Apple iPhone 17 256GB Black
Uses Vodafone's Network
£15.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£449.00 upfront cost
£831.79 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
- No annual price rise
- 2 months free insurance
- Best Mobiles Reseller
Get access to all the latest flagship smartphones and 99.9% UK network coverage by comparing our excellent range of Talkmobile contract phone deals.
Uses Vodafone's Network
£15.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£449.00 upfront cost
£831.79 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£31.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£139.00 upfront cost
£905.80 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£27.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£39.00 upfront cost
£709.80 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£25.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£249.00 upfront cost
£871.80 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£25.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£35.00 upfront cost
£657.80 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£11.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contractNo upfront cost
£256.79 total cost
15 GBof 4G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£15.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£99.00 upfront cost
£481.79 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£25.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£9.00 upfront cost
£631.80 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£15.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£275.00 upfront cost
£657.79 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£25.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£45.00 upfront cost
£667.80 total cost
30 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
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Talkmobile is a solid choice for anyone after a budget-friendly mobile contract with straightforward plans and 5G included at no extra cost. Running on the Vodafone network, it offers strong 4G and 5G coverage throughout the UK. Perks like no annual price hikes, spending caps, and flexible 30-day contracts make it ideal for users who want control without the complexity.
Talkmobile offers competitive pricing on 5G handset contracts, making it a great choice for budget-conscious users. There are no annual price hikes, and you can set a spending cap to avoid unexpected charges. Plus, there’s no credit check — just a quick ID verification — making it more accessible for those with limited credit history.
Running on the Vodafone network, Talkmobile delivers 99% UK 4G coverage and expanding 5G availability, so you can enjoy strong, reliable signal in most areas. It also supports Wi-Fi calling, which helps maintain connectivity even in areas with weaker mobile signal.
With 30-day rolling options on handset contracts, Talkmobile keeps things simple and flexible, giving you the freedom to change plans when needed. You’ll also get free EU roaming with 5GB of data included, and benefit from their award-winning customer service, adding peace of mind to your plan.
Talkmobile tends to offer slightly older or less high-end handsets to keep the costs of its mobile phone deals down. Therefore, the best handsets currently available on Talkmobile include the Samsung Galaxy A15 and the Samsung Galaxy A05S.
Talkmobile is a fantastic mobile phone network that’s famous for its cheap deals and excellent customer service. Wondering if it’s the right network for you? Here’s all you need to know about Talkmobile: copy here.
Talkmobile uses the Vodafone network, which delivers 99% 4G coverage throughout the UK and has 5G available in a growing number of UK locations.
Vodafone’s mobile speeds can vary depending on a few factors like your location, device, and how busy the network is. On average, 4G speeds tend to sit between 20–30 Mbps, while 5G is built for much faster performance, often delivering average speeds of 150–200 Mbps, with peak speeds reaching up to 1 Gbps in optimal conditions.
Talkmobile’s customer service is available from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. To get in touch, call 5888 on your Talkmobile phone or 0333 304 8064 on any other phone.
Talkmobile customers who signed up or upgraded their contract before 14 March 2023 can use their calls, texts and data in the EU for no extra cost. However, those who signed up or upgraded after this date will need to pay for a Euro Holiday Booster to use their phone allowance in the EU.
Talkmobile offers a range of keenly-priced mobile phone and SIM only deals. At the time of writing, you can get a new handset deal from just £8.95 a month. That’ll get you a brand-new Samsung Galaxy A15 and a monthly allowance of 30GB.
If you’re moving to Talkmobile from another network, you can port your number to your new SIM in just a few simple steps. First, text PAC to 65075 from your existing number, and your old network will text back with your PAC code. Then, after you’ve signed up for your new Talkmobile deal, give your PAC code to Talkmobile so it can transfer your number for you.
If you’ve reached the end of your mobile phone contract with Talkmobile and you want to leave or you have any other reason for cancelling, call Talkmobile on 5888 from your Talkmobile phone.
You can upgrade your Talkmobile phone once your contract is nearing its end. You can find out your contract end date by checking your paperwork, logging into the My Talkmobile app, or calling customer services from your Talkmobile phone on 5888.
According to Talkmobile, all Talkmobile phones are already unlocked. However, if you’re having any difficulties unlocking your device, check out our guide on unlocking your mobile phone.