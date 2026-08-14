As the iPhone 15 is now a couple of years old, there are a few key differences between it and the new iPhone 17. A primary difference between the two handsets is their processing power. The iPhone 17 is equipped with an A19 Bionic Chip, which is vital for powering Apple Intelligence features. In contrast, the iPhone 15 has an older A16 chip. This means that if you buy an iPhone 15, you won't be able to use any of the incorporated AI features.

In terms of hardware, the iPhone 15 and 17 both have a similar 48MP main camera. The 17 has an improved 18MP 'Center Stage' selfie camera, AI camera features, and enhanced video stabilisation. It also uses Ceramic Shield 2, which provides a stronger screen. The primary difference is price; as an older model, the iPhone 15 is significantly cheaper, whether brand-new or refurbished.