Samsung Galaxy S25 FE camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has an upgraded selfie camera – the front-facer is 12MP, compared to the S24 FE’s 10MP. That gives it the same resolution as the more expensive Galaxy S25.

The rear camera arrangement comprises a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto lenses. Its ProVisual Engine promises to deliver the best photos from an FE phone ever.

There’s an abundance of AI photo and video editing features to play with. Generative Edit automatically suggests what to remove (like stray objects and passersby), Portrait Studio creates personalised avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions, Instant Slow-mo slows down your videos with one tap, and Auto Eraser lets you clean up the video’s sound by focussing on specific audio elements. Auto Trim will automatically select the best bits for you.

There’s also a low-noise mode that sharpens up your night shots and Super HDR to give your videos more lifelike colours and greater contrast.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE AI features

AI is a major selling point of the S25 FE, especially as it brings lots of the same features as the S25 but at a more affordable price.

Gemini Live (also seen on the recent Google Pixel 10 Series) lets you ask contextual questions, and even share your camera so you can show it what you need help with, be it what colour to paint a room or how to fix your bike’s gears.

The Now Bar delivers relevant information at the right time, right from the lock screen, for at-a-glance viewing. It can be customised to show live notifications, music, modes and routines, and more, while Now Brief gives more personalised daily updates like reminders and fitness summaries. Circle to Search lets you Google a piece of text or image just by drawing a circle around it with your finger, and it now works for gaming too, providing tips and tactics in a floating view that doesn’t interrupt the action.

Plus the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has all the AI photo editing features mentioned in the ‘camera’ section above.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25: What’s the difference?

The Galaxy S25 FE is sold as a cheaper take on the standard S25, and that’s exactly what it is.

The cameras have slightly different resolutions, and the S25 has a more powerful processor and more RAM, which will make it slightly quicker to use. The FE has a bigger screen (6.7 inches to the S25’s 6.2-incher), but given that they both have the same resolution, the S25’s will look sharper, as the FE spreads the same number of pixels across a larger area.

Because of the larger screen, the FE is taller, wider and thicker, and around 30g heavier than the S25. While the FE has the larger battery (4,900mAh to 4,000mAh), it has an hour’s less video playtime than the S25 (29 hours compared to 28). That’s likely due to the S25’s more efficient processor, and the FE’s larger screen requiring more power.

Depending on capacity, the FE is £150 or £160 cheaper than the S25.