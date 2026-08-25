Personal loans are a way of borrowing a lump sum of money for your personal use.

You repay the debt through fixed monthly repayments with interest over a set period of time, often between one and seven years.

These are also known as unsecured personal loans because the loan isn’t tied to an asset, such as your car, or property. If you’re unable to repay the loan, the lender can't just take possession of your assets or property to recoup the money owed – they’d need to instruct a debt collection agency or start court proceedings first.

Paying back an unsecured loan is also often cheaper than borrowing the same amount of money using your bank overdraft facility. Overdrafts are better suited to short-term borrowing, such as until the next payday.