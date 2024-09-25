104 energy saving tips for your home

Energy saving tips for the kitchen

The kitchen is where the most energy is used on a regular basis, which means there’s a whole host of measures you can take to limit the amount of energy you use when cooking.

14. The microwave is generally the most efficient way to heat up and cook food - it’s quicker because it reaches higher temperatures, and its smaller size (as opposed to the oven) means its heat is more directly focused on the food.

15. Rather than boiling water directly on the hob, it’s quicker and more energy-efficient to use the kettle to boil water and transfer it to a pan on the hob for steaming and boiling.

16. On that note, if you’re using water to boil anything in a pan, make sure that you only use as much water as you need to cover the food you’re cooking - there’s no point using energy to boil water you don’t actually need.

17. If you're using the kettle to boil water, avoid overfilling it - this could save £10 a year on your electricity bills.

18. Slow cookers are also an energy-efficient cooking appliance, as well as being ideal for those who like to prep their food while they’re out or getting on with other things - they use little more energy than a traditional light bulb, making them a great, energy-efficient addition to any kitchen.

19. If you’re using the oven, cook as much as possible in one go to make sure maximum space and heat is being used. If you make lunches to have at work, it makes sense to do them all at once anyway, so using the oven this way is ideal.

20. Keep the oven door closed while you're cooking. Each time you open the door, the oven loses up to 25 degrees of heat and subsequently requires more energy to get back up to temperature. If you ensure you keep the glass in the oven door clean so you can look in, you won’t have to open it to see whether your food’s done or not.

21. If you’re planning on using frozen food, defrost it ahead of time in the fridge or on the worktop to both halve the cooking time and avoid using the energy of the microwave to defrost more quickly.

22. On the subject of defrosting, it’s important to remember to defrost your fridge freezer regularly so it doesn’t use more energy than necessary.

23. Pay attention to how long your oven takes to pre-heat, so you're ready to start cooking as soon as it's up to the correct temperature.

24. Clean behind your fridge and freezer to help keep them cool and working as efficiently as possible.

25. Reduce potato cooking time by boiling them in a saucepan before roasting them in the oven.

26. Use glass or ceramic dishes instead of metal dishes and trays in the oven. Glass and ceramic materials retain heat better than metal, making them the most efficient to use in the oven. If you’re confident deviating from recipes, you can even set the heat lower than needed because of the increased efficiency of these dishes.

27. Inserting stainless steel skewers into things like baked potatoes and joints of meat can help to speed up their cooking time, according to some people. This is because the heat is more quickly and evenly conducted throughout the food while it’s cooking.

28. If you’re cooking large food like a joint of meat, it can be worth cutting it into smaller pieces so it will cook more quickly.

29. Invest in a fan-assisted or convection oven that uses fans to circulate heat around the food as it cooks. This is more energy-efficient because it means you don’t need to turn the heat up as high as you’d need to in a normal oven.

30. Conversely, if you’re using an electric oven, turn it off ten minutes before the food has finished cooking. The temperature inside the oven will stay the same so the food will still cook through to completion without the oven needing to use any energy.

31. Always match the size of your pan to the amount of food you’re cooking to ensure that you use less energy in heating a bigger surface area than you need to.

32. Similarly, when you’ve selected your pan, make sure you use the right size hob for it. More flame than you need will waste energy and a pan that’s too big will take longer to get to the right temperature.

33. Sometimes a recipe may recommend that you don’t put lids on pans but, if it doesn’t, you should use lids in order to keep the heat in.

34. If you use a double steamer to cook vegetables, you can then layer the vegetables on top of each other while still only using one ring.

35. Remember to turn down the level of the ring or burner once you’ve reached the right cooking temperature - dishes usually just need to simmer.

36. It can be worth using a pressure cooker to cook beans, meats or stews. The pressure cooker’s lid traps steam, so the food cooks more quickly and efficiently than it would in a pan.

37. If you have an electric hob, use flat-bottomed pans - the fuller contact the pan has with the ring, the more evenly the heat will spread through it.

38. Think about your pan material - copper-bottomed pans heat up quicker than stainless steel and cast-iron pans retain heat more efficiently.

39. Make sure you clean heating rings regularly - any food that sticks to the ring will absorb heat, making it less efficient.

40. Keep your fridge full - it will use less energy when it’s well stocked. However, you should still buy only what you’re likely to use rather than spending money on food you’re not going to eat. Fill up the remaining space by stacking the fridge shelves with bowls of water.

41. Repair refrigerator door seals to ensure warm air isn’t getting into the fridge. If it is, the fridge will need to work harder and use more electricity to keep the interior cold.

42. If you use a dishwasher, only start it when it’s full. A half load uses the same amount of electricity and hot water as a full load, so waiting until it’s full means you’ll do fewer washes and save more energy. Be careful not to overload it, though, because the machine won’t be able to do the wash properly.

43. If you can reduce running the dishwasher by one run each week, you could save £12 per year.

44. If you wash up by hand, make sure you use a washing up bowl rather than wasting water as it’s running from the tap.

Energy saving tips for the utility room

You might not have your washing machine or tumble dryer specifically in a dedicated utility room, but whether they’re in a utility room, the kitchen or somewhere else, it’s important to know how to limit the amount of energy they use.

How to reduce energy consumption when washing clothes

45. Where possible, use a cold water or 30°C cycle. It's only for particularly dirty clothes that you are likely to need warmer temperatures, and you can save energy (and around £24 per year) by limiting the hot water you use.

46. However, you should do occasional hot water washes if you mainly use low temperature settings to help get rid of bacteria and prevent odours building up in your machine.

47. Wash clothes on the shortest practical cycle. This means you use less water which is heated to a lower temperature and undergoes a shorter cycle, which helps save both water and energy. This cycle may also cause less damage to your clothes over time, therefore helping them to last longer.

48. Soak particularly dirty items before you put them in the machine, as well as making sure you pre-treat collars with normal soap. This will avoid potentially having to repeat a wash because stains didn't come out.

49. Wait until you have a full load - you might sometimes have to put a less than full load on (in which case you can use the quick wash mode), but otherwise it's best to wait for a full basket to avoid wasting water.

50. Don’t overload the washing machine, though - you’ll find that the wash isn’t as effective, and you then need to re-wash some things, which will end up wasting energy.

51. If you can use a high spin speed so clothes come out of the washing machine almost dry, you won’t need to worry about tumble drying.

How to reduce energy consumption when drying clothes

52. Keep your tumble dryer in a warm room. It will take longer to heat up if kept in an outdoor shed.

53. Give all items a decent shake when transferring from washer to dryer to prevent tangled items from taking longer to dry.

54. Use the auto-dry setting rather than a timed cycle - that way you won't be using more energy than you need to.

55. As with dishwashers and washing machines, make sure you don’t overload your dryer. There needs to be a bit of room for the hot air to move around and work effectively.

56. Remove clothes from the dryer as soon as they’re dry. A lot of machines carry on rotating to prevent creasing, which might use unnecessary energy.

57. Try to do all your drying in one day; a second or third load can take advantage of the heat that has already built up in the machine.

58. Clean tumble dryer filters regularly to make sure they're free from fluff - this will help the machine operate more efficiently.

59. If your dryer has vents, check that the outside vent works properly and doesn’t have any dust or debris that might be blocking it.

60. If you can significantly reduce your tumble dryer use (for instance, drying clothes on racks or clotheslines outside), you could save up to £50 per year.