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AppleiPhone 15 deals

Buying option: Contract phones

Specifications & review

Specifications

  • Display: 6.1-inch display
  • Processor: A16 Bionic chip
  • Cameras: 48MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide rear cameras
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • Charging: USB-C

What's it great at?

  • First iPhone to have USB-C charging
  • Impressive 48MP main camera
  • Dynamic Island

What to be aware of

  • Will not be able to run Apple's AI features.


Promoted

Apple iPhone 15 128GB

logo
100 GB of 5G data

24 month contract

£28.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost

£722.60 total cost

  • 2 months free insurance
  • Best Mobiles Reseller
via Fonehouse
Apple iPhone 15 128GB ad

Bestselling Apple phones

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

List of iPhone 15 deals

Deals not available as upgrades for existing customers
  1. Promoted

    Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    undefined logo
    200 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £25.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront cost

    £684.00 total cost

    via Affordable Mobiles
  2. Promoted

    Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £30.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost

    £775.00 total cost

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  3. Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    undefined logo
    100 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £28.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost

    £722.60 total cost

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  4. Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    undefined logo
    200 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £27.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£39.00 upfront cost

    £742.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations

    via Affordable Mobiles

  5. Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    undefined logo
    200 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £29.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£9.00 upfront cost

    £760.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations

    via Affordable Mobiles

  6. Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Vodafone logo
    30 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £25.95 a month£45.00 upfront cost

    £667.80 total cost

    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  7. Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    undefined logo
    200 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £29.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost

    £751.00 total cost

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  8. Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    250 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £27.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£9.00 upfront cost

    £720.35 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers

  9. Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    undefined logo
    200 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £24.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£99.00 upfront cost

    £730.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations

    via Affordable Mobiles

  10. Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    200 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £26.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£29.00 upfront cost

    £716.35 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    • 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers
Can't find what you're looking for?

Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

iPhone 15: Everything you need to know

The iPhone 15, released in 2023, is a great lower-cost alternative to Apple's newer iPhone 17 lineup. If you're looking for a more affordable device and don't mind missing out on the latest features, these models are worth considering.

With a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 15 is designed to last and is expected to remain in Apple's lineup for several years. However, it's important to note that they do not include support for Apple Intelligence.

Key takeaways:

Design

  • 6.1-inch display
  • A16 Bionic chip processor


Colours

Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black

More affordable

A cheaper way to get one of the latest flagship smartphones

iPhone 15 main features and specs

If you're unsure which model you want, check out our latest iPhone deals and see which best suits you.

  • Size: 6.1-inch screen
  • Display: Super Retina XDR display
  • Resolution: 1170 x 2532px resolution
  • Cameras: 48MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide rear cameras
  • Processor: A16 Bionic chip processor
  • Storage: Available with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage
  • Colours: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
  • Variants: iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone 15 front and back

Should I get the iPhone 17 or the iPhone 15?

As the iPhone 15 is now a couple of years old, there are a few key differences between it and the new iPhone 17. A primary difference between the two handsets is their processing power. The iPhone 17 is equipped with an A19 Bionic Chip, which is vital for powering Apple Intelligence features. In contrast, the iPhone 15 has an older A16 chip. This means that if you buy an iPhone 15, you won't be able to use any of the incorporated AI features.

In terms of hardware, the iPhone 15 and 17 both have a similar 48MP main camera. The 17 has an improved 18MP 'Center Stage' selfie camera, AI camera features, and enhanced video stabilisation. It also uses Ceramic Shield 2, which provides a stronger screen. The primary difference is price; as an older model, the iPhone 15 is significantly cheaper, whether brand-new or refurbished.

How to compare our best iPhone 15 contract deals

When looking for the best iPhone 15 contract deal for you, there are a few things to consider.

  • Decide how much data do you want each month

    If you choose fewer GBs of data than you normally use, you could pay extra charges for more data each month. If you choose too many, you’ll likely be paying more for data than you actually need.

    You can use our mobile data calculator to better understand how much data you actually need each month.

  • Decide how much you're willing to pay upfront for a contract

    With high-demand phones like the iPhone 15, there’s typically an upfront cost on all contract deals. The more you can afford upfront, the less you’ll have to pay each month.

    If you opt for a handset that has no upfront costs, you'll probably have a higher monthly bill to even out the total cost. You can use the filters to the left of the deals table above to show only those deals that meet your criteria.

Cameras of the iPhone 15

How good is the iPhone 15 camera?

The iPhone 15's main camera is 48MP, matching the iPhone 14 Pro. This allows for significantly higher resolution and sharper images in all conditions. It also features automatic portrait mode, focus, and depth control.

iPhone 15 contract deal options

If you want an iPhone 15 but don't have the funds to pay the full amount upfront, a great option is to get an iPhone 15 contract deal with one of the UK's mobile networks.

You can bundle in the cost of a new handset with the cost of calls and data, and pay monthly over 12, 24, or 36 months.

Can I get an iPhone 15 with no upfront cost?

Most iPhone 15 contract deals include an upfront cost, which varies significantly from deal to deal. However, there are a few deals from networks like O2, Vodafone, and Three with no upfront fees.

Can I get the iPhone 15 with unlimited data?

Many iPhone 15 deals with unlimited data are available from major networks, including Three, Vodafone, and O2.

Can I get the iPhone 15 with poor credit?

You will likely struggle to get an iPhone 15 contract with poor credit. As one of Apple's newest handset ranges, prices are pretty high.

Should I get the iPhone 15?

With the release of the iPhone 17, which is now the most expensive and advanced model, the iPhone 15 has become more affordable.

Despite this shift, the iPhone 15 still offers a fantastic camera, stylish design, and strong battery life, making it a great choice if you’re looking for a high-quality Apple phone at a lower price.

Uswitch expert review of the iPhone 15

“After years of industry pressure, Apple has finally relented and adopted the universal USB-C charging port. While this move is well overdue, it is still a big step change in charging ease and will offer consumers more flexibility. This extends to all new Apple products, including EarPods."

Ernest Doku author headshotErnest Doku, Broadband and mobiles expert

Written by Nick Baker, Senior Editor

FAQs

What are the iPhone 15 colours?

The iPhone 15 is available in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue and Black.