Energy suppliers
Although UK energy statistics show that Octopus is the biggest energy supplier in the UK, there are plenty of options on the market to meet every customer's energy requirements. We've rounded up reviews and company information about gas and electricity suppliers of all sizes to help you decide which one best meets your needs.
Domestic energy suppliers
British Gas tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Compare market-leading British Gas energy deals and get more information about the UK's oldest energy supplier here.
EDF Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Find out about EDF - one of the UK's big six energy suppliers and a significant producer of low-carbon electricity - here.
E.ON Next tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
E.ON Next is part of the E.ON group, focusing on providing renewable energy to customers across the UK.
Octopus Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
One of the most popular and innovative energy suppliers in the UK, Octopus Energy entered the UK energy market in 2016, using technology to create a leaner business from the ground up and ensure future room to grow.
OVO Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
OVO Energy is one of the newer “big six” energy suppliers, having risen rapidly to provide energy to millions of customers across the UK.
ScottishPower tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
ScottishPower is one of the big six UK energy suppliers, responsible for supplying gas and electricity in the UK to more than five million customers...
100Green tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
100Green (formerly Green Energy UK) sources its energy from UK-only renewable sources, excluding nuclear power.
Co-op Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Co-op Energy is part of the Midcounties Co-operative and is partnered with Octopus Energy. The partnership brings together two companies that aim to offer fair pricing, simplicity and excellent customer service.
E tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Find out about prepayment supplier E (sometimes called E (Gas and Electricity)) here.
Fuse Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Fuse Energy offers some of the cheapest tariffs on the market. Find out more about it here.
Good Energy reviews, tariffs and other information
Good Energy was founded in 1999 with an aim of enabling homes and businesses to be part of a sustainable solution to climate change.
Utilita reviews, tariffs and other information
Utilita is the leading supplier of prepayment energy in Great Britain using smart meters.
Ecotricity tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Ecotricity is a renewable electricity and gas supplier, founded by Dale Vince and based in Stroud in Gloucestershire.
Outfox Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Based in Leicester, Outfox Energy launched in September 2017 and is one of the more prominent small energy suppliers operating throughout the UK.
Sainsbury's Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Sainsbury's Energy is a small supplier offering gas and electricity tariffs backed by a big six supplier.
So Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
So Energy is a small energy supplier offering green energy plans to households in the UK. All of the electricity supplied by So Energy is from renewable sources.
Tesla Electric tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Tesla Electric is expected to begin supplying electricity to customers throughout the UK on approval of its application to Ofgem.
Utility Warehouse tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Utility Warehouse offers a way for energy, mobile, broadband and home phone consumers to bundle their services together into one utility bill.
Business energy suppliers
Corona Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Corona Energy has been supplying gas and electricity to UK businesses for over 25 years.
Opus Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Opus was a business energy supplier but as of May 2025 it has sold its customer base to EDF and PE, so is no longer operating.
Ørsted tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Ørsted is a Danish energy supplier focused on providing green solutions to UK businesses.
Scottish & Southern Energy (SSE) tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Formerly one of the big six domestic energy suppliers, SSE now only provides business electricity to UK customers.
TotalEnergies Gas & Power tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
TotalEnergies Gas & Power supplies gas and electricity to over 200,000 businesses around the UK.