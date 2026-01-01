Broadband postcode checker

Broadband checker: find broadband in your area
Enter your postcode to see if you could save £395‡ on your broadband with Uswitch. Find broadband deals and compare speeds available to your home.
Some of our best broadband deals - August 2026
- Squirrel Brown 300Mbps and Landline Light300Mbpsaverage UK speed*or call 03333 408 555
- Vodafone Pro 3 Full Fibre 910910Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Hey! Broadband Superfast 150 Full Fibre150Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Community Fibre 2Gbps Full Fibre Broadband2200Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Community Fibre 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband550Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Fibrely Gigafast 10001000Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Community Fibre 1Gbps Full Fibre Broadband920Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Hyperoptic 500Mb Full Fibre Broadband520Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Hyperoptic 1Gb Full Fibre Broadband900Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Sky Essential TV, Sky Sports, Netflix & Full Fibre Gigafast
About these results
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
How our site works
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Compare broadband deals in your local area
How to compare internet providers in your area
Checking broadband availability in your postcode is the quickest way to see which providers you can get at your home. However, no single broadband provider is available everywhere – their coverage depends on the networks they rely on to deliver their service.
You will still likely see some providers available in more areas than others, though. If a provider offers deals through a nationwide network like Openreach, their coverage will be far wider across the country than that of a more regional provider that runs its own local network.
Here are some tips on what to look for when comparing broadband providers.
1. Check if you can upgrade to full fibre
Thanks to its rapid rollout across the country, full fibre is now available to over 80% of UK homes. And most of them are cheaper than what you’re likely paying for your current deal.
If you’ve been stuck on a slow speed for a while, there’s a strong chance you could find a provider that offers full fibre. It’ll provide a much faster and more reliable experience than staying on a copper-based broadband connection.
2. Try to bundle with pay-TV
If you already pay for a TV package from Sky, BT or Virgin Media, you could save money by choosing a bundled broadband and TV package with the same provider.
Each of the leading TV providers also offers top-rated broadband deals, and their TV & broadband bundles are often cheaper than paying separate providers for both services.
3. Save money by switching
If you're out of contract with your current provider, you’re probably paying much more than you need to for your broadband. Switching to a new provider is one of the easiest ways to reduce your broadband bill, as many new-customer deals are cheaper than your existing monthly rate.
You could stand to save even more if you can get a provider that doesn’t increase its prices mid-contract, but most of these have less UK-wide coverage than the bigger providers.
Compare broadband providers on Uswitch
Browse the wide range of UK providers available through Uswitch to find a service that meets your needs.
"Customers who find themselves facing price rises should also be ready to vote with their feet. If you are out of contract on your deal, now is the perfect time to refresh your deal or move to a new provider altogether.
New customer deals are often cheaper than the re-contracted price your provider will likely offer you, too. So even if you're very happy with your current provider, checking what else is available will give you a better idea of your options."
How does the Uswitch broadband postcode checker work?
Our broadband checker is very simple to use. It lets you compare all of the Uswitch-approved providers and deals available to your home at once, rather than checking each provider’s website to see what’s on offer.
Enter your postcode: Enter your postcode and address into the box on our Uswitch broadband page to see what home broadband is available in your area.
Select your address: Scroll through the dropdown list to find your address and door number.
Select your current provider: Since most of the best broadband deals are only offered to new customers, we'll need to know who you're currently with to show you the best deals available.
Check availability: This will filter the deals table to show you a range of broadband deals that are available at your home.
What’s the best broadband in my area?
The best broadband deal is always the one that best suits your needs. You'll often want to find a good balance between your budget, the number of people who live at home, and what you want to use your internet for.
So when you search for the 'best' broadband in your area, the fastest or the cheapest options might not be the best for you. Instead, you'll want to look for the most appropriate deal for what you need, as that'll offer the best value for your money.
The choice of broadband deals you will see on our results table will largely be determined by the types of broadband that are available in your area.
There are a few main types of broadband, and they all have different levels of coverage across the country. In fact, broadband speeds can vary widely even street by street. In Brighton, for instance, the city’s fastest street for broadband is only 1.2 miles away from its slowest street¹.
Here’s more information about what these different types of broadband offer.
|Broadband type
|Internet speed
|UK availability
|Full fibre (fibre to the premises)
|Up to 1Gbps (and higher)
|82% UK coverage
|Virgin Media (cable broadband)
|Up to 1Gbps
|~60% UK coverage
|Part-fibre (fibre to the cabinet)
|30-80Mbps
|98% UK coverage
|5G broadband
|Up to 300Mbps
|Urban availability, low reliability
|Satellite broadband
|Up to 300Mbps
|UK-wide availability
|ADSL (copper broadband)
|10-11Mbps
|99% UK coverage
|Broadband social tariffs
|15-100Mbps
|Depends on provider
What's the cheapest broadband in my area?
If you're looking for a low-cost broadband deal, you may have a few options depending on your budget.
Firstly, the cheapest broadband deals on Uswitch are usually available from around £18 per month. Depending on whether a smaller alternative broadband provider is in your area, you could get 100Mbps full fibre speeds from this price, too.
Part-fibre broadband up to 80Mbps is usually available from £21 (or slightly higher). That's because many providers rent their broadband services from Openreach, which costs more than owning their own network.
However, you could qualify for a social broadband tariff if you receive Universal Credit, PIP payments or other government financial support. These are much cheaper deals that providers offer for people struggling to pay their bills.
Savings, studies and statistics methodology
‡£395 is our calculated savings figure from August 2026 for users who chose a Uswitch broadband deal. Find out more about how we calculate our savings messages at our savings FAQ page.
¹ See table of UK’s ten closest broadband divides in our two speed cities PR study.
Browse our range of fibre broadband deals
Choose between our wide range of fibre broadband deals on Uswitch.