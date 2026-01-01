Virgin Media broadband deals

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Why choose Virgin Media?
Consistently fast speeds: Enjoy some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK.
Bundle your deals: Add TV with hundreds of channels and mobile services from Virgin Media O2.
Volt benefits with O2: Boost your broadband speed and double your mobile data if you have an O2 contract.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Broadband speeds of 1 gigabit (1Gbps) or more
Free Virgin Media Hub 5 Wi-Fi router
Flex TV bundles that allow you to add or remove channels as you need them
Money back for each streaming service you connect (TV bundles only)
Double data allowance for your mobile contract if it’s with O2
24-month contracts
There are a number of different broadband packages you can get with Virgin Media. You can choose between a simple broadband-only service, a TV bundle, a home phone package or an all-in deal that contains everything. Here are your options:
If you're just looking for a fast way to get online, Virgin Media broadband is available on its own, and you don't need to sign up for a Virgin phone line or TV deal.
Virgin Media broadband connections are delivered via its own cable network, which uses more advanced technology than the Openreach part-fibre network.
Signing up to a broadband-only package will also get you all the perks and benefits that come with Priority from O2, even if you don’t have a mobile phone contract with O2.
Browse our full selection of broadband-only offers available to your address.
Virgin Media offers a range of TV packages that can be added to any of its broadband deals. These include the Bigger Combo with 191 channels, the Biggest Combo with 218 channels, and the Max Volt packages, which boast over 230 channels plus premium services such as Sky Showcase and a range of Sports networks.
All Virgin Media TV and broadband deals come with the Stream box and the option to add up to 5 additional Stream boxes for each additional TV, perfect for when you and your family members can’t agree on what to watch.
If you sign up for a TV and broadband deal with Flex TV, you’ll get access to over 150 channels as well as catch-up players like BBC iPlayer, ITVX and My 5.
However, the real benefit is that Flex lets you add all your entertainment subscriptions to your package, which allows you to access them all through one device. If you pay via Virgin Media, you'll receive a bill credit worth 10% of the cost for each service you add. Virgin also makes it easy to turn subscriptions on or off every month.
This applies to premium channel packs like Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and Kids Pick, as well as big streaming networks like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more.
Take a look at the latest TV and broadband packages on Uswitch.
Virgin Media merged with O2 in 2021, combining Virgin's lightning-fast broadband offerings with O2's nationwide mobile network.
While Virgin Mobile was already a popular network, the merger and founding of VMO2 meant that Virgin Media customers could bundle all their home phone, mobile phone, internet, and TV services into one neat bundle if they wanted to, for a more comprehensive service than ever.
In addition, customers with Virgin Media broadband or O2 mobile can enjoy benefits from both Volt from Virgin and Priority from O2, as well as doubling their mobile data and broadband speed for no extra cost.
Even though it’s no longer the standard to get your internet via your phone line, you can still choose to bundle your broadband and landline together.
All of the Virgin Media deals that bundle broadband and a landline come with the standard Weekend chatter plan, which lets you make unlimited calls to UK landlines and mobiles on Saturday and Sunday. Other, more flexible plans are also available.
Browse our wide selection of broadband and landline packages.
Because Virgin Media uses its own dedicated fibre broadband network, it can offer significantly faster speeds than many other broadband providers, similar to the full fibre speeds now available to half the country.
On Uswitch, the slowest Virgin Media deal is its M125 fibre broadband package, with average download speeds of 132Mbps and average upload speeds of 20Mbps.
Virgin says this is perfect for busy households and can accommodate casual browsing, streaming and video calling on up to four devices at once.
For larger homes where ten or more devices will need to connect to the internet at the same time, Virgin's M250 package offers average download speeds of 264Mbps and upload speeds of 25Mbps.
This package is ideal for those who love to stream videos in high def, enjoy online gaming, make video calls or download large files often.
Customers with a very high amount of usage can take advantage of Virgin's M350 fibre broadband package, which offers average download speeds of 362Mbps and upload speeds of 35Mbps.
If you're in a household of heavy internet users and you all want to stream in 4K on multiple devices and play competitive online games, this is the right package for you.
Finally, users with the most demand can enjoy ultrafast download speeds of up to 516Mbps, with equally impressive upload speeds of 52Mbps, on average.
It’d be pretty difficult to max out this incredibly fast package, but you may feel safer with it if you’re in a home with multiple people playing 4K video games or using large, demanding computer programmes on multiple devices.
After the provider upgraded its entire network to supply gigabit internet speeds (1000Mbps and above), all Virgin Media customers can now benefit from the fastest broadband speeds available in the country.
Virgin Media Gigabit broadband's average download speed is 1130Mbps, and its average upload speed is 52Mbps.
Every home with a Virgin Media connection will have access to the same speed options. This means your location won't impact the internet speed you choose from the provider.
When tested by Uswitch, average download speeds came to 132Mbps but peaked at 1.13 Gbps (or 1130Mbps).
Run a broadband speed test to see how your current internet speed compares to other broadband connections available in your area.
Run a speed test to find out what speed you're currently getting, and what else could be available to you.
The best Virgin Media package will depend on which one matches your needs the closest.
Most Virgin Media broadband connections offer ultrafast speeds in more areas than most other fibre broadband providers. If you intend to join Virgin Media, you should know that its prices can be slightly more expensive on average.
There will be providers with a better speed-to-price value for money than Virgin Media, but these providers are usually a lot smaller and therefore have less coverage across the UK than Virgin, which covers around 60%.
You can choose broadband speeds up to 1.1Gbps with Virgin Media, but the monthly price of Virgin Media broadband deals will increase the faster you want your internet speed to be. That's why it's good to assess your household's internet usage and find a broadband speed that can handle your demand but isn't significantly higher and more expensive as a result.
Take a look at our guide on broadband speeds to learn which package is right for you and your household.
While Virgin Media isn't as widely available as fibre broadband services that use Openreach's network, it is still available to around 56% of UK properties. Use the Uswitch postcode checker to see if you can get Virgin Media in your local area.
If you already know you can get Virgin Media in your area, there are still a few different ways to sign up.
If you're not currently a Virgin Media customer, you can compare internet plans from the provider very easily.
Depending on your availability, Virgin Media frequently has great internet packages for new customers, with users often able to get broadband-only connections for a very competitive price.
In addition to this, the provider sometimes runs limited-time flash sales where you can often get free gadgets such as games consoles or TVs, so it pays to keep an eye out for what's on offer at any given time.
If you're heading off to uni, Virgin Media also offers some dedicated student broadband deals. However, they’re not always available, so you’ll have to keep an eye out when you’re due to start the new term.
All the student packages include exclusive 30-day rolling contracts for its superfast broadband and phone packages, meaning no cancellation fees. Don’t forget, you’ll also get access to all the benefits of Priority from O2, even if you don’t have a mobile contract with them..
If you're already a customer of Virgin Media and want to upgrade your services, the company has lots of offers and deals available.
You can see what's on offer at the moment by logging into your account on the Virgin Media website. Just note that it pays to compare broadband deals from a range of providers when your contract comes to an end.
Virgin Media offers discounted deals to customers who receive Universal Credit or other forms of government financial help. They are on a 30-day rolling contract, meaning you have the option to leave with just a month's notice without any exit fees, rather than having to wait until the end of a fixed-term period.
The Essential broadband package is £12.50 per month and comes with a broadband-only connection of 15Mbps. Essential Broadband Plus is £20 a month and can handle download speeds of up to 54Mbps. And lastly, Essential Broadband Plus with Flex comes with all of the above plus the benefits of Virgin’s Flex TV (including a 10% discount for all subscriptions you add) for only £20 a month, plus a £10 Flex setup fee.
Take a look at our guide on broadband social tariffs for low-income families to browse your options.
Virgin Media works on a separate network from other providers. It plugs fibre-based ‘coaxial’ cables straight into people’s homes from the local street cabinet, rather than the more traditional copper phone lines most internet connections use.
New customers will require Virgin Media to send an engineer to install the cable and get everything working. You can arrange this when you place your order, and for new customers, it’s usually free.
However, if Virgin Media was previously installed in the home, you can use the provider’s QuickStart self-install, which requires just a few simple steps to get started.
Virgin Media deals can include an installation fee, but if you choose one of their bundles or a broadband-only package, they’ll typically offer a discount that waives the standard £35 setup fee.
In spite of this, if you have the option of using a QuickStart self-install pack but choose to use an engineer for the installation anyway, you’ll be charged £30 for that service.
Virgin Media has a range of routers available to customers, including the Hub 3, Hub 4, Hub 5 and Hub 5x. Which Hub you get will be outlined in the package you choose
Powered by the latest generation of WiFi technology, the Hub 5x provides a fast and reliable connection so you can take advantage of Virgin Media's top-end speeds.
It has seven antennae and utilises both 5GHz and 2.4GHz frequencies to broadcast a Wi-Fi signal throughout your home.
If you're a long-time Virgin Media customer, it's worth checking if you can upgrade your router. If you have a model older than the Hub 3, including the Superhub 1A and 2A, you’re eligible for a Hub upgrade if you move to one of Virgin Media's Gigabit Fibre broadband packages.
This depends on whether a Virgin Media connection has previously been installed at your property.
If you already have an existing Virgin Media socket at your home, you'll be able to use the provider's QuickStart option, which is a fast and simple setup.
On the day you've organised your new service to start, you'll receive all the equipment you need via courier or click and collect. QuickStart packs are usually sent within three working days for the UK mainland, or within four working days if you live in Northern Ireland.
Once you receive your QuickStart package, setup shouldn't take more than 30 minutes. If your package includes a Virgin Media router, it should be very easy to set up and run. You'll just need to plug in a few cables. The Virgin Media website has specific steps for each router model.
However, if your home hasn't had Virgin Media installed before, you'll need to book an engineer visit. But it's still a pain-free process that's designed to be convenient for you.
When signing up, you'll be able to choose your preferred date to activate your connection, usually within around 14 days. And once the engineer arrives, it should take between 30 minutes and two hours to get things up and running. So you won't be without broadband for a long period of time.
Virgin Media Essential Security is part of all Virgin Media broadband packages. In addition, Virgin Media offers a range of extra services that it calls Advanced Security, designed to help keep your browsing safe, advanced parental controls and tough anti-virus and anti-malware software.
The provider's 'Switched On Families' suite of services helps ensure your family is safe online, whether at home or out and about.
There's also an interactive guide on its website to help you understand the options available and how best you can protect your kids, whatever age they are and whatever content they want to view.
Virgin Media and other major broadband providers have launched Internet Matters, a not-for-profit organisation that offers expert advice and practical online security tips to keep families safe.
When you're at home, Virgin Media Web Safe protects any device that's connected to your network.
This can protect you when you're shopping online or using banking services by blocking fake and fraudulent sites, as well as protecting against viruses. It's included for free with all broadband packages. You can customise the options when you log into My Virgin Media.
Virgin Media's parental controls can be personalised to your needs, letting you block access to inappropriate websites or categories of content, as well as set limits on your kids’ screen time.
There are a number of ways to contact Virgin Media customer service. In addition to a wide range of online FAQs, you can get assistance over the phone or via live web chat.
Virgin Media customer service can be reached by phone on 03308 087 778 from any number, or by dialling 1560 on a Virgin Media landline. Customer service agents are available from 8am until 9pm Monday to Friday, between 8am and 8pm on Saturdays, and from 8am until 6pm on Sundays.
If you're experiencing an issue with your broadband, you can also contact the firm's live chat team Monday to Friday from 7am until 11pm, or 8am until 8pm on weekends. This service can be found on Virgin Media's website.
Founded by Richard Branson in 1989, Virgin Media is one of the UK’s leading broadband and TV providers. It supplies some of the country’s fastest internet speeds thanks to its dedicated cable network.
Its ultrafast broadband connections allow for incredibly fast downloading and high-quality gaming and TV streaming.
Virgin Media deals don't stop at fast internet speeds. Virgin UK is a quad-play provider offering home phone, flexible TV options, and mobile phone services. But since its 2021 merger with mobile network O2, it can provide even better quality products across both providers.
Because of its incredible speeds and comprehensive, content-heavy tariffs, Virgin Media internet packages can be ideal for busy households with a high demand for internet and other telecom services.
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.