Compare fees, funds and features at a glance to find an ISA that suits your investing style.
Compare fees, funds and investment options
See how each ISA fits your investing style
Choose the right stocks & shares ISA for you
|Annual charges for holding funds (unit trusts and OEICs) including in the Funds & Share account, are applied to each underlying account (excluding JISA and LISA) separately. It is tiered within bands as shown in the table below:- Tiers : Charge £0 - £250,000 0.35% The next £250,000 to £1million 0.25% The next £1million to £2million 0.10% Over £2million 0.00% LISA Tiers : Charge £0 - £1 million 0.25% The next £1million to £2million 0.10% Over £2million 0.00% JISA: Charge Annual charge for holding funds 0% There are also annual charges for holding shares, investment trusts, ETFs, VCTs, gilts and corporate bonds:- Product Wrapper Charge Fund & Share Account 0.35% (Max £150 per annum) ISA 0.35% (Max £150 per annum) SIPP 0.35% (Max £150 per annum) Junior ISA: no charge LISA: 0.25% (Max £45 per annum) This will be charged individually to each wrapper. Charges for holding shares do not apply to shares held in Hargreaves Lansdown plc.
|No custody fee to pay. You are also automatically exempt from the share dealing custody fee if you invest £15,000 in an IG Smart Portfolio account.
|0.45% platform fee, £1 monthly fee (waived for first 3 months and those with over £5k across a Cash ISA/Simple Saver), 0.45% currency conversion fee for US stocks trading
“Investment ISAs provide a tax-efficient ways to grow wealth through diversified portfolios, offering potential for higher returns and long-term financial security, though there is a risk that you may get less than you originally invested so compare providers to find an account that matches your goals.”
This type of stocks and shares ISA means that an ISA provider will manage your investment and at a risk that you choose. It normally costs a bit more for these services but you’ll have advisers on hand to help.
If you are feeling confident about investing, then this is a good option to take control. A self-selected stocks and shares ISA means that you pick the investments yourself.
Most stocks and shares ISAs are covered by the FSCS so that means up to £85,000 per person, per institution is covered if your provider goes bust. Note that this is lower than the £120,000 protection you get with cash ISAs. It also doesn’t cover you if the investments lose value in the stock market.
Yes, you can have multiple stocks and shares ISAs and more than one cash ISA if you wish. You just need to split the £20,000 between the ISAs.
Yes, if your ISA allows transfers then it would be fine, but there might be charges to do this.
If you are considering a stocks and shares ISA then it’s important to think long-term. This means at least five years, as the market can go up and down and you are more likely to lose money if you invest for a shorter period of time.
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