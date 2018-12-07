Rewards credit cards

If you spend with a reward card you'll earn points you can exchange for store discounts, flights, holidays or even cash. Compare credit cards with rewards from 5 companies below. Additional results may be available with an eligibility check.
Sainsbury's Bank Low Fee 18 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card
Additional criteria for acceptance from the lender may apply.
M&S Credit Card
Additional criteria for acceptance from the lender may apply.
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 26 Month Credit Card
Additional criteria for acceptance from the lender may apply.
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 29 Month Credit Card
Additional criteria for acceptance from the lender may apply.
Sainsbury’s Bank Dual Credit Card
Additional criteria for acceptance from the lender may apply.
American Express Platinum Cashback Everyday Credit Card
Additional criteria for acceptance from the lender may apply.
American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card
Additional criteria for acceptance from the lender may apply.
Barclaycard Rewards Credit Card
Additional criteria for acceptance from the lender may apply.
British Airways American Express® Credit Card
Additional criteria for acceptance from the lender may apply.
American Express Rewards Credit Card
Additional criteria for acceptance from the lender may apply.
With a reward credit card, each time you spend, you can earn something back in reward points as a reward for your loyalty.
Some of the best credit card rewards allow you to exchange points for store discounts, gift vouchers, hotel stays and even almost free flights.
A reward credit card gives you points that you can then redeem against goods and services.
The points you earn from the best reward credit cards mean you can benefit from spending on your credit card, which can be converted into useful vouchers or discounts on purchases like flights or hotels. These can often be traded for special offers or days out.
Some reward credit cards offer specific rewards including things like air miles, discount vouchers and cashback.
An airmiles or airline credit card is a reward credit card for travel. Depending on which program the card is affiliated with, it allows you to collect British Airways Avios points or Virgin Atlantic Flying Club miles through your everyday spending.
You can exchange Avios points for spending towards travel costs including flights, hotels and car rental.
Find out more about air mile credit cards
Instead of earning points, a cashback credit card allows you to earn back a percentage of the money you spend. The money you earn will be put back into your account either monthly or annually. This is a very easy way to save some money on your purchases.
Find out more about cashback credit cards
This depends on how you use your credit card.
Using a reward credit card instead of cash or your debit card for everyday spending could be a great way to earn something back on unavoidable purchases.
But you should always pay off your balance in full.
A rewards credit card might not be your best option if you're unable to pay your balance off in full each month. The interest you will be charged on an unpaid balance each month is likely to be far more than the value of any rewards you earn for using the card.
Credit cards with rewards often have higher interest rates compared to other credit cards. Any rewards you earn might be worth less than the interest you owe.
For example:
You earn 1000 points
You exchange them for a £100 voucher
You've been unable to pay off your balance in full
You now owe £150 in interest charges
You owe more interest than your voucher is worth
Some reward cards give you the chance to collect Nectar points, which can be put towards anything from restaurant bills to cinema tickets.
Some cards offer you the chance to earn points that you can spend in a specific shop. Others provide vouchers that you can spend across a variety of retailers.
Reward cards are often competitive in other areas, allowing you to use them for different purposes.
Even if you’re not a regular shopper some reward cards could be worth considering for the added benefits on offer.
For example, as well as points, many cards offer long 0% interest periods on balance transfers
Or long 0% interest periods on purchases. Or even both.
But as interest rates on reward credit cards are normally average at best, they’re only really suited to people able to clear their balance in full every month.
There's no such thing as the best rewards credit card. What makes the best reward credit card for you, will vary depending on what rewards you'll use most.
Where you do most of your shopping with a particular retailer it might be a good idea to get a reward card from that retailer. You can earn points that you'll be able to spend in their shop.
But if you do your shopping all over the place, you might not be getting the best deal. Even with a really attractive rate of points, you'll be tied to shopping in one place when it comes to spending your rewards.
Premium cards are elite reward cards that give exclusive rewards like access to VIP lounges, in exchange for a fee.
Find out more about premium cards
When we use the term ‘most popular’ on Uswitch in reference to current accounts, these accounts are ranked by the number of clicks they have received on the site in the past 48 hours.
The most clicked on accounts are at the top, with the least at the bottom. This reflects how popular they are with visitors to Uswitch.com. Consequently, this is a good table to look at if you’re interested in seeing which current accounts most people think are worth getting.
The best credit cards and current accounts according to the 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards With so many credit cards and current accounts on the market, it can be hard to find the right banking product for your needs. That’s why real customer experiences can be particularly valuable. The 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards bring together insights […]
Getting the best exchange rate for your travel money by shopping around and buying currency at the right time Exchange rates move fast and there are hundreds of different rates available on the market, so if you want to get the most foreign currency. About exchange rates The exchange rate is how much foreign currency […]
You can get a credit card for a wide range of uses, far beyond the basics of simply making purchases and paying for them later. You can use credit cards to help pay off other debts using balance transfer or money transfer credit cards, or you can use them to collect rewards and even cashback. […]
Getting into unsustainable debt is frighteningly easy – a few months of irresponsible spending can land you with a debt of tens of thousands that could take years to pay back. Most people experience problem debts at some point in their lives, and it can be difficult to get the situation back under control. Many people borrow money […]
Use this guide to find essential information about how to get out of debt, including ways to reduce debt and how to get help if you’re having debt problems. If you’re starting to feel overwhelmed by your debts, you’re unable to pay them off, or there’s an increasing risk of being taken to court by the people that you […]
Debt consolidation loans are one way of dealing with overwhelming debts – read our guide to learn more What is loan consolidation? – Loan consolidation is borrowing one large loan to pay off all your other loans Is a debt consolidation loan right for me? – If you are struggling to meet your current monthly […]
While there’s no such thing as a ‘best’ credit card (you should think about how you spend and consider your personal circumstances) we’ve taken a close look at the market and picked out what we think are some of 2018’s top performers. With one of these credit cards you could enjoy: Cashback – Get back […]
Brits are set to be haunted long into the winter months by their summer credit card debt, according to new Uswitch research. More than half (57%) of those surveyed used a credit card to pay for their summer holiday this year. The average holidaymaker spent £473 on their credit card for flights, accommodation and hire […]
Millions of British holidaymakers admit they’ll get into debt to fund their summer getaway this year, according to new research from Uswitch. More than half (57%) of those surveyed said they’ll pay for their holiday on a credit card this year. Brits are set to put a total of £9.7 billion in travel costs on […]