Android phones range from well below £300 for the cheapest models bought outright and off-contract to more than £1,200 or more for the top-of-the-range handsets.

Buying an Android phone outright and then getting a SIM only deal tends to work out much cheaper than buying it as part of a standard monthly contract.

However, the catch is that you’ll need a substantial upfront payment to cover the phone's cost.

Monthly contract pricing for Android phone deals also varies widely. Want an older phone? You could pay as little as £10-£15 per month.

If you go for a newer high-end model, you’ll pay an average of £40-50 per month. But expect to pay more if you buy it when it’s just come out.

The comparison tables on this Android phones deals page include phones from different manufacturers.

Filter by price, monthly allowances or just the handset you like the look of to get the Android phone deal that’s right for you.

Periodically, networks offer Android phone deals with double-data promotions and free gifts. We’ll flag these in our comparison tables to make them easier to find.

Which Android phones are best?

Different Android phone manufacturers have different strengths.

For instance, Samsung Galaxy S phones generally lead the way with cutting-edge features but are among the most expensive. Google Pixel phones have some of the best software for processing and taking photos.

Motorola and Honor phones typically offer some good features at a competitive price.

And Sony phones stand out for their camera capabilities and the quality of their screens.

In our reviews section, we put all the latest phones through their paces.