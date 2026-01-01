Top TV providers in the UK

Our Uswitch TV provider directory lets you compare different pay-TV providers that are available on our site, and any exclusive add-ons and benefits you can get from each.

You can also filter different options out so you're only getting results that suit your household's needs. So whether you’re after a comprehensive service that includes a wide variety of TV channels, or a simple TV service that just gives you access to streaming platforms and Freeview, we’ve got deals from all the top TV providers in the UK.

Sky TV deals

When most people hear the phrase ‘digital TV’, they think of Sky. Sky has a number of huge TV packages, each offering over 300 channels — including the exclusive Sky Atlantic channel, so you can watch hit HBO series from the US like House of the Dragon, Euphoria, The Last of Us and Succession.

You can customise your Sky TV subscription with premium add-ons like Sky Sports and Sky Cinema, and even add Netflix or Disney Plus to your Sky package to save money on streaming subscription fees.

Sky Stream

Sky's main TV product now is Sky Stream. It works in the same way that a streaming box like Apple TV does - just plug it into your existing TV, and you can access all of Sky's content through your Wi-Fi connection.

It's considerably cheaper and less hassle to set up than a satellite, but you still have to sign up for a Sky TV subscription in order to watch anything.

Sky Glass

Sky recently launched an exciting new product, Sky Glass. This all-in-one smart TV lets you watch all of Sky's incredible content in 4K and UHD resolution (where available) directly through the Glass TV.

Sky Glass connects straight to your broadband router, so it doesn't need to connect to a set-top box or a satellite dish. As a result, you won't need an engineer to install it, and you can watch the whole breadth of Sky TV content within minutes of unboxing.

Virgin Media TV packages

Virgin Media offers high-speed broadband and loads of TV channels, depending upon which package you choose. Virgin Media's Big TV Bundle is the most basic, with over 100 channels and average broadband speeds of 108Mbps.

The top package is the Ultimate Volt TV bundle, which has over 230 channels — including TNT Sports and Sky Sports — and gigabit broadband speeds up to 1.1Gbps.

There are several more packages in between these two which offer a wide range of channels and broadband speeds.

BT TV deals

BT offers fewer channels than Virgin and Sky — but often at a lower price and with lots of flexibility depending on what you want to watch. BT's Entertainment package includes Freeview channels and all the channels included in the NOW Entertainment membership.

It also offers Sport package that gives you access to all of TNT Sports' programming, and a Big Sport package that includes a NOW Sports membership — which means much of Sky Sports' content too.

All BT TV packages come with a YouView set-top box so you can pause, rewind and, depending upon your set-top box, record live TV. You can also watch Netflix through the YouView box.

TalkTalk TV

TalkTalk’s basic TV package comes with Freeview, but you can supplement your TV by access streaming services like NOW, Netflix and Disney Plus. It's a great low-cost option for those who want just the basics.

Freeview and apps

If you don’t need a lot of channels, you can get away with a stripped-down TV package with just Freeview and access to the apps you watch. Here’s what you can watch on Freeview.

EE TV

EE TV lets you watch Freeview via Apple TV 4K. You can alsoaccess all of the most popular streaming services and watch premium TV content through the NOW app, which gives you the likes of Sky Atlantic, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema or kids programming.

How to find the best TV service providers near me

Finding the best TV providers in the UK is more about finding the best TV provider for you. A quick search on Uswitch will reveal a number of TV suppliers available in you area, but each will have its own list of TV packages.

Before you start scrolling through deals, it’s a good idea to think about your viewing habits and what kind of TV you like to watch and want to watch, as this will help you make a shortlist of TV providers to look at in more detail.

It’s also important to consider how you will be able to get access TV suppliers, as some TV services require physical equipment and access to a fixed infrastructure.

Is there cable TV near me?

Cable TV is delivered via a specialised cable network –– hence the name. At present the only real cable TV provider in the UK is Virgin Media. If you can’t get satellite TV or don’t wish to, cable TV from Virgin Media could be the next best option.

With coverage to over 50% of all UK homes, Virgin Media is becoming more and more available. Check our postcode checker to see if Virgin Media is available in your area.

What are the best cable TV deals?

The best cable TV deals are bundled in with access to Virgin Media’s award-winning broadband, with average download speeds starting at 108Mbps. Even the most basic Virgin Media TV and broadband deal gives you a lot of channels and a lot of broadband speed for a very competitive price.

Streaming services

As streaming services produce more of their own content, more and more people are switching over to watching just streaming services.

Netflix

Netflix is the original streaming service and remains the most popular in terms of user numbers. They have a wide variety of original series and films available, plus films and TV series from other studios.

You can watch Netflix on lots of different devices, including TVs, games consoles, laptops and mobiles.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video offers a number of original series and films, too, plus the added perks of a Prime membership, like free shipping. Unlike other streaming services, you can also buy individual films or TV series (or even single episodes) to watch if they’re not included in your Prime membership.

Prime Video also offers flexible memberships, including monthly or annual memberships for Amazon Prime or monthly memberships to just Prime Video.

Disney Plus

One of the more recent additions to the streaming service market, Disney Plus is home to every single piece of Disney content ever created from classic animated movies, Disney Channel TV shows and new and exclusive content from the likes of Marvel Studios and Lucasfilms.

Read our guide to what’s on Disney Plus.

NOW

NOW, formerly NOW TV, is a Sky-owned streaming service that offers a range of subscription packages. If you want access to all of Sky's exclusive content, but don't want to be tied into a long-term contract, NOW is definitely worth checking out.