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0% purchase credit cards

Find your ideal 0% interest free credit card

An interest-free purchase card allows you to spread the cost of large purchases, making it easier to manage your finances

Find your ideal credit card in minutes

  • Check your eligibility without impacting your credit score

  • Explore options from top UK credit card providers

  • Choose the right card for your needs

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AuthorOlly McConnell
EditorChristian Blunden
Last updatedJuly 24th, 2026

What is a 0% purchase credit card?

A 0% purchase credit card lets you spread the cost of purchases without paying interest for a set period - which can range from around 3 to 26 months.

This can be a useful option for larger expenses such as furniture, home repairs or holidays.

The interest-free rate applies only while you meet the card’s terms. To keep the 0% offer, you must stay within your credit limit and make at least the minimum repayment on time each month. Missing a payment or exceeding your limit could mean you lose the promotional rate early and start being charged interest.

As long as you repay the full balance before the 0% introductory period ends, you won’t pay any interest on your spending - though it's important to check if other conditions trigger interest being added - such as cash withdrawals and foreign transactions.

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How to use a 0% purchase credit card

A 0% purchase credit card lets you borrow funds interest-free, making it a handy way to spread the cost of large purchases.

For example, if you make a £3,000 purchase with a 24-month 0% interest period, simply divide the balance (£3,000) by the number of months (24) to find your monthly repayment – in this case, £125.

Set up a direct debit for this amount to pay off the balance before the interest-free period ends, ensuring you avoid any interest charges down the line.

The APR rate is often higher at the end of the promotional period - possibly 25% or more - so try to avoid making additional purchases on the card as this will increase your balance and could lead to high interest charges when the 0% rate ends.

Our expert says

Interest-free purchase credit cards give you the freedom to spread the cost of big-ticket items. But the key to making the most of these cards is planning: work out your monthly repayments to clear the balance before the 0% deal ends, and stick to your budget.

Christian Blunden profile
Christian Blunden-
Credit card expert

Pros and cons

Pros

Make purchases and pay no interest during the introductory period which can help to reduce overall costs compared with standard credit cards.
Preserve your cash in the short term by paying over time rather than upfront, which can be helpful when budgeting.
Break up the cost of big-ticket items into smaller, manageable monthly payments without extra interest charges
If you use the card responsibly by staying within your limit and paying on time, it can help build or improve your credit history.

Cons

Once the promotional period ends, any remaining balance typically incurs standard (often high) interest charges.
The lack of interest can encourage overspending, which may mean you carry a balance when the promotional rate ends
You must make at least the minimum payments on time and stay within your credit limit. Missing a payment or exceeding your limit can cancel the 0% offer early.
Some cards charge annual fees, late payment fees or charges for ATM withdrawals and foreign transactions, which can reduce the overall benefit of the deal.

Is a 0% purchase credit card right for you?

An interest-free purchase credit card could be a smart choice if you’re confident you can repay the balance in full before the 0% introductory period ends, so they're generally best for short-term borrowing. For longer-term borrowing, or if you’re unsure about paying off the balance quickly, consider a low APR credit card instead.

You're not looking to make cash withdrawals

The interest-free period only applies to purchases made with your credit card. Cash withdrawals typically incur higher interest rates and additional fees, so if you plan to use the card for this purpose it may not be the best option.

You're able to make reliable repayments and stay within your limit

To maintain your 0% interest offer, you must meet your minimum monthly repayments and stay within your credit limit. Missing a payment or exceeding your limit could result in losing the interest-free deal.

You plan to clear the balance before the promotional rate ends

Once the introductory interest period ends, your card will revert to the provider’s standard interest rate, which is often higher than standard credit cards. Try to repay your balance before this happens to avoid charges.

How to apply for a purchase credit card

Applying for a purchase credit card is usually quick and can often be done online. But before you apply, it’s worth checking a few key details to help improve your chances of approval and avoid unnecessary delays.

  • Check your eligibility first – Many card providers offer eligibility checkers that show how likely you are to be approved without affecting your credit score

  • Compare cards carefully – Look at the length of the 0% purchase period, the standard interest rate after it ends, fees and any conditions attached to the offer

  • Make sure you meet the requirements – You’ll usually need to be over 18, a resident of the country, and have a stable income and credit history

  • Apply online or in-branch – Complete the application with your personal and employment details

  • Wait for a decision – Some applications are approved instantly, while others may take a few days. If accepted, your card is usually sent by post.

Explore your 0% purchase credit cards options

Answer a few simple questions, and we’ll help you find 0% purchase cards which align with your financial goals.

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How to use a 0% purchase credit card responsibly

Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of a 0% purchase credit card in a responsible way:

  • Set a repayment plan early to clear the balance before the 0% period ends

  • Always make at least the minimum payment on time to keep the promotional rate

  • Stay within your credit limit to avoid fees and losing the 0% offer

  • Avoid adding new purchases, especially if it makes repayment harder for you to manage

  • Track the end date of the promotional period so you’re not caught by higher interest

  • Check the fees and terms carefully so you understand what could trigger interest charges

What happens after the interest free period ends?

Once the 0% introductory period ends, any remaining balance will be charged at the card's standard APR, which is typically higher than standard credit cards.

To avoid high interest, aim to pay off your balance before the 0% offer expires. If that’s not possible, consider transferring the balance to another interest-free card.

Note that balance transfers may incur fees. Cancelling the card could impact your credit score, so weigh the benefits before closing it.

FAQs about 0% purchase credit cards

Interest-free credit means you won’t pay interest on your purchases or balance transfers during the promotional period.

However, it’s important to remember that the offer is only interest-free if you make your payments on time and pay off the balance within the agreed period.

If you miss payments or fail to pay off the balance in full before the 0% period ends, interest is likely to be charged at the card's standard rate, which can be much higher.

The time you need to pay off your credit card depends on the length of the 0% purchase period, so look for a card that offers the longest interest-free term to give yourself more flexibility.

The lowest annual percentage rate (APR) on a credit card represents the cost of borrowing once the 0% introductory offer ends.  The lower the APR - the less you’ll pay in interest if you have a balance on your card when the interest-free period ends.

When comparing cards, aim for the lowest APR to reduce long-term costs, especially if you’re unable to pay off your balance in full each month.

‘All in One’ or ‘all-round’ credit cards offer a 0% introductory period on both purchases and balance transfers, making them a versatile option for managing both new spending and existing credit card debt.

This dual benefit can help you avoid interest charges in the short term, while also giving you time to pay off your balances.

It’s important to note that these cards can become costly if you don’t repay what you owe before the 0% introductory period ends, as they typically revert to a higher standard interest rate.

Additionally, balance transfers may come with fees, so factor these into your decision-making.

Yes, some 0% purchase credit cards allow you to earn rewards on your spending. These rewards can include loyalty points, vouchers, or air miles.

Keep in mind, however, that not all 0% cards offer rewards, so it's important to compare options carefully to find one that suits both your financial goals and lifestyle.

Find out more about reward credit cards.

No, not all credit cards offer an interest-free period. Many credit cards in the UK provide a 0% interest introductory period on purchases or balance transfers, but this is typically for a limited time.

After the introductory period ends, the card will revert to its standard APR. Some credit cards, especially those with lower interest rates or rewards, may not offer any interest-free period at all.

Useful credit card guides

Find out more about how credit cards work with our in-depth guides.
What is APR? How it works and why it matters
What is APR? How it works and why it matters
Pros and cons of credit cards explained
Pros and cons of credit cards explained
How to use a credit card effectively
How to use a credit card effectively
Find more guides here

About the author

Olly McConnell profileOlly McConnell
Olly joined the team in 2022 and used his SEO expertise to make sure more consumers found the right financial products. Now, he is a product marketing manager and Olly works alongside commercial and marketing teams to grow our product offering within financial services.

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