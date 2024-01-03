How to compare our best iPhone 15 contract deals

When looking for the best iPhone 15 contract deals, there are a few things to consider.

1. Decide how much data do you want each month

If you choose too little, you’ll be paying extra charges each month and if you choose too much, you’ll be paying for data you don't actually need.

You can use our mobile data calculator to better understand how much data you need each month.

2. Decide how much you're willing to pay upfront for a contract

With new handsets, especially those in high demand like the iPhone 15, there’s typically an upfront cost on all contract deals. The more you pay upfront, the less you’ll have to pay each month.

If you're not sure which model you want, check out all our latest iPhone deals and see which suits you best.

What are the iPhone 15 features and specs?

6.1-inch screen

Super Retina XDR display

1170x2532px resolution

48MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide rear cameras

Available with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage

Colours: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black

Variants: iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip – Apple’s fastest ever processor. The iPhone 15 has a similar camera setup as the iPhone 14 Pro, with a 48MP main camera.

iPhone 15 availability and price

The iPhone 15 became available in stores at the end of September 2023. The price of the iPhone 15 varies depending on your chosen amount of storage, as you can see below:

iPhone 15 (128GB) = £799

iPhone 15 (256GB) = £899

iPhone 15 (512GB) = £1,099

What is the difference between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 14?

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 14 utilise much of the same fantastic technology. However, there are a few key differences between them, such as the 48MP main camera in the iPhone 15 that produces higher-quality photos.

The iPhone 15 is also powered by a more advanced chip, the A16 Bionic. And finally, the iPhone 15 has a USB-C connector instead of the previous lightning connection, meaning you can charge your iPhone with the same cable that you charge all your other devices.

iPhone 15 contract deal options

If you want to get the new iPhone 15 but don't have the funds to pay the full amount upfront, getting an iPhone 15 contract deal with one of the UK's mobiles networks is a great option.

You can bundle in the cost of the new handset with the cost of calls and data and pay monthly over 12, 24, or 36 months.

Can I get an iPhone 15 with no upfront cost?

Most iPhone 15 contract deals include an upfront cost which varies significantly from deal to deal. However, there are a few iPhone 15 deals – from networks like O2, Vodafone and Three – with no upfront costs.

Can I get the iPhone 15 with unlimited data?

There are plenty of iPhone 15 deals with unlimited data available from big networks such as Three, Vodafone and O2.

What is the cheapest iPhone 15 deal available?

There are loads of great iPhone 15 deals available, some of which offer incredible value for money of the length of your contract. For example, iD Mobile is currently offering the iPhone 15 with unlimited data for £29.99 a month and a £169 upfront cost.

The total cost of the contract works out to be just £888.76. Considering the cost of an iPhone 15 is £799, that works out to just under £3 a month for your data over 24 months!

Can I get the iPhone 15 with poor credit?

You will likely struggle to get an iPhone 15 contract with poor credit. As the newest handset range available from Apple, prices are pretty high.

Should I get the iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 range is the best Apple product on the market. With a fantastic camera, stylish and iconic design, and a great battery, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better smartphone.

However, as it’s the newest handset, it’s also the most expensive. If you’re happy with all the features of the previous models – the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 13 – you could save a lot of money and still get a fantastic Apple phone.

Uswitch expert review of the iPhone 15

Ru Bhikha, Uswitch mobiles expert comments:

“After years of industry pressure, Apple has finally relented and adopted the universal USB-C charging port. While this move is well overdue, it is still a big step change in charging ease and will offer consumers more flexibility. This extends to all new Apple products, including EarPods."

How good is the iPhone 15 display?

Prepare to be captivated by the iPhone 15's stunning display. With vibrant colours, sharp details, and impressive brightness, your content will come to life like never before.

How good is the iPhone 15 camera?

The iPhone 15 camera gets a big upgrade jumping up to a 48MP main camera, matching last year's iPhone 14 Pro. This allows for significantly higher resolution and sharper images in all conditions. It also features automatic portrait mode as well as focus and depth control.

How good is the iPhone 15 for video?

The iPhone 15 records 4K video with cinematic mode, giving users the chance to take advantage of some of last year's pro features.

How good is the iPhone 15 for battery life?

Say goodbye to battery anxiety. The iPhone 15 boasts impressive battery life, ensuring up to 26 hours video playback.

Author: Nick Baker Last updated: 1 January 2024