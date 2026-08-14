Credit cards for bad credit

How to use a credit card responsibly

A credit card can play an important role in your finances, but it must be used responsibly - otherwise you may experience higher-interest, late fees and increased debt. Here are some golden rules that will help you to use your credit card effectively:

1. Always pay the bill on time

This rule has to be first as it is probably the most important one of them all. Late payments can result in fees and will negatively impact your credit score, so you must stick to the payment deadlines. You could set up automatic payments for the full monthly balance - or at least the minimum payment - to stay on track.

2. Pay more than the minimum payment

If you can, try and pay more than the minimum payment as this will mean you pay off the debt quicker and you'll have peace of mind that you won't incur any fees.

3. Understand fees involved

Speaking of fees - it's essential you understand what fees are involved before you apply for a new credit card. Take the time to read all the terms and conditions and make sure you can follow the specific rules. The cardholder agreement will include this information. You don't want any nasty surprises when you start using the card.

4. Check your statements

Once you have your card, it's a good idea to review your monthly credit card statement to understand your spending and make sure there are no errors. If you see any issues, it's important to speak with your provider as soon as possible.

5. Keep your information safe

As with any financial product, remember to protect your details by keeping documentation in a safe place and ensuring you have strong passwords on any online accounts.