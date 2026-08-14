0% purchase credit cards

A 0% purchase credit card lets you spread the cost of purchases without paying interest for a set period - which can range from around 3 to 26 months.

This can be a useful option for larger expenses such as furniture, home repairs or holidays.

The interest-free rate applies only while you meet the card’s terms. To keep the 0% offer, you must stay within your credit limit and make at least the minimum repayment on time each month. Missing a payment or exceeding your limit could mean you lose the promotional rate early and start being charged interest.

As long as you repay the full balance before the 0% introductory period ends, you won’t pay any interest on your spending - though it's important to check if other conditions trigger interest being added - such as cash withdrawals and foreign transactions.