What is my broadband speed?

The Uswitch Broadband Speed Test is a free service that tells you your current internet speed in seconds. It can measure speeds for all types of broadband, including copper ADSL, fibre-optic, cable and mobile broadband, plus your mobile data speed if you’re out and about.

We’re always updating our broadband speed checker to be as accurate as possible, but you should know that the speed test results only represent a snapshot of your broadband connection at the time of testing. Your first results should not be seen as a full measure of your broadband’s overall performance, so you might want to test it a few times at different points in the day to get a better overall reading.

However, the results can be useful if you’re complaining to your provider about your speed, thanks to Ofcom’s Voluntary Code of Practice on Broadband Speed, which sets out a minimum continuous speed providers must supply.

You can also use the results to compare your broadband speed with other broadband deals available in your area. If you run a Wi-Fi speed test and find that your postcode can get much faster internet speeds, you might be able to improve your connection for a slightly - and very reasonably - higher monthly cost.

How does the Uswitch broadband speed checker work?

When you run the Uswitch internet speed test, our tool will measure your broadband speed by downloading and uploading tiny bits of data, which are then sent to our UK servers.

How long it takes for those bits of data to reach our servers gives us a measure of the overall time it takes for them to be sent and then received by your device. This, therefore, allows us to accurately assess the speed of your broadband connection, but only in that particular moment.

Further down this page, you can read more about how our internet speed test works in our technical specifications FAQ.

What does my speed actually mean?

Let’s suppose you’ve tested your broadband and you’ve got a speed of 40Mbps. That’s not bad. But what does that actually allow you to do? How fast can you download movies, albums or files?

‘Mbps’ stands for ‘megabits per second’ - it’s the most common measurement used for broadband speeds. It refers to how many ‘megabits’ of data can be transferred to or from your device every second.

You may have heard of ‘megabytes’ (MB) before - this is the format used to describe how large a computer file or programme is. ‘Gigabytes’ (GB) and ‘Terabytes’ (TB) are other common examples. A ‘bit’ is eight times smaller than a ‘byte’.

Learn more about the difference between bits and bytes with our dedicated guide.

When you see an internet speed of 40Mbps, that means about 5MB (one-eighth of that) will be transferred each second. So if you were downloading an HD movie with a 1500MB (1.5GB) file size, it should finish downloading in about five minutes.

If you have a much slower internet speed of 10Mbps, it would take four times as long to download, at 20 minutes. However, if you have an ultrafast broadband speed of 400Mbps, it would barely take 30 seconds.

Learn more about internet speeds and how long it should take you to download other file types with our broadband download speed calculator.

How can I get accurate results when I check my broadband speed?

To get the most accurate result when you run a speed test, you should follow these simple steps beforehand:

Stop any downloads : Make sure you are not downloading anything on another device at the same time

: Make sure you are not downloading anything on another device at the same time Close your apps : Shut down any software that constantly uses the internet (e.g. Alexa, Spotify, Netflix or other smart TV services)

: Shut down any software that constantly uses the internet (e.g. Alexa, Spotify, Netflix or other smart TV services) Turn off other devices : Disconnect any other computers, tablets, smartphones and games consoles that are sharing your wireless network (if you’re able to)

: Disconnect any other computers, tablets, smartphones and games consoles that are sharing your wireless network (if you’re able to) Check everything is installed correctly : Ensure all broadband cables are properly and securely connected

: Ensure all broadband cables are properly and securely connected Stay close to your router : With wireless routers, make sure you are as close to your wireless router as possible, and make sure there are no large objects that could block the signal to your device

: With wireless routers, make sure you are as close to your wireless router as possible, and make sure there are no large objects that could block the signal to your device Turn off / move other electronics : Electronic devices such as microwaves, wireless doorbells, baby monitors, bug zappers and even electric blankets can affect the signal strength, so ensure they’re far away enough from the router or switch them off

: Electronic devices such as microwaves, wireless doorbells, baby monitors, bug zappers and even electric blankets can affect the signal strength, so ensure they’re far away enough from the router or switch them off Stay still: If you’re testing mobile broadband on the move (with a mobile internet dongle or laptop with mobile internet built-in), make sure you’re stationary and have a signal. The result will be compromised if you go out of range of 4G or 5G coverage while the test is in progress.

Why is my broadband connection so slow?

If you’ve disconnected and double-checked all of the things that could affect your test result, but your broadband speed still seems unusually slow, you should do a final check of your device.

Ensure all cables and routers are connected properly and that your wireless passwords are correct.

If nothing seems to be wrong with your device, contact your current broadband provider for advice. There may be a fault on your line, problems with your equipment, or a temporary fault with the service.

If your broadband provider cannot help you resolve your slow broadband issues, it might be time to compare broadband deals from other providers.

Take a look at our guide to find out why your internet might be so slow.

How to complain about broadband speed

If your provider isn’t meeting your minimum speed guarantee, you can complain to it directly. If you have a minimum speed guarantee, your provider has 30 days to resolve the problem, or else you can switch to another one without paying any early termination fees.

If you aren’t covered by Ofcom’s Voluntary Code of Practice on Broadband Speed — which protects all contracts started on or after 1 March 2019 — or if your provider hasn’t opted in, then you should still complain to your provider.

After that, if they haven’t resolved the issue to your satisfaction, you can escalate the complaint with the ombudsman.