Gas & Electricity Guides

Energy guides. Get all the information you need to make the best choices on your gas and electricity. Find out about the best suppliers, how to understand your energy bill, and more.

Bills

Are you owed money or energy credit by your energy supplier?

Find out what to do if you think an energy supplier owes you money.

Gas and electricity utility bills breakdown

Find out what's in the average utility bill, and how these costs are broken down.

Energy bill payments by Direct Debit

One of the cheapest ways to pay for energy is Direct Debit, which means this payment method can save your more on your household energy bill

Energy bills - understanding your electricity bills

Energy bills can be confusing at the best times, with even simple things like how much you're paying seemingly hidden. We guide you through the maze.

Energy back billing — do you really owe your supplier?

A back bill or 'catch-up' bill from your energy supplier can be an unpleasant surprise. Find out if you really owe what your supplier says you do

How to scan your energy bill's QR code

Find out how to scan the QR code on your energy bill to make switching easier than ever.

How do I read my npower bill?

Quickly find your unit rate, plan name, standing charge and more with our npower energy bill breakdown.

How do I read my OVO Energy bill?

Quickly find your plan name, exit fee, and more with our OVO Energy bill breakdown.

How do I read my British Gas bill?

Quickly find your unit rate, plan name, standing charge and more with our British Gas bill breakdown.

Your energy personal projection - how it's calculated

Find out how your energy personal projection is calculated and what it means for you.

How do I read my E.ON bill?

With our E.ON bill breakdown you can quickly find your unit rate, plan name, standing charge and more.

How do I read my EDF Energy bill?

Quickly find your unit rate, plan name, standing charge and more with our EDF Energy bill breakdown.

How do I read my SSE bill?

Quickly find your unit rate, plan name, standing charge and more with our SSE energy bill breakdown.

How do I read my ScottishPower bill?

Quickly find your unit rate, plan name, standing charge and more with our ScottishPower energy bill breakdown

Campaigns

The world's most popular quarantine foods

The coronavirus outbreak has driven many of us to our kitchens. We've looked into the most popular quarantine cuisines here.

Uswitch retail energy market tracker

A resource for policy-makers, market commentators and media, to help assess competition and consumer engagement in the retail energy market.

How green is your region?

See how green your region is and find a green deal to suit you with our tool.

How much energy is generated in the gym?

The UK's gym-goers burn a lot of energy working out, but what if we could use that energy to power our homes?

Energy discounts and money off schemes

Warm Home Discount

The Warm Home Discount: Find out if you are eligible for £140 off your electricity bill.

Cold Weather Payments

Cold Weather Payments are an additional benefit to help you pay for your heating when the cold weather really bites.

Get help paying your energy bills

Find out if you are eligible to receive an energy allowance to help pay your gas and electricity bills.

Support from energy companies during the Coronavirus outbreak

The UK’s energy suppliers are offering extra support during the outbreak of COVID-19 - find out how your supplier can help you if you’re affected.

Winter Fuel Payment: How the heating allowance scheme works

Find out if you can get up to £300 Winter Fuel Payment reduction on your energy bill this winter and how to apply.

Priority Services Register for vulnerable energy customers

Vulnerable energy consumers can find help with the Priority Services Register

How does switching energy supplier affect my Feed-In tariff?

Not sure if you can switch if you’ve got a Feed-In Tariff for your solar panels? We tackle this common question in our guide.

What is the Energy Company Obligation Scheme?

Could you benefit from the Energy Company Obligation scheme? Find out with our guide.

Energy prices

npower price changes 2021

npower price changes for 2021

ScottishPower price changes in 2021

Find out abut the latest ScottishPower price change, and what you can do about it.

E.ON energy price change announcements 2021

The latest on E.ON energy price rises and price drops.

British Gas price changes in 2021

Read about the latest price changes from British Gas.

SSE energy price changes in 2021

What was the latest price change from SSE? Find out whether prices went up or down.

EDF price change announcements 2021

Find out about EDF's latest gas and electricity price changes.

Gas and electricity price changes 2021

Keep up to date with the latest gas and electricity prices rises and price cuts with Uswitch.

What is the energy price cap? How the Ofgem price cap could affect you in 2021

What is the energy price cap and how does it affect you and your bills?

Energy debt: What to do if you're in debt to your energy supplier

Find out what to do if you owe money to your energy provider.

Find a cheaper energy deal with Uswitch

Learn how you could save hundreds by finding the cheapest energy supplier for you.

Heating oil guide - everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about heating oil, including how to compare heating oil and how to heat your home with heating oil.

Why do energy rates and costs differ by region?

Every wonder why your postcode makes a difference to your energy quote? Find out in this guide.

How to make energy bill payments by cash or cheque

Does paying by cash or cheque for your energy mean you pay more? Get the pros and cons.

Standing charges on your energy bill

What are the standing charges listed on your energy bill and is there any way to avoid paying them?

Uswitch’s guide to electricity and gas price per kWh

Don't know a kWh from a kW? Our guide reveals everything you need to know.

Don't get overcharged by your energy supplier - 5 simple tips

Being overcharged by your supplier is surprisingly common - here's how to stop it happening to you.

Energy regulation

Ofgem - The energy market regulator

Find out what Ofgem does and how it ensures consumers get a fair deal on energy.

Uswitch guide to electrical safety in the home

Get information on electrical safety in our guide and make sure your home is safe from hazards.

Consumer rights for energy customers

Learn about the legal rights that protect you as a consumer when you purchase energy.

Tariff Comparison Rates - what do you need to know?

A Tariff Comparison Rate can help you compare prices - but does anyone still use them?

Green energy

What is the renewable heat incentive (RHI)?

Want to know more about the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme? We've got the answers to all your questions.

Wind farms: What are the pros and cons of wind energy?

Wind farms are growing in the UK — how effective are they and could one come to your town?

Microgeneration of sustainable energy

Is it time to begin generating your own energy? Read all about microgeneration in our guide.

How to switch

What is the Energy Switch Guarantee?

How does the Energy Switch Guarantee protect you? Find out which pledges suppliers commit to.

Do I need to contact my energy supplier when I switch?

Thinking of switching to a better deal, but not sure who you need to contact? It's easier than you think.

Comparing energy prices by region

Find out how regional electricity and gas pricing works to ensure you're getting the best energy deal.

Tenants’ guide to switching energy supplier

Don't think you can't switch energy supplier because you're a tenant!

Meters

How to take an energy meter reading

Find out how to take a reading from standard, dial, digital and Economy 7 gas and electricity meters.

What is a prepayment meter?

Everything to know about prepayment meters and finding a cheaper prepayment energy plan.

A guide to Economy 7 meters and tariffs

An Economy 7 tariff offers a different price for your electricity depending on when you use it, but is it suitable for you?

How to move your gas or electricity meter

You might never need to move one of your energy meters, but if you do, this is the guide that will help you.

Understanding economy 10 tariffs - are they right for you?

Is Economy 10 right for you? If you can be a disciplined energy user, you save money on your bills.

What is my current energy supplier's fuel mix?

Discover how much of the electricity that you use is generated buy nuclear, renewable, coal or gas power stations.

White meters explained

White meters explained - what is a white meter and how does it work?

E.ON Heatwise meter explained

Heatwise meter: Learn how a heatwise meter works.

Questions & answers

Power cuts: Who to call and how to claim compensation for an energy power cut

Suffer a power cut? Uswitch explains how to find out if you’re owed compensation and how to get it.

Energy switching - questions & answers

Are you a bit daunted by the process of switching energy supplier? Don't worry, Uswitch has all the answers.

Where does the UK energy supply come from?

Ever wondered how your energy is generated? Our simple guide explains where it comes from.

How to change from a prepayment meter to a standard credit meter

Looking to save some money by switching from a prepayment meter to a regular meter?

Which energy company supplies my energy?

It's easy to find out which energy company provides your household's energy. Simply read this guide.

What if your energy switch can't go ahead?

Here are a few reasons why your energy switch might be rejected, and what you can do to fix them.

Can I switch energy supplier if I have solar panels?

Want to know if having solar panels will make it harder to switch energy supplier? Read our guide.

Gas and electricity FAQs - a guide to common questions

Uswitch answers all your questions about energy in the UK.

Smart energy

How do smart meters work?

Heard about smart meters but not sure how they work? We explain everything in this guide.

5 reasons to get a smart meter

Still not sure whether a smart meter is right for you? We've laid out the top five benefits of smart meters in this guide.

Smart thermostats explained

Save energy with a smart thermostat

Saving money with an energy smart meter

Simple, easy-to-understand information about saving money with a smart meter.

When will my smart meter be installed?

Find out what the largest suppliers are currently doing and their progress towards the smart meter rollout.

Everything you need to know about smart thermostats

Should you consider getting a smart thermostat? Our guide reveals all.

Suppliers

Switching to a small energy supplier

Could switching to a small energy supplier save you money?

Energy supplier customer ratings

Who are the best and worst energy suppliers for customer satisfaction and service within the UK?

What to do if your energy supplier goes out of business

What happens if your energy supplier goes out of business? There are rules in place to protect energy consumers.

Who is my gas or electricity supplier?

How do you find out who your gas and electricity supplier is? Don't panic; it's easy to find out.

Which energy suppliers are British?

Find which of the big six energy suppliers are homegrown in Great Britain.

Big six energy companies guide

Who are the big six energy suppliers and are there any alternatives?

Switch energy

Moving house gas and electricity guide

Moving house? Find out who supplies your new property and how to get the best gas and electricity deal.

How to switch energy supplier

Switching energy supplier is easy, but it can seem intimidating. We'll take you through the process step-by-step.

Energy switching myths busted

We’re on an energy mythbusting mission to clear up any misconceptions about switching your gas and electricity!

How to send Uswitch your energy bill

Send us your bill and we'll make switching your gas and electricity even simpler for you.

Find cheap energy suppliers with an energy comparison

Find out how to search for the cheapest energy suppliers in your area to cut your energy bills.

When is the best time to switch my energy deal?

The best time to switch your energy deal could be around the corner - find out when you should be switching here.

Underfloor heating - everything you need to know

Underfloor heating isn't just a hotel luxury — find out if it could work in your home.

Getting an energy refund

Getting an energy refund - are you in credit to your supplier?

How to make a complaint about your energy supplier

Find out how to make a complaint about your energy supplier in this guide.

Switching your prepayment energy plan could save you hundreds

Find out how you can save money on your prepayment energy costs.

Tariff types

Energy tariffs explained

Learn about the different types of tariff, including standard, fixed, variable and economy 7.

What is a standard variable tariff?

What makes an energy plan 'standard'? Find out what being on your supplier’s standard plan means.

Should I get a no standing charge tariff?

Some energy suppliers offer tariffs which don't include standing charges. But are these worthwhile tariffs to go for? Our guide explains everything you need to know about them.

Independent gas transporters

We explain what an independent gas transporter is and how you can tell if you are on IGT gas.

Collective energy switching - how does it work?

Find out how collective purchase energy deals work, and whether they can benefit you.

Tariffs

How much energy do I use? Understanding energy consumption

Our guide helps you interpret your bills and meter reading to determine your energy usage.

Is it time to change tariff? Find out if your energy plan is ending

Is your energy tariff ending? Find out what to do next with our simple guide.

Comparing electricity suppliers in the UK

Comparing UK electricity companies will help you to find a better deal on your electricity to cut your bills.

Fixed price energy

Should you switch to a fixed price energy tariff? Find everything you need to know about fixed price tariffs.

Fixed rate plans

With gas and electricity prices changing regularly, many people are wondering: 'Should I switch to a fixed price energy tariff?'

