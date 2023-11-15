Your cookie preferences

A business loan can help provide capital, facilitate growth, boost cash flow, or support investment opportunities.
A business current account can help streamline transactions, manage expenses, and ensure financial transparency.
A business credit card can help with short-term borrowing, offer rewards, and simplify expenses tracking.
Card payment providers can make transactions simpler, boost sales and improve customer convenience.
Author
Salman Haqqi
Editor
Lucinda O'Brien
Last updated
November 15, 2023

Types of products that businesses may need

Business current accounts

Business current accounts

A business bank account is used for the income and outgoings connected with the business you run. It can be used by anyone who wants to keep their business finances separate from their personal current account bank account.

Business credit cards

Business credit cards

Business credit cards can be a useful way of keeping track of your company's spending, paying for expenses and having access to short-term credit if needed. Similar to the way you would use a personal credit card, business credit cards allow you to spend now and pay off the money you spend later.

But if you don’t pay off the balance in full each month, you will usually be charged interest. The credit limit amount available will be based on the business' status and accounts.

Business loans

Business loans

A business loan is different from a personal loan in that you will need to provide information about your business, its turnover and its profit.

Business loans can be short term or long term, but all involve paying a set amount of interest on a lump sum borrowing amount.

Different loans are available for different circumstances, so it helps to have a clear idea of exactly what you need the money for before you compare business finance loans.

Card payment solutions

Card payment solutions

Payment providers help your business to accept payments from customers online and in-person. The majority do this through credit and debit cards, but some will also offer alternative payment methods such as open banking and buy now pay later.

Examples of payment providers on Statement include Barclaycard, Worldpay, Tyl by Natwest and Teya.

Our best products for starting a business

When starting a business, a suitable current account is essential to separate business finances from your personal finances. Equally, a business credit card is beneficial for having quick access to credit. We've picked these products based on a few factors such as fees, interest rates, and any additional benefits.

One of our best business bank accounts
Revolut Business Free Account
No account fee
No
0% AER
One of our best business credit cards
Barclaycard Select Cashback Business Credit Card
27.5% p.a. variable
£0
27.5% APR
