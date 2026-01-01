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Why choose Plusnet?
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Plusnet broadband deals are known for being great value for money, with fast connection speeds and excellent customer service.
The provider even offers full fibre broadband deals, with download speeds up to 900Mbps available for very reasonable prices compared to other ultrafast internet providers.
If you're looking for a well-priced internet contract, a Plusnet broadband deal will likely feature towards the top of your shortlist.
There are several reasons why Plusnet could be right for you, including its award-winning customer service, security software, and email services.
At the Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2025, Plusnet took home the award for Best Broadband Provider for Customer Service, which is voted on by the public. It also won Best Value for Money Broadband Provider and National Broadband Provider of the Year, the evening’s top award. With a total of three, it took home more awards than any other provider.
Plusnet takes pride in its UK-based customer service, offering several ways for customers to contact its dedicated team. As a result, it typically receives fewer customer complaints than most Wi-Fi providers in Ofcom's quarterly complaints report.
The help and support section of Plusnet’s website is intended to cover the most frequently asked questions, while its ‘Contact Us’ facility is available for live online chat or by phone.
View our full list of broadband and mobile winners from our latest edition of the Uswitch Telecoms Awards.
Norton AntiVirus powers the Plusnet Protect security package, which comes free for the first 24 months with all packages. It includes spam protection and a personal firewall to better shield users from viruses and other dangerous content.
Plusnet internet products also include its parental controls tool, Plusnet SafeGuard, which is included with all deals. This tool offers a handful of useful tools to keep your family safe online, including blocking adult content and setting a time limit for family members.
Customers of Plusnet Broadband receive a personal webmail account, which comes with unlimited aliases. Aliases are different addresses that still deliver emails to the same inbox. Basically, what this means is you can put whatever you want before the ‘@’ in your email address, and you’ll still receive the email.
This allows you to give out different or more anonymous email addresses and still manage all your correspondence from the same inbox.
Plusnet announced in 2025 that it would be moving its email services to a new supplier called Greenby. Greenby will continue to supply your email, your domain (if you had one before) and your webspace, just as Plusnet did.
However, this now comes with a £15 per month charge, despite previously being a free service. Customers won’t have to do anything to change, but they should get an email from Greenby at some point in 2025 with details of the new service.
Plusnet has a wide range of offers for its full fibre broadband, also called FTTP or ‘fibre to the premises’. This means fibre cables are connected directly to your home, and there’s no need for a landline and no need for copper wiring, which can be unreliable and can’t handle faster internet speeds.
The packages available are categorised by the download speed on offer:
If full fibre isn’t available in your area yet, Plusnet offers plenty of reasonably priced part-fibre broadband deals, with average speeds starting at 36Mbps and going up to 66Mbps. These connections still use the fast fibre cables to your local cabinet, but they rely on copper wiring from the cabinet to your home.
Check out the most popular Plusnet internet deals in the comparison table above, or find more fibre broadband deals from other broadband providers.
Plusnet doesn’t currently offer a social tariff package for those on income support. However, since Plusnet’s parent company is BT, they might be able to help you sign up for BT’s Home Essentials package if you’re eligible. All you have to do is give them a call at 0800 432 0200.
In 2021, Plusnet announced that its customers would no longer be able to renew their TV subscription. Plusnet TV services are no longer available to purchase, and they are not part of any current Plusnet broadband deal.
This means that TNT Sports, which used to come with all Plusnet deals, is no longer included in any Plusnet broadband services. To get TNT Sports as a Plusnet customer, you'll have to create a separate account with discovery+ and then subscribe to its Premium plan.
Take a look at the latest TV and broadband packages on Uswitch.
Plusnet’s four-port wireless router is provided for free with all of its full fibre and part-fibre broadband products. All new customers will get the latest model, the Hub Two, which comes with 7 antennas and access to both a 2GHz and a 5GHz Wi-Fi band for optimum coverage in your home.
If your property is already connected to the Openreach network via full fibre, Plusnet can set you up remotely without an engineer visit. You don’t even need to be at home for the service to be switched on.
If you own your property (or if you have permission from the landlord) and you’re interested in getting full fibre installed, you can get in touch with an Openreach engineer to book an appointment. They’ll talk you through the process of running fibre cables from the BT Exchange straight to your home and installing a new full fibre box, all of which can take a few hours and may involve some drilling.
Plusnet started in 1997 as a dial-up internet provider. It proved so popular that by 2004, its customer base had doubled. Since then, it's grown steadily to become one of the UK’s largest Wi-Fi providers.
In 2007, Plusnet was acquired by BT Group. It continues to operate separately from the BT brand, but the takeover led to a number of offers, initiatives and add-ons being shared between the two broadband providers.
In 2012, Plusnet launched its fibre broadband service, using the same Openreach network as BT's superfast fibre and offering average speeds of up to 66Mbps. In 2022, Plusnet launched its first full fibre broadband deals, offering speeds between 100Mbps and 900Mbps to customers on the Openreach ultrafast network.
Its packages all offer unlimited downloads, but traffic prioritisation usually applies during peak usage times.
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.