30-day SIM deals

A 30-day SIM only deal is the same as a 12-month and 24-month SIM only deal – you’re just tied to the contract for a considerably shorter period of time. That means you’re free to ditch the deal at any point with just 30-days’ notice.
Aside from that, you still get an allowance of data, calls and texts, just as you would with a longer SIM only deal. You don’t have to renew every month, either. The deal will continue to roll until you decide to cancel.
Leave the contract at any point with 30-days’ notice
Wide range of plans on offer from many networks
Minimal credit check, if at all
Ideal SIM only stopgap solution
You might get more for your money on a longer deal
Switching networks for a short time may feel like a bit of a hassle
Longer-term SIM plans usually include better benefits
Most UK networks offer 30-day SIM only deals, from household names like Vodafone and Three, to smaller providers, like Smarty and iD Mobile.
Vodafone is one of the UK’s biggest networks, with vast coverage throughout the country. You can grab a 30-day SIM only plan on various data options. And some deals also offer inclusive roaming in up to 81 locations.
Three’s short-term deals cover a range of data plans at attractive prices. Some plans also include tethering and EU roaming.
giffgaff offers 30-day 'goodybags', which include different data allowances and even EU-inclusive roaming. giffgaff is powered by O2’s network.
Virgin Mobile’s SIM-only deals can be purchased on 30-day rolling plans. You can choose from a broad range of data allowances, starting at 4GB per month and going right up to unlimited data.
You’ll get unlimited calls and texts as standard, as well as extras on some plans, such as EU roaming, data rollover and data-free social messaging on sites like WhatsApp and Facebook.
Smarty is famed for its low-cost plans and a service that runs on Three’s network. One of Smarty’s attractive features is money off bills in exchange for unused data.
Choose an iD Mobile 30-day SIM only deal and you’ll get roaming in 50 locations and a network run on O2’s infrastructure.
Choosing the best 30-day SIM only deal comes down to your specific needs and requirements. Think about how much data you need, and how much you’re looking to pay. Then compare 30-day offers from UK networks to see which is most suitable for your needs.
Once the 30 days of your SIM only deal is up, either continue using and keep the deal rolling or choose another deal to switch to.
No, you don’t have to top up a 30-day SIM only plan. The deal will continue on a rolling month-to-month basis until you choose to end it.
Just contact your network and inform them that you no longer wish to continue with the plan, and either choose a new offer from the same network or switch to another provider.
