 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. All networks
  4. TalkMobile

Compare Talkmobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Compare TalkMobile phone deals
Compare our most popular mobile deals
Compare TalkMobile SIM only deals
Happy with your handset? Save with a SIM only deal

Top TalkMobile deals

Bestselling Handset Deal
P40 Lite 128gb Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 10GB data No upfront fee 24 month contract £17.00 per month Buy now
2 months free insurance
Bestselling SIM Only Deal
TalkMobile Multi SIM Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 30GB data 1 month contract £10.00 per month Buy now
EU roaming included

Need help switching network?

Want to keep your number, too?
Tell us which you're network you're leaving and which network you'd like to join and we'll walk you through the process step by step.

Why choose TalkMobile?

Annoyed by overspending? With a TalkMobile plan you can put caps on how much data you use so you never have to worry about exceeding your limit and finding unwanted extra charges on your bill.

And if you do find you need a bit more data, you can add a 7-day booster of up to 1GB.

All of TalkMobile’s SIM-only plans come with unlimited calls and texts too, so you can chat and message as much as you like.

Coverage

TalkMobile's service is based on Vodafone's network, offering 99.7% 4G coverage in the UK.

Speed

TalkMobile is powered by Vodafone so you’ll get an average connection speed of 20.07Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal ( 1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018 )

Roaming

TalkMobile customers can use their UK data, calls and texts allowances in 41 overseas destinations for no extra cost.

Moving to TalkMobile and want to keep your phone number from another network?

We've got you covered. Just tell us which network you're leaving and which network you'd like to join and we'll walk you through the process step by step.