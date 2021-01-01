Energy guides. Get all the information you need to make the best choices on your gas and electricity. Find out about the best suppliers, how to understand your energy bill, and more.
Find out what to do if you think an energy supplier owes you money.
Find out what's in the average utility bill, and how these costs are broken down.
One of the cheapest ways to pay for energy is Direct Debit, which means this payment method can save your more on your household energy bill
Energy bills can be confusing at the best times, with even simple things like how much you're paying seemingly hidden. We guide you through the maze.
A back bill or 'catch-up' bill from your energy supplier can be an unpleasant surprise. Find out if you really owe what your supplier says you do
Find out how to scan the QR code on your energy bill to make switching easier than ever.
Quickly find your unit rate, plan name, standing charge and more with our npower energy bill breakdown.
Quickly find your plan name, exit fee, and more with our OVO Energy bill breakdown.
Quickly find your unit rate, plan name, standing charge and more with our British Gas bill breakdown.
Find out how your energy personal projection is calculated and what it means for you.
With our E.ON bill breakdown you can quickly find your unit rate, plan name, standing charge and more.
Quickly find your unit rate, plan name, standing charge and more with our EDF Energy bill breakdown.
Quickly find your unit rate, plan name, standing charge and more with our SSE energy bill breakdown.
The coronavirus outbreak has driven many of us to our kitchens. We've looked into the most popular quarantine cuisines here.
A resource for policy-makers, market commentators and media, to help assess competition and consumer engagement in the retail energy market.
See how green your region is and find a green deal to suit you with our tool.
The Warm Home Discount: Find out if you are eligible for £140 off your electricity bill.
Cold Weather Payments are an additional benefit to help you pay for your heating when the cold weather really bites.
Find out if you are eligible to receive an energy allowance to help pay your gas and electricity bills.
The UK’s energy suppliers are offering extra support during the outbreak of COVID-19 - find out how your supplier can help you if you’re affected.
Find out if you can get up to £300 Winter Fuel Payment reduction on your energy bill this winter and how to apply.
Vulnerable energy consumers can find help with the Priority Services Register
Not sure if you can switch if you’ve got a Feed-In Tariff for your solar panels? We tackle this common question in our guide.
Find out abut the latest ScottishPower price change, and what you can do about it.
The latest on E.ON energy price rises and price drops.
What was the latest price change from SSE? Find out whether prices went up or down.
Find out about EDF's latest gas and electricity price changes.
Keep up to date with the latest gas and electricity prices rises and price cuts with Uswitch.
What is the energy price cap and how does it affect you and your bills?
Find out what to do if you owe money to your energy provider.
Learn how you could save hundreds by finding the cheapest energy supplier for you.
Everything you need to know about heating oil, including how to compare heating oil and how to heat your home with heating oil.
Every wonder why your postcode makes a difference to your energy quote? Find out in this guide.
Does paying by cash or cheque for your energy mean you pay more? Get the pros and cons.
What are the standing charges listed on your energy bill and is there any way to avoid paying them?
Don't know a kWh from a kW? Our guide reveals everything you need to know.
Find out what Ofgem does and how it ensures consumers get a fair deal on energy.
Get information on electrical safety in our guide and make sure your home is safe from hazards.
Learn about the legal rights that protect you as a consumer when you purchase energy.
Want to know more about the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme? We've got the answers to all your questions.
Wind farms are growing in the UK — how effective are they and could one come to your town?
How does the Energy Switch Guarantee protect you? Find out which pledges suppliers commit to.
Thinking of switching to a better deal, but not sure who you need to contact? It's easier than you think.
Find out how regional electricity and gas pricing works to ensure you're getting the best energy deal.
Find out how to take a reading from standard, dial, digital and Economy 7 gas and electricity meters.
Everything to know about prepayment meters and finding a cheaper prepayment energy plan.
An Economy 7 tariff offers a different price for your electricity depending on when you use it, but is it suitable for you?
You might never need to move one of your energy meters, but if you do, this is the guide that will help you.
Is Economy 10 right for you? If you can be a disciplined energy user, you save money on your bills.
Discover how much of the electricity that you use is generated buy nuclear, renewable, coal or gas power stations.
Suffer a power cut? Uswitch explains how to find out if you’re owed compensation and how to get it.
Are you a bit daunted by the process of switching energy supplier? Don't worry, Uswitch has all the answers.
Ever wondered how your energy is generated? Our simple guide explains where it comes from.
Looking to save some money by switching from a prepayment meter to a regular meter?
It's easy to find out which energy company provides your household's energy. Simply read this guide.
Here are a few reasons why your energy switch might be rejected, and what you can do to fix them.
Want to know if having solar panels will make it harder to switch energy supplier? Read our guide.
Heard about smart meters but not sure how they work? We explain everything in this guide.
Still not sure whether a smart meter is right for you? We've laid out the top five benefits of smart meters in this guide.
Simple, easy-to-understand information about saving money with a smart meter.
Find out what the largest suppliers are currently doing and their progress towards the smart meter rollout.
Could switching to a small energy supplier save you money?
Who are the best and worst energy suppliers for customer satisfaction and service within the UK?
What happens if your energy supplier goes out of business? There are rules in place to protect energy consumers.
How do you find out who your gas and electricity supplier is? Don't panic; it's easy to find out.
Find which of the big six energy suppliers are homegrown in Great Britain.
Moving house? Find out who supplies your new property and how to get the best gas and electricity deal.
Switching energy supplier is easy, but it can seem intimidating. We'll take you through the process step-by-step.
We’re on an energy mythbusting mission to clear up any misconceptions about switching your gas and electricity!
Send us your bill and we'll make switching your gas and electricity even simpler for you.
Find out how to search for the cheapest energy suppliers in your area to cut your energy bills.
The best time to switch your energy deal could be around the corner - find out when you should be switching here.
Underfloor heating isn't just a hotel luxury — find out if it could work in your home.
Find out how to make a complaint about your energy supplier in this guide.
Learn about the different types of tariff, including standard, fixed, variable and economy 7.
What makes an energy plan 'standard'? Find out what being on your supplier’s standard plan means.
Some energy suppliers offer tariffs which don't include standing charges. But are these worthwhile tariffs to go for? Our guide explains everything you need to know about them.
We explain what an independent gas transporter is and how you can tell if you are on IGT gas.
Our guide helps you interpret your bills and meter reading to determine your energy usage.
Is your energy tariff ending? Find out what to do next with our simple guide.
Comparing UK electricity companies will help you to find a better deal on your electricity to cut your bills.
Should you switch to a fixed price energy tariff? Find everything you need to know about fixed price tariffs.