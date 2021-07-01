About Plusnet Broadband

Plusnet started up in 1997 as a dial-up internet service provider, and by 2004, the size of its customer base had doubled. Since then, it's continued to grow steadily and it’s now one of the UK’s larger broadband service providers.

In 2007, Plusnet was acquired by BT Group. It continues to operate separately from BT's business, but it has led to a number of offers, initiatives and add-ons being shared between the two providers.

In 2012, Plusnet launched its fibre broadband service, using the same Openreach network as BT's superfast fibre and offering a maximum speed of 66Mbps. Its packages all offer unlimited downloads, but traffic prioritisation applies during peak usage times.

It was also awarded Broadband Provider of the Year at the 2021 Uswitch Awards, which shows how highly-regarded its entire service is.

Plusnet broadband deals

Plusnet broadband deals are marketed primarily as being great value for money while providing excellent customer service and fast connection speeds.

Value for money Plusnet broadband deals

For those looking for good-value internet services, Plusnet's broadband deals will typically feature prominently at the top of your shortlist. A simple ADSL broadband connection offers you 10Mbps average download speeds, and you can often grab a Plusnet ADSL deal for as little as £18.50 a month.

However, Plusnet doesn't limit itself to ADSL broadband. It offers plenty of reasonably priced fibre broadband deals too, with faster average speeds starting at 36Mbps and going up to 66Mbps. These can start from as little as £22.99 a month.

Check out the most popular Plusnet broadband deals in the comparison table above, or search for more cheap broadband providers on Uswitch.

Plusnet customer service

Plusnet takes pride in its award-winning customer service and offers a number of ways for customers to get in touch with its dedicated team. It typically receives fewer customer complaints than most broadband providers in Ofcom's quarterly telecoms report.

The provider was also recognised for this at the 2021 Uswitch Mobile & Broadband awards, winning 'Best Provider Customer Service' and 'Most Popular Broadband Provider'.

Plusnet’s online help and support section is intended to cover the most frequently asked questions, while its ‘Contact Us’ facility is available for live online chat or by phone.

For standard support queries, customers can call a freephone line (0800 432 0200), which is available seven days a week with all call centres based in the UK.

Equipment

Plusnet’s four-port wireless router uses ‘N’ series technology and is provided with all of its fibre and ADSL broadband products. It comes free when customers sign up for one of the above products on a 12- or 18-month contract.

Software features

Created by McAfee, the Plusnet Protect security package also includes spam protection and a personal firewall.

Plusnet internet products also come with its parental controls tool, Plusnet SafeGuard.

Plusnet offers and extras

Plusnet offers plenty of additional services, from call plans and voicemail to TV and entertainment packages. Most notably, Plusnet customers can get access to the BT Sport app at a preferential rate.

So though it's known primarily as a low-cost broadband provider with excellent customer service, don't forget the added value you could get from a broadband package with Plusnet.

Email features

Customers of Plusnet broadband receive a personal webmail account, which includes unlimited alias addresses included (subscription accounts receive an unlimited amount).

You also have the option to add alias email addresses, which are a different address but still deliver emails to the same inbox. This gives you the option to give out different email addresses or more anonymous email address and still manage all your correspondances from the same inbox.