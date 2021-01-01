Why choose TalkMobile?

Annoyed by overspending? With a TalkMobile plan you can put caps on how much data you use so you never have to worry about exceeding your limit and finding unwanted extra charges on your bill.

And if you do find you need a bit more data, you can add a 7-day booster of up to 1GB.

All of TalkMobile’s SIM-only plans come with unlimited calls and texts too, so you can chat and message as much as you like.

Coverage

TalkMobile's service is based on Vodafone's network, offering 99.7% 4G coverage in the UK.

Speed

TalkMobile is powered by Vodafone so you’ll get an average connection speed of 20.07Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal ( 1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018 )

Roaming

TalkMobile customers can use their UK data, calls and texts allowances in 41 overseas destinations for no extra cost.