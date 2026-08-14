24 month contract
£722.60 total cost
- 2 months free insurance
- Best Mobiles Reseller
24 month contract
£722.60 total cost
24 month contract
£684.00 total cost
24 month contract
£775.00 total cost
24 month contract
£722.60 total cost
24 month contract
£742.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£760.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
Uses Vodafone's Network
24 month contract
£667.80 total cost
24 month contract
£751.00 total cost
Uses Three Mobile's Network
24 month contract
£720.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£730.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
Uses Three Mobile's Network
24 month contract
£716.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
Deals last updated on:
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The iPhone 15, released in 2023, is a great lower-cost alternative to Apple's newer iPhone 17 lineup. If you're looking for a more affordable device and don't mind missing out on the latest features, these models are worth considering.
With a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 15 is designed to last and is expected to remain in Apple's lineup for several years. However, it's important to note that they do not include support for Apple Intelligence.
Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
A cheaper way to get one of the latest flagship smartphones
If you're unsure which model you want, check out our latest iPhone deals and see which best suits you.
As the iPhone 15 is now a couple of years old, there are a few key differences between it and the new iPhone 17. A primary difference between the two handsets is their processing power. The iPhone 17 is equipped with an A19 Bionic Chip, which is vital for powering Apple Intelligence features. In contrast, the iPhone 15 has an older A16 chip. This means that if you buy an iPhone 15, you won't be able to use any of the incorporated AI features.
In terms of hardware, the iPhone 15 and 17 both have a similar 48MP main camera. The 17 has an improved 18MP 'Center Stage' selfie camera, AI camera features, and enhanced video stabilisation. It also uses Ceramic Shield 2, which provides a stronger screen. The primary difference is price; as an older model, the iPhone 15 is significantly cheaper, whether brand-new or refurbished.
When looking for the best iPhone 15 contract deal for you, there are a few things to consider.
If you choose fewer GBs of data than you normally use, you could pay extra charges for more data each month. If you choose too many, you’ll likely be paying more for data than you actually need.
You can use our mobile data calculator to better understand how much data you actually need each month.
With high-demand phones like the iPhone 15, there’s typically an upfront cost on all contract deals. The more you can afford upfront, the less you’ll have to pay each month.
If you opt for a handset that has no upfront costs, you'll probably have a higher monthly bill to even out the total cost. You can use the filters to the left of the deals table above to show only those deals that meet your criteria.
The iPhone 15's main camera is 48MP, matching the iPhone 14 Pro. This allows for significantly higher resolution and sharper images in all conditions. It also features automatic portrait mode, focus, and depth control.
If you want an iPhone 15 but don't have the funds to pay the full amount upfront, a great option is to get an iPhone 15 contract deal with one of the UK's mobile networks.
You can bundle in the cost of a new handset with the cost of calls and data, and pay monthly over 12, 24, or 36 months.
Most iPhone 15 contract deals include an upfront cost, which varies significantly from deal to deal. However, there are a few deals from networks like O2, Vodafone, and Three with no upfront fees.
Many iPhone 15 deals with unlimited data are available from major networks, including Three, Vodafone, and O2.
You will likely struggle to get an iPhone 15 contract with poor credit. As one of Apple's newest handset ranges, prices are pretty high.
With the release of the iPhone 17, which is now the most expensive and advanced model, the iPhone 15 has become more affordable.
Despite this shift, the iPhone 15 still offers a fantastic camera, stylish design, and strong battery life, making it a great choice if you’re looking for a high-quality Apple phone at a lower price.
“After years of industry pressure, Apple has finally relented and adopted the universal USB-C charging port. While this move is well overdue, it is still a big step change in charging ease and will offer consumers more flexibility. This extends to all new Apple products, including EarPods."
Written by Nick Baker, Senior Editor
The iPhone 15 is available in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue and Black.