How does a rewards credit card work?

Rewards cards rely on the "interchange fee" – the charge credit card providers impose on retailers for processing payments. With rewards cards, this fee is typically higher, allowing banks to fund rewards for cardholders.

In return, retailers may enjoy higher spending from customers using rewards cards, as some issuers offer exclusive deals with travel companies and supermarkets. This means they can provide bigger rewards than just a simple cashback percentage.

Here's how it works in three simple steps:

Make purchases - Each time you spend, you can earn something back in reward points as a reward for your loyalty - this can be cash or special deals Earn rewards - If you pay off your balance in full each month you get the reward card perks without paying any interest Redeem your perks - Some of the best credit card rewards allow you to exchange points for store discounts, gift vouchers, hotel stays and even almost free flights

Is a rewards card right for me?

Rewards credit cards can be a great way to earn perks on your everyday spending – but they’re not for everyone. These cards can come with higher interest rates and, in some cases, annual fees, making them most beneficial for those who pay off their balance in full each month.

If you tend to carry a balance, the cost of interest could outweigh any rewards you earn. Over time, this could turn what seems like a good deal into a pricey burden.

If used responsibly, a rewards card can offer valuable benefits such as cashback, travel points, or additional perks like travel insurance and purchase protection. Before applying, consider your spending habits, financial discipline, and whether the rewards align with your lifestyle.