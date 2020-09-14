Comprehensive car insurance is the only type of policy that will pay out for the repair or replacement of your vehicle in the case of an accident that was your fault.

You can also make a claim if your car is damaged, but you don’t know who is at fault, for example when your car is in a public car park or when parked out on the street.

Third party only (TPO) insurance is the minimum legal requirement in the UK. It will cover damage to other vehicles, property or people (the third party) if you cause an accident, but you will have to cover the cost of repairs to your own vehicle

Third party, fire and theft (TPFT) cover is similar to third party only (TPO), but the insurer will pay out if your car is damaged in a fire, stolen or broken into.