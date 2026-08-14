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A rewards credit card allows you to earn points or other incentives whenever you make purchases. Points can be redeemed for a variety of perks, including shopping vouchers, flights, hotel stays, experiences, or even cashback.
Some cards focus on specific types of rewards like air miles or discounts at certain retailers. To unlock the full potential of your rewards, you may need to meet a minimum spending requirement each month. Additionally, some cards offer bonus rewards for specific categories like travel or dining, providing extra value based on your spending habits.
When choosing a rewards credit card, it’s important to consider the types of rewards that align with your lifestyle and how easy it is to redeem them.
Rewards cards rely on the "interchange fee" – the charge credit card providers impose on retailers for processing payments. With rewards cards, this fee is typically higher, allowing banks to fund rewards for cardholders.
In return, retailers may enjoy higher spending from customers using rewards cards, as some issuers offer exclusive deals with travel companies and supermarkets. This means they can provide bigger rewards than just a simple cashback percentage.
Here's how it works in three simple steps:
Make purchases - Each time you spend, you can earn something back in reward points as a reward for your loyalty - this can be cash or special deals
Earn rewards - If you pay off your balance in full each month you get the reward card perks without paying any interest
Redeem your perks - Some of the best credit card rewards allow you to exchange points for store discounts, gift vouchers, hotel stays and even almost free flights
Rewards credit cards can be a great way to earn perks on your everyday spending – but they’re not for everyone. These cards can come with higher interest rates and, in some cases, annual fees, making them most beneficial for those who pay off their balance in full each month.
If you tend to carry a balance, the cost of interest could outweigh any rewards you earn. Over time, this could turn what seems like a good deal into a pricey burden.
If used responsibly, a rewards card can offer valuable benefits such as cashback, travel points, or additional perks like travel insurance and purchase protection. Before applying, consider your spending habits, financial discipline, and whether the rewards align with your lifestyle.
If you have existing credit card debt, or are paying interest on one or more credit cards, reward cards are probably not for you. You could consider balance transfer credit cards instead.
“Sales periods are traditionally seen as a great time to look at rewards credit cards, as many providers offer seasonal deals and welcome bonuses around those times. However, any time you’re planning big purchases or simply want to make the most of your everyday spending is the perfect moment to shop around and find a card that works for you.”
An air miles or airline credit card is a reward credit card for travel. Depending on which program the card is affiliated with, it might allow you to collect British Airways Avios points or Virgin Points through your everyday spending.Compare air miles credit cards
Cashback allows you to earn back a percentage of the money you spend. The money you earn will be put back into your account either monthly or annually. Unless you pay off the credit card amount each month, the cost of interest might outweigh the rewards.Compare cashback cards
Supermarket and store credit cards, such as those from Tesco, M&S or John Lewis, are a staple of the rewards credit card market. They let you earn points when you make purchases, with greater rewards offered when you shop in the store the card comes from.
Earn points on everyday spending and redeem them for travel, shopping or other experiences. You often get bonus points for using your card with selected partners too.
The card you choose will depend on your needs and habits. Here are a few things to consider:
Check were you spend most, then choose a card that rewards what you might benefit from - be it groceries, fuel, travel or cashback.
Review credit score, income and residency criteria to avoid rejections – applying for multiple cards in a short space of time could have a negative impact on your credit score.
Look at interest rates, annual fees, foreign transaction fees and payment charges to understand the true cost.
Consider any welcome bonuses, spending thresholds and time limits to see how valuable (and achievable) they really are.
Check where to card is accepted. Visa and Mastercard work almost everywhere in the UK, while American Express can be less widely accepted.
See which credit cards you're eligible for in just a few clicks
Earn rewards on everyday spending
Sign-up bonuses can deliver high upfront value
Flexible perks ranging from travel discounts to money off shopping
Widely accepted, especially via Visa and Mastercard
Rewards cards often carry higher interest rates
Annual fees can reduce the overall value
Some rewards may be restrictive
Maximise spending in reward categories: Many rewards cards offer bonus points for specific types of spending, such as travel, dining, or groceries. Focus your spending sensibly in these categories to earn more rewards.
Meet minimum spend requirements: Some cards require a minimum amount to be spent each month or within a certain period to unlock rewards. Be sure to meet these thresholds to fully benefit from your card, but only spend what you can afford to pay back.
Take advantage of sign-up bonuses: Some rewards cards offer a sign-up bonus if you meet a spending requirement within the first few months. This can be an easy way to accumulate points quickly.
Set up a direct debt or pay off your balance: To avoid interest charges, always clear your balance in full each month. This will ensure rewards are not offset by high interest rates.
Redeem strategically: Be mindful of how and when you redeem your points. Some rewards may have better value when used for travel, while others may be more useful as cashback or for vouchers.
Be mindful of expiry dates: Rewards points or perks may have an expiration date. Stay on top of this to avoid losing any hard-earned rewards.
Credit utilisation: Keep your balance low (under 30% of your limit) to maintain a good credit score.
Use additional perks (if available): Many rewards cards come with extra benefits such as travel insurance, purchase protection, or airport lounge access. Make sure you’re taking full advantage of these added features.
What makes the best reward credit card for you will vary depending on what rewards you'll use most. Think about how much you will use a reward credit card, where you will use it, and what benefits or rewards would be most valuable for you.
If you do most of your shopping with a particular retailer it might be a good idea to get a reward card from that retailer (if it offers one). You can earn points that you'll be able to spend in its shops. But if you do your shopping in a number of supermarkets or retailers, you might not be getting the best deal. Even with a really attractive points deal, you'll be tied to shopping in one place when it comes to spending your rewards.
Premium cards are elite reward cards that offer exclusive rewards, like access to airport lounges or a concierge service, in exchange for a fee.
There is usually a minimum income level that you have to meet in order to be approved for a premium reward card. There is also often a minimum monthly or annual spend to qualify for the rewards.
Some top-end reward credit cards also charge an annual fee, so you need to weigh up the benefits and costs.
There is no limit to the number of reward credit cards you can have, although in terms of managing your personal finances you don’t want too many cards to have to pay off each month.
While different credit cards give different rewards, it’s better to pick the right reward credit card for you, rather than having lots of credit cards. This is because you may have the temptation to overspend, and because lenders may be wary of you if you have applied for a lot of potential credit.
Having lots of credit cards, whether you use them or not, can affect your credit rating, and whether you are approved for credit such as a loan, mortgage, or mobile phone or broadband contract. Find out more about how to check your credit rating.
Yes, you can earn rewards when paying bills with a credit card, as long as the bill provider accepts credit cards of course. Some credit cards may charge a fee or exclude certain payments though, which can reduce or cancel out the value of any rewards.
A rewards credit card doesn't affect your credit score by itself, it depends how you use it. Paying on time, keeping balances low and managing credit responsibly can help improve your score. Conversely not paying on time or spending more than you can afford can have a negative impact
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