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Android phone deals

List of Android phone deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt Violet

    Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt VioletO2

    £27.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront cost

    £732.00 total cost

    200 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Promoted
    • £100 off with code S261
    via Samsung Direct

  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx BlackO2

    £22.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£9.00 upfront cost

    £592.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Promoted
    via Affordable Mobiles

  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 128GB Jetblack

    Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 128GB JetblackVodafone

    £28.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost

    £727.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  4. Samsung Galaxy A17 128GB Black

    Samsung Galaxy A17 128GB BlackThree Mobile

    £11.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost

    £314.60 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB ObsidianThree Mobile

    £31.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost

    £794.60 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt Violet

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt VioletiD Mobile

    £28.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£29.00 upfront cost

    £764.35 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt Violet

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt VioletTalkmobile

    £27.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£39.00 upfront cost

    £709.80 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  8. Samsung Galaxy A57 256GB Awesome Navy

    Samsung Galaxy A57 256GB Awesome NavyThree Mobile

    £26.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost

    £674.60 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB Black

    Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB BlackO2

    £49.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront cost

    £1260.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Affordable Mobiles

  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 512GB Black

    Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 512GB BlackThree Mobile

    £48.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£49.00 upfront cost

    £1251.60 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse
Can't find what you're looking for?

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

What is an Android phone?

Android phones are smartphones powered by the Android operating system. They include the Samsung Galaxy range and phones from Google, OPPO, OnePlus, and Sony.

Operating system

Android is Google’s mobile operating system, which is the software that powers millions of smartphones around the world. Features include customisable home screens and a vast selection of apps.

Variety

There are a wide range of Android phones available, including Samsung, Google, Motorola and Honor.

Integration

Because of the operating system, Android phones work effortlessley with Google services like Gmail, Google Drive and Google photos.

Android phone deals: How much should I expect to pay?

Android phones range from well below £300 for the cheapest models bought outright and off-contract to more than £1,200 or more for the top-of-the-range handsets.

Buying an Android phone outright and then getting a SIM only deal tends to work out much cheaper than buying it as part of a standard monthly contract.

However, the catch is that you’ll need a substantial upfront payment to cover the phone's cost.

Monthly contract pricing for Android phone deals also varies widely. Want an older phone? You could pay as little as £10-£15 per month.

If you go for a newer high-end model, you’ll pay an average of £40-50 per month. But expect to pay more if you buy it when it’s just come out.

The comparison tables on this Android phones deals page include phones from different manufacturers.

Filter by price, monthly allowances or just the handset you like the look of to get the Android phone deal that’s right for you.

Periodically, networks offer Android phone deals with double-data promotions and free gifts. We’ll flag these in our comparison tables to make them easier to find.

Which Android phones are best?

Different Android phone manufacturers have different strengths.

For instance, Samsung Galaxy S phones generally lead the way with cutting-edge features but are among the most expensive. Google Pixel phones have some of the best software for processing and taking photos.

Motorola and Honor phones typically offer some good features at a competitive price.

And Sony phones stand out for their camera capabilities and the quality of their screens.

In our reviews section, we put all the latest phones through their paces.

Android vs iPhone: which is better?

Choosing between Android phones and iPhones is essentially a matter of personal preference.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the reasons you may want to choose an Android phone over an iPhone.

New features tend to arrive on Android first

Android phones usually lead the way in everything from multi-lens cameras to curved screens. The same goes for specifications, with the top-end Android phones usually featuring more powerful processors, higher-grade cameras, and larger screens a long time before they arrive on iPhones.

They can be a lot cheaper

You can pick up a very good, new Android phone for a few hundred pounds. And if you’re not fussed about owning a new model, they can be had much cheaper still.

The entry-level iPhone 16e is £599.

Free gifts

If you shop around, you can get some very good free gifts with Android phones, such as cases, camera accessories and even VR headsets. The freebies are usually especially good if you pre-order, with networks in the past having given away freebie bundles worth hundreds of pounds. That’s on top of customer reward schemes, double-data incentives and the like.

However, the incentives networks offer are much more limited. So you may get double data and customer rewards, but free gifts are a no-no

More scope to customise your phone

When you buy an iPhone, you’re not able to change the look and feel of the phone. Choose Android and you can customise the homescreen with wallpapers and themes to make the phone really feel like your own.

More choice

iPhones let you choose between three screen sizes, all of which feature broadly similar designs and materials. The sheer range of manufacturers making Android phones means there’s a much wider choice of designs, materials and sizes to pick from.

If you're still not convinced, then check out all of our latest iPhone deals to see which you'd prefer of the two.

Archie Burkinshaw author headshot
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
Updated on