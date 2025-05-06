Compare business electricity prices

Switching to a better business energy deal isn’t quite as straightforward as arranging a new household energy tariff.

This is because commercial energy contracts are set up differently from domestic ones. For instance, rates and contract lengths will be different, there is no dual fuel option, and you won't be given a cooling-off period with a business energy contract. But you can lock in rates for longer and deals are tailored to meet your exact needs. It's all about working out what best suits your business.

There are also different rules in place for businesses of different sizes.

Suppose you run a larger company or your business has a high energy demand. In that case, you might have a half-hour meter installed or have multiple meters installed for more accurate readings. If you run a micro business, you can cancel your agreement and switch to a new one without having to wait for your current deal to end.

That's why it's important to get some expert help before you sign your next energy contract.

To help you make the most of our business electricity price comparison service, and ensure you get the best available tariff, we’ve put together this guide covering everything you need to know about comparing and switching to a better deal.