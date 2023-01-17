A stocks and shares ISA - which is also known as an investment ISA and equity ISA - is a tax-efficient way to invest. They let you put your money into different investments with the bonus of tax-free returns. Therefore, it acts like a ‘wrapper’ as it’s the vehicle that helps you to invest.

However, there are risks involved and it’s important not to get this confused with a cash ISA, as that’s a tax free savings account.

The main difference between a stocks and shares ISA and a cash ISA is that instead of putting your money into a savings account you use your money to buy and sell shares in companies. You won't pay tax on the profits you earn and the investments held in a stocks and shares ISA.