If you're looking for broadband information to guide you in your broadband choice or some help with a broadband problem, our easy to follow broadband guides are here to help.
Working from home has quickly become a reality for many normally office-based workers in the UK. To make sure your home broadband is up to the task, here are a few things you can do to make sure you’re getting the most out of your broadband when working from home.
In accordance with the UK's third national lockdown, schools have once again closed. Here's how you can help your child make the most of their education from home.
With the UK's lockdown measures in place, many services have been restricted or paused until things return to normal. Broadband installations will still take place, but there are a few restrictions.
The major broadband providers have agreed to take measures to help out their customers during the coronavirus pandemic, with some doing more than others.
For times when an engineer can't visit your home to install your new broadband, here's how you can do it yourself.
Can't tell your bits from your bytes? Read on to learn the difference and figure out what broadband speed you need.
There are two kinds of internet routers available: wired and wireless. Learn how wireless routers work and how to set up a Wi-Fi connection at home.
Fair use policies are fairly common, but what does fair internet usage actually mean to you and your browsing and downloading habits?
You’ve probably heard mention of these things called IP addresses. But what are they? And how do they work?
We've come a long way since the days of dial-up when we had to wait for pages to load. Fibre-optic connections blow their predecessors out of the water and make waiting a thing of the past.
Broadband is a type of high-speed internet connection that has surpassed dial-up as the standard way to connect to the internet.
Find out how to stop all those unsolicited calls to your landline once and for all.
When researching broadband ISPs you might have come across the terms 'LLU' or 'LLU pricing'. This kind of difficult-to-grasp phrase often puts the consumer off, but, like most jargon, it's actually just an obtuse name for something which in reality is quite simple.
All you need to know about broadband speeds and speed tests.
Calculating download times can be confusing if you don't know your bits from your bytes. Our download speed chart can help you figure out how long it'll take you to download some popular file types.
Finding the best broadband deal can be difficult. Everyone uses the internet in different ways, so there isn't always an obvious option for the best deal for you.
We found out which are the slowest streets in the UK when it comes to broadband. Is your street listed?
The next big step in home broadband is the introduction of gigabit internet speeds across the UK. But just how useful is gigabit internet and do you need it?
Should you get a prebuilt gaming PC? Is it better to build a gaming PC yourself? And how can you optimise your PC for gaming?
Cloud gaming and game streaming mean that gamers can have access to large libraries of video games, play games on mobile devices and access games without the need for brand new consoles.
What's the best broadband for gaming? Unlimited broadband? Fibre broadband? The broadband with the fastest download speed? We take you through what to look for to get the best broadband for gaming.
Apple's gaming subscription includes over 100 games that can be played on any Apple device.
All the upcoming video game release dates in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.
Dumbfounded by dongles? Read on to learn all about internet dongles, including the pros and cons.
MiFis or MiFi dongles are compact, wireless devices that enable multiple users to share a single mobile broadband connection while they are on the go. Read up on MiFi mobile broadband.
Our review of the Vodafone GigaCube, a 5G broadband service offering ultrafast speeds without a fixed line connection...
5G home broadband could provide you with download speeds well over 200Mbps, all with the need for a landline or an engineer visit to get you setup.
If you already own a mobile broadband dongle, you don't need anything more than a data-only SIM card to get up and running again.
Virgin Media has announced its latest price hike — see if your bills will be affected and whether you can cancel your contract early.
BT has announced a set of price increases to its services. If you’re a BT or EE customer or subscribe to BT Sport, read on to find out what your rights are.
Plusnet has announced a price increase to some of its services. If you’re a Plusnet customer, find out if you're going to be affected and what your consumer rights are.
TalkTalk has recently announced that there will be price increases coming to some of its services, here's what you can do now.
If you're unhappy with the service you're getting from your broadband provider, find out how you can complain to them with our guide.
Read our guide to learn why you have a slow internet connection and what you can do to fix it.
With your broadband down or if you're experiencing wifi problems, you're entitled to compensation. Find out what you're entitled to and how to claim quickly and easily.
Find out how to spot good customer service and how your broadband provider stacks up to others in the UK.
Here's how to contact your broadband provider if you need to cancel, change your services, or enquire about billing or faults.
If you've been using the email address linked to your broadband account, you might be wondering how to keep your email address if you switch providers. Here's which providers will let you keep access to your emails even after you leave.
Not sure which provider is right for you? Read up on the UK's most popular broadband providers for each type of broadband.
Find out if your child is eligible for a free laptop, and how you can claim one for learning from home.
Moving house is a stressful and exciting time. Amidst all the chaos, though, it is important to think about what you're going to do with your internet connection and include it on your moving house checklist.
Want to know what broadband is available in your area? Find out about the different types of broadband in your area, including fibre broadband.
Looking for broadband without line rental? No problem.
Would your business benefit from a dedicated business broadband service? Here, we look at the key selling points of business broadband over home broadband so you can decide what's best for your needs.
You don't have to keep the Wi-Fi password set by your broadband provider. Follow our step-by-step instructions on how to change your Wi-Fi password to something secure and easy to remember.
Looking to build a smart home? Here are the devices you should consider getting.
Find out how parental controls can help you keep your kids safe online.
From antivirus security to avoiding scams, here are the things you should keep in mind when browsing the internet.
Find out which providers are offering discounted broadband deals for customers receiving government financial support.
Changing your broadband is a lot easier than you might think, even if you've been with the same provider for a long time. Our switching guide should answer all of your questions so that you can change providers with confidence.
What's keeping people from switching to a better broadband service? We found six myths surrounding the whole process that are absolutely not true!
Find how to get accurate broadband speeds for your home, not just your local area, with the Uswitch Broadband Network Checker.
Superfast broadband? Heavy-use broadband? Beginner's broadband? What type of broadband is right for you? Read our guide and we'll cover everything you need to know.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become one of the country’s biggest shopping days. Here are our tips on how to find a good Black Friday broadband deal.
Find out how satellite broadband works and if it's available where you live. Plus, learn how new companies like Starlink and OneWeb are revolutionising satellite internet.
Here's all you need to know about Project Gigabit, the UK government's plan to get full fibre to every single property in the country.
Fibre broadband, is a high-speed form of internet connection widely available in the UK. But how does it work?
Starlink is set to breathe new life into satellite broadband, providing never-before-seen speeds for the technology. Here's the lowdown on Elon Musk's newest venture...
What is ADSL broadband? Despite being the UK's most popular form of internet connection, most people don't know what it stands for — or how it works.
Think cable broadband is the same thing as fibre? Think again. Read on to learn more about what cable broadband is and how it's different from fibre.
Superfast broadband refers to broadband connections of at least 30Mbps in the UK, according to Ofcom. Find out more about superfast broadband in our guide.