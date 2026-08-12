Lebara Mobile SIM Deal
Uses Vodafone's Network
£3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95
No contract
50 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
- No Credit Check
- Best Mobile Network for Roaming
Looking for a short-term 30-day SIM only deal? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about cheap SIM only 30-day mobile phone contracts.
Uswitch tips
A 30-day SIM only contract is very flexible, allowing you to switch plans or providers without being locked into a long-term commitment of 12 to 24 months. However, while these plans can be budget-friendly, they may not always include the best discounts, perks, or priority network access that longer-term contracts often provide.
Uses Vodafone's Network
£3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95
No contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£1.48 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.95
No contract
5 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£2.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £6.95
No contract
20 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£4.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £11.95
No contract
100 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£2.38 a monthfor 3 months, then £5.95
No contract
10 GBof 5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£6.00 a month
1 month contract
25 GBof 5G data
Uses EE's Network
£7.90 a monthfor 12 months, then £12.90
1 month contract
60 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£9.98 a monthfor 3 months, then £24.95
No contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£7.00 a month
1 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£5.95 a month
1 month contract
20 GBof 5G data
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A 30-day SIM only contract is very flexible, allowing you to switch plans or providers without being locked into a long-term commitment of 12 to 24 months. You’ll be allocated a monthly data, minutes and text allowance, and you can leave the deal without penalty after giving 30 days’ notice.
30-day SIM deals are a convenient way to test out a network or temporarily switch to a different data plan without having to sign a lasting contract. This can be particularly handy if you’re planning on moving home, waiting to upgrade your phone or going travelling, and want the flexibility to cancel whenever works for you. It can also be a convenient choice for people who don’t want to have to undergo an extensive credit check.
However, although these plans can be budget-friendly in the short term, they may not always include the best discounts, perks, or priority network access that longer-term contracts often provide. You may end up paying more for a 30-day SIM over a prolonged period of time than you would if you’d taken out a 12 or 24-month SIM only contract instead, because the flexibility to switch to another network comes at a premium. It’s also worth remembering that you’ll need to provide your own smartphone—these deals don't include the cost of a handset as some monthly phone contracts do.
Beyond pricing, there are a couple of other points you should consider before signing up for a 30-day deal. When it comes to coverage, the signal quality you’ll receive on a 30-day SIM plan will be the exact same as a longer-term plan because they use the same network infrastructure, and roaming allowance will similarly be dictated by the network. If the speed of your connection is a key consideration, it may be worth opting for a deal from one of the major four carriers (O2, Three, Vodafone or EE). This is because the UK’s other operators are all mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that lease telephone and data spectrum from the main operators, and these MVNOs’ speeds can be slower than the big four’s.
A 30-day or one-month SIM only deal works in the same way as a 12-month and 24-month SIM only deal – you’re just tied to the contract for a considerably shorter period. That means you’re free to ditch the deal at any point with just 30 days’ notice.
Aside from that, you still get an allowance for data, calls, and texts, just as you would with a longer SIM only deal. You don’t have to renew every month, either; the deal will continue to roll over into another 30-day term until you decide to cancel.
The cost of 30-day SIM only deals can vary. While some plans are consistently the same amount each month, others offer initial discounts for the first few months. That means the rolling cost of the plan will rise after a certain point. If you choose to cancel your plan before the higher price kicks in, make sure you do so at least 30 days before it’s due to begin. You won’t incur a penalty fee for leaving the deal.
The cost of a 30-day SIM is similar to a 12-month contract for the same allowance. But while the 30-day option may cost up to £3 per month more on average, you’re essentially paying for the ability to opt out of the deal penalty-free, which is rarely the case with longer fixed-term contracts.
A 30-day eSIM deal is the same as a 30-day SIM only deal, except an eSIM is digital and draws its information from your phone instead of a physical plastic card with an embedded chip. You can activate the deal immediately, so you won’t have to wait to receive a physical SIM to get started.
Leave the contract at any point with 30-days’ notice
Wide range of plans on offer from many networks
Minimal credit check, if at all
Ideal SIM only stopgap solution
You might get more for your money on a longer deal
Switching networks for a short time may feel like a bit of a hassle
Longer-term SIM plans usually include better benefits
A 30-day rolling contract is simply an agreed payment that lasts one month, but you're free to continue using it for as many months as you like on the same terms. It continues to roll on for another 30-day term until you decide to stop.
You may have seen networks describing these kinds of deals as one month, 30-day or no contract plans. One month plans and 30-day plans are the same thing: networks use these terms interchangeably. No contract plans are slightly different, they’re pay as you go deals that either require you to top up to keep using your allowance or continuous rolling plans that allow you to cancel instantly, without the 30 days’ notice period that 30-day SIM only deals require
Most UK networks offer one-month SIM only deals, from household names like Vodafone and Three, to smaller providers, like Smarty and iD Mobile.
Choosing the best 30-day SIM only deal depends on your specific needs and requirements. Consider how much data you need and how much you’re willing to pay. Then, compare 30-day offers from UK networks to see which is most suitable for your needs.
A 30-day SIM is ideal for people who prefer flexibility and don’t want to risk being tied into a long-term contract. This makes it a solid choice for tourists, expats or workers visiting the UK temporarily, and students who want the option to quickly switch to another deal may also prefer it to other monthly deals.
If you’re moving to a new area or are considering switching to another network, a 30-day SIM gives you the chance to test it out before signing up fully. Similarly, if you’re waiting to upgrade your handset or temporarily need more data than you’d normally use, it could be a useful stopgap.
Once the 30 days of your SIM only deal are up, you can either continue using it and keep the deal rolling or choose another deal to switch to.
No, you don’t have to top up a 30-day SIM only plan as you would a pay as you go plan. The deal will continue on a rolling month-to-month basis until you choose to end it.
You can contact your network and inform them that you no longer wish to continue with the plan. The deal will end in 30 days’ time and you can then either choose a new offer from the same network or switch to another provider.
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
When you sign up for a 30-day SIM only deal, you’re only bound to the contract for 30 days. No lengthy commitment is needed, so if you want to change to a different plan as early as one month after starting, you’re free to do so.
Yes, you can get a 30-day or no contract SIM only deal with unlimited data on a range of UK networks, including Vodafone, Three, ID mobile, Lebara and more.
A 30-day SIM only deal includes a certain amount of data, calls, and messages for a set fee, which you can keep on rolling month-to-month without topping up. With a pay-as-you-go deal, you have to continue topping up your credit when you run out.
While you can cancel a 30-day SIM at any point, it’ll take 30 days to kick in. That means you’ll be charged one final time before the service actually ends.
It depends on which network you’ve opted for. Voxi, Lebara and Smarty are among some of the networks that don’t require any kind of credit check, though others will.
While the majority of providers will require some proof of identity—a process known as a soft check—this won’t leave a mark on your credit report. Longer contracts for 12 or 24 months typically do require a full credit check, which will leave a mark on your report that’s visible to lenders.
Yes. You can do this by texting the word PAC to 65075. Your current provider will reply with a nine digit Porting Authorisation Code to give to your new provider when you’re setting up your new account. This will ensure your old number is carried over.
This will largely depend on what you’re using your phone for. Because 30-day SIMs operate on a flat rate, they’re likely to be better value for money for moderate to heavy phone users. For example, if you watch a lot of 4K videos and regularly download games, you could soon rack up big bills on a PAYG plan. However, if you only use your phone to send the occasional message or make calls, you could save money by paying as you go.
Yes, but make sure you check your plan’s details carefully. Lebara, SMARTY and Lycamobile include free EU roaming within their 30-day SIM deals, whereas other providers like EE require you to pay additional daily roaming charges.
Yes, should you choose to. Some people like to regularly switch between networks to take advantage of the latest deals.
No—you pay for each contract differently. A rolling SIM contract provides you with a bundle of data, minutes and messages for a fixed price which you pay for every 30 days. PAYG plans require you to top up a balance and either provides you with a bundle that expires if it’s not used or charges you per text, call or MB of data out of that pre-paid balance.
A 30-day SIM only deal includes a certain amount of data, calls, and messages for a set fee, which you can keep on rolling month-to-month without topping up. With a pay as you go deal, you have to continue topping up your credit when you run out.