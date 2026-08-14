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Stocks and shares ISAs comparison

Compare our best stocks and shares ISAs

Compare fees, funds and features at a glance to find an ISA that suits your investing style.

  • Compare fees, funds and investment options

  • See how each ISA fits your investing style

  • Choose the right stocks & shares ISA for you

Start a comparison

Investment ISAs put your capital at risk so this means you could get back less than you originally invested.

Compare stocks and shares ISA providers

3 results found, sorted by Affiliated products. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stocks and Shares ISA

Minimum investment
£100
You can invest in
Over3,000funds
Investment type
Self select
View deal
Capital at risk.
More Information
Fee details
Annual charges for holding funds (unit trusts and OEICs) including in the Funds & Share account, are applied to each underlying account (excluding JISA and LISA) separately. It is tiered within bands as shown in the table below:- Tiers : Charge £0 - £250,000 0.35% The next £250,000 to £1million 0.25% The next £1million to £2million 0.10% Over £2million 0.00% LISA Tiers : Charge £0 - £1 million 0.25% The next £1million to £2million 0.10% Over £2million 0.00% JISA: Charge Annual charge for holding funds 0% There are also annual charges for holding shares, investment trusts, ETFs, VCTs, gilts and corporate bonds:- Product Wrapper Charge Fund & Share Account 0.35% (Max £150 per annum) ISA 0.35% (Max £150 per annum) SIPP 0.35% (Max £150 per annum) Junior ISA: no charge LISA: 0.25% (Max £45 per annum) This will be charged individually to each wrapper. Charges for holding shares do not apply to shares held in Hargreaves Lansdown plc.
Invest min £300 and get up to £300 in free shares. Use code: WELCOME300. T&Cs apply.

IG Stocks & Shares ISA

Minimum investment
£0
You can invest in
-
Investment type
Self select
View deal
Commission-free investing with no account fees. Earn 3.75% AER on uninvested cash.
Access 13,000+ shares and ETFs in a tax-free ISA wrapper. From a FTSE 100-listed provider with 50+ years of expertise. Capital at risk. Other fees may apply.
More Information
Fee details
No custody fee to pay. You are also automatically exempt from the share dealing custody fee if you invest £15,000 in an IG Smart Portfolio account.
Best investments provider 2025 - Smart Money People

Moneybox Stocks & Shares ISA

Minimum investment
£1
You can invest in
35funds
Investment type
Investment fund
View deal
Capital at risk. All investing should be long term. ISA & tax rules apply. Ensure you’re comfortable with how any changes may affect your portfolio’s risk and return level.
Choose from three Starting Options, tailored to your risk level and designed by experts. Customise and select from a range of funds and ETFs. Add US stocks to own a slice of the world’s biggest companies Join over 1.5 million people using Moneybox.
More Information
Fee details
0.45% platform fee, £1 monthly fee (waived for first 3 months and those with over £5k across a Cash ISA/Simple Saver), 0.45% currency conversion fee for US stocks trading
AuthorOlly McConnell
Fact checkerAlex Cox
Last updatedAugust 7th, 2026

How to compare stocks and shares ISAs effectively

Stocks and shares ISAs can vary widely in terms of fees, investment choice and flexibility so it’s important to compare features carefully before committing.

Check fees and charges
Look at platform fees and any additional charges. Even small differences can have a big impact on returns over time.
Review investment options
Compare what funds, shares and other assets are available. Make sure the provider offers the types of investments you're interested in.
Assess the platform
Check out how easy the platform is to use - including mobile access and customer support. This helps make the management of your investments much simpler.
Look at flexibility and account terms
Check rules around withdrawals, transfers and minimum investments. Flexibility can give you more control as your financial situation or goals change.

What is a stocks and shares ISA?

A stocks and shares ISA - also known as an investment ISA or equity ISA - is a tax-efficient way to invest your money. Rather than being an investment itself, it acts as a ‘wrapper’ that allows you to hold a range of assets - such as shares and bonds - while shielding your returns from certain taxes.

What makes it tax-efficient?

With a stocks and shares ISA, you don’t pay capital gains tax on any profits made when you sell investments. You also won’t pay income tax on dividends or interest earned within the account. Over time, this tax protection can significantly boost any returns compared to investing outside an ISA.

It's important to remember that your investments can rise and fall in value, so there is a risk you could get back less than you invest. It often works best as a longer-term strategy - think five years or more - as this can help ride out any market fluctuations. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future.

As with any ISA, there's a limit to how much you can contribute. For the 2026/27 tax year, the ISA allowance is £20,000, and this applies across all types of ISA combined - not per account.

What’s the difference between a stocks and shares ISA and a cash ISA?

A cash ISA works like a standard savings account - deposit your money, the bank pays you a set amount of interest and the cash you pay in is secure.

A stocks and shares ISA puts your money to work in the financial markets. Instead of earning fixed interest, you buy assets like company shares or bonds. This offers the potential for higher long-term growth - though your balance will fluctuate based on what's happening in the markets.

The main difference lies in risk and reward. A cash ISA protects your initial deposit but offers lower growth. A stocks and shares ISA targets higher returns but carries the risk that you could lose money if the market takes an unexpected turn.

Investment ISAs provide a tax-efficient ways to grow wealth through diversified portfolios, offering potential for higher returns and long-term financial security, though there is a risk that you may get less than you originally invested so compare providers to find an account that matches your goals.

Olly McConnell profile
Olly McConnell
Consumer finance expert

The different types of stocks and shares ISA

This type of stocks and shares ISA means that an ISA provider will manage your investment and at a risk that you choose. It normally costs a bit more for these services but you’ll have advisers on hand to help.

If you are feeling confident about investing, then this is a good option to take control. A self-selected stocks and shares ISA means that you pick the investments yourself.

The types of investments held in stocks and shares ISAs

Government bonds

These are debt securities issued by governments to raise capital. They are considered low-risk investments because they are backed by the government's ability to tax or print currency. Investors receive fixed interest payments (coupon payments) periodically and the principal amount upon maturity.

Corporate bonds

These are debt securities issued by corporations to raise funds for things like expansion or operations. Corporate bonds may offer higher returns than government bonds but come with higher risks. Higher-risk bonds are often referred to as junk bonds.

Investment trusts

Investment trusts are closed-end funds that pool money from multiple investors to invest in a diversified portfolio. They are called closed-end because they issue a fixed number of shares, which are traded on stock exchanges. Investment trusts are managed by professional fund managers.

Unit trusts

Unit trusts, also known as mutual funds in some countries, are open-ended funds that pool money from multiple investors to invest in a diversified portfolio. They are managed by professional fund managers who make investment decisions on behalf of the investors.

Individual stocks and shares

Individual stocks and shares represent ownership in a specific company. When you buy shares of a company's stock, you become a partial owner of that company. You may benefit from capital appreciation if the stock price rises, paid though dividends if the company distributes profits to shareholders. Investing in individual stocks comes with company-specific risks such as poor management decisions or changes in the industry.

Open-Ended Investment Companies (OEICs)

OEICs are open-ended funds structured as investment companies. They pool money from multiple investors to invest in a diversified portfolio of assets, similar to unit trusts. They are managed by professional fund managers who aim to achieve specific investment objectives such as capital growth or income.

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

ETFs are investment funds traded on stock exchanges, similar to individual stocks. They hold assets such as stocks, bonds, commodities, or a combination of assets to track the performance of a specific index or sector. ETFs offer investors the flexibility of trading throughout the trading day at market prices. They often have lower expense ratios compared to actively managed funds.

Stocks and shares ISA fees and charges explained

Understanding the fees involved is important if you want to protect your overall returns. Here’s a quick overview of the most common charges to look out for:

  • Platform fee - a charge for using the ISA provider’s platform. This is usually a percentage of your portfolio's value or a fixed monthly/annual fee.

  • Trading fees - costs incurred when you buy or sell investments. Some platforms may offer free fund trading but charge for individual shares

  • Fund management fees - if you invest in funds you’ll pay an annual fee set by the fund manager

  • Foreign exchange (FX) fees - a currency conversion fee applied when buying or selling investments in overseas markets

  • Exit or transfer fees - charges may apply if you move your ISA to another provider or close your account

  • Adviser or management fees - if you choose a managed ISA or require financial advice you may pay an additional fee for the professional's time

The pros and cons of a stocks and shares ISA

Pros

A stocks and shares ISA has the potential to give you high returns
Returns are free from capital gains and income tax
There are a lot of investments to choose from

Cons

Your capital is at risk if investments fall in value
There are usually fees and charges to invest, including exit, management and platform fees
You are capped at £20,000 to invest each tax year

Who could benefit from a stocks and shares ISA?

Here are some groups of people who may benefit from investing in a investment ISA:

  • Long-term investors: If you have a long investment horizon (typically 5 years or more), an investment ISA can be a great option. It allows your investments to grow tax-free over time, providing the potential for significant returns.

  • Individuals looking to grow their wealth: Investment ISAs offer the potential for higher returns compared to traditional savings accounts, making it suitable for those looking to grow their wealth over the long term.

  • Those comfortable with investment risk: Investing in the stock market involves risks, including the potential loss of capital. However, over the long term, the stock market tends to provide higher returns compared to cash savings. If you're comfortable with some level of risk and can tolerate market fluctuations, an investment ISA can be a suitable option.

  • Individuals seeking tax efficiency: Investment ISAs offer tax advantages, including no capital gains tax on profits and no additional income tax on dividends received within the ISA. This makes them attractive for individuals looking to maximize their investment returns without the drag of taxes.

  • Investors looking for diversification: An investment ISA allows you to invest in a wide range of assets, providing diversification across different asset classes, sectors, and regions. Diversification can help reduce the overall risk of your investment portfolio.

  • Those who have maximised other tax-advantaged accounts: If you've already maxed out your contributions to other tax-advantaged accounts such as workplace pensions or Lifetime ISAs, an investment ISA can be a good additional option for tax-efficient investing.

Remember that investing in the stock market carries risks, and it's crucial to do your research or consult a financial advisor before investing."

Alternatives to stocks and shares ISAs

If you are saving for the short term then a normal savings account or a cash ISA would be more suitable than a stocks and shares ISA. 

However, if you do have long-term saving plans, then a stocks and shares ISA would work well compared to other types of investing, as it’s tax-free. 

That being said, if you would like a tax-free alternative take a look at a lifetime ISA as this is also tax free and has good interest rates and a 25% bonus from the government. Take note that this ISA does come with restrictions and you only get the bonus if you use the money to buy your first house or after you turn 60. You can only save up to £4,000 a year into a lifetime ISA and this forms part of your overall £20,000 ISA allowance.

If you aren't sure which ISA to choose, a chat with a financial adviser should help."

FAQs

Most stocks and shares ISAs are covered by the FSCS so that means up to £85,000 per person, per institution is covered if your provider goes bust. Note that this is lower than the £120,000 protection you get with cash ISAs. It also doesn’t cover you if the investments lose value in the stock market.

Yes, you can have multiple stocks and shares ISAs and more than one cash ISA if you wish. You just need to split the £20,000 between the ISAs.

Yes, if your ISA allows transfers then it would be fine, but there might be charges to do this.

If you are considering a stocks and shares ISA then it’s important to think long-term. This means at least five years, as the market can go up and down and you are more likely to lose money if you invest for a shorter period of time.

About the author

Olly McConnell profileOlly McConnell
Olly joined the team in 2022 and used his SEO expertise to make sure more consumers found the right financial products. Now, he is a product marketing manager and Olly works alongside commercial and marketing teams to grow our product offering within financial services.

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