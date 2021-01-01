 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

FAQs

What is the speed test?

The Uswitch Broadband Speed Test is a free-to-use service that analyses your broadband speed in seconds. It can measure speeds on a range of broadband connection types, including ADSL broadband, cable/fibre-optic broadband and mobile broadband.

Although we strive to ensure our broadband speed checker is as accurate as possible, please be aware that the speed test results only represent a snapshot of your broadband connection at the time of testing. They should not be seen as a conclusive measure of your broadband connection’s general performance.

You can use them, however, if you’re complaining to your provider about your speed, especially if your contract has been taken out since 1 March 2019 and your provider has opted into Ofcom’s Voluntary Code of Practice on Broadband Speed.

Why it’s important to use a speed test during the COVID-19 lockdown

With many of us spending almost all of our time at home, the speed and reliability of your broadband connection is more important than ever. Running a speed test will give you a much clearer idea of how much bandwidth you have in your home and what the limitations of your home broadband might be.

If your speed test delivers results of 10Mbps or less, you will have to take more drastic measures to ration your internet usage than superfast speeds of 60Mbps+, especially if you need to be able to work from home.

Running regular speed tests can also give you a clearer idea of the times of day when your broadband is performing at its best and worst. This will allow you to schedule bandwidth-heavy tasks, such as video calls and HD streaming, for when you have the best broadband speed.

How does the internet speed test work?

When you start the speed test, our StreetStats tool checks your broadband speed by downloading and uploading dummy "packets" of data sent to our UK servers via "pings".

These pings are a measure of the round-trip time it takes for these packets to be sent and subsequently received by your computer, allowing us to accurately assess the speed of your broadband connection.

You can read more about how our speed test works in our 'technical specifications' FAQ below.

What does my speed actually mean?

Let’s suppose you’ve tested your broadband and you’ve got a speed of 20Mbps.

That’s not bad. But what does that actually allow you to do? How fast can you download movies or albums? Read on to get some idea of what your broadband speed actually means for your day-to-day internet usage.

How can I ensure I get accurate results?

To get the most accurate possible broadband speed test result, follow these simple steps:

  • Make sure you are not downloading anything on your PC / laptop.
  • Shut down any software that uses the internet (e.g. web radio, RSS news feeds or TV services).
  • Turn off any other computers, tablets, smartphones and games consoles that are sharing your wireless network.
  • Ensure all broadband cables are properly and securely connected.
  • With wireless routers, make sure you are as close to your wireless router as possible. Ideally you’ll be less than 10 metres away.
  • Make sure there are no large objects between your computer and wireless router.
  • Electronic devices such as microwaves, wireless doorbells, baby monitors, bug zappers and even electric blankets can affect the signal strength, so switch them all off.
  • If you’re testing mobile broadband on the move (with a mobile internet dongle or laptop / netbook with mobile internet built-in), make sure you’re stationary and have a signal. The result will be compromised if you go out of range of 3G coverage while the test is in progress.
What can affect broadband speed?

Factors that may affect the accuracy of your broadband speed measurement — and your broadband speed — include:

  • Downloads - Make sure you are not downloading anything on your computer. This can adversely affect average speeds during the test
  • Wireless routers – Wireless broadband data needs to travel through the air. Thick walls may adversely affect your broadband speed because they’re harder for the signal to pass through. The distance of your computer from the router also affects connection quality.
  • Data-heavy programs - Shut down any software that frequently accesses the internet during the test (e.g. web radio, RSS feeds or TV on-demand services).
  • Concurrent users – Turn off other devices using your wireless or fixed line network during the test. Multiple connections to a single router can adversely affect broadband speeds.
  • Network coverage – With mobile internet connections, being on the move can affect the quality of your broadband connection. Mobile broadband speeds are more accurately measured on a computer at a static location.
  • Broadband network congestion / time of day – Many broadband providers suffer from traffic congestion at the busiest times of day (usually 8pm to 10pm). Speeds suffer during these periods due to the sheer amount of consumers who are online.
Why is my broadband connection so slow?

If you’ve double-checked everything in the How to Get Accurate Results section and your broadband speed still seems unusually fast or slow, do a final check of your device.

Simply ensure all cables and routers are connected properly and that your wireless passwords are correct.

If nothing seems to be wrong on a device-level and your broadband speed is still not satisfactory, contact your current broadband provider for advice. There may be a fault on your line, problems with your set-up, or there could be a temporary fault with the service.

If your broadband supplier cannot help you to resolve your slow broadband issues, it might be time to switch provider!

Where to complain about broadband speed

If your provider isn’t meeting your minimum speed guarantee, you can complain to them directly. If they’ve given you a minimum speed guarantee, they have 30 days to resolve the problem or else you can switch providers without paying any early termination fees.

If you aren’t covered by Ofcom’s Voluntary Code of Practice on Broadband Speed — which you won’t be if your contract is from before 1 March 2019 or if your provider hasn’t opted in — then you should still complain to your provider. After that, if they haven’t resolved the issue to your satisfaction, you can escalate the complaint with the ombudsman.

Which broadband provider is fastest?

The most recent Uswitch Broadband Awards were held in 2019. Using internet speed tests carried out on Uswitch.com in 2018, we named Virgin Media the UK's fastest home broadband service across the UK, thanks to its cable network. Virgin Media has taken home this trophy for 10 years running.

That being said, broadband speeds offered by all broadband providers fluctuate month on month. So for the most complete and most up-to-date picture of UK broadband speeds and those in your area, keep an eye on our speed test graphs and maps.

With technology evolving to make broadband faster and ISPs offering speeds well in excess of 100Mbps, we at Uswitch pride ourselves on keeping abreast of the latest developments and using our expertise to help you make an informed buying decision.

How does distance affect speeds?

How much distance affects your broadband speed depends on the type of home broadband you use.

If you’re signed up to a standard ADSL broadband service, your home’s location dramatically affects your broadband speed. Or to be more specific, your speed is affected by how far you live from your nearest telephone exchange.

This is because ADSL broadband is delivered from the telephone exchange to your home along copper wires. The further your broadband signal has to travel along those copper wires that bring it to your house, the weaker the signal and the slower the service you’ll get.

Fibre services are much less affected by your home’s location. However, that’s not to say that they’re not still a major factor in the speeds that customers can expect.

This is certainly the case with ‘fibre to the cabinet’ (FTTC) broadband, which covers most BT Infinity products, as well as TalkTalk and Sky’s fibre service.

With FTTC broadband, fibre optic cables deliver broadband to the telephone cabinet on your street. Fibre is a much more efficient way of delivering broadband than copper wires, so there’s negligible loss of signal strength or speed during this part of your broadband’s journey to your home.

However, with FTTC copper wire is still used to carry your broadband signal from the telephone cabinet into your home. And it’s in this part of the journey that your speed can be affected.

If you’re lucky enough to be signed up to a fibre to the premises (FTTP) broadband service (such as those from Virgin Media’s fibre products and BT Infinity in select locations), the speed of your broadband isn’t at all affected by your home’s distance from the exchange.

This is because as the phrase ‘to the premises’ suggests, FTTP broadband uses fibre optic for the whole journey to your home. At no point are copper wires used.

Why is distance from exchange not available?

So you can see how your home’s location may impact on your broadband service, we show you how you far you are from your exchange when you take our speed test.

If you live in a new-build property with a newly issued postcode, we might not have added it to our database yet. If so, we’re afraid we won’t be able to calculate how far your home is from your telephone exchange until we update our database.

We’ll still show you your broadband speed and outline the full range of providers available in your area, though. So you’ll have the most important information you need to make the right buying decision.

What is the Voluntary Code of Practice on Broadband Speed?

Ofcom’s Voluntary Code of Practice on Broadband Speed ensures that customers get more accurate speed estimates at the time of sign-up and holds providers accountable to delivering those speeds.

At the time you purchase your new broadband deal — either by switching to a new provider or recontracting with your current provider — providers who have opted into the voluntary code of practice have to give you an estimated speed during peak time, which is when connections tend to slow down as more people are online, and they also have to provide you with a minimum speed guarantee.

If your provider isn’t meeting your minimum speed guarantee and you complain about it, they have 30 days to fix the issue or you can leave the contract, penalty-free.

Although the code of practice is voluntary, a number of major providers — including BT, EE, Plusnet, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin media — have signed up, so if you have a broadband contract starting from 1 March 2019 or later, you are entitled to receive that minimum speed guarantee or else you can leave your contract and switch to a new provider.

It’s worth checking your broadband speed regularly to ensure your provider is meeting this minimum speed guarantee.

Technical specifications

Technical specifications of download test

Our speed test downloads packets of data over an HTTP connection and measures the time the transfers take, in order to work out a download speed in Mbps (Megabits per second).

A small initial file is downloaded in order to gauge an approximate speed of the connection. Based on this result, the speed test selects a larger file to perform the main download test.

For example, on a slower connection the speed test might choose a payload of 2MBs, but on a faster connection it may select one of 10MBs. This enables the speed test to scale and accurately measure all types of connection, from slow ADSL to very fast fibre-optic connections.

Additionally, the test simultaneously requests multiple files to download at once. This causes the user's bandwidth to be saturated, providing an accurate picture of their download speed capacity.

For this reason, we suggest that users turn off wireless connectivity for any other devices, as well as not running any data-heavy programs at the time of the test, in order to receive the most accurate results for your line's speed.

Technical specifications of upload test

Our internet speed test submits packets of data over an HTTP POST connection and times how long the transfers take, in order to work out an upload speed in Mbps.

The test submits multiple packets at the same time. This causes the user's bandwidth to be saturated, providing an accurate picture of their upload speed capacity.

What is the speed test’s capacity?

The speed test has been built to test broadband download speeds up to - and above - 100Mbps.

It works with the UK's fastest broadband services, including Virgin Media, BT Infinity and fibre broadband products from the likes of TalkTalk and Sky.

