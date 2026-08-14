A stocks and shares ISA - also known as an investment ISA or equity ISA - is a tax-efficient way to invest your money. Rather than being an investment itself, it acts as a ‘wrapper’ that allows you to hold a range of assets - such as shares and bonds - while shielding your returns from certain taxes.

What makes it tax-efficient?

With a stocks and shares ISA, you don’t pay capital gains tax on any profits made when you sell investments. You also won’t pay income tax on dividends or interest earned within the account. Over time, this tax protection can significantly boost any returns compared to investing outside an ISA.

It's important to remember that your investments can rise and fall in value, so there is a risk you could get back less than you invest. It often works best as a longer-term strategy - think five years or more - as this can help ride out any market fluctuations. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future.

As with any ISA, there's a limit to how much you can contribute. For the 2026/27 tax year, the ISA allowance is £20,000, and this applies across all types of ISA combined - not per account.