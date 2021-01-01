How much distance affects your broadband speed depends on the type of home broadband you use.

If you’re signed up to a standard ADSL broadband service, your home’s location dramatically affects your broadband speed. Or to be more specific, your speed is affected by how far you live from your nearest telephone exchange.

This is because ADSL broadband is delivered from the telephone exchange to your home along copper wires. The further your broadband signal has to travel along those copper wires that bring it to your house, the weaker the signal and the slower the service you’ll get.

Fibre services are much less affected by your home’s location. However, that’s not to say that they’re not still a major factor in the speeds that customers can expect.

This is certainly the case with ‘fibre to the cabinet’ (FTTC) broadband, which covers most BT Infinity products, as well as TalkTalk and Sky’s fibre service.

With FTTC broadband, fibre optic cables deliver broadband to the telephone cabinet on your street. Fibre is a much more efficient way of delivering broadband than copper wires, so there’s negligible loss of signal strength or speed during this part of your broadband’s journey to your home.

However, with FTTC copper wire is still used to carry your broadband signal from the telephone cabinet into your home. And it’s in this part of the journey that your speed can be affected.

If you’re lucky enough to be signed up to a fibre to the premises (FTTP) broadband service (such as those from Virgin Media’s fibre products and BT Infinity in select locations), the speed of your broadband isn’t at all affected by your home’s distance from the exchange.

This is because as the phrase ‘to the premises’ suggests, FTTP broadband uses fibre optic for the whole journey to your home. At no point are copper wires used.