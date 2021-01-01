One-Off Boiler Repairs From £99

 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Boiler repairs from British Gas include parts & labour* and a 12-month guarantee on all work and parts.

What does it include?

  • Simple boiler repairs from £99, with a Gas Safe registered British Gas engineer
  • A full safety check as well as parts
  • A 12-month guarantee
  • A 24 hour a day, 7 days a week UK manned helpline

Three reasons to book with British Gas:

The price you’re quoted is the price you pay — even if it takes longer than estimated.

You don’t have to be a British Gas customer to take advantage of their repair offers

Peace of mind — All repairs are performed by Gas Safe registered engineers, so you know you’re in safe hands

The service is currently unavailable

