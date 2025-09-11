Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 256GB Jetblack
£32.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£109.00 upfront cost
£920.20 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
- £100 Off Any Smartphone Trade-In
- Claim Galaxy Watch7
£32.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£109.00 upfront cost
£920.20 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£26.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost
£692.76 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£19.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£159.00 upfront cost
£674.76 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£14.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£269.00 upfront cost
£664.76 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£24.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost
£644.76 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£25.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost
£668.76 total cost
500 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£19.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£119.00 upfront cost
£634.76 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£19.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£139.00 upfront cost
£654.76 total cost
500 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£14.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£229.00 upfront cost
£624.76 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£14.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£249.00 upfront cost
£644.76 total cost
500 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Deals last updated on:
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.
Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.
Every year, Samsung launches a ‘Fan Edition’ (FE) version of its flagship Galaxy S smartphone. The FE model is a cheaper variant that’s slightly lower specced, but still has a lot of the same features as the pricier version. The Galaxy S25 FE has a better camera and bigger battery than its predecessor, and makes advanced AI features more accessible at a lower price.
To use these AI features, you’ll need sufficient data. Once you’ve worked out how much you need each month and how much you can afford to pay, you can explore a range of deals from providers we work with, such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2, Tesco Mobile and iD Mobile.
Despite the lower price the device is still packed full of Galaxy AI features including Now Brief and circle to search.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched on 4th September 2025 and went on sale the same day.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has an upgraded selfie camera – the front-facer is 12MP, compared to the S24 FE’s 10MP. That gives it the same resolution as the more expensive Galaxy S25.
The rear camera arrangement comprises a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto lenses. Its ProVisual Engine promises to deliver the best photos from an FE phone ever.
There’s an abundance of AI photo and video editing features to play with. Generative Edit automatically suggests what to remove (like stray objects and passersby), Portrait Studio creates personalised avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions, Instant Slow-mo slows down your videos with one tap, and Auto Eraser lets you clean up the video’s sound by focussing on specific audio elements. Auto Trim will automatically select the best bits for you.
There’s also a low-noise mode that sharpens up your night shots and Super HDR to give your videos more lifelike colours and greater contrast.
AI is a major selling point of the S25 FE, especially as it brings lots of the same features as the S25 but at a more affordable price.
Gemini Live (also seen on the recent Google Pixel 10 Series) lets you ask contextual questions, and even share your camera so you can show it what you need help with, be it what colour to paint a room or how to fix your bike’s gears.
The Now Bar delivers relevant information at the right time, right from the lock screen, for at-a-glance viewing. It can be customised to show live notifications, music, modes and routines, and more, while Now Brief gives more personalised daily updates like reminders and fitness summaries. Circle to Search lets you Google a piece of text or image just by drawing a circle around it with your finger, and it now works for gaming too, providing tips and tactics in a floating view that doesn’t interrupt the action.
Plus the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has all the AI photo editing features mentioned in the ‘camera’ section above.
The Galaxy S25 FE is sold as a cheaper take on the standard S25, and that’s exactly what it is.
The cameras have slightly different resolutions, and the S25 has a more powerful processor and more RAM, which will make it slightly quicker to use. The FE has a bigger screen (6.7 inches to the S25’s 6.2-incher), but given that they both have the same resolution, the S25’s will look sharper, as the FE spreads the same number of pixels across a larger area.
Because of the larger screen, the FE is taller, wider and thicker, and around 30g heavier than the S25. While the FE has the larger battery (4,900mAh to 4,000mAh), it has an hour’s less video playtime than the S25 (29 hours compared to 28). That’s likely due to the S25’s more efficient processor, and the FE’s larger screen requiring more power.
Depending on capacity, the FE is £150 or £160 cheaper than the S25.
To look at, the design hasn’t changed from last year’s Galaxy S24 FE, with the same Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ shielding both the front and back of the phone. But it has a new enhanced Armor Aluminum frame that Samsung says is more durable. The IP68 rating means it’s dust-tight and can survive being submerged in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes.
The 6.7-inch screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, which will keep up with even console-quality games with minimal blurring. It’s an OLED screen, a panel technology which delivers fantastic contrast (the difference between light and dark parts of the picture) for a more detailed image.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has a 4,900mAh battery, which is bigger than the S25’s. But because of the S25 FE’s larger screen and less efficient processor, it offers 28 hours of video playback before needing a recharge, while the S25 offers 29 hours.
The S25 FE also has 45W wired charging, which gives you around 65 per cent capacity in 30 minutes when used with a compatible adapter.
Yes. It supports Qi wireless charging, which is a very common wireless charging standard.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating. That means it can survive being submerged in up to 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes in four colours: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes in three storage options: 128GB (£649), 256GB (£699) and 512GB (£799).
No, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE doesn’t have a headphone jack, so you’ll need wireless headphones or a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter in order to use ‘standard’ headphones.
No, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE doesn’t have a headphone jack, so you’ll need wireless headphones or a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter in order to use ‘standard’ headphones.