Compare business electricity prices

Your business relies on its electricity supply, so it's important to choose a supplier which provides a reliable service at a reasonable rate.
Why switch business electricity with Uswitch for Business?
Switching to a better business energy deal isn’t quite as straightforward as arranging a new household energy tariff.
This is because commercial energy contracts are set up differently from domestic ones. For instance, rates and contract lengths will be different, there is no dual fuel option, and you won't be given a cooling-off period with a business energy contract. But you can lock in rates for longer and deals are tailored to meet your exact needs. It's all about working out what best suits your business.
There are also different rules in place for businesses of different sizes.
Suppose you run a larger company or your business has a high energy demand. In that case, you might have a half-hour meter installed or have multiple meters installed for more accurate readings. If you run a micro business, you can cancel your agreement and switch to a new one without having to wait for your current deal to end.
That's why it's important to get some expert help before you sign your next energy contract.
To help you make the most of our business electricity price comparison service, and ensure you get the best available tariff, we’ve put together this guide covering everything you need to know about comparing and switching to a better deal.
What business electricity tariffs are available?
Business energy tariffs are designed to fit the needs and budget of each individual business. When you compare rates, suppliers only offer bespoke quotes based on an assessment of your business and its energy consumption.
This is because no two businesses have identical energy needs, regardless of how similar they are. And so no two business electricity contracts are exactly the same.
While a bespoke energy deal will benefit your business, it can present some problems when it comes to switching. With no 'out-of-the-box' tariffs available, the only way to make sure you’re on the best deal is to get a quote from each and every supplier. This can be both time-consuming and confusing, particularly if you want to compare a range of energy suppliers and have little or no guidance on what a good deal looks like.
That's why it makes sense to let the team at Uswitch for Business look after your energy comparison and handle the switch. One quick call is all it takes for our experts to run quotes on your behalf and offer advice on the best rates for your business.
Once you've chosen the deal you like best, we'll take care of the switch for you so you can get back to running your business.
But it never does any harm to do a little background research before you get in touch. To help you understand how your business energy tariff stacks up against other deals out there, here are the most common contracts offered to small and medium-sized businesses:
Fixed tariff
A fixed business electricity tariff allows you to pre-agree unit rates with your supplier and pay these rates throughout the duration of the contract. These rates are usually competitive, but you should always run a business electricity comparison before agreeing to any deal. This is the only way to make sure you can’t get better rates elsewhere.
Out-of-contract rates
If you let a fixed deal expire without arranging a new one, your supplier will place you on its out-of-contract rates. These are often more expensive than the rates you're offered on a fixed tariff, but you can switch at any time by giving just 28 days’ notice.
Deemed rate tariff
Deemed rates are similar to out-of-contract rates, but are used by suppliers when a business moves into new premises without signing a new contract. These are more expensive than fixed rates, but you can switch by giving 28 days’ notice.
Rolling contract
A rolling contract ties you into a new, year-long contract at higher rates. You can sometimes negotiate a new contract on blend and extend terms, which allows you to agree to lower rates by signing up for a new long-term contract with your current supplier. These new rates are usually not as competitive as others you could find elsewhere on the market. Rolling contracts aren’t as common as they used to be, but you should always check the terms of any contract you sign and keep an eye on its end date.
There’s always a chance you can save money by switching suppliers, regardless of the type of tariff you're on. But instead of burdening yourself with the hassle of ringing around for dozens of quotes, let us find your next business electricity deal and take care of the switch for you. Call us today on 0800 188 4930 to speak with one of our team.
What costs make up your business electricity prices?
There are all sorts of costs that go into making up your business energy bill, but when shopping around for a new commercial electricity tariff, there are two costs you should pay particular attention to:
- Unit cost - The price you pay for each unit of electricity (measured in kWh) your business uses.
- Standing charge - A daily charge that covers the maintenance of the national grid, and the cost of transporting electricity directly to your business premises.
These are the two main charges that will make up your business’s electricity bill, and make the biggest difference to the price you pay each month.
Other charges that could be included on your bill are the Contracts for Difference charge, the Climate Change Levy, and VAT. This is charged at a standard rate of 20%, but a discounted rate of 5% is available in certain circumstances. For more information, check out our guide to VAT on business energy bills.
What are the latest business electricity rates?
When comparing business electricity prices, it's a good idea to try and find out how much energy businesses similar to yours are using and how much they're paying for it.
The trouble is that businesses are charged different rates depending on their size, location, and a number of other factors. This makes it difficult to do an accurate comparison. And then there's the current market instability which is making cheap energy rates hard to find.
But to give you an idea of how much energy your business should be using and how much it should be paying for it, here are the latest unit rates and standing charges for businesses of all sizes.
|Business size
|Annual usage
|Unit price per kWh
|Daily standing charge
|Cost per year
|Micro business
|5,000 to 15,000 kWh
|25.0p
|46.0p
|£2,718 (based on annual usage of 10,000 kWh)
|Small business
|15,000 to 25,000 kWh
|25.2p
|52.5p
|£5,861 (based on annual usage of 20,000 kWh)
|Medium business
|25,000 to 55,000 kWh
|25.0p
|69.0p
|£11,978 (based on annual usage of 40,000 kWh)
|Large business
|More than 55,000 kWh
|21.1p
|161.6p
|£13,412 (based on annual usage of 55,000 kWh)
Note: Prices are correct as of May 2025. Rates and bill size may vary according to your meter type and business location. The prices you’re quoted may be different from the averages shown. The figures shown are the average unit rates and standing charges quoted by Bionic per business size from January 1 to May 6 2025.
Does your business need a half-hourly meter?
If your business uses a lot of electricity, you might need to have a half-hourly electricity meter installed. These meters automatically send readings to your supplier every half an hour and ensure you're billed accurately.
These meters are fitted at businesses that have a maximum demand of 100kW or greater in any half-hour period during the day. If your business uses this much energy, you must have one installed by law. Half-hourly meters are optional for businesses that have a maximum demand of 70kW or more.
How to compare business electricity quotes and switch to a better deal
The terms of commercial electricity contracts mean businesses are only allowed to sign a new deal once these contracts are within their ‘renewal window’, which is usually within six months of the current contract's end date.
Once your energy deal enters this renewal window, your current supplier should send you a renewal offer. These terms are rarely the most competitive, so it makes sense to run a comparison to see if there are better rates on offer. To switch to a new deal, you need to do the following:
- Get in touch with the supplier you want to provide your electricity
- Let them know more about your business and its energy usage
- See what prices they offer you
- Let your old and new suppliers know you’re switching
- Wait for your new business electricity supply to take effect
If your switch gets rejected, it could be for any number of reasons, but the most common explanation is that you owe money to your current supplier. If you get turned down, contact your supplier as soon as possible to resolve the issue.
All being well though, once all parties have been informed of the switch, the rest is handled by the suppliers themselves, so you shouldn’t experience any break in your supply.
So far, so good. But the only way to make absolutely sure you’re on the best deal is to repeat this process with every supplier – that simple five-step process doesn’t seem quite so simple when you have to repeat it ten or more times over!
And that’s why busy business owners are better off employing the services of the experts at Uswitch for Business. One quick call is all it takes to run a range of quotes on your behalf. Here's how we can help you switch electricity in just three simple steps.
We find your details
Just enter your business address and we'll use industry data to accurately find and understand your energy usage.
We talk through your quotes
One of our UK-based experts will search our supplier panel and give you a call to talk you through the results on screen.
You choose the deal you want
With all the information to hand, you choose the deal that best suits your business and we'll handle the switch for you.
Our expert knowledge of the commercial energy market means we can advise you on which tariff best suits the needs of your business, and even assist in the switching process by providing all of the information and documents you need.
There'll be no digging or drilling at your premises and no disruption to your supply unless you need a new electricity meter installed.
To find out more about how we can help make the switching process even easier for your business, call us today on 0800 188 4930.