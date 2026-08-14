Credit cards for bad credit

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A credit card for bad credit is specifically designed for people who have a poor credit rating. This could be due to late or missed repayments, bankruptcy or simply having little to no credit history yet.
This type of credit card typically charges higher interest rates and offers lower credit limits, but if used responsibly it can help to build your credit score. This is why this type of credit card is also known as a credit builder.
Once you've improved your credit score, you can then apply for a standard credit card which are normally cheaper, with more features and benefits.
If you are worried about debt, there are people that can help. StepChange and Citizens Advice offer free debt advice.
In essence, your credit score tells lenders how good you are with money. This score is used when you apply for a loan or a credit card and it can impact whether you are eligible for certain products.
If you have a low score, this could be because of a number of reasons. For example:
Missed payments on your credit cards or loans
Too many applications in a short time
Incorrect information on your credit report
Bankruptcy
County Court Judgments (CCJs)
Links with someone who has bad credit
It's always a good idea to review your credit report regularly and understand what is impacting your score. You can find this report via a credit reference agency like Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.
|Credit agency
|Very poor/poor
|Fair
|Good/very good
|Excellent
|Experian
|0-640
|641-860
|861-1120
|1121-1250
|TransUnion
|0-565
|566-603
|604-627
|628-710
|Equifax
|0-438
|439-530
|531-810
|811-1000
Credit card providers check with one or more of the main credit reference agencies in the UK - Equifax, Experian and TransUnion - before deciding to offer you a deal. The table shows what each agency considers a low or high credit score.
“Knowing your credit score is the first step to improving it. Plus, don't be afraid to reach out for help as there are free services available offering debt advice.”
If you have bad credit, an eligibility checker is vital for your search for a credit card. That's because they help you find out which cards you're most likely to be accepted for and saves you from applying for a credit card that you wouldn't be accepted for. While rejected applications don't automatically appear on your credit file, every application is recorded. This means that if you have multiple applications on your credit file, future lenders will infer that you've been rejected by other providers and may be less willing to offer you credit. An eligibility checker can save you from that, and because it uses a soft credit check, it will have no impact on your credit score. So you can run as many soft credit checks as you like.
Remember, to apply for a credit card you must be a UK resident and aged 18 or over.
See which credit cards you're eligible for in just a few clicks
When you're registered on the electoral roll, it tells your credit provider that you live where you say you do. It helps prove to them that you're not a fraudster.
If you're not on the electoral roll, in the eyes of the lender it increases the chance that your application is fraudulent.
The more missed repayments you have, the worse your credit rating. And the less likely you are to be offered credit.
If you've missed a repayment in the past, your credit provider will record this and report it to the credit reference agencies.
Next time you want to borrow money from another provider they'll run a credit check. The provider will see that you’ve missed a repayment, as black marks remain on credit reports for 6 years. And it will use that information to decide how likely you are to make your future repayments.
If you've ever taken out a joint credit product with someone else, like a joint bank account this could influence your own credit rating.
If you've been told no by a lender, the first thing to do is to stop applying for cards for at least 3 months, but ideally for 6 months.
Every time you apply for a credit card, the provider will run a credit check. Frequent checks over a short period of time will look bad to providers - and potentially make you look desperate for money.
But there are some things you can do now to help improve your chances of getting a credit card in the future. Your next step is to check your credit report for errors.
Look for any information you think is wrong or out of date, including basic errors relating to your address or bank details. Or for anything that looks suspicious. If you find an error on your credit report, report it to the relevant credit agency as soon as possible.
Knowing what's on your credit report will also help you see what credit card providers look at when you apply for a credit card.
It will show you:
Address details
Credit history
Repayments, missed and late payments
Bankruptcy and CCJs
People who have a financial connection with you
A credit card can play an important role in your finances, but it must be used responsibly - otherwise you may experience higher-interest, late fees and increased debt. Here are some golden rules that will help you to use your credit card effectively:
1. Always pay the bill on time
This rule has to be first as it is probably the most important one of them all. Late payments can result in fees and will negatively impact your credit score, so you must stick to the payment deadlines. You could set up automatic payments for the full monthly balance - or at least the minimum payment - to stay on track.
2. Pay more than the minimum payment
If you can, try and pay more than the minimum payment as this will mean you pay off the debt quicker and you'll have peace of mind that you won't incur any fees.
3. Understand fees involved
Speaking of fees - it's essential you understand what fees are involved before you apply for a new credit card. Take the time to read all the terms and conditions and make sure you can follow the specific rules. The cardholder agreement will include this information. You don't want any nasty surprises when you start using the card.
4. Check your statements
Once you have your card, it's a good idea to review your monthly credit card statement to understand your spending and make sure there are no errors. If you see any issues, it's important to speak with your provider as soon as possible.
5. Keep your information safe
As with any financial product, remember to protect your details by keeping documentation in a safe place and ensuring you have strong passwords on any online accounts.
Improving your credit rating could help boost your chances of being approved for credit in the future. Building up a strong credit rating can take time. But there are some things you can do now to start improving your rating.
No credit check is needed with a prepaid card. They work by loading money onto the card, similar to topping up a pay-as-you-go mobile phone.
A prepaid card can help with budgeting and limiting your chances of getting into debt as you’re unable to spend more than you have loaded on the card.
This completely depends on your financial situation and whether you are able to use a new credit card responsibly. If the answer is yes, then a credit card for bad credit can help you to build up your credit score so that you can get access to better credit cards in the future.
Yes, it is possible to get a credit card without a credit history, although your options may be more limited. Lenders will usually assess your bank statements and overall financial situation to determine your ability to repay. You’re more likely to qualify for credit builder cards or cards with higher interest rates.
Over time, using these cards responsibly can help you build a positive credit history and unlock better credit card options in the future.
APR stands for "annual percentage rate" - it's the cost of borrowing the money on your credit card.
It reflects the costs you'll pay over the course of a year and includes interest and any standard fees associated with the card.
In most cases, you can avoid paying interest by paying off your credit card balance in full by the due date of every billing cycle.
The exact APR you'll get will also depend on your individual circumstances, so it's worth checking this before applying.
Providers typically decide credit limits on a per application basis. For bad credit credit cards, limits offered tend to be lower, typically ranging from £200 and go up to £1500 - but this can vary.
Improving your credit can take time, but if you're consistently using a credit builder card and paying off your balance in full each month, you may start to see improvements in as little as three to six months. The exact timeline can vary depending on your individual credit situation, payment history and other factors - but regular payments made on time will always be key to boosting your credit score over time.
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