Is a 30-day SIM right for me?

30-day SIM deals are a convenient way to test out a network or temporarily switch to a different data plan without having to sign a lasting contract. This can be particularly handy if you’re planning on moving home, waiting to upgrade your phone or going travelling, and want the flexibility to cancel whenever works for you. It can also be a convenient choice for people who don’t want to have to undergo an extensive credit check.

However, although these plans can be budget-friendly in the short term, they may not always include the best discounts, perks, or priority network access that longer-term contracts often provide. You may end up paying more for a 30-day SIM over a prolonged period of time than you would if you’d taken out a 12 or 24-month SIM only contract instead, because the flexibility to switch to another network comes at a premium. It’s also worth remembering that you’ll need to provide your own smartphone—these deals don't include the cost of a handset as some monthly phone contracts do.