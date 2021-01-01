 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Broadband guides

If you're looking for broadband information to guide you in your broadband choice or some help with a broadband problem, our easy to follow broadband guides are here to help.

Covid 19 updates

Working from home: Getting the most out of your broadband

Working from home has quickly become a reality for many normally office-based workers in the UK. To make sure your home broadband is up to the task, here are a few things you can do to make sure you’re getting the most out of your broadband when working from home.

7 ways to help your child learn from home — a guide to remote schooling

In accordance with the UK's third national lockdown, schools have once again closed. Here's how you can help your child make the most of their education from home.

How will the coronavirus affect my broadband installation?

With the UK's lockdown measures in place, many services have been restricted or paused until things return to normal. Broadband installations will still take place, but there are a few restrictions.

What broadband providers are doing to help customers during COVID-19

The major broadband providers have agreed to take measures to help out their customers during the coronavirus pandemic, with some doing more than others.

How to self-install your broadband connection

For times when an engineer can't visit your home to install your new broadband, here's how you can do it yourself.

A guide to video calling

Video calling has become part of our everyday lives, so we look into which apps are best for group calls, games, and for video calling on your mobile.

Basics

Bits and bytes explained

Can't tell your bits from your bytes? Read on to learn the difference and figure out what broadband speed you need.

What is a wireless router?

There are two kinds of internet routers available: wired and wireless. Learn how wireless routers work and how to set up a Wi-Fi connection at home.

What is a "Fair Usage Policy"?

Fair use policies are fairly common, but what does fair internet usage actually mean to you and your browsing and downloading habits?

What is an IP address?

You’ve probably heard mention of these things called IP addresses. But what are they? And how do they work?

What is 50Mbps broadband?

We've come a long way since the days of dial-up when we had to wait for pages to load. Fibre-optic connections blow their predecessors out of the water and make waiting a thing of the past.

What is broadband?

Broadband is a type of high-speed internet connection that has surpassed dial-up as the standard way to connect to the internet.

Nuisance calls: how to stop them

Find out how to stop all those unsolicited calls to your landline once and for all.

What is local loop unbundling?

When researching broadband ISPs you might have come across the terms 'LLU' or 'LLU pricing'. This kind of difficult-to-grasp phrase often puts the consumer off, but, like most jargon, it's actually just an obtuse name for something which in reality is quite simple.

Broadband history

From the days of dial-up to the development of fibre. Read up on the history of broadband.

Broadband speeds

What broadband speed can I get? Find the internet speeds available in your area

All you need to know about broadband speeds and speed tests.

Download time calculator: a guide to download speeds

Calculating download times can be confusing if you don't know your bits from your bytes. Our download speed chart can help you figure out how long it'll take you to download some popular file types.

Which broadband is best?

Finding the best broadband deal can be difficult. Everyone uses the internet in different ways, so there isn't always an obvious option for the best deal for you.

The UK streets with the slowest broadband speed

We found out which are the slowest streets in the UK when it comes to broadband. Is your street listed?

What is gigabit internet and do I need it?

The next big step in home broadband is the introduction of gigabit internet speeds across the UK. But just how useful is gigabit internet and do you need it?

How to find good Wi-Fi on the tube

The London Underground has a surprisingly good network of Wi-Fi hubs at stations throughout the city. We created a new tube map with the average Wi-Fi speeds available.

Gaming broadband

How to get the best gaming PC UK

Should you get a prebuilt gaming PC? Is it better to build a gaming PC yourself? And how can you optimise your PC for gaming?

Cloud gaming and game streaming guide

Cloud gaming and game streaming mean that gamers can have access to large libraries of video games, play games on mobile devices and access games without the need for brand new consoles.

What's the best broadband for gaming?

What's the best broadband for gaming? Unlimited broadband? Fibre broadband? The broadband with the fastest download speed? We take you through what to look for to get the best broadband for gaming.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple's gaming subscription includes over 100 games that can be played on any Apple device.

Upcoming video game releases 2020

All the upcoming video game release dates in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

Video game download times around the world

Taking 41 of the most-mentioned video games we reveal how long it takes the world to download them.

Mobile broadband

What is a mobile internet dongle?

Dumbfounded by dongles? Read on to learn all about internet dongles, including the pros and cons.

What is a MiFi device? Mobile broadband routers explained

MiFis or MiFi dongles are compact, wireless devices that enable multiple users to share a single mobile broadband connection while they are on the go. Read up on MiFi mobile broadband.

Vodafone GigaCube 5G broadband review

Our review of the Vodafone GigaCube, a 5G broadband service offering ultrafast speeds without a fixed line connection...

What is 5G home broadband?

5G home broadband could provide you with download speeds well over 200Mbps, all with the need for a landline or an engineer visit to get you setup.

What is SIM-only mobile broadband?

If you already own a mobile broadband dongle, you don't need anything more than a data-only SIM card to get up and running again.

What is USB internet?

USB internet sticks, also known as dongles, use a mobile network to connect your device to the internet.

Price rises

Virgin Media price increase — what can customers do?

Virgin Media has announced its latest price hike — see if your bills will be affected and whether you can cancel your contract early.

BT announces price increase — What can consumers do?

BT has announced a set of price increases to its services. If you’re a BT or EE customer or subscribe to BT Sport, read on to find out what your rights are.

Plusnet price increase announced — What can consumers do?

Plusnet has announced a price increase to some of its services. If you’re a Plusnet customer, find out if you're going to be affected and what your consumer rights are.

TalkTalk price increases - what can you do?

TalkTalk has recently announced that there will be price increases coming to some of its services, here's what you can do now.

Sky price increase: What consumers can do

The latest Sky price increase could result in you paying significantly more each month without you realising it. Find out if your bill’s going to be increasing and what you can do about it.

Problems with your broadband

How to complain to your broadband provider

If you're unhappy with the service you're getting from your broadband provider, find out how you can complain to them with our guide.

Why is my internet so slow?

Read our guide to learn why you have a slow internet connection and what you can do to fix it.

My broadband services are down, can I get money back?

With your broadband down or if you're experiencing wifi problems, you're entitled to compensation. Find out what you're entitled to and how to claim quickly and easily.

Your guide to internet connection problems

Having internet connection problems? Here are a few pointers to help you identify the source of your broadband connection problems and get back online.

Providers

Which broadband provider has the best customer service?

Find out how to spot good customer service and how your broadband provider stacks up to others in the UK.

How to contact your broadband provider

Here's how to contact your broadband provider if you need to cancel, change your services, or enquire about billing or faults.

How do I keep my email address if I change providers?

If you've been using the email address linked to your broadband account, you might be wondering how to keep your email address if you switch providers. Here's which providers will let you keep access to your emails even after you leave.

Your guide to UK broadband providers

Not sure which provider is right for you? Read up on the UK's most popular broadband providers for each type of broadband.

How to claim free vouchers from BT

Just bought BT broadband? Read on to find out how to claim your vouchers from BT.

Setting up broadband

How to get a free laptop for your child's school work

Find out if your child is eligible for a free laptop, and how you can claim one for learning from home.

Broadband and moving house

Moving house is a stressful and exciting time. Amidst all the chaos, though, it is important to think about what you're going to do with your internet connection and include it on your moving house checklist.

Broadband availability checker — guide to broadband in your area

Want to know what broadband is available in your area? Find out about the different types of broadband in your area, including fibre broadband.

How to get broadband without a landline

Looking for broadband without line rental? No problem.

Business broadband vs home broadband

Would your business benefit from a dedicated business broadband service? Here, we look at the key selling points of business broadband over home broadband so you can decide what's best for your needs.

How to change your Wi-Fi password

You don't have to keep the Wi-Fi password set by your broadband provider. Follow our step-by-step instructions on how to change your Wi-Fi password to something secure and easy to remember.

Which smart home devices should I buy?

Looking to build a smart home? Here are the devices you should consider getting.

How to set up parental controls for your child online

Find out how parental controls can help you keep your kids safe online.

How to stay safe online — a guide to internet security

From antivirus security to avoiding scams, here are the things you should keep in mind when browsing the internet.

What are the best wireless routers?

Which is the best wireless router in the UK? We look at the routers major providers offer, including BT, Virgin Media and Sky.

Switching broadband

Broadband deals for low income families

Find out which providers are offering discounted broadband deals for customers receiving government financial support.

How to switch broadband

Changing your broadband is a lot easier than you might think, even if you've been with the same provider for a long time. Our switching guide should answer all of your questions so that you can change providers with confidence.

Six broadband switching myths — busted

What's keeping people from switching to a better broadband service? We found six myths surrounding the whole process that are absolutely not true!

How the Uswitch Broadband Network Checker helps you find broadband deals for your home

Find how to get accurate broadband speeds for your home, not just your local area, with the Uswitch Broadband Network Checker.

Your guide to choosing broadband packages

Superfast broadband? Heavy-use broadband? Beginner's broadband? What type of broadband is right for you? Read our guide and we'll cover everything you need to know.

How to get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become one of the country’s biggest shopping days. Here are our tips on how to find a good Black Friday broadband deal.

MAC codes & switching broadband

Under rules introduced in June 2015 consumers who switch broadband provider no longer require a MAC code. Instead, Ofcom's revamped code of practice transfers responsibility for managing a switch to the provider to whom the customer is switching.

Types of broadband connection

Satellite internet explained: is satellite broadband any good?

Find out how satellite broadband works and if it's available where you live. Plus, learn how new companies like Starlink and OneWeb are revolutionising satellite internet.

The UK’s Project Gigabit broadband rollout scheme, explained

Here's all you need to know about Project Gigabit, the UK government's plan to get full fibre to every single property in the country.

Your guide to fibre broadband

Fibre broadband, is a high-speed form of internet connection widely available in the UK. But how does it work?

What is Starlink? Elon Musk’s SpaceX internet project, explained

Starlink is set to breathe new life into satellite broadband, providing never-before-seen speeds for the technology. Here's the lowdown on Elon Musk's newest venture...

What is ADSL broadband?

What is ADSL broadband? Despite being the UK's most popular form of internet connection, most people don't know what it stands for — or how it works.

What is cable broadband?

Think cable broadband is the same thing as fibre? Think again. Read on to learn more about what cable broadband is and how it's different from fibre.

What is superfast broadband?

Superfast broadband refers to broadband connections of at least 30Mbps in the UK, according to Ofcom. Find out more about superfast broadband in our guide.

What is wireless broadband?

Wireless broadband — or Wi-Fi — is a broadband connection to the internet that's accessed without cables.

