Statistically, drivers start to have fewer accidents once they pass 50 (the peak for volume of accidents is the 49-50 age group). Accident rates really drop off after 60.

But importantly, the proportion of accidents that include injuries falls, with impacts being slower and less damaging – costing insurers less.

For 2019 the statistics show:

50- to 59-year-olds had 12.7% of all reported car accidents with 44% involving injury

60- to 69-year-olds had 7% of all reported car accidents with 42% involving injury

A much higher proportion of accidents among younger drivers cause injuries. Damages paid out by car insurers have to cover the victim’s remaining life so the younger the injured person, the more expensive the payout.

A big reason for the discounted insurance is the fact that older drivers are more likely to injure older third-parties (often passengers) and insurers have to pay out less for older victims.