’s discretion, and may change at any time. A lender’s standard variable rate is normally much higher than other deals available on the market.
Some variable-rate mortgages come with caps, which means that the amount you pay each month will never rise above a certain level. They can also come with collars, which means that your interest rate can never fall below a certain amount.
Offset mortgages use your savings to reduce the amount of interest you pay each month. If you have substantial savings, they are kept in linked account(s), and lenders deduct the value of them from your mortgage balance before charging interest.
Some providers also allow family offset mortgages, where a family member can use their savings to reduce the amount of interest you pay.
It can be difficult to save a deposit for your first home in the current financial climate, but there are a range of government schemes available to help first-time buyers.
Buy a 10–75% share of a home and pay rent on the rest to a housing association; you need a 5–10% deposit on the share you buy. Income caps apply (below £80,000, or £90,000 in London). Shared-ownership homes are leasehold.
First-time buyers and key workers in England can buy a new-build at 30–50% below market value. The discount is permanent, so you pass it on when you sell.
Local authority (council) and housing association tenants may be able to buy their homes at a discount on the market value.
Provided you meet the eligibility requirements, you could pay up to £4,000 into your Lifetime ISA account every tax year and receive a 25% bonus from the government each year too.
If you're buying a home for the first time, it can be tricky to save up the money required. However, there are some schemes designed to help you get on the property ladder.
The mortgage guarantee scheme encourages participating lenders to offer 5% deposit mortgages by providing them with a government-backed guarantee.
As a first-time buyer in England and Northern Ireland, you get stamp duty tax relief on properties up to £300,000. In Scotland you get relief up to £175,000, and in Wales it's £225,000. Our stamp duty calculator helps you work out how much you need to pay.
If you're struggling to save a deposit for your first home and are between the ages of 18-40, it might be worth opening a Lifetime ISA. The government will provide a 25% tax-free bonus on your savings, helping you save a deposit more quickly.
The First Homes Scheme provides designated properties for first-time buyers and key workers in England at 30-50% below market value. These properties are in limited locations, but availability is expected to increase in the coming years.
If you're struggling to save up a deposit for a mortgage on a home that meets your needs, shared ownership may be an option for you. You buy a 10-75% share of a home and pay rent to a housing association who own the rest.
The Right to Buy Scheme allows certain council tenants to buy their rented home at a discount. Different rules apply across the UK so check your government's website for details. The Right to Acquire Scheme is a similar scheme for housing association tenants.
Struggling to step foot on the property ladder? These mortgage options might be suitable for you.
A guarantor mortgage allows another person to use their own property or savings as collateral for your mortgage. If, for whatever reason, you have trouble repaying, the lender can ask your guarantor to step in.
A 95% mortgage is a popular option for first-time buyers, as it gives you the option to provide a lower deposit of just 5%. This can help you buy a house faster, rather than facing delays saving up for a larger down payment.
Because no two borrowers are the same, the 'best' mortgage is always a personal choice. A whole-of-market broker does the heavy lifting for you, comparing the entire market to find hidden offers and tailored rates you might otherwise miss.”Jason McDonald, Mortgage Expert
Save as big a deposit as you can. It lowers your LTV and unlocks better rates.
Improve your credit score. Register to vote, check your reports and fix errors.
Look at government schemes. See which apply in your area.
Consider buying with friends or family. Pooling incomes boosts borrowing power.
Get help from parents. A gift, guarantor arrangement or income boost can speed things up.
Find a conveyancer and get a survey. See how to compare conveyancing solicitors.
Do your research. Check local prices and be ready to widen your search.
Be realistic about repayments. Rates change, so make sure you could afford higher payments.
Get your paperwork ready. ID, payslips, bank statements, P60 or SA302.
Budget for extra costs. Stamp Duty, legal and survey fees, and moving.
Get a mortgage in principle. It shows what you could borrow, and estate agents often ask for one. A soft check means no impact on your score.
Check your credit report. Make sure it's accurate before you apply.
Find your home and supply your documents. Proof of ID, income and outgoings.
Compare mortgages. Shopping around could save thousands over the term.
Check your offer and arrange your deposit. Understand the terms, early repayment charges and how the deposit transfers at exchange.
Buying your first home is a huge milestone, and getting a handle on your credit score is a great first step.
When you speak to an expert mortgage broker at Mojo, they’ll run a mortgage eligibility check to find out how much you might be able to borrow and which lender could be most suitable for you.
Your broker may also get a copy of your credit report, so they can offer tips on ways to strengthen your application.
Don’t worry - they’ll use a soft credit check, which means there’s no impact on your credit score.
10/10 I won’t be going anywhere else…
Good communication and a professional…
Mark was great.
As a first-time buyer in England and Wales, you’re eligible for a Stamp Duty discount.
If the property is worth £300,000, you pay no Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) at all.
If the house costs between £300,001 and £500,000, you pay SDLT at 5% on anything over the £300,000 threshold.
If the house costs more than £500,000, you don’t benefit from the discount.
The rules in Scotland are different, but first-time buyers can still get a discount, with the zero-tax threshold at £175,000.
Welsh first-time buyers do not benefit from a Land Transaction Tax (LTT) exemption, but you won't pay any LTT on properties under £225,000.
It's important to note that if you're buying with someone else who has previously owned a property, this will forfeit your first-time buyer status.
Yes, it is possible to get a joint mortgage as a first-time buyer which will allow you to buy jointly with up to three other people with some lenders.
If you’re a first-time buyer but the person you’re buying with isn’t, this could impact your eligibility for some first-time buyer benefits. For example, you won’t be eligible for the First Homes scheme or first-time buyer Stamp Duty tax relief if the person you’re buying with has owned a property before.
It’s important to budget for the full costs of home ownership, rather than just your mortgage repayments.
Home and contents insurance, average utility bills and council tax can all be researched prior to selecting a home, to help you not to take on more than you can manage. We've also compiled a list of the fees involved with the home buying process:
Mortgage arrangement fees, sometimes referred to as a product fee
Legal costs including conveyancing and land search fees
Home insurance. Most lenders will insist that you have buildings insurance as a part of the mortgage terms and conditions. Contents insurance is not required, but it is recommended
Property survey. This pays the lender's fee to ensure that your chosen property is worth the value that you've offered
Stamp duty. In England and Northern Ireland you won’t pay any on your first home, so long as it costs below £300,000. Different stamp duty rules and terminology apply in Scotland (LBTT) and Wales (LBT).
Yes. With a 5% deposit you can apply for 95% LTV deals, including via the mortgage guarantee scheme (properties up to £600,000).
Yes. Up to four people can hold a joint mortgage, though buying with a previous owner can forfeit first-time buyer perks.
100% mortgages exist but are rare and usually need a guarantor. Most first-time buyers need at least 5%.
Conveyancing and searches, valuation and arrangement fees, buildings insurance, Stamp Duty and moving costs.
https://www.moneyhelper.org.uk/en/homes/buying-a-home/government-schemes-for-first-time-home-buyers-and-existing-homeowners
https://hoa.org.uk/advice/guides-for-homeowners/i-am-buying/government-schemes-help-buy-home/
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/discover/property-news/house-price-index/
Find out about other mortgages
Read some of our most popular guides
*81% of the mortgage applications submitted by Mojo Mortgages for their first-time buyer customers have resulted in an offer in the last twelve months. Correct as of 5 June 2025.
YOUR HOME/PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.
The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.
Uswitch makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions.
Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850. You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website.
Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH.
Mojo Mortgages is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). Mojo are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215)
Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.